News
Petrol Diesel Prices: New rates of petrol and diesel released, check the price of your city
Petrol Diesel Prices: New rates of petrol and diesel released, check the price of your city
Government oil companies have released new rates of petrol and diesel on Thursday morning. Despite the increase in the price of crude by $ 5 in the global market, its prices are below $ 110 per barrel and that is why the oil companies did not change the price of petrol and diesel even today.
New Delhi. Government oil companies have released new rates of petrol and diesel on Thursday morning and even today there was no change in the prices. Meanwhile, the price of Brent crude has increased by $5 to $107 per barrel in the global market.
Oil companies last increased petrol and diesel prices on 6 April. Then oil prices were increased 14 times within just 15 days and a total of Rs 10.20 per liter was made expensive. After this, 105 in Delhi has become more expensive than Rs 120 per liter in Mumbai. Companies say that there will be no increase in prices if the price of crude remains below $ 110.
Prices of petrol and diesel in the four metros
– Delhi petrol Rs 105.41 and diesel Rs 96.67 per liter
– Mumbai petrol Rs 120.51 and diesel Rs 104.77 per liter
– Chennai petrol Rs 110.85 and diesel Rs 100.94 per liter
– Kolkata petrol Rs 115.12 and diesel Rs 99.83 per liter
New prices are also issued in these cities
– Petrol in Noida has gone up to Rs 105.47 and diesel at Rs 97.03 per liter.
– Petrol in Lucknow has become Rs 105.25 and diesel Rs 96.83 per liter.
– Petrol in Port Blair has become Rs 91.45 and diesel Rs 85.83 per liter.
– Petrol in Patna has become Rs 116.23 and diesel Rs 101.06 per liter.
New rates are released every morning at 6 am
Petrol and diesel prices change every day at 6 am. The new rates are applicable from 6 am onwards. After adding excise duty, dealer commission, VAT and other things to the price of petrol and diesel, its price becomes almost double of the original price. This is the reason why the prices of petrol and diesel appear so high.
You can know today’s latest price like this
You can also know the daily rate of petrol diesel through SMS (How to check diesel petrol price daily). Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP to 9224992249 number and BPCL consumers by sending RSP to 9223112222 number. At the same time, HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice to the number 9222201122.
The post Petrol Diesel Prices: New rates of petrol and diesel released, check the price of your city appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Unauthorised absence: DC Srinagar withholds salary of 44 employees
Unauthorised absence: DC Srinagar withholds salary of 44 employees
Srinagar: In order to ensure punctuality in Government Offices, the Senior Officers of District Administration Srinagar on the directions of the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad today conducted surprise inspections of different offices in Srinagar and checked the attendance of employees.
The inspection teams headed by Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Srinagar, Sub Divisional Magistrate, East and Sub Divisional Magistrate West took surprise inspection of various Government Offices across the District including ACD Office Srinagar, Directorate of Animal Husbandry, Central Veterinary Hospital Srinagar, SDA office Bemina, RD, S&LR Office Bemina, BDO Harwan Tehsil Office North, Tehsil Office Khanyar, LCMA office Miskeen Bagh, Government Higher Secondary School Rainawari, Directorate of FCS&CA, Tehsil Eidgah, Tehsil South / Recoveries, ICDS Srinagar, PWD Srinagar, Handicrafts and Handloom, Rural Development Department, District Panchayat Office, Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Chief Agriculture Officer and Tehsil office South .
During the visit, the teams found 44 employees of various offices unauthorizedly absent from duties.
Taking serious note of their unauthorized absence, the Deputy Commissioner has ordered withholding salary of all 44 employees.
Further explanation was also sought from the all absentee employees.
Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar reiterated that such inspections will continue in future also and dereliction of duty including unauthorized absence will not be tolerated at all.
He also passed strict instructions to the concerned District heads against allowing any employee without permission. He asked them to adhere to the office timing to avoid inconvenience to the general public.
