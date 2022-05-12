Finance
Overview of Zimbabwean Banking Sector (Part One)
Entrepreneurs build their business within the context of an environment which they sometimes may not be able to control. The robustness of an entrepreneurial venture is tried and tested by the vicissitudes of the environment. Within the environment are forces that may serve as great opportunities or menacing threats to the survival of the entrepreneurial venture. Entrepreneurs need to understand the environment within which they operate so as to exploit emerging opportunities and mitigate against potential threats.
This article serves to create an understanding of the forces at play and their effect on banking entrepreneurs in Zimbabwe. A brief historical overview of banking in Zimbabwe is carried out. The impact of the regulatory and economic environment on the sector is assessed. An analysis of the structure of the banking sector facilitates an appreciation of the underlying forces in the industry.
Historical Background
At independence (1980) Zimbabwe had a sophisticated banking and financial market, with commercial banks mostly foreign owned. The country had a central bank inherited from the Central Bank of Rhodesia and Nyasaland at the winding up of the Federation.
For the first few years of independence, the government of Zimbabwe did not interfere with the banking industry. There was neither nationalisation of foreign banks nor restrictive legislative interference on which sectors to fund or the interest rates to charge, despite the socialistic national ideology. However, the government purchased some shareholding in two banks. It acquired Nedbank’s 62% of Rhobank at a fair price when the bank withdrew from the country. The decision may have been motivated by the desire to stabilise the banking system. The bank was re-branded as Zimbank. The state did not interfere much in the operations of the bank. The State in 1981 also partnered with Bank of Credit and Commerce International (BCCI) as a 49% shareholder in a new commercial bank, Bank of Credit and Commerce Zimbabwe (BCCZ). This was taken over and converted to Commercial Bank of Zimbabwe (CBZ) when BCCI collapsed in 1991 over allegations of unethical business practices.
This should not be viewed as nationalisation but in line with state policy to prevent company closures. The shareholdings in both Zimbank and CBZ were later diluted to below 25% each.
In the first decade, no indigenous bank was licensed and there is no evidence that the government had any financial reform plan. Harvey (n.d., page 6) cites the following as evidence of lack of a coherent financial reform plan in those years:
– In 1981 the government stated that it would encourage rural banking services, but the plan was not implemented.
– In 1982 and 1983 a Money and Finance Commission was proposed but never constituted.
– By 1986 there was no mention of any financial reform agenda in the Five Year National Development Plan.
Harvey argues that the reticence of government to intervene in the financial sector could be explained by the fact that it did not want to jeopardise the interests of the white population, of which banking was an integral part. The country was vulnerable to this sector of the population as it controlled agriculture and manufacturing, which were the mainstay of the economy. The State adopted a conservative approach to indigenisation as it had learnt a lesson from other African countries, whose economies nearly collapsed due to forceful eviction of the white community without first developing a mechanism of skills transfer and capacity building into the black community. The economic cost of inappropriate intervention was deemed to be too high. Another plausible reason for the non- intervention policy was that the State, at independence, inherited a highly controlled economic policy, with tight exchange control mechanisms, from its predecessor. Since control of foreign currency affected control of credit, the government by default, had a strong control of the sector for both economic and political purposes; hence it did not need to interfere.
Financial Reforms
However, after 1987 the government, at the behest of multilateral lenders, embarked on an Economic and Structural Adjustment Programme (ESAP). As part of this programme the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) started advocating financial reforms through liberalisation and deregulation. It contended that the oligopoly in banking and lack of competition, deprived the sector of choice and quality in service, innovation and efficiency. Consequently, as early as 1994 the RBZ Annual Report indicates the desire for greater competition and efficiency in the banking sector, leading to banking reforms and new legislation that would:
– allow for the conduct of prudential supervision of banks along international best practice
– allow for both off-and on-site bank inspections to increase RBZ’s Banking Supervision function and
– enhance competition, innovation and improve service to the public from banks.
Subsequently the Registrar of Banks in the Ministry of Finance, in liaison with the RBZ, started issuing licences to new players as the financial sector opened up. From the mid-1990s up to December 2003, there was a flurry of entrepreneurial activity in the financial sector as indigenous owned banks were set up. The graph below depicts the trend in the numbers of financial institutions by category, operating since 1994. The trend shows an initial increase in merchant banks and discount houses, followed by decline. The increase in commercial banks was initially slow, gathering momentum around 1999. The decline in merchant banks and discount houses was due to their conversion, mostly into commercial banks.
