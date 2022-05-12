Many Americans Still Lack High-Speed Internet Access

Share Pin 0 Shares

A surprising study recently released by the U.S. commerce department claims that almost 40 percent of Americans do not have broadband internet access. There are many reasons for this, but the current administration wants to improve the broadband coverage offered by cable and DSL providers. As everything takes time to be approved in Washington, those left without cable or DSL access can still acquire broadband internet in the most rural corners. Satellite internet is the latest technology and is not confined to access through cable or telephone networks.

The ability to access the internet is essential for staying up to date about both the news and the weather. The major news networks and large newspapers have their own websites which are updated quite frequently. In addition to these national news providers nearly all the local affiliates of the major networks also have their own websites. The network websites provide the latest breaking news to the users, and the local websites also provide the latest breaking regional and local news to the users.

The news is essential to keeping the population well informed about important events that happen domestically and internationally. Broadband internet provides users without cable or satellite television with access to all the latest and breaking news from the major news networks such as CNN and MSNBC. It also provides basically free access to newspapers and magazines from around the world. Instead of going out and buying a New York Times for 2 a copy, a person with broadband internet can access it free of charge via their internet connection.

Paper mail is increasingly becoming obsolete. Most people connect with each other via email and other web based programs. In addition to that it is possible to stop receiving your bills in the mail. Nearly all major companies have websites that allow the subscriber to manage their accounts on the internet. The websites are secure and password protected so the user can be sure in knowing that only they will see their statements and activity.

In addition to a decrease in standard mail, there is also a decrease in the use of personal checks as a form of payment. With the creation of the debit card, most people with a checking account from a bank are given a card that works the same as a credit card. This allows people to shop online, pay their bills, and even manage their bank accounts using the internet.

Instead of receiving your electric or telephone bills in the mail and switching to electronic payments people can save themselves a lot of time and trouble. The customer just sets up an account on the company website and they will receive notification vie email when a bill is posted or payment is received. There is no longer the need to waste gas to drive to the post office; the same thing can be accomplished in a few minutes on the personal computer.

Broadband internet access is needed to take advantage of the conveniences such as these that the internet offers. Broadband internet service is available from satellite internet services, so it is not necessary to wait until congress passes a bill. After the bill is passed it could be another couple of years before all the upgrades take effect. Satellite internet can provide the same service now.