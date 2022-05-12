Stay with Stanford Arts Review for all the updates.
Letters: Bullhorns and catcalls at officials’ homes hurt the cause
Stay away from their homes
I believe in a woman’s right to choose, which I think the 14th Amendment guarantees, and probably line up with most of the “progressive” agenda. My car is blue, not red.
That said, I believe that everyone — even those with whom I philosophically disagree — has the right to the sanctity of their home and family.
If you oppose a position taken by an elected official — or an unelected official — there is a place to object, and it is not to picket their home, use bullhorns, placards and catcalls, and disturb their private life. We have little enough private life left.
This conduct is not only counter-productive, but feeds your opposition to point out your lack of civility.
Alan Miller, Eagan
Stripes
I recently read an article in the Pioneer Press (May 3) in which Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen, a former state senator, directs some harsh innuendos at Secretary of State Steve Simon and how he runs the Minnesota election system, saying, “Make sure every ballot in the box belongs there. Make sure it’s easy to vote, hard to cheat, and if you cheat, you’re going to jail.”
While providing no evidence, Jensen accuses Simon and Attorney General Keith Ellison of getting away with “too much for too long” and “the hammer’s coming down,” adding, “Steve Simon, you maybe better check out to see if you look good in stripes,” which drew cheers at a GOP district convention.
Jensen’s vitriol is reminiscent of the early ’50s when Wisconsin Senator Joe McCarthy claimed Communists had infiltrated the State Department, but never offered any solid proof. “Tail Gunner Joe’s” witch hunt, along with the House Un-American Activities Committee, fanned the flames of paranoia and hatred, and hurt many innocent people.
In our troubled world, we need unity, clarity and honesty, not the divisiveness and political polarization Scott Jensen is fomenting with his threatening, unfounded banter about voter fraud.
Louis J. DiSanto, St. Paul
A few days’ difference
A Red Wing woman was just arrested for murder. Nearly 20 years ago, the charges say, she left her newborn son to die on Lake Pepin. Authorities allege she abandoned another infant in the Mississippi River four years earlier. Had she simply had an abortion a few days earlier (late-stage abortion is legal in many states) she would not be guilty of murder. Same baby two or three days’ difference. Can someone explain this to me?
John Heller, North St. Paul
Inflation, rising taxes, trouble for seniors
I find it commendable that Gov. Walz has signed legislation awarding pandemic frontline workers a generous bonus. They certainly deserved it.
However, I wish he’d decide to do something beneficial for us senior citizens using that extra $10.5 billion budget surplus and coronavirus aid in the state coffers.
This increasing record-breaking inflation caused by federal fiscal mismanagement has harmed all seniors. I am 80 years old and, as with my fellow seniors, I find increased property tax (soon due), increased prices for health care, health insurance, medications, gasoline, food and other necessities a very real challenge.
I thought I had adequately prepared for my twilight years, but now I find I may be facing a rather dismal future.
Charles G. Erickson, Burnsville
‘Back from the Brink’
The Saint Paul Civic Orchestra’s Mother’s Day concert at Landmark Center was spectacular.
Minnesota native Steve Heitzeg composed a new symphony for the orchestra “Green Hope After Black Rain” to remind us of the cataclysmic horror of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki and the painful incarceration of 120,000 Japanese Americans in internment camps. The last movement was inspired by photographer Katy McCormick’s magnificent hanging photos honoring the A-bombed trees that have become symbols of resilience, hope and peace.
The symphony was a reminder of the existential dangers of nuclear war and a call to action. So is the war in Ukraine.
We urge Saint Paul City Council members to sign the “Back from the Brink” resolutions for common sense nuclear weapons policies for a safer future for all. The Minneapolis City Council signed it. So have 55 other cities. As a sister city to Nagasaki, Saint Paul should too. For more information go to www.preventnuclearwar.org.
Caren Stelson, Minneapolis
The writer is a member of Prevent Nuclear War Twin Cities Working Group.
Whodini Net Worth 2022: Life and Family. Read Here to Know More!
Hey Guys! Are you a fan of HipHop Trio Whodini? Do you want to know about their Net Worth in 2022? Have a look at this article.
The Group Whodini
The Hip-hop Whodini group was formed in 1982 in Newyork. The group Whodini was responsible for hits The Haunted House of Rock, Friends, and Freaks come out at night. This group received the Hip-hop icon Award at the third annual Black Music Honors in 2018.
The trio Whodini is Jalil Hutchins the Vocalist and primary lyricist, John Fletcher the Co-vocalist, and Turntable artist DJ Drew Carter.