Source: RBZ Reports
Different entrepreneurs used varied methods to penetrate the financial services sector. Some started advisory services and then upgraded into merchant banks, while others started stockbroking firms, which were elevated into discount houses.
From the beginning of the liberalisation of the financial services up to about 1997 there was a notable absence of locally owned commercial banks. Some of the reasons for this were:
– Conservative licensing policy by the Registrar of Financial Institutions since it was risky to licence indigenous owned commercial banks without an enabling legislature and banking supervision experience.
– Banking entrepreneurs opted for non-banking financial institutions as these were less costly in terms of both initial capital requirements and working capital. For example a merchant bank would require less staff, would not need banking halls, and would have no need to deal in costly small retail deposits, which would reduce overheads and reduce the time to register profits. There was thus a rapid increase in non-banking financial institutions at this time, e.g. by 1995 five of the ten merchant banks had commenced within the previous two years. This became an entry route of choice into commercial banking for some, e.g. Kingdom Bank, NMB Bank and Trust Bank.
It was expected that some foreign banks would also enter the market after the financial reforms but this did not occur, probably due to the restriction of having a minimum 30% local shareholding. The stringent foreign currency controls could also have played a part, as well as the cautious approach adopted by the licensing authorities. Existing foreign banks were not required to shed part of their shareholding although Barclay’s Bank did, through listing on the local stock exchange.
Harvey argues that financial liberalisation assumes that removing direction on lending presupposes that banks would automatically be able to lend on commercial grounds. But he contends that banks may not have this capacity as they are affected by the borrowers’ inability to service loans due to foreign exchange or price control restrictions. Similarly, having positive real interest rates would normally increase bank deposits and increase financial intermediation but this logic falsely assumes that banks will always lend more efficiently. He further argues that licensing new banks does not imply increased competition as it assumes that the new banks will be able to attract competent management and that legislation and bank supervision will be adequate to prevent fraud and thus prevent bank collapse and the resultant financial crisis. Sadly his concerns do not seem to have been addressed within the Zimbabwean financial sector reform, to the detriment of the national economy.
The Operating Environment
Any entrepreneurial activity is constrained or aided by its operating environment. This section analyses the prevailing environment in Zimbabwe that could have an effect on the banking sector.
Politico-legislative
The political environment in the 1990s was stable but turned volatile after 1998, mainly due to the following factors:
– an unbudgeted pay out to war veterans after they mounted an assault on the State in November 1997. This exerted a heavy strain on the economy, resulting in a run on the dollar. Resultantly the Zimbabwean dollar depreciated by 75% as the market foresaw the consequences of the government’s decision. That day has been recognised as the beginning of severe decline of the country’s economy and has been dubbed “Black Friday”. This depreciation became a catalyst for further inflation. It was followed a month later by violent food riots.
– a poorly planned Agrarian Land Reform launched in 1998, where white commercial farmers were ostensibly evicted and replaced by blacks without due regard to land rights or compensation systems. This resulted in a significant reduction in the productivity of the country, which is mostly dependent on agriculture. The way the land redistribution was handled angered the international community, that alleges it is racially and politically motivated. International donors withdrew support for the programme.
– an ill- advised military incursion, named Operation Sovereign Legitimacy, to defend the Democratic Republic of Congo in 1998, saw the country incur massive costs with no apparent benefit to itself and
– elections which the international community alleged were rigged in 2000,2003 and 2008.
These factors led to international isolation, significantly reducing foreign currency and foreign direct investment flow into the country. Investor confidence was severely eroded. Agriculture and tourism, which traditionally, are huge foreign currency earners crumbled.
For the first post independence decade the Banking Act (1965) was the main legislative framework. Since this was enacted when most commercial banks where foreign owned, there were no directions on prudential lending, insider loans, proportion of shareholder funds that could be lent to one borrower, definition of risk assets, and no provision for bank inspection.
