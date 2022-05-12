News
Minnesota House poised to vote on loosening some controls on craft breweries, distilleries
Minnesota lawmakers are considering a lifting a cap on growler sales, a high priority for the state’s craft brewers, and letting local distilleries sell normal-sized bottles of their spirits direct to drinkers.
The bill slated for debate in the House on Wednesday night would further chip away at a system that long required most beer, wine and spirit sales in Minnesota to go from producers to wholesalers to retailers, with little room for direct sales to consumers. That system started eroding in 2011 when the state first allowed brewers to operate taprooms; more cracks developed in 2017 when the state allowed Sunday liquor store sales.
The bill was written to benefit the state’s five largest breweries: Summit in St. Paul, August Schell in New Ulm, Surly and Fulton in Minneapolis, and Castle Danger in Two Harbors. They’ve grown in popularity amid the craft beer boom to the point that they can no longer sell growlers — half-gallon jugs to go — from their taprooms.
That’s because the state law that allowed growlers in the first place limits the privilege to breweries that produce under 20,000 barrels a year. The proposal would raise that cap to 150,000 barrels, allowing room for all of them. It would also let certain small brewers sell cans to go.
“This bill has been long-sought and is much needed for the survival of craft beer in this state,” Robert Galligan, a lobbyist for the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild, said in a letter to lawmakers last month. “For too long, the brewers of Minnesota have been restricted in their rights as American entrepreneurs, and although this bill would not equal the playing field with most every other state in the nation, it does bring us closer.”
Around two dozen Minnesota distilleries would get to sell one standard 750 milliliter bottle to a customer per day at their cocktail rooms, up from the current 375 milliliter limit.
And wine lovers would get more chances to buy direct from their favorite vineyards out of state. It would allow wineries to ship up to 12 cases of wine per year to an individual, up from the current two cases, if the producers get licensed and pay the applicable taxes.
But supermarket sales of wine, spirits and strong beer would remain limited to retailers that operate separate liquor stores. Minnesota would remain the last state restricting regular grocery and convenience stores to low-alcohol 3.2 beer.
Even though there’s only a week and half left in the legislative session, looser liquor laws may stand a chance of passage in the Senate, where the key committee chairman, Republican Sen. Gary Dahms, of Redwood Falls, has long been reluctant to tamper with the state’s liquor laws without the agreement of all competing stakeholders.
“Those conversations are ongoing. … There might be some opportunity there to find some common ground,” Republican Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller, of Winona, told reporters Tuesday.
News
Seiya Suzuki and Yu Darvish share a special moment before the Chicago Cubs-San Diego Padres game
For a moment Wednesday morning at Petco Park, Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki gave a glimpse of how he might have looked wearing a different major-league jersey.
Suzuki met San Diego Padres and former Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish behind the plate to exchange jerseys, both signing theirs for the keepsake. At one point, Suzuki held up Darvish’s white pinstriped jersey against him — a visual of an alternate outcome had Suzuki chosen to sign with the Padres over the Cubs.
Wednesday’s pregame jersey exchange before the Cubs’ 7-5 win — they took two of three for their first series victory since the opening weekend of the season — followed an on-field chat between the Japanese stars during batting practice.
The sunny, mid-60s weather gave Darvish a trash-talking opportunity he wasn’t going to pass up. The three-game series was among the best outdoor environment the Cubs have played in the last five weeks, especially compared with the cold, rainy elements they’ve endured too often at Wrigley Field.
Darvish couldn’t help but joke about it with Suzuki.
“Hey, do you like the warm weather here?” Darvish playfully asked him Monday.
Suzuki has not seen Darvish pitch in person, limited to watching his starts on TV. He’s looking forward to when that day comes. Suzuki might not have to wait much longer. The Cubs just missed facing Darvish this week in San Diego. The right-hander makes his next start Friday in Atlanta following the Padres’ off day Thursday.
If the Padres don’t change the rotation order and he remains on a five-day schedule, Darvish should face the Cubs at Wrigley Field during a four-game series June 13-16.
“I want to make sure I could get a hit off him,” Suzuki said, smiling, through interpreter Toy Matsushita. “Because at this moment, he’s going to get me out.”
Darvish told Suzuki before Monday’s series opener that he would like to play on the same team together if there someday is a chance for that to happen. He could have pushed harder for Suzuki to sign with the Padres, but Darvish helped lead the right fielder to Chicago. Darvish spoke positively of his three seasons (2018-20) with the Cubs when the two met March 11 in San Diego before Darvish left to report to spring training in Arizona.
After Suzuki signed a five-year, $85 million contract with the Cubs in March, Joel Wolfe of Wasserman, who represents both players, recalled Darvish’s message to Suzuki centered on wanting the best for him, even if that meant they wouldn’t be teammates.
Suzuki did not start for a second consecutive game because of right ankle soreness suffered in Monday’s game. Although they didn’t face each other during the three-game series at Petco Park, Suzuki clearly got a kick out of sharing a major-league field with Darvish.
“He’s a good influence on me, and I feel that he’s like a superstar — just the fact that he knows me is something that I’m very honored for,” Suzuki said. “At this point, it’s a learning process for me. So I want to experience it and then learn it from my own mindset. But if there is something that concerns me or that I want to ask Yu, then I would ask him.”
News
Minnesota Senate approves Republican plan to cut taxes, tapping budget surplus
The Minnesota Senate on Wednesday approved an $8.65 billion tax bill, including a decrease in income tax rates and elimination of the state’s tax on Social Security benefits.
The Republican-authored plan advanced on a 42-22 vote with several DFL defections after extensive debate about whether offering broad tax relief was the best use of the state’s more than $7 billion remaining budget surplus.
