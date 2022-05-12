Finance
Make Money From Writing Short Texts: Your Own SMS Text Message Business
You might have noticed that there are a growing number of text-based premium rate information services. This is the sort of thing I mean: You text a ‘short code’ mobile phone number. In return you get some kind of useful information, such as a valuation on a car you want to buy, stock and share prices or flight arrival times by SMS text. The information is paid for by a premium rate charge, such as £1 or £1.50 on your mobile phone bill.
But what you might not know is this: The technology behind running such services has recently become very simple, cheap and accessible to everyone. No longer do you need to be a telecoms giant to get involved. Now, even small entrepreneurs can get involved in writing and selling premium rate texts.
It’s a lot easier than you think to get started. You will need some imagination. You’ll need to be able to come up with some good ideas for information you can sell in text messages. A leaning for writing interesting, snappy texts will come in handy too. But, since text messages are usually fairly short, you don’t need to be a skilled writer
Here are some good subject ideas: Sport, entertainment, gaming, food and drink, health and fitness, hobbies, money saving, jokes, business information. Each text only has to be short, as they are limited to 160 characters.
So how do you sell premium rate texts?
The easiest way is to use an SMS text messaging bureau as your service provider. When you do this they will give you what is called an SMS short codeto use for your information service. Short codes are special numbers (usually five digits like 81000 for example) which have been allocated to text information services. SMS short code numbers offer another very clever facility too…. to charge the person who receives the text for it, rather than the sender.
Once everything is set up you upload the information you want to sell to the bureau and their system does the rest. You can also change or update it whenever you like. If you want to send texts on a subscription basis, such as weekly or even daily, you can do that too.
You’ll also need to do some marketing. You can advertise in the press, or promote your service using Twitter, Facebook or a blog and so on.
How much money could you make?
The possible charges for a premium rate text are: 25p, 50p, £1, £1.50, £3.50, £5 – and £10 in some cases. Let’s say you charge £1.50 per text.
Now, for a text for which the customer pays £1.50 the network provider actually receives about £1.27. From this the service provider (the bureau who supplies your SMS service) will pay you an outpayment of, typically, 35p. (This varies slightly according to the network and volume of texts.)
So if you attracted 500 texts in a week you’d receive £175 a week. If you made it a subscription service and sent out one text every week you’d receive £9,100 in a year!
Money Can’t Buy You Love
As the old adage goes, money can’t buy you love, but it can buy you time with the ones you love when you need it most. We all hope to have a long healthy life with plenty of time with family and friends. Sometimes however, life has different plans and a little planning can ease the financial burden at a time when the last thing you should be thinking about is money. Critical illness insurance is one option to account for the unforeseen future.
A long term client found themselves in this exact situation. While they were diligently working on their retirement plans, one of them was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer only to pass 37 days later.
Fortunately during the financial planning sessions, we discussed and included critical illness coverage to their suite of group and insurance options. This allowed the family to spend their limited time together as well as have the proper time to grieve the loss of a father and husband without worrying about finances.
Critical illness insurance pays a lump sum benefit if you are diagnosed with a dreaded disease such as multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer’s, cancer or Parkinson’s disease. Other conditions covered may include coma, stroke, heart attack, and kidney failure. Benefits are paid for the first occurrence and may be used to pay medical expenses, modify your home or even take a vacation.
There are many versions of critical illness insurance available and different insurance carriers offer different coverage. Be sure not to let premiums be your guide when choosing the right coverage for you and your family. Speaking with a financial planner can help you navigate the tricky waters of ensuring your future needs are met based on your family history and future goals.
Due to the aforementioned situation, the children of this couple have now been meeting with their financial planner on a regular basis to develop their own financial plans and to ensure that their inheritance and financial affairs are well looked after. Firsthand experience has shown them a little planning goes a long way.
Investing In Multi Family Properties
There are many ways to get started in real estate investing. For the beginner, a good strategy might be to purchase a multi family unit to rent out. Four families or less per building is the ideal size to look for. This will allow you to still acquire a building with a residential mortgage, taking advantage of the lower interest rates. Here are some great reasons why investing in a multi family building can be less risky than other types of housing.
First is competition. There are going to be more investors going after those single family houses. This can drive the price of those houses up to a point where they will not cash flow for you. Do not depend on appreciation to create cash flow. You need your properties to be cash flow positive right out of the gate. If you are considering being a landlord, you might as well purchase a unit that has more than one tenant option.
Then there is the fact that you have more than one unit to rent out. If you purchase a single family house and the tenant skips town, you have to cover the entire mortgage payment until you get it re-rented. With a multi family, it would be highly unlikely that all of your units would be unoccupied all at once, giving you a bit of a cushion. If you have a four unit building, having one tenant gone may not even put you in negative cash flow! This could make all the difference in the world for your yearly profit.
Multi family units bring you more money per month. Depending on your market, duplex or triplex properties can be around the same price as a single family house. However, you can get more rent from 2 units than a single unit. So, you will be getting more money per month for approximately the same mortgage payment. Which means more positive cash flow – the most important aspect of real estate investing!
Repair costs per unit average out to be less. If you have 3 single family homes and need to replace the roof on each one, that is a lot of money per unit. However, if you have a triplex that needs a new roof, you are in effect replacing 3 roofs in one, making the cost per unit decrease. Same thing goes for maintenance, it’s less travel time to go from unit to unit, maximizing labor costs.