The Banking Act (24:01), which came into effect in September 1999, was the culmination of the RBZ’s desire to liberalise and deregulate the financial services. This Act regulates commercial banks, merchant banks, and discount houses. Entry barriers were removed leading to increased competition. The deregulation also allowed banks some latitude to operate in non-core services. It appears that this latitude was not well delimited and hence presented opportunities for risk taking entrepreneurs. The RBZ advocated this deregulation as a way to de-segment the financial sector as well as improve efficiencies. (RBZ, 2000:4.) These two factors presented opportunities to enterprising indigenous bankers to establish their own businesses in the industry. The Act was further revised and reissued as Chapter 24:20 in August 2000. The increased competition resulted in the introduction of new products and services e.g. e-banking and in-store banking. This entrepreneurial activity resulted in the “deepening and sophistication of the financial sector” (RBZ, 2000:5).
As part of the financial reforms drive, the Reserve Bank Act (22:15) was enacted in September 1999.
Its main purpose was to strengthen the supervisory role of the Bank through:
– setting prudential standards within which banks operate
– conducting both on and off-site surveillance of banks
– enforcing sanctions and where necessary placement under curatorship and
– investigating banking institutions wherever necessary.
This Act still had deficiencies as Dr Tsumba, the then RBZ governor, argued that there was need for the RBZ to be responsible for both licensing and supervision as “the ultimate sanction available to a banking supervisor is the knowledge by the banking sector that the license issued will be cancelled for flagrant violation of operating rules”. However the government seemed to have resisted this until January 2004. It can be argued that this deficiency could have given some bankers the impression that nothing would happen to their licences. Dr Tsumba, in observing the role of the RBZ in holding bank management, directors and shareholders responsible for banks viability, stated that it was neither the role nor intention of the RBZ to “micromanage banks and direct their day to day operations. “
It appears though as if the view of his successor differed significantly from this orthodox view, hence the evidence of micromanaging that has been observed in the sector since December 2003.
In November 2001 the Troubled and Insolvent Banks Policy, which had been drafted over the previous few years, became operational. One of its intended goals was that, “the policy enhances regulatory transparency, accountability and ensures that regulatory responses will be applied in a fair and consistent manner” The prevailing view on the market is that this policy when it was implemented post 2003 is definitely deficient as measured against these ideals. It is contestable how transparent the inclusion and exclusion of vulnerable banks into ZABG was.
A new governor of the RBZ was appointed in December 2003 when the economy was on a free-fall. He made significant changes to the monetary policy, which caused tremors in the banking sector. The RBZ was finally authorised to act as both the licensing and regulatory authority for financial institutions in January 2004. The regulatory environment was reviewed and significant amendments were made to the laws governing the financial sector.
The Troubled Financial Institutions Resolution Act, (2004) was enacted. As a result of the new regulatory environment, a number of financial institutions were distressed. The RBZ placed seven institutions under curatorship while one was closed and another was placed under liquidation.
In January 2005 three of the distressed banks were amalgamated on the authority of the Troubled Financial Institutions Act to form a new institution, Zimbabwe Allied Banking Group (ZABG). These banks allegedly failed to repay funds advanced to them by the RBZ. The affected institutions were Trust Bank, Royal Bank and Barbican Bank. The shareholders appealed and won the appeal against the seizure of their assets with the Supreme Court ruling that ZABG was trading in illegally acquired assets. These bankers appealed to the Minister of Finance and lost their appeal. Subsequently in late 2006 they appealed to the Courts as provided by the law. Finally as at April 2010 the RBZ finally agreed to return the “stolen assets”.
Another measure taken by the new governor was to force management changes in the financial sector, which resulted in most entrepreneurial bank founders being forced out of their own companies under varying pretexts. Some eventually fled the country under threat of arrest. Boards of Directors of banks were restructured.
Economic Environment
Economically, the country was stable up to the mid 1990s, but a downturn started around 1997-1998, mostly due to political decisions taken at that time, as already discussed. Economic policy was driven by political considerations. Consequently, there was a withdrawal of multi- national donors and the country was isolated. At the same time, a drought hit the country in the season 2001-2002, exacerbating the injurious effect of farm evictions on crop production. This reduced production had an adverse impact on banks that funded agriculture. The interruptions in commercial farming and the concomitant reduction in food production resulted in a precarious food security position. In the last twelve years the country has been forced to import maize, further straining the tenuous foreign currency resources of the country.
