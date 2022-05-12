News
Pilot down, passenger takes over with ‘no idea how to fly’
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A passenger with no flying experience radioed an urgent plea for help when the pilot of a small plane suddenly fell ill off Florida’s Atlantic coast, and was able to land the plane safely with the help of air traffic controllers.
“I’ve got a serious situation here,” the man said Tuesday afternoon, according to audio on LiveATC.net, a website that broadcasts and archives air traffic controller communications. “My pilot has gone incoherent. I have no idea how to fly the airplane.”
An air traffic controller in Fort Pierce responded, asking if he knew the position of the single-engine Cessna 280.
“I have no idea. I can see the coast of Florida in front of me, and I have no idea,” the passenger said.
According to Flight Aware, the plane had taken off earlier Tuesday from Marsh Harbour International Airport in the Bahamas. The aircraft was occupied by the pilot and two passengers, according to a Federal Aviation Administration news release. Officials haven’t identified any of them.
As the plane flew over Florida, controller Christopher Flores, speaking very calmly, told the passenger to “maintain wings level and try to follow the coast, either north or southbound.” Twin controls enable a Cessna 280 to be steered from the passenger seat.
Minutes passed before controllers were able to locate the plane, which by then was heading north over Boca Raton.
Then the man’s voice seemed to fade, so the controller in Fort Pierce asked for the passenger’s cellphone number to enable controllers at Palm Beach International Airport to communicate with him more clearly.
Air traffic controller Robert Morgan, a 20-year veteran, took over at that point, talking the passenger down to a safe landing. Morgan is a certified flight instructor with experience piloting Cessna aircraft, the FAA said.
“Kudos to the new pilot,” one controller told him after the plane smoothly wheeled down the tarmac.
Rescue workers assisted the original pilot, officials said. Neither passenger had any injuries. Officials did not immediately say what caused the pilot to fall ill.
Morgan said in a video released by the FAA that he was just doing his job, but at a higher level than he thought he would have to do it.
“We’ve never had anything like that,” Morgan said. “I felt like I was in a movie.”
Bret Stephens: Can we still be optimistic about America?
This is a season — an age, really — of American pessimism.
The pessimism comes in many flavors. There is progressive pessimism: The country is tilting toward MAGA-hatted fascism or a new version of “The Handmaid’s Tale.” There is conservative pessimism: The institutions, from primary schools to the Pentagon, are all being captured by wokeness. There is Afropessimism: Black people have always been excluded by systemic, ineradicable racism. There is the pessimism of the white middle and working classes: The country and the values they’ve known for generations are being hijacked by smug, self-dealing elites who view them with contempt.
There is also the pessimism of the middle: We are losing the institutional capacity, cultural norms and moral courage needed to strike pragmatic compromises at almost every level of society. Zero-sum is now our default setting.
These various kinds of pessimism may reach contradictory conclusions, but they are based on undeniable realities. In 2012, there were roughly 41,000 overdose deaths in the United States. Last year, the number topped 100,000. In 2012, there were 4.7 murders for every 100,000 people. Last year, the rate hit an estimated 6.9, a 47% increase. A decade ago, you rarely heard of carjackings. Now, they are through the roof. Shoplifting? Ditto. The nation’s mental health was in steep decline before the pandemic, with a 60% increase of major depressive episodes among adolescents between 2007 and 2019. Everything we know about the effects of lockdowns and school closures suggests it’s gotten much worse.
Economics tell a similar story. “Twenty-first-century America has somehow managed to produce markedly more wealth for its wealthholders even as it provided markedly less work for its workers,” observed Nicholas Eberstadt of the American Enterprise Institute in a landmark 2017 Commentary essay. It’s in small part from the loss of meaningful work — and the consequent evaporation of pride, purpose and dignity in labor — that we get the startling increase in death rates among white middle-aged Americans, often to suicide or substance abuse.
The list goes on, but you get the point. Even without the daily reminders of Carter-era inflation, this feels like another era of Carter-style malaise, complete with an unpopular president who tends to inspire more sympathy than he does confidence.
So why am I still an optimist when it comes to America? Because while we are bent, our adversaries are brittle. As we find ways to bend, they can only remain static or shatter.
This week brought two powerful reminders of the point.
In Moscow, Vladimir Putin gave his customary May 9 Victory Day speech, in which he enlisted nostalgia for a partly mythical past for the sake of lies about a wholly mythical present, all for the sake of a war that is going badly for him.
Putin is belatedly discovering that the powers to humiliate, subvert and destroy are weaker forces than the powers to attract, inspire and build — powers free nations possess almost as a birthright. The Kremlin might yet be able to bludgeon its way to something it can call victory. But its reward will mainly be the very rubble it has created. The rest of Ukraine will find ways to flourish, ideally as a member of NATO and the European Union.
Meanwhile, in Shanghai, more than 25 million people remain under strict lockdown, a real-world dystopia in which hovering drones warn residents through loudspeakers to “control your soul’s desire for freedom.” Does anyone still think that China’s handling of the pandemic — its deceits, its mediocre vaccines, a zero-COVID policy that manifestly failed, and now this cruel lockdown that has brought hunger and medicine shortages to its richest city — is a model to the rest of the world?
For all its undeniable progress over 45 years, China remains a Potemkin regime obsessed with fostering aggrandizing illusions: about domestic harmony (aided by a vast system of surveillance and prison camps); about technological innovation (aided by unprecedented theft of intellectual property); about unstoppable economic growth (aided by manufactured statistics). The illusions may win status for Beijing. But they come with a heavy price: the systematic denial of truth, even to the regime itself.
Rulers who come to believe their own propaganda will inevitably miscalculate, often catastrophically. Look again at Putin, who really believed he had a competent military.
Which brings me back to the United States.
Just as dictatorships advertise their strengths but hide their weaknesses — both to others and to themselves — democracies do the opposite: We obsess over our weaknesses even as we forget our formidable strengths. It is the source of our pessimism. But it is also, paradoxically, our deepest strength: In refusing to look away from our flaws, we not only acknowledge them but also begin fixing them.
We rethink. We adapt. In bending, we find new ways to grow.
We have a demonstrated record of defanging right-wing demagogues, debunking left-wing ideologues, promoting racial justice, reversing crime waves, revitalizing the political center and reinvigorating the American ideal. Our problems may be hard, but they are neither insoluble nor new.
Those without our freedoms will not be so fortunate.
Bret Stephens writes a column for the New York Times.
Trudy Rubin: Putin’s Victory Day speech shows how Russia can be defeated — and how Ukraine can win
When Vladimir Putin stood on a Red Square podium Monday, at the annual celebration of the Soviet victory in World War II over Nazi Germany, he looked weak and defensive.
Putin didn’t use his speech, as many were expecting, to formally declare war on Ukraine. He didn’t call for a mass mobilization, or repeat threats to use nuclear weapons. Nor did he talk of Russian “victories” in Ukraine.
In a telling indication of how badly things are going for Putin, the Russian military chief, Gen. Valery Gerasimov, who should have been standing next to his Kremlin boss, was noticeably absent. Gerasimov was reportedly wounded when visiting the front lines at the end of April.
Putin’s speech was one of of a man treading water, uncertain what to do next.
Indeed, it was what Putin didn’t say that spoke volumes about the quagmire in which he has trapped himself — and about Ukraine’s potential path to victory.
“He scraped the rough edges off his speech because he’s a bit unsure he can deliver,” retired Air Force General and former NATO commander Philip Breedlove suggested to me. “He’s starting to see it may not be the victory he sought, looking to see how to close it out and call it a victory”
It was striking that, on a day Putin considers almost holy — marking one of the most hallowed Russian historical moments — the Russian president downplayed his usual false and disgusting comparisons between supposed Ukrainian “neo-Nazis” and Hitler’s Nazis.
Only the day before,in a statement that got much less international attention, he regurgitated that slime, claiming Ukrainians were the “ideological successors of those who were defeated” in World War II. Perhaps, even Putin understood — at a moment when Russia was slamming missiles into civilian targets in Ukraine — he would look depraved spouting such trash with the world’s cameras on him.
As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy put it, in his Victory Day video speech, Russia is implementing “a bloody reconstruction of Nazism.” Zelenskyy added, “Very soon there will be two Victory Days in Ukraine. And someone won’t have any.”
Three other things struck me about Putin’s speech.
First, even though the Russian military is short of men in Ukraine, he did not call for a mass mobilization. “He thought it would raise much more domestic opposition,” I was told by Angela Stent, author of “Putin’s World: Russia Against the West and with the Rest.”
Right now, Russian troops fighting in Ukraine include conscripts from rural areas or units from the far east of the country, many of whom reportedly believe they are fighting Nazis. A national mobilization would have brought in youths from cities, meaning news of Russia’s ugly war would have trickled back to urban populations. Even the Kremlin’s near total control of Russian media wouldn’t have prevented wider public grasp of war realities, including Russian casualties.
Second, Putin didn’t brag about annexing the new territory Russia has grabbed, including Mariupol.
No doubt he is aware the world has seen the video of Russia’s massive destruction of cities and people — equivalent to Hitler’s — or perhaps he realizes the takeover may not be permanent.
Third, before an international audience focused intently on his speech, Putin did not make the expected comparisons between victory in 1945 and defeat of Ukraine.
That tells me he is now trying to redefine what kind of “victory” he can achieve. Clearly, he now recognizes he can’t take over all of Ukraine.
The Russian dictator also appears leery of provoking a wider war with NATO, even though he ludicrously blamed NATO for provoking Ukraine into “threatening” Russia. By pointedly refraining from nuclear saber-rattling in his speech, Putin may have indicated he knows Russia can’t afford a war with the West.
So where does that leave “Putler,” as Ukrainians call Putin — an amalgamation of his name with Hitler.
My guess is he hopes to win more territory in the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine and in the south, occupying a wide swath of Ukraine that connects mainland Russia with occupied Crimea and cuts Ukraine entirely off from the Black Sea. This would include seizing the beautiful port city of Odesa.
At that point Putin would offer “peace talks,” without any intention of succeeding. He would likely hope that a broken Ukraine, its economy shattered without sea access, would eventually give in to Russian control.
Ukraine, however, won’t accept this. And there is a chance that, if the West gets new weapons to the front fast enough, Ukraine can roll back Russian advances and retake much of their land.
“Ukraine needs to turn the tide in the next months,” I was told by Alexander Vershbow, former U.S. ambassador to Russia and deputy secretary general of NATO. “A draw doesn’t solve things.”
This should be an incentive for the Biden team — and its NATO allies — to get critical weapons systems into Ukrainian hands immediately. Despite all the West’s bragging about arms deliveries, there are key systems, such as anti-ship missiles, that still have not reached the country or the front.
Now is the moment, before this war passes into stalemate, to enable a Ukrainian victory. “We won then (in 1945),” Zelenskyy said on Sunday. “We will win now … and see the victory parade, the victory of Ukraine!”
Trudy Rubin is a columnist and editorial-board member for the Philadelphia Inquirer, P.O. Box 8263, Philadelphia, Pa. 19101. Her email address is [email protected]
Omar Kelly: After Dolphins’ video goes viral, is Tua’s arm drawing too much criticism?
You know there’s a problem when the team-produced promotion video meant to hype up the Miami Dolphins fan base, hopefully creating some buzz for the upcoming season, leads to infighting, and mockery from rival AFC teams.
That was the predicament the Miami Dolphins found themselves in when the team’s social media accounts posted a video of Tua Tagovailoa throwing an undefended deep pass to Tyreek Hill from the back of the end zone on Tuesday.
The video was slowed down for unknown reasons one can only speculate, and create conspiracy theories about. But the punchline the Bills and Jets fans have feasted on was the fact Hill, a six-time Pro Bowler who has a reputation for being one of the NFL’s biggest big play producers, had to stop and turn around to catch a 40-or-so yard deep ball that was clearly under-thrown from his new quarterback.
And this was a highlight of an offseason practice!
“Is this the best the Dolphins could show?” @Nebraskaman9694 said about the video, which has 4.1 million views as of Wednesday evening. “In an actual game, this would likely be a bad thing.”
“The Bills own the east,” Gscool89 wrote in his reply to the video.
The video re-opened old wounds. It hints that Tagovailoa’s arm strength — his velocity on throws — remains a concern despite a feverish effort to improve in that area during his offseason training.
Nevermind that the former Alabama standout Miami selected fifth overall in the 2020 NFL draft has led the Dolphins to a 13-8 record as a starter in two seasons where his offensive line has been atrocious, his running game inconsistent, the team’s receiver unit decimated by injuries, and his relationship with his former head coach was toxic.
Everything has been stacked against Tagovailoa the past two seasons, the start of his professional career, but it’s the absence of a cannon that everyone can’t get past?
The video re-enforces that Tagovailoa’s career arc will likely be determined by whether or not he can improve the velocity on his throws, put a little zip on those 15-yard outs.
It didn’t help that his passing game coordinator/quarterback coach didn’t sidestep the arm strength concerns when questioned about it, pointing out that he needed to see the throws for himself, in person.
“I think it’s important for me to be able to see the ball come out of his hands in person,” passing game coordinator Darren Bevell said back in February.
Bevell wasn’t around when the media spoke to position coaches on Wednesday, so he couldn’t provide his assessment after watching a handful of practices. But based on what offensive coordinator Frank Smith has seen in phase two of the Dolphins’ offseason program, there are no complaints about Tagovailoa’s arm.
“I wouldn’t say we are limiting ourselves with anything,” Smith said when asked about Tagovailoa’s arm strength, and if it curtails the offensive game planning.
“He’s actually done a good job,” Smith said. “Everything we’ve done so far is extremely optimistic.”
But if it wasn’t, would Smith admit it?
Smith openly praised Tagovailoa’s anticipation and accuracy multiple times, which happens to be the traits that made him one of college football’s elites at Alabama.
Those traits have carried over to the NFL, but there’s concern that Tagovailoa’s arm won’t allow him to throw a full route tree, and might prevent him from connecting on deep passes to Hill, and Miami’s other weapons.
“This time of year we’re working the whole route tree, all different concepts,” Smith said. “The one thing [that’s impressive] is his ability to on the field process and deliver the football where we need it to go. From a fundamental, skill sets [standpoint] it’s been awesome.”
Let me be transparent about Tagovailoa, whom I spent two years lobbying for, serving as a driver in the Tank for Tua train before, and after he suffered his season-ending hip injury in his final season with the Crimson Tide.
Upon seeing his first practice with the Dolphins I left with the opinion that he didn’t have the arm I anticipated. I said to myself, maybe it would get better as the week progressed. But it didn’t.
Then I thought, maybe it would improve as the season progressed. But it didn’t.
And now I’m hoping maybe it improves as the hip injury he suffered in 2019 continues to heal.
That’s the hope, but it’s not the end of the world if it doesn’t.
Chad Pennington and Ryan Fitzpatrick didn’t have the best arms, and I’d put both on my Mt. Rushmore for the best Dolphins quarterbacks I’ve covered during my 15-year tenure covering this franchise.
That’s not a high bar, but it’s proof arm strength isn’t the the only quarterback trait that equates to winning.
However, Tagovailoa’s velocity issues could be the determining factor on whether he’s a placeholder, or a franchise quarterback. And the problem is only time, and starts will provide that answer.
