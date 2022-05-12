Finance
New Book Shows Incredible Benefits of Listening in Business and Personal Lives
Christine Miles’ What Is It Costing You Not to Listen?: The Power of Understanding to Connect, Influence, Solve & Sell is a true tour-de-force that puts listening first as really the secret to successful relationships in all aspects of life. Christine provides examples of how listening to customers can help salespeople, how listening can mend relationships, and how listening can bring people together in amazing ways. Filled with practical steps and colorful stories that model listening, this book may well be the one every business and person needs to enhance their relationships.
Of course, we have all heard about the value of listening, but unfortunately, most of us do not listen well. We often end up in conflict or confusion as a result. However, as Christine points out, this is really not our fault because no one has taught us how to listen. She even cites sources that show we get more training in speaking than listening. In fact, only 2 percent of people have ever had any kind of training in listening.
Christine is determined to change that. As a business consultant, executive coach, and radio show host, she teaches people individually and in organizations how to listen. Often, people pay lip service to listening, but they don’t really understand how to do it or its incredible value. Christine educates people on the best practices for listening, including how to get people to share more because you are such a good listener. Now in What Is It Costing You Not to Listen? she shares her powerful, yet simple techniques so a true listening revolution can begin.
Sprinkled throughout the book are powerful quotes about listening that really bring home how important it is. For example, Christine quotes Jim George as saying, “Listening is an act of love. When you listen to people, you are communicating non-verbally that they are important to you.” Enhancing our relationships with others is a key benefit of listening, but Christine also points out the benefits to ourselves, stating, “I have found that the more I see others, bear witness to their pain, and ultimately understand them, the more I heal my own wounds and losses, cultivating both personal and business success.”
The book is divided into three sections, detailing why listening is so important, how to listen differently, and a final section on what Christine calls the Listening Path™, which provides the tools you need to transform how you listen. Each chapter contains exercises to allow the reader to practice what they have learned.
Perhaps what surprised me most about this book is that learning to listen doesn’t just entail not speaking when others are talking or even refraining from rehearsing in our heads what we will say when the other person concludes speaking, but following simple practices to get other people to talk more and to say the stuff that is really important. Christine encourages us to listen in a way that makes the speaker feel confident, safe, and willing to share with us. By doing so, we can learn people’s backstories and get to the heart of what is really important to them so we can understand them, empathize with them, connect with them, and maybe even join them in finding ways to heal our pain or work together toward a common goal, such as improving a business’ profit, making our work environment better, or meeting our customers’ needs.
I was stunned and at the same time fully agreed with Christine when she pointed out that the cause of many problems is a failure to listen. The solution to those problems is also listening. While Christine shows how listening can help enhance personal relationships and improve the workplace, I can see how it would have phenomenal results if our political and world leaders would employ it. Imagine the changes that would happen if members of Congress from both parties actually listened to one another about their fears, concerns, hopes, and dreams. Imagine if meetings between world leaders were not about trying to stop war or improving trade but first about truly listening to others’ viewpoints. I hope world leaders will read this book. I hope every member of Congress reads it. I hope everyone on a school board or city council reads it. I hope parents read it, and I hope their teenage children read it. It is time for a worldwide listening revolution.
Of course, none of us can change the world just by hoping, but we can change ourselves. We can start to learn how to listen better to improve our own relationships, and by doing so, we can create a ripple effect.
If I haven’t convinced you yet to read What Is It Costing You Not to Listen?, let me conclude with some words directly from Christine: “What is not listening costing you? Have you gone through a breakup, divorce, had employees leave, not made a deal, lost a customer, have children who are struggling, friendships that have been lost, children who you’re not close with, a team that can’t get things done together? In all these scenarios, the ability to listen is a common thread to both causing and solving these problems. Have you ever asked yourself how your ability to listen affects your life? What have you lost? What are you about to lose? What are you missing without even knowing it?”
3 Easiest Ways to Make Money From Internet
Internet is the door to many opportunities. Since the starting of the internet, the course of history has changed in great degree and the influence of internet has placed its merciful eyes on every aspect of human life. But the two most important fields that the internet has played the most crucial role are the data or information and economy. The internet has made both of them better and easier as well as competitive than ever. The data flow over internet makes the world smaller and now people are within the reaching limit of each other. But here we are not going to talk about the benefit of internet in data transfer, instead we are going to talk about how internet change the business world; to be more specific, here we are going to see how internet can influence and be used even by a single person for his personal financial benefits.
For a single person, internet has three kinds of options for gaining money. The first one includes the financial dealings like the Forex. This kind of thing is actually based on the idea of share and you have to be an expert of the system. Also you need to have a good capital to start such business. The Forex is kind of online stock exchange, but here the trading element is the foreign currency.
You have to have a good market analytical power, just like a share market, to do better in this business. Unlike a local share market, this is a worldwide project that is open twenty four hours for seven days a week. In such business, you can easily participate from anywhere and make a business dealing with someone in the other end of the world.
The second type of business has some options like survey. There are some free online packages like pay per click, add-ons etc. which gives you money without any capital. These packages have a huge quantity and you can use them all the time. The more you use them the more you will earn. The problem with these packages is the income rate is very low and it needs a lot of time to make a fortune. If you are looking for making a lot of business in very short time, then this business is not for you. Instead this is a good option for using as a second and side business.