Arguments over how to use that money are likely to continue over the next week and a half, as lawmakers enter the home stretch of the legislative session. They face a May 23 deadline to finish their work in St. Paul or risk leaving the excess funding for the next Legislature to deal with next year.
Under the GOP tax plan, Minnesotans would see the lowest state income tax bracket rate reduced — spurring a tax cut for most tax filers, regardless of their income. And those who receive Social Security would no longer have to pay state tax on those benefits. That change would align Minnesota with most states, but it would also deliver the most money to people with annual earnings above six figures because most people receiving Social Security benefits already don’t pay taxes on them under existing tax exemptions.
The second iteration of the tax bill also included $179 million in homestead and business property tax credits and other provisions.
The bill’s author, Sen. Carla Nelson, R-Rochester, said that in the face of growing inflation for consumers and as the state sits on a sizable surplus, lawmakers should send money back to Minnesotans on an ongoing basis.
“Today, Minnesotans have overpaid their taxes, they have over-purchased. They have paid for more than Minnesota state government requires,” Nelson said. “We are going to return needed tax relief to all Minnesotans.”
The proposal in the Republican-controlled Senate met opposition on the chamber floor from Democrats, who said it would disproportionately benefit wealthy Minnesotans and spend much of the state’s remaining budget surplus without resolving some pressing issues exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.
Instead, they argued the state should boost funding to lower- and middle-income Minnesotans, along with Minnesota schools, local governments and law enforcement agencies.
Democratic-Farmer-Labor lawmakers unsuccessfully attempted to amend the bill to block tax relief for those who earn more than $284,000 a year and send the resulting funds to public schools to help offset the federal requirement to provide special education programs or to local governments and counties to use for their top needs.
“The wealthiest Minnesotans — while we love them and we kind of cheer for them — do not need tax relief at this time,” Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, said. “The distance between the working men and women and the wealthiest Minnesotans is greater than ever.”
The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives last week approved a $3.25 billion plan to set up new tax credits and cuts targeted at groups who Democrats said could most use the help, including parents with children in child care, property owners, renters and those with student loan debt.
Now, lawmakers from the House and Senate will meet to try to write a compromise bill that can please both Republicans and Democrats, including DFL Gov. Tim Walz.
News
Twins bring up reliever Yennier Cano after Danny Coulumbe goes on injured list
The Twins called up Yennier Cano, a 28-year-old reliever from Cuba, ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Houston Astros at Target Field.
The Twins signed Cano for $750,000 in international bonus money in June 2019. He has spent parts of the past three seasons in the minors and appeared in nine games for the Triple-A St. Paul Saints this season without allowing a run. He has gone 6-3 with a 2.98 ERA in 96.2 career innings.
“I was waiting for this moment for a long time and I was very nervous and excited,” Cano said. “I didn’t know what to do in the moment, but I’m happy that I’m here.”
Cano replaces Danny Coulombe on the 26-man roster. Coulumbe was placed on the 15-day injured list with left hip impingement. He was removed from Tuesday’s game against Houston after sustaining the injury. Coulombe has appeared in nine games for Minnesota this season and posted a 0.75 ERA in 12 innings.
“Right now, all I know is he’s going to the 15-day IL,” said Jayce Tingler, serving as acting manager since Rocco Baldelli tested positive for COVID-19 on May 5. “I think it’s too early to predict, is he going to be back in 15 days? But we are hopeful that that’s a real possibility.”
Coulombe revealed he has been dealing with the injury for six weeks and that he tweaked it during his second inning of work Tuesday. Coulombe said he received a cortisone shot and he doesn’t believe it will cause him to miss much time.
To make room for Cano on the 40-man roster, the Twins transferred right-handed pitcher Jhon Romero to the 60-day injured list. Romero was placed on the 10-day injured list April 23 with right biceps tendinitis and has missed Minnesota’s past 17 games. Tingler had no update pregame on Romero’s injury.
Buxton returns to the lineup
Byron Buxton started in center field on Wednesday after missing the previous two games with a “very low-level hip strain.”
“(I’m) just dealing with some things right now, but it’s part of the game, part of baseball. You’ve got to do what you’ve got to do to stay on the field but not push it too much,” he said.
Buxton was removed during the seventh inning of the Twins’ 1-0 victory over Oakland on Saturday. He appeared to feel the hip tighten after stepping awkwardly on first base.
Buxton has appeared in 21 of Minnesota’s 31 games this season, missing time with several injuries, which has been a going concern throughout his career. However, the talented center fielder said he has no plans to change his style of play.
“I’m just going to go out there and play my game,” said Buxton, who was hitting .278 with nine home runs and 17 RBIs entering Wednesday. “If I go out there and try to do something else, it would probably lead to more injuries or something worse. So just go out there, be myself and leave it out there.”
Baldelli could return Thursday
The Twins have been without Baldelil since May 5 after he, Dylan Bundy and Luis Arraez tested positive for COVID-19 in Baltimore. Arraez and Bundy rejoined the team on Tuesday, but Baldelli was awaiting a negative test result before he could return to the team.
“Talking to him, he sounds better and better,” Tingler said. “I don’t want to throw an empty promise out there, but I’m and we are hopeful that he’ll be back tomorrow.
Tingler said Baldelli, Bundy and Arraez all experienced some symptoms, including body aches, tightness and chills.
Entering Wednesday, the Twins were 3-2 in Baldelli’s absence.
Briefly
Chris Paddack is expected to undergo an MRI in the next 48 hours to get clarity on inflammation in his right elbow. Paddack said Tuesday that the pain feels “pretty similar” to a UCL sprain he suffered in September last season that shut him down for the season, though scans have not yet revealed the injury is the same this time around.
