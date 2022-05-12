Make Money Online (Without Spending a Dime)!

Understanding passive residual income is important if you wish to increase your business’ earnings. It’s not about potential it’s about generating actual earnings, simply from doing something that is already an integral part of your job. By changing a few aspects of your products and offering new ones, you get to enjoy a steady source of income over a long period of time.

Not every business can make use of passive residual income, however. If you’re involved in the retail of one-time-use products such as perishable consumer goods, for example, you may not have the opportunity to enjoy the benefits of residual income. To use it to your advantage, learn what it is and understand how it works.

What is passive residual income?

Passive residual income refers to the type of income you can generate from a completed task, project or product. It’s called passive because the business owner does not have to do additional or sustained work in order to keep the income coming. This, irregardless of the initial amount of work you placed into the project.

A traditional form of income, on the other hand, will only pay you commensurate to the amount of work you have done. If you get paid $50 per hour for offering computer system maintenance and technical support, for example, that’s all you get for working 60 minutes straight. With residual income, you can invest 10 hours of your time to produce a product and then enjoy far more income than you would normally receive for the same number of hours you went to work.

Types of passive residual income

There are several ways you can generate passive residual income through your business or simply through your creativity. The types of residual income you can produce include:

Commissions

Commissions refer to income obtained as a percentage of the total amount of a sale, whether directly or from the sales of referrals. This is the type of income that sales people, network marketers and insurance agents generate.

As a consequence of direct sales, however, commissions may be limited by how much you sell. Although your income will increase from your commissions from referrals, it will also be affected by how fast and how well your referrals can generate sales.

Copyright and royalty

A copyright fee refers to the payment for the right to use and reproduce an original work, whether it’s a document, software, image, electronic data, music or video. If your work is protected by copyright, you have legal control over its use.

Royalty refers to the income obtained from the sale of books, music or an invention. This comes in the form of a percentage from the income or total amount.

Subscription

You can create passive residual income by offering subscriptions for your articles, newsletters or premium content from your blog or website. Even though you’ve completed the task of writing the article, you will still be able to receive payment long after you’ve published or posted it.

Rentals and leases

If you have assets that you can offer to people to use or rent, you could earn passive residual income on a regular basis. An example of this is land, a natural resource that you can offer for others to use, for a fee.

Interest

If you place your money on investments or a savings account, you will be able to earn interest after a definite time period. This type of passive residual income pays well provided you know where to invest your money. Although regular investments and savings are usually enough to earn you a decent amount, you could place your money in high-yielding investments to earn more.