As you grow your real estate portfolio, the increased cash flow given to you from your multi family units will allow you to be able to afford a property management company if you want. This will free up your time to find other deals, or do whatever you want!
So, don’t get stuck in the mindset that real estate investing only involves single family homes. Smart investors will have a portfolio that includes a mix of single and multi family properties. Just work the numbers and you may find multi family investing to be profitable for you!
Is the Penny Stock Rebound Too Good to Be True?
If you love penny stocks (and judging by the number of heavy hitting stocks that have slipped into the penny stock range over the last 18 months…there are a lot of you out there) then the last month has been one of either great optimism, or great pessimism.
From March 9 to April 9, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 23%, the S&P 500 was up 26% and the Nasdaq Composite was up 30%. Small-cap stocks significantly outpaced large-caps, with the Russell 2000 Index up 36% in the same period. According to S&P’s Howard Silverblatt, this has been the steepest 23-day advance since 1933.
The recent price appreciation in U.S. equities led one investment officer to say the rally is “too explosive to be sustainable.” According to Birinyi Associates, when small-cap stocks outperform large-cap stocks to this degree after bear markets, rallies fizzle.
Will history repeat itself? Or will small-cap and penny stocks continue to trend higher?
According to one article I was reading (and no doubt there are ten times as many that point to the contrary) the pessimistic viewpoints seem to rest on one major assumption–that history is a good guide for the future.
And often times it is. Except in those cases where history has little or nothing to offer up for a comparative analysis. While we have all lived to tell the tale of past bear markets – it’s been awhile since we’ve seen anything like the last year or so.
In fact, it has probably been a century since the economy has experienced a sharp decline in the velocity of money like it did last year. Not since 1907 has the U.S. economy experienced a true panic like it did in late 2008.
Larry Summers, President Obama’s chief economic advisor, said that the economy behaved like a ball falling off the edge of a table in late 2008. Almost every major piece of economic data, the article noted, resembles the front half of a “V,” starting around September.
Vehicle sales fell to a level well below the scrappage rate, while housing starts fell to just one-third of the volume necessary to keep up with fundamentals, like population growth. The combination of a rapid decline in economic activity, rising foreclosures and mortgage defaults as well as mark to market accounting led to large losses at banks and panic selling of stocks.
If you believe some financial analysts, the economy and the market are just rebounding from the historically rare events of last year.
If this is the case, and most stocks are down and trading at what appears to be bargain prices, how can we separate the penny stocks from the chafe? After all, even excellent penny stocks saw investors overreact – sending their share prices off the table. But which penny stocks are going to bounce…and which will deservedly fall flat?
During a normal bear run, the markets will correctly anticipated the value of many stocks and discount them accordingly. A 50% drop in price is certainly a markdown — but it’s not a bargain if the value of the company has been cut in half, has deteriorating business units, or was overvalued to begin with.
This past autumn investors hammered penny stocks in virtually every sector. The question is, which penny stocks went through a justifiable correction, and which ones were the result of an erroneous, emotional overreaction?
Here are a few penny stocks you may be familiar with. While their share prices fell off the table this past autumn, they’re financially robust companies that became collateral damage- weighed down by the gloomy market sentiment. And, unlike most penny stocks, their share prices are bouncing.
Accelrys Inc. (Nasdaq – ACCL) is a profitable, financially solid company with over $53 million in cash, a strong international presence, and no long-term debt. Since the beginning of March, ACCL’s share price has risen 28.57%.
In early February ACCL announced that third quarter revenue increased 5% year-over-year to $20.6 million. Net income for the period was $1.01 million, or $0.04 per share compared to a (loss) of ($1.23 million), or $(0.05) per share in the same period last year.
California Micro Devices (Nasdaq – CAMD) is an innovative company with more than $48 million in cash, no long-term debt, and good long-term growth potential. Since the beginning of March CAMD’s share price has climbed 39.56%.
In late January CAMD announced that fiscal 2009 third quarter results (ended December 31, 2008) met revised guidance of $9.7 million. While demand for the company’s products dropped sharply due to the weakening global economy, the company’s strong balance sheet will help it weather the current economic storm. CAMD expects the current inventory correction will end by mid-2009.
Art Technology Group, Inc. (Nasdaq – ARTG) is a profitable, financially robust company with over $59 million in cash, no long-term debt, and improved operations. In early March ARTG was trading for as low as $1.95, and this week it hit an intra-day high of $2.96; for a short-term spread of 51.79%.
In March ARTG announced it entered into two strategic partnerships. In early February the company announced that fourth quarter revenue climbed 16% year-over-year to $45.4 million. Net income increased significantly to $3.5 million. Full-year revenue was up 20% at $164.6 million. The company also swung to full year profitability of $3.8 million.
If the recent upswing with small caps and penny stocks is looked at through the lens of recent history, then we could all expect the markets to retrace significantly. Since the last 18 months have been anything but typical, it’s difficult to frame some of the markets current optimism.
It’s quite possible that some penny stocks are trending back to where they were this past autumn – before emotions kicked in and they fell off the table. And that still provides astute penny stock investors with room to maneuver before the real market upswing commences.
