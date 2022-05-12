Finance
Passive Income And The ‘Cashflow’ Game
Passive income is money that comes into your bank account with you not having to ‘work’ for it. It is the dream way out for of a lot of people tied to a job, who have to make a living, giving up their time for money.
Sales of your book, CD or film is passive income. You put in a lot of work to create something at first, then you sell it over and over again without any further input. A basic but powerful concept.
This simple idea is used in Robert Kiyosaki’s game ‘Cashflow’. To increase your passive income until it is more than what you earn by working for someone else. Then you can leave your job and still pay the bills!
Most of us have had a go at ‘Monopoly’ and you either love it or hate it.
Based on buying, selling and renting properties, it is a bit basic compared to ‘Cashflow’, which has three main financial stands. These are also buying, selling and renting property, but include buying and selling shares and buying and selling businesses.
Like all games, it seems daunting at first, but if you treat it like Monopoly on steroids, you will get the idea.
You move around the ‘Rat Race’ circle collecting your regular salary plus any cashflow received from buying properties or businesses. Each property or business you buy generates cashflow which is added to your salary.
Sometimes the cashflow on a property can be negative, meaning it actually costs you money to keep it, but you may get a chance to sell it or any property at a profit on the open market. This gives you money to invest in bigger properties or businesses to increase your passive income.
Just to add a bit of spice, there are ‘Doodads‘. These are what we all fall for. They are playthings that lose value over time and just deplete your money resources such as TV’s, boats, cars etc. You will not be able to avoid these during the game.
Shares are bought on the turn of a card by you and the share price is different on similar cards that other players draw. You hold your shares until you or another player draws a card where your share has gone up in price. You then sell – simple!
If your passive income exceeds your salary less expenses, you get out onto the ‘Fast Track’. Here, you have little money worries and can buy up lots of businesses to further increase your cashflow to win the game. There is very little to stop you getting richer in the Fast Track and the game becomes a lot simpler, especially if no one else is there to join you.
There is an advanced version of the Cashflow game called ‘Cashflow 202’ which involves financial options, shorting shares and much more vicious real life dramas where you can lose all your property in one hit. Only for the keen investors this one.
Enjoy!
Picture Poetry by Daveda Gruber
Wow what an amazing talent on display. I have just finished reading Daveda Gruber’s new book “Picture Poetry”. This is truly a great collection of poetry from the heart of a great writer, publisher, and graphics author. Her talents truly shine forth in this unique collection of poetry.
Page after page you read emotional, heartfelt poems of her life, romance, pain and loss. In her poetry she shares ” Footprints” of “Lies” as she moves forward from day to day. Yet haunted by incidents that happened in her “Past”, she “Doubts” and wonders is it “An Impossible Dream” that she can’t find the answers too? She is on a quest and you can feel the desperation in many of these beautiful pieces that the writer shares with her readers. The heart of a mother, wife, and poet is felt poem after poem.
We also read “Even Angels Cry” as she continues upon her quest for “The Truth”. She “In Hopes” one day wants to see the ray of hope too. Years after years of searching and venting her pains through her writing, this author finds it in her heart to share her story with others.
We also see her tears expressed as she deals with the loss of her mother and daughter. The emotional outcries are felt as the writer releases her pain through her penmanship. Her “Bittersweet Moments” are expressed from cover to cover.
Although the poems by themselves could stand alone, but the writer graces her readers with graphics and photos to enhance the production of this collection. They truly bring her story to life. So “Picture Poetry” lives up to it’s name.
In this lovely collection you will also find some pieces that she co-authors with another great poet, Stefan Borenstein. I call them the “Dynamic Duel”. Together they share with their readers, “Delirious Delight”, “Roaring Tides” and “Enchanted Spaces”. Now how awesome is that. You will find that the words of these poems truly captivates the reader’s thoughts. It is so encouraging to see how others can share in the spotlight. Although these two have never met face to yet they have bonded through the world of poetry. When reading there pieces it is hard to distinguish who wrote what.
I encourage you to journey with this “Wounded Warrior”, my friends, and you will also see some of her “Friends”, in this terrific “Picture Poetry” collection. You will find this book to be a great enhancement to your poetic and family library.
The Development of Gaming Communities
Is there really a risk for those people who are being so engrossed in online gaming that they become totally devoid of human feeling and social skills? Fortunately, with the online games that have been developed and are being played today, virtual games are able to create a newer and bigger form of communities that are almost completely based on human interaction.
An old and common belief about online games is that they have a very anti-social nature. Many of those who were not fans of the Internet regarded online gaming as the enemy of the community, as it could cause people to prefer solitude in playing online games instead of the traditional social activities which required face-to-face interaction like playing sports games or participating in various social events.
However, along with the growth and development of online gaming, this outdated claim has been proven to be wrong. With broadband Internet connections present in the online scene for a full decade, online gaming has naturally become a social activity. Whatever the game is, may it be the classic card, puzzle, sports and board games to the immense multi-player online games such as World of Warcraft, Second Life and many others, online games are everything but anti-social or solitary activities.
Today, online gaming does not end in the games themselves. Players are now looking for other people to trade tricks and techniques with, reviews and other opinions and suggestions with. There are millions of chat rooms, forum discussions and other interactive portals that are now available online for gamers of all kinds of online games. These paved the way to gaming communities.
5 Tips to Find Cheap Beach Holidays
We all dream of lying on an exotic beach with a glass of wine watching the sun go down, and most of us enjoy that experience once a year for our summer holiday. However due to the recession, for most of us this is just a dream even though holiday prices are at an all time low. Here are a few tips to find cheap beach holidays.
1. Shop around: Visit high street travel agents and online travel agents and get as many quotes as you can. There can be a massive price difference from agent to agent so just because one travel agent was “Nice” don’t accept their price until you have done more research.
2. Plan ahead: Don’t decide one day that your gonna book a holiday and book the first one you see, spend a 3-4 weeks searching and plan where you want to go. Don’t be too picky about where you want to go but make sure that there will be everything you want when you get there.
3. School Holidays: Prices shoot up during school holidays (Half term, Easter, Summer and Christmas Holidays) so try to avoid these weeks. If you don’t have any children this wont be a problem, but if you do it’s unavoidable. There have been cases were parents have taken their children out of school to go on holiday but it is not recommended.
4. Build your own: There are many websites that offer flights and by doing a simple search on their site you can find flights to your chosen destination, the results will appear starting with the lowest price first. There are also many websites that offer hotels and by doing a simple search on their site you can find hotels in your chosen destination the results again will appear starting with the lowest price first. Booking a flight and a hotel separately can bring the price down considerably. Don’t forget your travel insurance or it may end up costing a lot more.
5. Late Deals / Cancellations: These can save you a fortune as they are classed as “bad stock” and agents just want to get rid of them. The only problem is that you cannot book ahead as they are all to depart within a week and so the full price needs to be paid all at once (most travel agents want full payment 10 weeks before departure). You can still pick the week that you want to go on holiday well in advance and save for it as you would if you have pre-booked, then 1 week before start to look for your holiday. High street travel agent have all their late deals in the windows and for online travel agents simply search for “Late deals / Last minute holidays”. There isn’t as much choice but they are very cheap and the later you book the cheaper they go!
I hope this has helped in your search for Cheap Beach Holidays, and I hope you find a great deal.