Six studio albums have been published by the group. The group’s 14 songs arrived on the Billboard American magazine plans. Thanks to their loud single Friends arriving on Billboard Hot 100, 4 albums of the group were certified Platinum by RIAA.
Whodini Net Worth
The group trio Whodini Net worth is $ 7,00,000.
Due to Covid-19, this may be less compared to previous years. We hope this pandemic will get over soon.
This group has performed in many on-stage events. They released many albums. The Trio Whodini is most famous in the US.
John Fletcher Passed Away in 2020 at Age 56
Yesterday, Unexpectedly John Fletcher passed away. There is a huge loss for the trio Whodini group. He was born on 7th June 1964. His cause of death was not announced. John Fletcher was well known for his stage Ecstasy.
John Fletcher is a member of hip-hop Whodini. John Fletcher was a co-vocalist for his group. John Fletcher was 56 when he died.
We already missed many celebrities in 2020, which is also a big loss for all. Let’s wait for the upcoming news about his death.
MeT Forecasts Isolated Light Rain For 24 Hours, Dry Weather Thereafter In J&K
Srinagar, May 12 (GNS): Weatherman forecast isolated light rain and thunders over Jammu and Kashmir for the next 24 hours and dry weather thereafter for subsequent two days.
A meteorological department official here told GNS Srinagar recorded a low of 14.2°C against 14.2°C on the previous night. The temperature, he said, was 3.6°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.
MeT Forecasts Isolated Light Rain For 24 Hours: Qazigund recorded a low of 11.4°C against 11.4°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.2°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.
Pahalgam recorded a minimum of 7.5°C against 7.8°C last night. The temperature was 2.4°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir during this time of the season, he said.
Kokernag recorded a low of 11.9°C against 12.9°C on the previous night. It was 2.6°C above normal during this time of the season for the place in south Kashmir, the official said.
Gulmarg recorded a low of 7.2°C against 8.4°C on the previous night, the official said. While 5.5°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 1.7°C above normal for the place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 11.4°C against 11.8°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.8°C above normal for the district, the official told Global News Service.
MeT Forecasts Isolated Light Rain For 24 Hours: Jammu recorded a low of 26.5°C against 25.0°C on the previous night, the official said. The temperature was 3.0°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 13.2°C, Batote 16.5°C and Bhaderwah 13.3°C, the official added. (GNS)
ASK IRA: Has P.J. Tucker surpassed what Jae Crowder offered Heat in 2020?
Q: P.J. Tucker looks and plays like someone squashed P.J. Brown down about 6 inches shorter and 6 inches wider. Heck, they even have the same name. As important as Jae Crowder was during our 2020 NBA Finals run, the same can be said about Brown, er, I mean Tucker. – Joey, Plantation.
A: Actually you raise an interesting debate about the better fit and better contributor between Jae Crowder and P.J. Tucker. For the last three seasons, the Heat have gone with a veteran placeholder at power forward. In 2019-20, it was Crowder. Last season, Trevor Ariza. This season, Tucker. For now, you might have to give the edge to Crowder, since he helped the Heat advance within two wins of the 2020 championship. But such a runway, or perhaps even more, is still there for Tucker. Crowder was more of an offensive threat, with Tucker more of a two-way presence. The irony is that there will be a similar question with Tucker as with Crowder: Can the Heat retain him? Tucker has an opt-out this summer. Or will it simply be next man up from the pool of available veteran power forwards?
Q: We look so dead behind the basket compared to other teams. Why don’t the Heat fans have white noodles like the Philadelphia fans, when the opposition team is shooting free throws? – Amparo, Delray Beach.
A: Among the reasons I didn’t put this question first is I’m not sure it would have been prudent to go with a headline of: Should Heat fans be waving their white noodles? I’ll just leave it at that.
Q: Ira, please tell me why the NBA community is so hesitant to give the Miami Heat any credit for their better-than-expected run so far this year? It is so frustrating as a Miami fan to constantly be looking for something that never comes from the press and the rest of the NBA family. It’s almost like they’ve never forgiven the Heat for their Big Three in 2010 that angered so many people. – Brent, Wellington.
A: Nah. What the national media looks for are storylines. And except for Jimmy Butler’s sideline eruption in March, the Heat haven’t offered many this season. Those who focus on basketball appreciate what has been accomplished and what still can be achieved. Those who are focusing on the salacious and the juicy bits know it’s almost always better to turn toward New York and Los Angeles in those instances.
