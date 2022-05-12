News
MeT Forecasts Isolated Light Rain For 24 Hours, Dry Weather Thereafter In J&K
Srinagar, May 12 (GNS): Weatherman forecast isolated light rain and thunders over Jammu and Kashmir for the next 24 hours and dry weather thereafter for subsequent two days.
A meteorological department official here told GNS Srinagar recorded a low of 14.2°C against 14.2°C on the previous night. The temperature, he said, was 3.6°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.
MeT Forecasts Isolated Light Rain For 24 Hours: Qazigund recorded a low of 11.4°C against 11.4°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.2°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.
Pahalgam recorded a minimum of 7.5°C against 7.8°C last night. The temperature was 2.4°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir during this time of the season, he said.
Kokernag recorded a low of 11.9°C against 12.9°C on the previous night. It was 2.6°C above normal during this time of the season for the place in south Kashmir, the official said.
Gulmarg recorded a low of 7.2°C against 8.4°C on the previous night, the official said. While 5.5°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 1.7°C above normal for the place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 11.4°C against 11.8°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.8°C above normal for the district, the official told Global News Service.
MeT Forecasts Isolated Light Rain For 24 Hours: Jammu recorded a low of 26.5°C against 25.0°C on the previous night, the official said. The temperature was 3.0°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 13.2°C, Batote 16.5°C and Bhaderwah 13.3°C, the official added. (GNS)
ASK IRA: Has P.J. Tucker surpassed what Jae Crowder offered Heat in 2020?
Q: P.J. Tucker looks and plays like someone squashed P.J. Brown down about 6 inches shorter and 6 inches wider. Heck, they even have the same name. As important as Jae Crowder was during our 2020 NBA Finals run, the same can be said about Brown, er, I mean Tucker. – Joey, Plantation.
A: Actually you raise an interesting debate about the better fit and better contributor between Jae Crowder and P.J. Tucker. For the last three seasons, the Heat have gone with a veteran placeholder at power forward. In 2019-20, it was Crowder. Last season, Trevor Ariza. This season, Tucker. For now, you might have to give the edge to Crowder, since he helped the Heat advance within two wins of the 2020 championship. But such a runway, or perhaps even more, is still there for Tucker. Crowder was more of an offensive threat, with Tucker more of a two-way presence. The irony is that there will be a similar question with Tucker as with Crowder: Can the Heat retain him? Tucker has an opt-out this summer. Or will it simply be next man up from the pool of available veteran power forwards?
Q: We look so dead behind the basket compared to other teams. Why don’t the Heat fans have white noodles like the Philadelphia fans, when the opposition team is shooting free throws? – Amparo, Delray Beach.
A: Among the reasons I didn’t put this question first is I’m not sure it would have been prudent to go with a headline of: Should Heat fans be waving their white noodles? I’ll just leave it at that.
Q: Ira, please tell me why the NBA community is so hesitant to give the Miami Heat any credit for their better-than-expected run so far this year? It is so frustrating as a Miami fan to constantly be looking for something that never comes from the press and the rest of the NBA family. It’s almost like they’ve never forgiven the Heat for their Big Three in 2010 that angered so many people. – Brent, Wellington.
A: Nah. What the national media looks for are storylines. And except for Jimmy Butler’s sideline eruption in March, the Heat haven’t offered many this season. Those who focus on basketball appreciate what has been accomplished and what still can be achieved. Those who are focusing on the salacious and the juicy bits know it’s almost always better to turn toward New York and Los Angeles in those instances.
Maci Currin: Tallest Woman on Earth and Facts About Her
Maci Currin, the 19 years old woman from the United States, has been confirmed as the world’s Tallest Woman and the longest legs of a teenager, according to the brand new Guinness World Records 2021 book. Maci stands 5all at 6 feet 10 inches and her thighs are about a meter and a half long! She weighs about 72 kgs.
Maci Currin: Biography
Maci Currin was born in 2003 in Austin, Texas, USA. Her father’s name is Cameron Currin and Trish Karin is her mother. All her family members are also tall but none of them matched her She is well known for making an entry into the Guinness World record book 2021 for having longer legs (Female). Jacob Kurin is Maci’s brother. He is 6 feet 3 inches tall. She went to an Austin community high school.
Basketball is something she enjoys doing. Since she was 18 months old, she has been 2 feet 11 inches tall. She currently wishes to pursue a modeling career after graduating from high school. She has declared her relationship status as single. Her main goal is to become the industry’s top model.
Does Currin Have Any Disease?
As the world’s tallest woman, Maci Currin receives a lot of questions. Many think that these tallest legs are caused by an illness. That, however, is not the case. Her parents told the press that she has the world’s longest legs. It is not something any parent would want their child to experience. They are, nonetheless, proud of her.
Maci has no illness, according to her parents, who took her to the doctor. She grew quickly and was 5 feet tall at a young age. Because she was a tall woman, she saw this as a gift from God and was content with her life.
Maci Currin Net Worth 2022?
According to the most recent official figures, Maci Currin’s net worth is believed to be around $2.3 million. Her net worth is estimated based on her modeling profession. She also warns money through her social media pages, she charges hundreds of dollars for each post.
Maci Currin Now Has an OnlyFans
She’s gone from Guinness to OnlyFans — and she’s arriving at new levels.
Maci Currin — a Texas high schooler who broke two Guinness World Records for her tall height — has developed her notoriety as a substance maker on OnlyFans.