The post Unauthorised absence: DC Srinagar withholds salary of 44 employees appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
StartUp Season 4 Release Date, Plot And Everything We Know So Far
Since StartUp premiere on Netflix in 2016, the series has gained another fandom. Audiences are already clamoring for Startup season 4.
The startUp, an American drama series created by Ben Ketai, premiered on the streaming platform Crackle in September of 2016. After that, two additional seasons were aired in 2017 & 18 until the show’s whole three seasons were launched on Netflix on May 4th, 2021. After its Netflix release, the series has reawakened curiosity, and many fans are asking whether and when a fourth season will be released.
Startup’s last Season finished with a narrative that left numerous spectators perplexed, and they’re now searching for results to several of their issues, something we hope will be resolved in the future Season. But are there any signs concerning the future Season’s rollout? Let’s figure it out by reading the full article!
Startup: Season 4 Release date
The first season of the show StartUp premiered on September 6th, 2016, followed by the second season on September 28th, 2017, and the third season on November 1st, 2018.
Following the third season’s premiere in Nov of 2018, the show was reportedly discontinued. However, after more than three years, the original network contemplates bringing the show back. Late July, Bill Rouhana, the CEO of the streaming service Crackle’s parent company, stated that the show’s producers had been approached to explore the prospect of the StartUp season 4 release.
There is still a possibility for renewal of StartUp’s new Season , despite no word on the series’ cancellation. Given the show’s great popularity, Netflix could opt to start production on the next Season. After seeing how popular shows like Lucifer and Designated Survivor were, the streaming platform decided to bring them back.
Startup Season 4: Recap
The presence of NSA agent Rebecca Stroud sends Araknet into a panic, prompting Wes to reevaluate his firm funding and frightening Ronald into reconsidering his links to LH7; Nick is encouraged to take the firm to the next level.
Agent Stroud wields the NSA’s vast authority, jeopardizing the lives of Araknet’s creators; Ronald wrestles with the option to weaken LH7 to maintain Araknet secure, and A fortuitous meeting dredges up Izzy’s history.
As Wes tries to keep the remainder of his money hidden from Stroud, Ronald and Nick argue over how to continue as co-CEOs; Izzy is lured back into the realm of disruptive technology.
Wes throws a large party in the hopes of attracting new investors; LH7’s efforts backfire on Ronald’s family; Nick goes on a covert operation to salvage the firm; Mara’s emotional roller coaster is triggered by a brush with somebody from her history. Izzy tries to reveal Stroud’s real motives while grappling with her trickery; Wes sincerely hopes to fix his connection with Mara; Araknet gets horrifying news, sparking a debate inside the corporation and pressuring Ronald to discredit Nick.
In the last episode, Ronald is concerned about the potential retaliation from a vengeful LH7; Mara’s master objective comes true, surprising Wes and Nick and Stroud reappears to wrap up loose ends, culminating in a tense and fatal conflict.
Startup: Cast
Sons of Anarchy actor Ron Perlman plays Wes Chandler, Adam Brody plays Nick Talman, Edi Gathegi plays Ronald Dacey, Otmara Marrero plays Izzy Morales, Kristen Ariza plays Tamara Dacey. Sherlock actor Martin Freeman plays Phil Rask.
Even though it may be difficult to reassemble the whole main cast, almost all key characters should return for StartUp Season 4.
Nick Talman will be played by Adam Brody again, Izzy Morales will be played by Otmara Marrero, and Ronald Dacey will be played by Edi Gathegi, followed by Genesis Castro Diaz will play Elsie Dacey.
Ron Perlman’s character, Wes Chandler, and Ron’s daughter, Mara Chandler, are also expected to return for the fourth Season.Following her death in the third Season, guest performer Rebecca Stroud is unlikely to reprise her role as NSA agent Mira Sorvina.
Given the amount of time the show has been off the air, expect to see a lot of new actors and celebrity guests if it is brought back.
What Is The StartUp Series All About?