The third one is more effective. This is freelancing. This is slower than the first one but faster than the second one. The options of freelancing are also varied widely. No matter what is your quality, you can always find something to do in the internet. There are numerous sites that are looking for freelancers and you can select one of them. After selecting a site, you have to apply for a job in your best interest. The sites usually contain a long list of the option categories and you can easily find one. After applying for a job, the job provider will check for your quality and if he finds you good enough, he might give you the job.
The paying option has a lot of variation and it varies from site to site. Before you start working for a site, you better look for all of their options and try to understand them. If you do not understand anything contact the site authority and they will answer all of your questions. Also see if the payment method is suitable for you. The best method will be the one for which you do not have to pay a lot of fee. If you show promising work, you will get more work.
Also with time your will gain good reputation which will help you to get more works easily. If you continue to work and have a constant flow of assignments, you can hire people to work for you. With the reputation, your charge will increase, so you can easily hire some new employees and still have a profit margin. If you are sincere and continue to work in large volume, you will be able to start a full business by yourself.
Integrate T-Shirt Designing Software With Your Business And Give More Choices To Customers
There was a time when we had to venture out of the house and visit a shop nearby to buy the product of our choice. We had to do a lot of shop-hopping to find our favourite product if the market nearby did not have well-stocked retailers. Our situation improved when shopping malls happened as then, we could get all the retailers under a single roof. And when the concept of online shopping took shape, it changed the way we bought.
Online shopping saved us the inconvenience of going out of the house, as now, we could order while sitting comfortably on the couch. It felt great visiting, exploring and browsing, e-commerce shops, finding whatever we wanted and then getting them delivered at the doorstep. Being a buyer, we couldn’t have asked more, could we? Yes, we could, as these days, buyers are asking more. They are not happy with the choices offered to them by e-commerce sites.
Buyers today want more; they want more choices and more options to explore. More so, they want freedom while shopping on the internet. Above all, they want to explore beyond the available stock. Yes, buyers today want to design, customize and personalize their own product. They want to customer each and every corner of the t-shirt they buy from the internet. They want to add colour, text, art, graphics, clipart and much more to get the best t-shirt in the world.
What’s more, buyers no longer visit those online shops where customization benefits are not available. As a result, shoppers are witnessing a huge drop in their sales and revenue. Consequently, they have no choice but to turn to a designing tool and meet the changing tastes and preferences of buyers. More e-commerce shops are now integrating the tool to catch the attention of buyers and give a boost to their sales. After all, customers matter the most to a business.
In essence, businesses have now understood the relevance of staying contemporary and serving the evolved tastes of their target audience. With a small investment, they can attract more customers and sell more t-shirts. Their investment also gives them the opportunity to gain a competitive edge in the market and stay ahead of the curve. More so, the integration also keeps them ahead of the competitors and helps them realize the true potential of the business.
In overall, the time has come when your business should decide to make the best use of the t-shirt designing software to stay relevant in a market which is turning extremely competitive by the day. Without the software, your e-commerce won’t be able to give customization options to customers and thus, may fail to do justice to its potential. And when a business fails to utilize its potential to the fullest, it will fail to meet its goals.
So, get up and understand the changing dynamics and evolving tastes of the market today and adapt your business accordingly to face the challenges head on.
Making Extra Money From the Internet
Making money on-line is a relatively new idea that probably hits everyone’s mind at a certain point. Many are wondering if it is possible and how.
They are tempted to try to earn an extra dollar taking advantage of any possibility. It is completely understandable because the idea of money earned on the internet is associated with low stress and work and high income.
The truth is that this world has some sort of universal rule. Every action has an equal reaction. So even on the internet, the amount of money anyone can make will always be directly proportional with the amount of work. It will not be the same work as in a construction yard but no money will come for nothing.
The efforts will probably consist mainly in mental work and stress. The advantages would be the lack of superiors, of a pre determined working program, and the possibility of being financially independent.
Even though there are a lot of offers and advertisements that promise making fast money online, becoming millionaires in a month and so forth, the majority of those offers are scams. And they are not really punishable because they only provide some information that could lead to some income but by chances of one in a thousand and doing much, much more than they tell people to do.
The most effective ways to make money on the internet are the affiliate marketing, the advertising revenue, and designing clothes and gifts online for sale.
The affiliate marketing requires a domain or a blog page that will be filled with original content or review about some certain products. When the content is enough and it looks promising the site that offers affiliate marketing services will provide a link or an IPK(image of a product) that will send the person who clicks it right on the selling site. The site that sells the product will offer a percentage for every sale made from those links and IPKs.
The advertising revenues will work as long as the blog or website will have permanent quality and relevant content. Google AdSense is the best service for making money through advertising. Every click from a visitor on one of the ads will generate a small income. The amount of money will mainly depend on the number of visitors and in order to have many visitors interesting or high quality content is required.
The method that involves selling people’s designs on clothing and gifts is possible using websites like Zazzle or Caffepress that allow members to personalize different objects or clothing and put them out for sale on their website. The websites have a lot of daily visitors so the chances that a certain object is bought are relatively high. This method requires artistic skills or simply interesting designs.
Those are three methods that work certainly and are not scams at all. They require real work and pay real money. They also need absolutely no investment at all beside your free time.
