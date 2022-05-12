Minnesota Senate approves Republican plan to cut taxes, tapping budget surplus

The Minnesota Senate on Wednesday approved an $8.65 billion tax bill, including a decrease in income tax rates and elimination of the state’s tax on Social Security benefits.

The Republican-authored plan advanced on a 42-22 vote with several DFL defections after extensive debate about whether offering broad tax relief was the best use of the state’s more than $7 billion remaining budget surplus.

Arguments over how to use that money are likely to continue over the next week and a half, as lawmakers enter the home stretch of the legislative session. They face a May 23 deadline to finish their work in St. Paul or risk leaving the excess funding for the next Legislature to deal with next year.

Under the GOP tax plan, Minnesotans would see the lowest state income tax bracket rate reduced — spurring a tax cut for most tax filers, regardless of their income. And those who receive Social Security would no longer have to pay state tax on those benefits. That change would align Minnesota with most states, but it would also deliver the most money to people with annual earnings above six figures because most people receiving Social Security benefits already don’t pay taxes on them under existing tax exemptions.

The second iteration of the tax bill also included $179 million in homestead and business property tax credits and other provisions.

The bill’s author, Sen. Carla Nelson, R-Rochester, said that in the face of growing inflation for consumers and as the state sits on a sizable surplus, lawmakers should send money back to Minnesotans on an ongoing basis.

“Today, Minnesotans have overpaid their taxes, they have over-purchased. They have paid for more than Minnesota state government requires,” Nelson said. “We are going to return needed tax relief to all Minnesotans.”

The proposal in the Republican-controlled Senate met opposition on the chamber floor from Democrats, who said it would disproportionately benefit wealthy Minnesotans and spend much of the state’s remaining budget surplus without resolving some pressing issues exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, they argued the state should boost funding to lower- and middle-income Minnesotans, along with Minnesota schools, local governments and law enforcement agencies.

Democratic-Farmer-Labor lawmakers unsuccessfully attempted to amend the bill to block tax relief for those who earn more than $284,000 a year and send the resulting funds to public schools to help offset the federal requirement to provide special education programs or to local governments and counties to use for their top needs.

“The wealthiest Minnesotans — while we love them and we kind of cheer for them — do not need tax relief at this time,” Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, said. “The distance between the working men and women and the wealthiest Minnesotans is greater than ever.”

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives last week approved a $3.25 billion plan to set up new tax credits and cuts targeted at groups who Democrats said could most use the help, including parents with children in child care, property owners, renters and those with student loan debt.

Now, lawmakers from the House and Senate will meet to try to write a compromise bill that can please both Republicans and Democrats, including DFL Gov. Tim Walz.