The series journeys the lives of a banker, a hacker, and a thug who come together to create a business where they can get money quickly via cryptocurrency.
The trio has everything it takes to pull themselves out of the hard-knock life of poverty, but with family, careers, and their lives at stake, are they willing to give up everything and go all the way?
Startup: Should You Stream It or Skip It?
The startUp is a great show that focuses on the growing power of the digital currency, but it suffers from some outmoded visual decisions.
The show’s slow-moving storyline was a relic of the early streaming period when the show’s creators seemed to take advantage of the new medium’s flexibility to draw their plots out like seashore candy.
The startUp was always a flawed series, but now that it’s available on Netflix, it’s attracting a whole new, much larger fan base. As a result, startUp may seem like an odd Netflix blockbuster for 2021.
When the first Season was out , reviewers gave it mixed reviews. Despite this, the series’ latter seasons managed to please critics.
Fans have also adored the series, which has built a passionate and devoted audience throughout three seasons.
When Will Season 4 Of StartUp Be Available on Netflix?
According to Netflix Life, If startup season 4 unfolds, we may expect to see it on Netflix roughly a year after it screens. Given the show’s popularity, Netflix deserves a piece of the pie, and they should be able to obtain it.
Startup Season 4: Expected Plot
StartUp follows the ascent of GenCoin, a brilliant but destructive technology creation centered on cryptocurrency that is nourished on the other side of the spectrum by three strangers who don’t even match the needs of tech entrepreneurs, as well as a devious FBI agent who will go to any length to bring them down.
The third season of StartUp came to a close with an unexpected twist. Mara and Ronald received $100 million. Nevertheless, a mystery bag caused them to lose 60 million members. We also witnessed Rebecca Stroud’s death. Season 4 might be more exciting than the previous three. However, we only know of Ronald, Izzy, and Nick’s partnership for the time being.
This time, they’re coping with various external concerns, such as government intrusion and underworld peril. Another issue they could confront is its internal fighting, which stems from the founders’ interests.
We’ll also see Mara get herself into some more unanticipated difficulty.
Startup: Ratings and reviews.
Critics have given the series mediocre reactions. The debut of StartUp has a 36 percent acceptance rating based on 14 critic reviews on the review aggregate platform Rotten Tomatoes. “StartUp is a LetDown,” says the website’s critical opinion. The series received a 52 of 100 rating from Metacritic, based on 14 reviews, indicating “average or mediocre reviews.”
Final Thoughts on Startup
The three seasons of StartUp are so addicting that you can binge-watch them all in 5 days. In this suspenseful show that first aired on Crackle in 2016, Silicon Valley relocates to Miami. Thank goodness Netflix took up StartUp for those of us who were so preoccupied with the 2016 presidential election that we overlooked it. We can join this realm of controlled chaos thanks to Netflix during what will ultimately be the latter phases of epidemic life.
The post StartUp Season 4 Release Date, Plot And Everything We Know So Far appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Zhe Shelly Wang: Bill Gates’ CHEATED with on Melinda Gates
Bill Gates has confirmed that he has an extramarital affair with Zhe Shelly Wang, his interpreter and he cheated on his wife Melinda Gates with whom he has been married for 27 years.
Background on Bill Gates and Melinda Gates’ Relationship and Whole Controversy
The mega-billionaire couple, Bill and Melinda Gates made the headline earlier this week after announcing that they are ending their 27-year-long marriage. The couple didn’t reveal the exact reason why they were ending their supposed happy marriage.
This led to multiple speculations and several rumors started floating on the internet claiming the potential reason behind their split. One of the people who is embroiled in this cheating scandal is Zhe Shelly Wang, Bill Gates’ Interpreter. She getting accused of having an illicit relationship with Bill Gates.
Among many rumors, one rumor specifically caught everyone’s attention. The rumor suggested that the 65-year-old billionaire cheated on her wife with his 36-year-old Chinese employee, Zhe Shelly Wang.
