Make Money Online Tips to Get Rich For Free

There are three great financial-freedom mountains. Each mountain is uniquely different from the others. Yet each mountain can become extremely important to your long-term financial success. Investing in the entire mountain range will give you both the safety of diversification and constant exposure to the hottest opportunities.

From each of these money mountains flow separate streams of income, 10 to be exact. The goal is to have several streams from each money mountain flowing into the reservoir of your accumulating prosperity. These are not just ordinary streams of income, they have passed through the money tree formula. You want streams of income that flow into your life 24 hours a day – even while you sleep.

THE REAL ESTATE MOUNTAIN

This is a tremendously important piece of your lifelong financial freedom plan. There are hundreds of books on how to make money in real estate. I should know. I’ve written three of them. Each of these books is filled with dozens of strategies, techniques, and tips. If you want to be successful in real estate investing, remember this…

Finding

Funding

Farming

You need to know how to FIND bargain properties, how to FUND those properties, and then how to FARM them – or to harvest the profits from each deal. In your own city there are thousands of properties for sale, yet you can eliminate 99 percent of them from consideration by first determining which of them are the best bargains. Then you can worry about funds needed to acquire them. Then you decide whether to keep them for long-term profit or flip them for short-term gain. It may sound oversimplified but that’s the world of real estate investing in a nutshell. Find it. Fund it. Farm it.

THE INVESTMENT MOUNTAIN

The same is true for the investment mountain. There are over $10,000 individual stocks in the stock market and almost as many mutual funds. Just like real estate, there is a formula I use to filter these stocks. Here is what you need to know.

Screening and Filtering

Timing in

Timing out

Using simple, understandable filters, you can sift through the gravel of the market and uncover a nugget or two. Using the power of inexpensive tools, you can know exactly when to buy and precisely when to sell. The results will astound you.

THE MARKETING MOUNTAIN

There are literally tens of thousands of “deals” floating around out there. So, how do you select the right business opportunity that’s right for you? Again, you use the money tree formula to filter all the opportunities and then you can begin to narrow those down even more. You must find an opportunity that you are passionate about.

I’ve done some screening myself and have found 4 fields of business that have the potential to create untold amounts of income.

The Internet

Infopreneuring

Network Marketing

Licensing

The fundamental activity behind all of them is marketing. That’s why I call it the Marketing Mountain. Whether you are selling ideas, a service, or a product, nothing happens without marketing. Even the best books languish in a dusty garage without marketing. Without marketing your website is nothing more than a multimedia billboard in a corner of your basement. It’s extremely important then to learn how to market, because he who markets best wins. And we all want our businesses to win.

So which money mountain do you want to climb? Hopefully all of them.. Right? Each mountain requires a unique set of skills, and it’s important to develop these skills so you can use them when required.