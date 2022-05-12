News
Ranking Gophers football’s in-state recruits under P.J. Fleck
The Gophers have put 21 in-state high school football players on scholarship since head coach P.J. Fleck’s tenure started in 2017. Pioneer Press beat reporter Andy Greder ranks them in a variety of categories.
Seven Minnesotans who have had the best careers in maroon and gold:
1. Boye Mafe — The sixth-rated in-state recruit in the 2017 class developed into a menacing edge pass rusher at the U and was selected 40th overall by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2022 NFL draft. In his first month on the job, Fleck went into Hopkins High School and won this recruiting battle over former U coach Jerry Kill, who was then Rutgers’ offensive coordinator.
2. Blaise Andries — The big offensive lineman from Marshall was the top recruit in the 2017 class. Fleck honored every in-state recruit’s commitment to Tracy Claeys, and this is the one that paid off the most. Andries started 46 games at Minnesota and was an undrafted free agent signing by the Miami Dolphins last month.
3. Brevyn Spann-Ford — The 6-foot-7 tight end from St. Cloud was the No. 2-rated recruit in the 2018 class and has 28 receptions for 325 yards and thee touchdowns in 15 games at the U. He has big goals for his likely final season with the Gophers this fall.
4. Quinn Carroll — An asterisk goes here. The Gophers lost out when the top-rated recruit in the 2019 class originally picked Notre Dame. But the road led home when the offensive lineman from Edina returned via the NCAA transfer portal after last season. He will plug in one of four vacancies up front in 2022, likely guard.
5. Nathan Boe — The ultimate glue guy. The offensive lineman from Lakeville North was the No. 6 in-state prospect in 2018 and has played in 18 games at the U. He slotted in at all five O-line positions in spring practices in 2022 and will be counted on if a starter goes down this fall.
6. Cole Kramer — The Eden Prairie quarterback was labeled the No. 5 in-state recruit in 2019 and has carved out a role as the U’s wildcat quarterback. While he is now the third-string QB behind Tanner Morgan and Athan Kaliamkanis, he had 36 carries for 165 yards rushing and two touchdowns in 2021.
7. Josh Aune — The St. Paul Highland Park product was the No. 5 recruit in 2018 and has played 20 games at linebacker at the U. He missed 2021 with an injury, but is back healthy for this fall.
Five players who left Minnesota for opportunities elsewhere:
1. Trey Lance — The No. 8 prospect in the 2018 class didn’t have a lot of suitors coming out of Marshall. He picked North Dakota State and blossomed there, becoming the No. 3 pick by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2021 NFL draft.
2. Jermaine Johnson — The 11th-rated in-state recruit in the ‘17 class started his nomadic journey at a Kansas JUCO before popping at Georgia and Florida State. The rise continued when the New York Jets took him with the 26th pick in the draft last month.
3. Jalen Suggs — While he was the second-rated football recruit in the 2020 class, he was destined to play basketball. After a one-and-done season at Gonzaga and being the fifth pick by the Orlando Magic in last year’s NBA draft, the St. Paul native said he established a great relationship with Fleck and theorized he would have been a Gopher — if only former men’s basketball coach coach Richard Pitino had recruited him harder.
4. Lucas Heyer — Top prospect in the 2022 class, an O-lineman via Hill-Murray, picked Stanford.
5. Riley Mahlman — Top recruit in 2021, an O-lineman from Lakeville South, went to Wisconsin.
Three up-and-comers who stayed home and will be counted on at the U in the near future:
1. Logan Richter — No. 4 recruit in the 2019 class has taken a few years to develop, but the massive Parham native appears ready to be a role player at nose tackle this fall.
2. Danny Striggow — No. 8 prospect in the 2020 class via Orono has been climbing the depth chart at defensive end and has been contributing on special teams.
3. Cody Lindenberg — No. 10 recruit in the 2020 class played as a true freshman during the wonky COVID year and the Anoka product should get some time this fall after missing 2021 with an injury.
Three youngsters likely to carry the torch for the Gophers down the road:
1. Deven Eastern — No. 4 recruit in 2021 from Shakopee was rotating in at defensive tackle in spring practices.
2. Trey Bixby — No. 2 prospect in the 2022 class is 100 percent after some health issues at Eden Prairie; the four-star D-lineman will enroll at the U in June.
3. Kristen Hoskins — At No. 5 in the 2022 class, the speedy athlete from Alexandria could run past Big Ten opponents — if his size (5 foot 9 and 160 pounds) doesn’t limit his ceiling.
Note: In-state recruiting rankings from 247sports.com’s composite lists.
News
Gophers football building 2023 recruiting class with big in-state linemen
The Gophers football program wants players from the state of Minnesota to be the foundation of each recruiting class. The rub is the state’s talent base doesn’t run more than a few inches deep, so the U must look elsewhere for the majority of signees every year.
In head coach P.J. Fleck’s six recruiting classes since taking over the program in 2017, the U has signed an average of 3.6 scholarship players from Minnesota, ranging from a high of five in 2017 to a low of two in 2021.
When it comes to offensive and defensive linemen from Minnesota, the U has signed an average of 1.5 per class, ranging from highs of two — with Boye Mafe and Blaise Andries being its best examples in ’17 — to no fewer than one.
Meanwhile, three of the state’s highest-rated high school linemen in that six-year span have gone elsewhere — Quinn Carroll to Notre Dame in 2019, Riley Mahlman to Wisconsin in 2021 and Lucas Heyer to Stanford last year. Carroll, of Edina, will come back to the Gophers for this fall.
For next year’s recruiting class, the Gophers are on pace to exceed those six-year averages. Of the U’s seven total commitments in the 2023 class, four are linemen from Minnesota — Osseo’s Jerome Williams, Kasson-Mantorville’s Reese Tripp and a pair from Prior Lake, Greg Johnson and Martin Owusu.
“Minnesota is where we start. I’ve said that for years,” Fleck said Monday during the first stop on the U’s Coaches Caravan in Chaska. “It’s always where we start. My whole goal in taking the job here was changing people’s thoughts, perceptions and ideas of the University of Minnesota, our football program and what it means to be a Gopher. And what you can do if you come here.”
A vision of the future is a primary pitch the Gophers are using for the No. 1 in-state recruit in the 2023 class: Robbinsdale Cooper athlete Jaxon Howard, who could play tight end or defensive end in college. When Howard joined that foursome of U commits to watch the U’s spring game on April 30, the Gophers staff made sure Howard met Mafe, who the Seattle Seahawks selected 40th overall in the NFL draft the night before.
Howard, a four-star prospect with more than 50 scholarship offers, plans to make his decision in July after taking official visits in June. It will be interesting to see what kind of pull to be a hometown hero there will be and what kind of opportunities to profit off his name, image and likeness (NIL) might be on the table at the U and other places such as Miami (Fla.) and LSU.
The Gophers’ commits, including the out-of-state pledges, have been publicly pushing for Howard to join them, especially on Twitter.
The Gophers program’s approach to recruiting the state of Minnesota hasn’t changed much, but a few high school coaches of in-state commits in next year’s class felt U coaches were more present at schools during the start of this cycle. That might be just because they had more sought-after prospects.
Prior Lake coach Matt Gegenheimer has forged a strong relationship with U receivers coach Matt Simon, a Farmington alum and a primary recruiter for the state.
“I think the Gophers really did a good job this year being more visible in high schools,” Gegenheimer said. “And I think they tried to get out to as many high schools as they could. So I think as a Minnesota fan, it’s exciting to get these good in-state kids to commit.”
Howard isn’t the only in-state prospect the Gophers are pursuing. Moorhead defensive lineman Elinneus Davis will take official visits to the U, Iowa State, Washington and Vanderbilt. With four of the Power Five conference schools represented, Spuds head coach Kevin Feeney has joked about why the Atlantic Coast Conference isn’t in the mix.
While Moorhead is more than 230 miles from Minneapolis, Feeney said Gophers coaches — in particular, Simon — have routinely made the trek to the northwest. “He’s kind of made this a regular stop on the recruiting trail,” Feeney said. “They’ve done a really good job.”
Fleck said in his five seasons, especially after the team finished 11-2 in 2019 and 9-4 in 2021, the Gophers have shown “glimpses of what it’s going to look like and can look like. I hope that our entire state has seen that and the more Minnesota kids that we have the better it can be and the bigger it can be.”
Under Fleck, the Gophers have won two of their past four games against Wisconsin for Paul Bunyan’s Axe, but fell to 0-5 against Iowa in games with Floyd of Rosedale on the line.
“The more people from Minnesota you have, the greater the rivalry between Wisconsin and Minnesota is. And the more Minnesota kids you have on your team, the greater the rivalry between Minnesota and Iowa is because they grew up in it,” Fleck said.
But, again, the rub is there often are fewer than 10 players in Minnesota every year that are offered scholarships from Power Five conference programs.
Here’s a look at the four Minnesotans currently on Gophers’ board for next year:
JEROME WILLIAMS
Osseo
Guard
6-foot-4, 315 pounds
Osseo’s freshman football coach saw Williams in the high school’s hallway two years ago and knew he wasn’t pursing his best-suited after-school activity.
“When we first met him, it was the hoop dream,” Orioles coach Ryan Stockhaus said. “He thought he was going to be a scholarship basketball player.”
Stockhaus told Williams that with his size — then roughly 6-foot-2 and 265 pounds — he should be on the football field. As a sophomore, Williams started on varsity at offensive tackle in rugged Class 6A competition but was raw. He added about 20 pounds for his junior year and refined his skills.
“Absolutely ridiculous how good he got,” Stockhaus said.
Colleges thought he could play at the next level, too, with Iowa State, Kansas, Missouri and several Big Ten schools showing interest. “I think a lot of people, quite frankly, expected him to go to the U and they became a big player,” Stockhause said. “I think some people kind of waited that out.”
Williams knows his best football is in front of him and isn’t afraid to receive a “tongue lashing,” in the name of constructive criticism to get better, Stockhaus said. The Orioles coach said Williams was named captain for next season and has refereed to him a “big gazelle.”
“We haven’t seen him play (ticked) off yet,” Stockhaus said. “He just kind of goes out there and does his thing…. He works his tail off, but it just looks effortless.”
REESE TRIPP
Kasson-Mantorville
Offensive tackle
6-7, 315
At 375 pounds, Tripp was the last player off the ball during a summer camp in Sioux Falls, S.D., a year ago, so head coach Joel Swanson and his offensive coordinator at Kasson-Mantorville had a chat with Tripp. To keep his spot, he needed to lose weight.
“He did it,” Swanson said. “He continued to get better throughout the year. And then I remember he asked me about going both ways.”
Swanson said Trapp would need to lose another 20 pounds to have the stamina to play offense and defense. Tripp, who also plays baseball, lost more weight, getting down to 310. And by the end of the football season he was able to play defensive tackle in addition to his role at guard. (The small school in southeastern Minnesota runs the option and wants bigger linemen in the interior.)
“Did I anticipate he was going to be a Division I prospect? I definitely can’t say that,” Swanson said.
While idle time during COVID quarantine wasn’t kind to Tripp’s figure, he has showed a hungry appetite to play the game.
“Sometimes you’ll go, ‘Well, this guy is big, but he’s a teddy bear,’ ” Swanson said. But, “(Tripp) has a little bit of a mean streak in him.”
In September, Division III Wisconsin-River Falls provided him an offer. Temple was the first Division I scholarship offer in November, followed by Iowa State, Central Michigan and Minnesota. He committed to Minnesota in January.
“I don’t think they had to twist his arm,” Swanson said of the Gophers. “Because it was always a dream of his.”
GREG JOHNSON
Prior Lake
Offensive tackle
6-5, 295
MARTIN OWUSU
Prior Lake
Defensive line
6-3, 270
The Lakers have had a few recent alums become Gophers — tight end Nick Hart and linebacker Blake Weber in the mid-2010s, along with running back Preston Jelen, who is on the current roster and recovering from a knee injury.
Their representation in Dinkytown is about to multiply with two big boys.
Since their sophomore seasons, Owusu has added roughly 30 pounds and Johnson has piled on upwards of 40 pounds. The added size helped attract the local Big Ten school.
Johnson “has just been shooting up, I swear to god, he’s getting bigger every day,” Gegenheimer said.
Owusu is also a varsity wrestler and wasn’t afraid to take his lumps on the mat at the beginning of his high school career before he began to have success. The knowledge of hand fighting and leverage that he gets via wresting will continue to hep him on a collegiate D-line.
Gegenheimer called Johnson a “nasty kid” on the football field.
The primary schools seeking Johnson’s commitment were Iowa State, Wyoming and some Mid-American Conference schools. Owusu’s suitors were Kansas State, Iowa State, Washington State, Washington, California and others.
The Gophers won out on both players. “I’m really impressed with what P.J. has done at the U,” Gegenheimer said. “Just from an overall culture standpoint, it’s nice to have somebody at the helm that is really, really making a change.”
News
Review: ‘Top Gun’ sequel a welcome trip to the danger zone
By MARK KENNEDY
Early on in “Top Gun: Maverick,” Tom Cruise hops on his sleek motorcycle, wearing Aviator sunglasses and a leather jacket with patches, and speeds into a time machine. No, that’s not right. It’s actually us who take a trip back.
More than 30 years after Cruise smirked his way to the cocky heights of the ’80s as the maverick Navy pilot codenamed Maverick, he effortlessly picks up the character in a new chapter of “Top Gun” that is an absolutely, thoroughly enjoyable ride — a textbook example of how to make a sequel.
“Top Gun: Maverick” satisfies with one foot in the past by hitting all the touchstones of the first film — fast motorcycles, the song “Danger Zone,” military fetishisms, humorless Navy bosses, shirtless bonding sports, “the hard deck,” bar singalongs and buzzing the tower — and yet stands on its own. It’s not weighed down by its past like the last “Ghostbusters” sequel, but rather soars by using the second to answer and echo issues with the first.
Cruise is, of course, back, reprising his rebel test pilot now based in a forgotten corner of the Mojave Desert, a mere captain when he should be an admiral because he keeps bucking authority. The years have not calmed Maverick from his impulsive, hot-headed style. Pilots do, he argues; they don’t ruminate. “You think up there, you’re dead,” he states. This is Cruise at his most Cruise-iest, coiled, sure and arrogant, teeth gleaming in the sunshine.
His once-rival Iceman — Val Kilmer — is back, too, a huge Navy muckety-muck now. And even Goose is back, by way of his son, the similarly mustachioed Miles Teller, who is strikingly similar looking to Anthony Edwards, the actor who played Maverick’s doomed flight partner and wingman in life in the first film. That death looms large for Maverick even 30 years on: “Talk to me, Goose,” he’ll whisper to himself.
Some things have changed, of course. The F-14A Tomcats have been replaced by the F/A-18 and the all-male cocky pilots of the first film have been infiltrated by a few cocky women. Unfortunately, it seems these are the last days of envelope-pushing men and women in naval aviation; pilotless aircraft are more reliable and they’re next. “The future is coming and you’re not in it,” Maverick is told by Ed Harris, playing a humorless admiral.
But Maverick, on the edge of extinction, has one last job for the Navy: Train a group of young hotshots for a dangerous bombing mission in Iran. One potential snag: The young hotshots he must train include Goose’s son, call sign Rooster. Will Maverick be responsible for cooking another Goose? Can he outwit John Hamm, playing an imperious by-the-book officer with delicious calm fury?
Director Joseph Kosinski brings a visceral feel to the film, somehow making us feel claustrophobic in the wide open sky as pilots swoop and swerve. He wonderfully alternates between loud scenes outside with airplane engines roaring and quiet ones indoors of people almost whispering. He also switches from brilliant sun to dark interiors.
One welcome touch in the screenplay by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie is a new love interest for Maverick. Jennifer Connelly plays a divorced bar owner who has a townhouse, a beach house, a sailboat and a Porsche, so business is good. But she’s also not a push-over for on-again-off-again Maverick and, in a key scene, she’s the comfortable pilot of a boat and he’s the clueless one.
This is a more thoughtful Maverick, more gloomy. “Top Gun: Maverick” is in some ways a meditation on what happens to gifted rebels later in life. He is riven by guilt and in one scene he is picked up and unceremoniously tossed out of a bar by the very same hotshots that he was 30 years ago. Worst, he’s called “pops.” What is remarkable is that Cruise looks to have indeed found a way to thwart time. His chiseled body and still-boyish face are indistinguishable from the pilots three decades his junior during a football game on the beach.
The film handles Maverick’s personal stuff — wooing the barmaid, repairing his relationship with Goose’s kid — while also fulfilling its promise as an action movie. There are jets pulling 10Gs, the metal sound of cockpit sticks being pulled, epic dogfights and the whine of machinery balking at the demands put on it. The action even takes a few unexpected and thrilling turns. So jump on Maverick’s bike, hug him tight and join him on the highway to the danger zone.
“Top Gun: Maverick,” a Paramount Pictures release that hits theaters May 27, is rated PG-13 for “sequences of intense action and some strong language.” Running time: 131 minutes. Three and a half stars out of four.
___
MPAA Definition of PG-13: Parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.
___
Online:
___
Mark Kennedy is at
News
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas McCarthy, four other GOP lawmakers
By MARY CLARE JALONICK
WASHINGTON (AP) — House investigators said Thursday they have issued subpoenas to House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and four other GOP lawmakers as part of their probe into the violent Jan. 6 insurrection, an extraordinary step that has little precedent and is certain to further inflame partisan tensions over the 2021 attack.
The Jan. 6 panel’s subpoenas for McCarthy, R-Calif., and Republican Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Andy Biggs of Arizona and Mo Brooks of Alabama come as the investigation is winding down and as the panel prepares for a series of public hearings this summer.
The committee has been investigating McCarthy’s conversations with then-President Donald Trump the day of the attack and meetings that the four other lawmakers had with the White House as Trump and his aides conspired how to overturn his defeat. They have been debating for months over whether to issue the subpoenas.
Congressional subpoenas for sitting members of Congress, especially for a party leader, are almost without precedent in recent decades. The panel had previously asked for voluntary cooperation from the five men, along with a handful of other GOP lawmakers, but all of them refused to speak with the panel.
“These members include those who participated in meetings at the White House, those who had direct conversations with President Trump leading up to and during the attack on the Capitol, and those who were involved in the planning and coordination of certain activities on and before January 6th,” the committee said as it announced the subpoenas.
McCarthy has acknowledged that he spoke with Trump on Jan. 6, 2021, which happened as Trump’s supporters were beating police outside the Capitol and forcing their way into the building. But he has not shared many details. The committee requested information about his conversations with Trump “before, during and after” the riot.
McCarthy took to the House floor after the rioters were cleared and said in a forceful speech that Trump “bears responsibility” for the attack and that it was the “saddest day I have ever had” in Congress — even as he went on to join 138 other House Republicans in voting to reject the election results.
The GOP leader soon made up with Trump, though, visiting him in Florida and rallying House Republicans to vote against investigations of the attack.
Ranking Gophers football’s in-state recruits under P.J. Fleck
How to Sell Your House Fast Before Foreclosure
TopGoal Brings Football to Klaytn Blockchain
Earning Income With Christian Home Based Business Opportunities
Gophers football building 2023 recruiting class with big in-state linemen
5 Things To Consider Before You Buy a Baby Hair Shaver
Coinbase CEO Refutes Rumors of Bankruptcy Amid Loss in Q1 2022
Learn To Play Texas Hold’Em In 60 Seconds
Review: ‘Top Gun’ sequel a welcome trip to the danger zone
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas McCarthy, four other GOP lawmakers
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
Mastercard Applies 15 Trademarks, All Towards Metaverse and NFT!
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News6 days ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special