Wang is a professional translator who has been working for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Apart from the Gates Foundation, she has also worked as a translator for Harvard Business School and the Yale School of Management.
It is still unclear why the professional translator was targeted by the rumors. Zhe Shelly Wang has posted only a few pictures of her engagements for the Gates Foundation as a translator.
In a joint statement on Monday, the former couple revealed that they no longer can grow as a couple in the coming years. However, they did mention that they will be working together for the Foundation and also asked for privacy and space in the statement.
Who is Zhe Shelly Wang? The Cheating Rumor Breakdown
Zhe Shelly Wang is a professional translator for the Gates Foundation, the Yale School of Management, and Harvard Business School. The Chinese-born professional immigrated to the United States and owned a restaurant in her early years.
She attended Brigham Young University, where she completed her Bachelor of Science degree. She is proficient in six different languages that include English, Chinese, French, Cantonese, Mandarin, and German.
Zhe Shelly Wang has been working for the Gates Foundation since 2015. However, she has worked for multiple other organizations and institutions as a translator at the same time.
Not only that, but Zhe Shelly Wang has also worked as a flight attendant for Delta Air Lines. Zhe Shelly Wang has now denied the rumors claiming that she has something to do with the split of Bill and Melinda Gates.
Is Melinda Gates Divorcing Bill Gates Because of Zhe Shelly Wang?
Although many people are speculating that the reason behind Bill Gates and Melinda’s Divorce is because their marriage is “irretrievably broken.”
There is a good chunk of people who believe that the real reason is Zhe Shelly Wang with whom Bill Gates had an intimate relationship.
The 36-year-old mentioned on the Chinese social media website Weibo that she previously thought the rumor would easily go away. However, she didn’t expect the rumor to go crazy and continuously target her.
She concluded her message by slamming the vicious people, who are trying to vilify an innocent Chinese girl. Li Dong lei, one of Wang’s friends came forward and defended Zhe Shelly Wang by mentioning that Wang is a clean girl, and would never involve in other people’s marriages.
Melinda Gates Divorce Settlement? How much Bill Gates have to Pay to Melinda
Since the fresh insight about their split because of Zhe Shelly Wang, many considered what Bill Gates’ separation settlement with Melinda Gates would seem to be Bill, the fellow benefactor of Microsoft, is valued at $130 billion. So what amount will Melinda get in her separation settlement? Indeed, it appears as though that number isn’t anything.
An adjudicator settled Bill and Melinda’s separation on Tuesday, August 2. In the arrangement, which was documented in the Superior Court of Washington and acquired by E! News, the court noticed that there was “no money judgment” requested and that neither Bill nor Melinda requested to change their names. No spousal help was additionally requested.
In a separation appeal documented in King County in May, that’s what Melinda expressed “spousal support is not needed” from Bill. Melinda, who sought legal separation on Monday, additionally called her union with Bill “irretrievably broken.” According to the appeal, which was acquired by People, the couple didn’t have a prenuptial arrangement before their marriage. All things considered, they will isolate their resources as indicated by a partition arrangement.
Follow Stanford Arts Review for More Updates
The post Zhe Shelly Wang: Bill Gates’ CHEATED with on Melinda Gates appeared first on Stanford Arts Review.
Petrol Diesel Prices: New rates of petrol and diesel released, check the price of your city
5 Ways to Get Your Blog Seen
Bitcoin Trying to Climbing Back the Ladder – Spikes in Exchange Platforms
Where to Find Start-Up Nonprofit Money
Role of Budgeting in Planning, Control, and Resource Allocation Process in UAE Companies
Value Stock Investing – A Better Way to Calculate Earnings Yield
Succeeding With What You Have by Charles Schwab
Citadel Securities and BlackRock Refute Rumors Trading TerraUSD (UST)
Discover the Secrets of How to Make Money Online Scam Free
Investing in Gold – Factors That Influence the Price of Gold
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News5 days ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry