News
Minnesota Senate approves Republican plan to cut taxes, tapping budget surplus
The Minnesota Senate on Wednesday approved an $8.65 billion tax bill, including a decrease in income tax rates and elimination of the state’s tax on Social Security benefits.
The Republican-authored plan advanced on a 42-22 vote with several DFL defections after extensive debate about whether offering broad tax relief was the best use of the state’s more than $7 billion remaining budget surplus.
Arguments over how to use that money are likely to continue over the next week and a half, as lawmakers enter the home stretch of the legislative session. They face a May 23 deadline to finish their work in St. Paul or risk leaving the excess funding for the next Legislature to deal with next year.
Under the GOP tax plan, Minnesotans would see the lowest state income tax bracket rate reduced — spurring a tax cut for most tax filers, regardless of their income. And those who receive Social Security would no longer have to pay state tax on those benefits. That change would align Minnesota with most states, but it would also deliver the most money to people with annual earnings above six figures because most people receiving Social Security benefits already don’t pay taxes on them under existing tax exemptions.
The second iteration of the tax bill also included $179 million in homestead and business property tax credits and other provisions.
The bill’s author, Sen. Carla Nelson, R-Rochester, said that in the face of growing inflation for consumers and as the state sits on a sizable surplus, lawmakers should send money back to Minnesotans on an ongoing basis.
“Today, Minnesotans have overpaid their taxes, they have over-purchased. They have paid for more than Minnesota state government requires,” Nelson said. “We are going to return needed tax relief to all Minnesotans.”
The proposal in the Republican-controlled Senate met opposition on the chamber floor from Democrats, who said it would disproportionately benefit wealthy Minnesotans and spend much of the state’s remaining budget surplus without resolving some pressing issues exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.
Instead, they argued the state should boost funding to lower- and middle-income Minnesotans, along with Minnesota schools, local governments and law enforcement agencies.
Democratic-Farmer-Labor lawmakers unsuccessfully attempted to amend the bill to block tax relief for those who earn more than $284,000 a year and send the resulting funds to public schools to help offset the federal requirement to provide special education programs or to local governments and counties to use for their top needs.
“The wealthiest Minnesotans — while we love them and we kind of cheer for them — do not need tax relief at this time,” Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, said. “The distance between the working men and women and the wealthiest Minnesotans is greater than ever.”
The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives last week approved a $3.25 billion plan to set up new tax credits and cuts targeted at groups who Democrats said could most use the help, including parents with children in child care, property owners, renters and those with student loan debt.
Now, lawmakers from the House and Senate will meet to try to write a compromise bill that can please both Republicans and Democrats, including DFL Gov. Tim Walz.
News
Twins bring up reliever Yennier Cano after Danny Coulumbe goes on injured list
The Twins called up Yennier Cano, a 28-year-old reliever from Cuba, ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Houston Astros at Target Field.
The Twins signed Cano for $750,000 in international bonus money in June 2019. He has spent parts of the past three seasons in the minors and appeared in nine games for the Triple-A St. Paul Saints this season without allowing a run. He has gone 6-3 with a 2.98 ERA in 96.2 career innings.
“I was waiting for this moment for a long time and I was very nervous and excited,” Cano said. “I didn’t know what to do in the moment, but I’m happy that I’m here.”
Cano replaces Danny Coulombe on the 26-man roster. Coulumbe was placed on the 15-day injured list with left hip impingement. He was removed from Tuesday’s game against Houston after sustaining the injury. Coulombe has appeared in nine games for Minnesota this season and posted a 0.75 ERA in 12 innings.
“Right now, all I know is he’s going to the 15-day IL,” said Jayce Tingler, serving as acting manager since Rocco Baldelli tested positive for COVID-19 on May 5. “I think it’s too early to predict, is he going to be back in 15 days? But we are hopeful that that’s a real possibility.”
Coulombe revealed he has been dealing with the injury for six weeks and that he tweaked it during his second inning of work Tuesday. Coulombe said he received a cortisone shot and he doesn’t believe it will cause him to miss much time.
To make room for Cano on the 40-man roster, the Twins transferred right-handed pitcher Jhon Romero to the 60-day injured list. Romero was placed on the 10-day injured list April 23 with right biceps tendinitis and has missed Minnesota’s past 17 games. Tingler had no update pregame on Romero’s injury.
Buxton returns to the lineup
Byron Buxton started in center field on Wednesday after missing the previous two games with a “very low-level hip strain.”
“(I’m) just dealing with some things right now, but it’s part of the game, part of baseball. You’ve got to do what you’ve got to do to stay on the field but not push it too much,” he said.
Buxton was removed during the seventh inning of the Twins’ 1-0 victory over Oakland on Saturday. He appeared to feel the hip tighten after stepping awkwardly on first base.
Buxton has appeared in 21 of Minnesota’s 31 games this season, missing time with several injuries, which has been a going concern throughout his career. However, the talented center fielder said he has no plans to change his style of play.
“I’m just going to go out there and play my game,” said Buxton, who was hitting .278 with nine home runs and 17 RBIs entering Wednesday. “If I go out there and try to do something else, it would probably lead to more injuries or something worse. So just go out there, be myself and leave it out there.”
Baldelli could return Thursday
The Twins have been without Baldelil since May 5 after he, Dylan Bundy and Luis Arraez tested positive for COVID-19 in Baltimore. Arraez and Bundy rejoined the team on Tuesday, but Baldelli was awaiting a negative test result before he could return to the team.
“Talking to him, he sounds better and better,” Tingler said. “I don’t want to throw an empty promise out there, but I’m and we are hopeful that he’ll be back tomorrow.
Tingler said Baldelli, Bundy and Arraez all experienced some symptoms, including body aches, tightness and chills.
Entering Wednesday, the Twins were 3-2 in Baldelli’s absence.
Briefly
Chris Paddack is expected to undergo an MRI in the next 48 hours to get clarity on inflammation in his right elbow. Paddack said Tuesday that the pain feels “pretty similar” to a UCL sprain he suffered in September last season that shut him down for the season, though scans have not yet revealed the injury is the same this time around.
News
Avian influenza confirmed in Anoka County fox, marking first case in wild mammal in Minnesota
The virulent strain of avian influenza that has sickened domesticated and wild birds in Minnesota has infected a wild mammal in the state for the first time.
According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, a wild fox from Anoka County recently tested positive for the highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI.
On Wednesday, the agency said that the infection in the juvenile fox was detected by the University of Minnesota Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory and confirmed this week by the National Veterinary Services Laboratory.
The DNR said that two juvenile red foxes tested positive for HPAI last week in Ontario, marking the first reported cases in a wild mammal in North America.
The HPAI outbreak this year has led to the culling of nearly 40 million chickens and turkeys in U.S. farms since February. Nearly 3 million of those birds were in Minnesota. And unlike a large 2015 outbreak, hundreds of wild birds, including bald eagles and other raptors, have been sickened in the U.S., including in Minnesota.
Health officials say HPAI doesn’t represent a significant health risk to people, even though one human case of the disease was confirmed in Colorado last month. Officials say people are unlikely to catch the virus unless they have prolonged direct exposure to infected birds, which was the case in Colorado.
“Wild animals can sometimes transmit diseases to humans, and while we typically think of rabies or other well-known diseases as the primary concerns, this shows that there are other risks to keep in mind as well,” Joni Scheftel, the state public health veterinarian with the Minnesota Department of Health, said in the DNR’s announcement Tuesday. “The best advice we have for Minnesotans is to avoid contact with wildlife that appear sick or injured and contact your health care provider if you are bitten or have other close contact with wildlife.”
News
Vikings’ Alexander Mattison switches to jersey No. 2 to honor ‘Deuce’ nickname given as a kid
Alexander Mattison for 18 years has been called “Deuce.’’ Now, for the first time in 10 years, he again will be wearing the number that led to that nickname.
The Vikings announced on Tuesday that Mattison, entering his fourth season as the backup running back to Dalvin Cook, has switched from jersey No. 25 to 2. On Wednesday, Mattison’s father, Darrell Mattison, talked about the reason behind the change.
When Mattison was 6 and played football for the first time in 2004, he was given No. 2 on the North San Bernardino (Calif.) Cowboys. He soon began to excel running the ball.
“When he was young and got the ball, everybody used to yell real loud, “Deuce,’ ’’ said Darrell Mattison. “That’s been his nickname ever since.’’
Mattison continued to wear No. 2 through his freshman year at San Bernardino High School. But when he was a sophomore, somebody else had that number so he switched to No. 22. He continued to wear that number throughout high school and at Boise State. He was called at times “Double Deuce” or “Deuce, Deuce.”
With safety Harrison Smith having No. 22 when Mattison was selected in the third round of the 2019 draft by the Vikings and running backs at that time not able to wear No. 2, the rookie took No. 25. In April 2021, rules were expanded to allow running backs to wear single-digit numbers as well as players at some other positions who couldn’t before. Darrell Mattison said his son thought then about changing numbers but it would have cost in the neighborhood of $10,000 to $15,000 for jersey restocking fees.
Entering this season, players could change numbers without penalty, and Mattison set out to get No. 2. Darrell Mattison said he started talking about it late last season and that it became finalized Monday.
“He’s very excited,’’ said Darrell Mattison. “It’s nostalgic for him. … (Family members) actually started ordering jerseys (Wednesday). There are about seven colors (in jersey styles), so we’re kind of ordering all the colors.’’
So what do family members plan to do with all their leftover No. 25 jerseys?
“I guess the other ones we’ll wear to cut grass,’’ said Mattison’s father.