In 2021, the 19-year-old, who remains at 208cm, scored the Guinness titles for her legs, which measure around 135cm.
Presently, Currin has been depending on her characteristics growing a monstrous following on TikTok and OnlyFans.
Her TikTok account has developed to right around 2 million devotees over the most recent a long time since she began posting recordings during the pandemic.
The Cedar Park, Texas, local scored the Guinness World Records for the longest female legs and longest high school legs. Her right leg measures 135.28cm, and her marginally more limited left leg comes in at 134.29cm.
Currin said her TikTok account initially began as a joke, yet when she became famous online, she chose to utilize that great energy to spread inspirational tones.
The force to be reckoned with conceded that the advantages of being tall are “restricted.” While her height has permitted her to be associated with sports like b-ball and volleyball growing up, she said she was harassed during her young life for being so graceful.
She Wants Women to Embrace Themselves For Being Tall
Currin’s height was advantageous to her at the same time it was constant trouble for her. she stated that she was never bullied for her legs instead she was bullied because of being taller than everybody. Around a sophomore year or in the second year of High school, she decided to stop caring what people thought of her.
she positively spoke about being tallest “I hope that Tall women can see that height is a gift and that you shouldn’t be ashamed that you are tall – You should really embrace it”.A small realization while shopping in 2018 had led to breaking the world record of having the longest legs and being the tallest woman in the world.
” To all people, especially younger girls who are taller than most, I’d want to say that you are unique and you are for a reason” she added.
For more latest updates stay with Stanford Arts Review.
Orioles prospects Robert Neustrom and Nick Vespi are facing an uncertain future. It’s only fueled them.
The situation is nothing new to Robert Neustrom, even if it’s not ideal. He’s been here before, a high school baseball standout in Sioux City, Iowa, who flew under the radar. Before he became a star at the University of Iowa, he needed to walk onto the Hawkeyes program, proving to others what he already believed about himself — that he belonged.
“I’ll always be that kid from Iowa who the scouts weren’t flocking to, and the colleges weren’t flocking to,” Neustrom said this week, sitting in the dugout at Harbor Park, the home of the Triple-A Norfolk Tides. “I always play like I’ve got nothing to lose.”
That’s how Neustrom stays positive. When he wasn’t added to the Orioles’ 40-man roster at the end of last season, he realized a major league debut with another club was a possibility. He had four seasons of minor league service time, making him eligible for the Rule 5 draft.
But as the Major League Baseball lockout dragged on, Neustrom and others were left in limbo. And then the league and players association canceled this offseason’s Rule 5 draft, a move that left players such as Neustrom and left-hander Nick Vespi in the lurch.
Players selected in the draft must be kept on the major league roster for the next season or be offered back to the original team for half the $100,000 selection fee. At this point, rather than playing in Triple-A, either Neustrom or Vespi could’ve made his major league debut elsewhere.
“You can always say I could’ve,” Vespi said. “But everything happens for a reason. I’m here. I still have the chance to make it here.”
It’s that mentality that drives both Neustrom and Vespi, still off Baltimore’s 40-man roster yet driven to make their case at a big league debut with the club that drafted them. They have no other option than to accept any lingering disappointment from the Rule 5 draft cancellation and prove they belong with the Orioles.
Both players are doing their part. Entering Wednesday, Vespi has recorded four saves and allowed three runs in 13 1/3 innings out of the bullpen. Neustrom is hitting .278 with five homers, five steals and 16 RBIs.
When the Rule 5 draft was canceled, the conversations with agents and family members started with disappointment. But Vespi and Neustrom rebounded quickly, refocusing on what they could do with this organization to deserve a look.
Vespi wanted to pound the strike zone more, and he did so in Tuesday’s save, working 1 2/3 innings without allowing a hit. Neustrom aimed to improve his defense, dispelling any doubts from scouts about his ability to play all three outfield spots. He wanted to work on his swing decisions, lowering his chase rate.
Those were improvements they wanted to make whether or not the Rule 5 draft was conducted.
“There’s a reason for everything they do,” Neustrom said. “They canceled the Rule 5, and it just so happened to be in my Rule 5 year. That’s what happened. And honestly, man, I can honestly say when it did happen, sure I was hurt, but at the same time I already knew the task at hand. And my task is to get to the big leagues. That’s not an easy task for anybody. I know if I come out here and work hard, do what I need to do, I believe someone will see it, whether it’s the Orioles or someone else.”
Vespi and Neustrom both earned major league spring training invitations, working in front of the Orioles staff and executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias. Vespi met Elias, and while he didn’t make the big league squad, he left camp feeling valued.
“When my time comes, I’ll go,” Vespi said. “Let’s go.”
And for Neustrom, the initial “heartbreak” of the Rule 5 draft cancellation has only hardened his resolve. He knows there was no guarantee he’d be drafted. If it did happen, he might be in the same position he is in now, fighting to be noticed among a throng of highly ranked prospects.
He’s been in this position before, though, as a high school kid proving his worth for Iowa. So the task ahead, while daunting in nature, isn’t anything he’d shy away from.
“You look around, there’s so much competition,” Neustrom said. “I have my work set out for me. Everybody does. My mountain I have to climb is pretty tall. I want to do it, you know what I mean? I’m here right now and I’m with the Orioles. I want to help the Orioles win. That’s my goal. I want to be on a team that I know I’m making a difference. And also, I want to be on a team that has a winning culture, and I think with all the talent we have here with the Orioles, it can one day happen, and I would love to be a part of it.”