Another impact of the agrarian reform programme was that most farmers who had borrowed money from banks could not service the loans yet the government, which took over their businesses, refused to assume responsibility for the loans. By concurrently failing to recompense the farmers promptly and fairly, it became impractical for the farmers to service the loans. Banks were thus exposed to these bad loans.
The net result was spiralling inflation, company closures resulting in high unemployment, foreign currency shortages as international sources of funds dried up, and food shortages. The foreign currency shortages led to fuel shortages, which in turn reduced industrial production. Consequently, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has been on the decline since 1997. This negative economic environment meant reduced banking activity as industrial activity declined and banking services were driven onto the parallel rather than the formal market.
As depicted in the graph below, inflation spiralled and reached a peak of 630% in January 2003. After a brief reprieve the upward trend continued rising to 1729% by February 2007. Thereafter the country entered a period of hyperinflation unheard of in a peace time period. Inflation stresses banks. Some argue that the rate of inflation rose because the devaluation of the currency had not been accompanied by a reduction in the budget deficit. Hyperinflation causes interest rates to soar while the value of collateral security falls, resulting in asset-liability mismatches. It also increases non-performing loans as more people fail to service their loans.
Effectively, by 2001 most banks had adopted a conservative lending strategy e.g. with total advances for the banking sector being only 21.7% of total industry assets compared to 31.1% in the previous year. Banks resorted to volatile non- interest income. Some began to trade in the parallel foreign currency market, at times colluding with the RBZ.
In the last half of 2003 there was a severe cash shortage. People stopped using banks as intermediaries as they were not sure they would be able to access their cash whenever they needed it. This reduced the deposit base for banks. Due to the short term maturity profile of the deposit base, banks are normally not able to invest significant portions of their funds in longer term assets and thus were highly liquid up to mid-2003. However in 2003, because of the demand by clients to have returns matching inflation, most indigenous banks resorted to speculative investments, which yielded higher returns.
These speculative activities, mostly on non-core banking activities, drove an exponential growth within the financial sector. For example one bank had its asset base grow from Z$200 billion (USD50 million) to Z$800 billion (USD200 million) within one year.
However bankers have argued that what the governor calls speculative non-core business is considered best practice in most advanced banking systems worldwide. They argue that it is not unusual for banks to take equity positions in non-banking institutions they have loaned money to safeguard their investments. Examples were given of banks like Nedbank (RSA) and J P Morgan (USA) which control vast real estate investments in their portfolios. Bankers argue convincingly that these investments are sometimes used to hedge against inflation.
The instruction by the new governor of the RBZ for banks to unwind their positions overnight, and the immediate withdrawal of an overnight accommodation support for banks by the RBZ, stimulated a crisis which led to significant asset-liability mismatches and a liquidity crunch for most banks. The prices of properties and the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange collapsed simultaneously, due to the massive selling by banks that were trying to cover their positions. The loss of value on the equities market meant loss of value of the collateral, which most banks held in lieu of the loans they had advanced.
During this period Zimbabwe remained in a debt crunch as most of its foreign debts were either un-serviced or under-serviced. The consequent worsening of the balance of payments (BOP) put pressure on the foreign exchange reserves and the overvalued currency. Total government domestic debt rose from Z$7.2 billion (1990) to Z$2.8 trillion (2004). This growth in domestic debt emanates from high budgetary deficits and decline in international funding.
Socio-cultural
Due to the volatile economy after the 1990s, the population became fairly mobile with a significant number of professionals emigrating for economic reasons. The Internet and Satellite television made the world truly a global village. Customers demanded the same level of service excellence they were exposed to globally. This made service quality a differential advantage. There was also a demand for banks to invest heavily in technological systems.
The increasing cost of doing business in a hyperinflationary environment led to high unemployment and a concomitant collapse of real income. As the Zimbabwe Independent (2005:B14) so keenly observed, a direct outcome of hyperinflationary environment is, “that currency substitution is rife, implying that the Zimbabwe dollar is relinquishing its function as a store of value, unit of account and medium of exchange” to more stable foreign currencies.
During this period an affluent indigenous segment of society emerged, which was cash rich but avoided patronising banks. The emerging parallel market for foreign currency and for cash during the cash crisis reinforced this. Effectively, this reduced the customer base for banks while more banks were coming onto the market. There was thus aggressive competition within a dwindling market.
Socio-economic costs associated with hyperinflation include: erosion of purchasing power parity, increased uncertainty in business planning and budgeting, reduced disposable income, speculative activities that divert resources from productive activities, pressure on the domestic exchange rate due to increased import demand and poor returns on savings. During this period, to augment income there was increased cross border trading as well as commodity broking by people who imported from China, Malaysia and Dubai. This effectively meant that imported substitutes for local products intensified competition, adversely affecting local industries.
As more banks entered the market, which had suffered a major brain drain for economic reasons, it stood to reason that many inexperienced bankers were thrown into the deep end. For example the founding directors of ENG Asset Management had less than five years experience in financial services and yet ENG was the fastest growing financial institution by 2003. It has been suggested that its failure in December 2003 was due to youthful zeal, greed and lack of experience. The collapse of ENG affected some financial institutions that were financially exposed to it, as well as eliciting depositor flight leading to the collapse of some indigenous banks.
Facts About Sending Money to Jamaica
Of the fifteen countries in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), citizens send funds to Jamaica more than any other nation. It was found that over $1.97 billion dollars was remitted in 2007. This figure is unbelievably high for a population of only 2.8 million people. People who send funds to Jamaica make up 39% of the populace. The methods people choose to send funds to Jamaica becomes increasingly pertinent.
Jamaican migrants account for more than 1,037,599 migrants worldwide. A preponderance of the people sending money to Jamaica come from the United States ($1.05 billion), the United Kingdom ($500 million), Cayman Islands ($152 million), and Canada ($136 million). It is estimated that as much as 800,000 migrants live in the United States. The precise number is difficult to track because of the high number of illegal aliens and a lack of response to the US Census. Recently, the amount of payout radically decreased when the United Kingdom started requiring the presentation of I.D. for all remittances below 500 Great British Pounds.
Now, the Jamaican migrants are well concentrated in New York and Miami. The Northeast territory holds 59% of migrants, while the South accounts for 30% of migrants. There are Jamaican groups in every city in America.
Jamaican migrants tend to be highly educated, with over 82% having post secondary education. Migrant homes in the US have a high instance of female employment. On average, Jamaicans have as many as 2-3 money earners in each home. A great number of migrants work in health care or the service fields. On average, they transfer funds home every month in the total of $200-$300. The amount tends to fluctuate during certain periods of the year.
In the past, the cost of transferring funds to Jamaica has been near to 10%. With contemporary technology available for Internet money transfer, companies can currently offer renewable bank cards that Jamaicans can use to transfer money with a cost as minor as $5 for every $100 transferred.
The sender simply loads money on the ATM card that is then sent to the receiver through a rapid mail service. They can recharge and check balances online or by utilizing an associated 1800 company telephone number. With over 300 ATMs locations in over 70 cities, you can send funds to Jamaica with ease, security and low costs, any time you want.
Why Are MEP Projects Late and Over Budget?
MEP (M&E) design and installation is a fundamental element of overall building design process as it directly impacts and influences the use and ongoing costs of the building. Sustainability and conservation issues are important additional factors influencing MEP (M&E) design and place further pressure on effective design while also operating in a profitable environment.
It is common knowledge that the margins involved in MEP (M&E) projects are precariously tight, however instead of managing risk to manage margins, the pressure (from General Contractors and Clients) to act quickly has meant that margins have been squeezed – to the point of loss in many cases. The industry has found it difficult to move from a “reactive site-based position” to a more balanced “pro-active” position that involves greater foresight and planning.
To understand why MEP (M&E) projects are continually over budget, one may find it easier to look first at a different industry entirely. So for example, one could look at anything ranging from manufacturing IT equipment to developing and launching a new software tool to motor vehicle manufacturing. In all of these examples there is a fundamental project cycle that is followed every time. This involves a series of stages which ensure that the output is understood and “tested” before something is built or put into a live environment. The testing, which is fundamental, includes comprehensive risk assessments at several stages and mitigating action to manage such risks.
Taking vehicle manufacturing as an example, at a very high level there are three key stages/elements involved. Firstly, there are individual components (or parts), secondly there is an initial assembly of parts (to make the vehicle) and thirdly there is a mass assembly process. Taking the components first, all components are designed and tested, in detail, in a virtual environment, usually with prototypes being developed for further testing before the finished component is ready. Turning to the “initial assembly of parts” that make up the vehicle. This is very detailed research and development process which utilises a process of virtually built and tested vehicles usually over a period of years. Only once testing is complete is a prototype started which is built, tested and re-built. The vehicle manufacturer will then move to mass manufacture in a production line environment. The production line itself is subject to extensive efficiency and accuracy improvement measures – on a constant and evolving basis. However, once the production line activity begins then there are NO SURPRISES in most cases and every element that is introduced to the line for a vehicle that is already tested is a) known, b) tested and c) works/fits.
In short, vehicle manufacturing utilises extensive planning, virtual testing, actual product/component testing and constant quality control during component manufacture and during the assembly process. There are no surprises or reactive responses during the production line phase of the projects and this is why profitability is in the hands of the manufacturer (and the market of course!).
Now, compare this with MEP (M&E) projects. Firstly, assuming that the engineering components (whether these are pipework, electrical or ductwork elements) are all tested and proven, the challenge for the engineer or sub-contractor is in the assembly of parts and then the installation process on a mass/large scale. As we know, most buildings (excluding new homes or similar repetitive designs) are unique so whilst the engineer is using components that are tested and is usually aware of how those components will work together, he/she will not usually be aware of all of the other factors that inhibit the ‘assembly’ and ‘arrangement’ of MEP (M&E) services. The challenge for MEP (M&E) projects therefore is not concerned with component testing and knowing how the components fit together but rather with site based component assembly, arrangement and installation.
To appreciate the challenge facing the MEP (M&E) industry one has to understand more about the building services design and detailing process. An MEP (M&E) design is completed by one party (the Consulting or Designing Engineer), this is usually a high level design and therefore cannot be easily tested at this stage as it has not taken into account several ‘other’ conditions such as, a) eventual procurement decisions that may lead to changes in sizes and specification of equipment and plant, b) position of other disciplines (e.g. any steel or structure), and; c) in some cases even other MEP (M&E) disciplines (so ductwork design may not have taken into account the plumbing design).
This high level design is then passed on to the next member of the supply chain (commonly referred to as the Building Services or MEP (M&E) Contractor/Trade) who is responsible for planning the site based assembly and installation. This ‘passing-on’ of a design obviously carries some risk but this process is commonly undertaken for MEP (M&E) projects due to contractual and financial reasons as well as technical expertise. As such, the Trade/Sub Contractor has responsibility for taking the design to a detailed level to allow the ‘other’ conditions to be assessed and risks to be mitigated. The Trade/Sub Contractor will detail the design to ensure that it is updated to include his/her preferred materials and plant, that it meets access requirements, it includes space or information for fixing and bracketing and be also to sure that it can be physically installed in the building. Once these elements are met and he/she is confident that the components in the design are not interfering with other disciplines (whether structural or other MEP (M&E) elements) then this first challenge for the Trade/Sub Contractor can be considered complete. This first stage is referred to as MEP Coordination (M&E Coordination) which is the term used to describe vertical and horizontal, interference free drawings.
The second challenge is to manage the installation (or assembly) work, this may involve a degree of pre-fabrication based on the design that has been detailed and the extent to which the building will allow pre-fabrication elements. Whether pre-fabrication is used or not the time and cost of the installation process is directly influenced by the accuracy of the drawings.
As well as using the detailed design for installation, the Trade/Sub Contractor will also use the detailed design output (usually a series of drawings) for creating a schedule or bill of quantities. This is a manual process that takes time and is subject to human error once again. However, it is vital to ensure that this is carried out correctly as it affects estimates and quotes – all of which affect the increasing accountability that MEP (M&E) Contractors/Trades are responsible for.
Traditionally, Trades/Sub Contractors created their detailed design (from which they also extract quantity information) using polyline software – a fairly primitive tool by today’s CAD (Computer Aided Design) standards, to create two dimensional, detailed, technical drawings. The key issues arising from use of polyline software tools are that, a) it takes a long time to produce the drawings – as they require a lot of overlaying and experienced insight, and; b) there is no easy or quick way of validating/testing the drawings – checking would require a manual review which is of course open to human error. Finally, due to the time taken to create and check the drawings, information such as bracketing, hanger locations and their sizes are typically omitted from the drawings – introducing further risk. Of course there are a series of other risks that are inherent in MEP (M&E) projects including the need to ensure the use of the latest set of constantly changing and re-issued design information from other disciplines.
As a result of these issues, MEP (M&E) projects are usually not designed in enough detail and certainly not tested to the degree that they should be. Compared with other industries such as IT development or vehicle manufacturing the acute lack of testing for the final stage (assembly at site level) has varying degrees of effects on the outcome of MEP (M&E) projects.
Working with the detailed design as it is means that any issues that do exist within the design (i.e. procurement or spatial clearance issues) will impact the Trade/Sub Contractor which will result in time delays and additional costs – both of which affect eventual profitability of the project. The reality is that in most cases contractors experience problems during the installation phase of projects which are caused by poor drawings standards and quality levels. Such problems result in spiraling costs and a complete lack of control in most cases. On site problems include:
-
Clashes of MEP (M&E) services with other MEP (M&E) services as well as architectural and structural elements – the resultant delays and on-the-spot fixes result in labour and equipment costs that have a critical impact on budgets.
-
Installers not being able to fully understand the drawings and therefore misinterpreting them – resulting in errors and then corrective work.
-
Bracketing and hangar locations being compromised due to ineffective layout drawings – requiring site-based planning and installation.
-
Lagging and insulation of services being affected – affecting MEP (M&E) service performance.
-
Service access areas and access locations being affected due to poor planning – requiring site based resolution and dealing with subsequent knock on effects.
Trade/Sub Contractors are used to this of course and they manage this eventuality by ensuring that adequate site based resources and budgets are in place to manage ‘on-the-spot’ issues at site. Although the cost of additional, site-based, manpower and equipment far outweighs the cost that may have been incurred during the detailed design phase this has not deterred Trade/Sub Contractors from working in a reactive manner. In actual fact higher site based costs are actually helping to cover up the real issue of a poorly detailed design that has failed to identify and address issues during the detailed design (or ‘detailed coordination’) phase of the project. Had the design been detailed before moving to site, then site based costs and time could be controlled and profitability, and even overall project costs, for customers could improve considerably.
Collectively, the failure by Trades/Sub Contractors to create a detailed design with the best tools available; the apparent need to rush to site and start work (as a result of pressure from General Contractors and Clients); and the need to bridge overall project delays during installation stage (as a result of pressure from Project Managers) are all factors working against the Trade/Sub Contractor. One would argue that the only element that the Trade/Sub Contractor can directly control is the “detailed design”. If this is ignored to the extent that is currently the case, then MEP (M&E) project profitability will remain challenging at best.
So as can be seen, compared to manufacturing or IT industries where a thorough and detailed design process exists, MEP (M&E) projects are ill-tested therefore there is a higher propensity for them to fail. By accepting the risk of a poorly designed project the Trade/Sub Contractor is compromising not just profit but also his reputation and future success.
How to Earn Extra Cash Online Today
Earning extra cash is the dream of each and every person. Even if you are rich, you do not mind another source of income because you will be able to use it for your own need or you can use it for something that you would like. If there is a method where you can earn extra cash, then you could save more and also use it for your family.
Internet is a place full of amazing opportunities and all you have to do is to make it possible to have a regular source of income from this world wide web! There are millions of people who earn a regular income that is either part time or full time from the internet. Part time income can be earned from the internet by doing your regular work and then using an income opportunity to do your work at least a few hours each day.
Full time work is more rewarding as you are investing more time in the full time work. The same work that you do as a part timer can be done as a full timer and you can earn that much more income. There are many ways in which you can earn extra cash online. All you have to do is learn to be internet savvy initially. You should do a lot of research on the methods of making money online and try to understand each method. Once you have done this, you should try to learn the basics of HTML so that you can use it in your daily activities on the internet.
A web site of your own will also benefit you. This is because the web site is your investment to earn money. Not all methods of making money online require a web site. Only certain jobs need web sites. The common methods that will help you to earn extra cash online are internet marketing and affiliate marketing. The reason for this is that these two jobs do not need you to do any job. All you have to do is to market various kinds of products.
Other than affiliate marketing and internet marketing, you can also make money through various online programs which encourage you to add new members to your downlines. There are sites where you can earn a commission by referring new people to your membership sites. These are the easiest methods of making extra cash online.
