Retainer Fees

Looking for an easy way to monetize your site and start earning money from the traffic you have? AdSense has proven itself to be one of the easiest ways for webmaster to make money. AdSense is truly the most efficient way to making an money from a website as you don’t have to do any selling. AdSense deals with all of the money and contacting advertisers which leaves the webmaster time to promote their site. However there are many webmaster struggling to earn any kind of decent money from adsense. While on the other hand their are a fortunate few that are earning a great deal up in the hundred even thousands of dollars a day range. The greatest thing about the internet is that people are willing and open to sharing information and the top AdSense earners are often more then willing to share there secrets and tips of what they do.

The webmasters that have been there and done it and are now earning income daily from their websites have a ton of great tips and helpful advice for those just getting started in the field of AdSense and contextual advertising. Some of these tips can quickly boost earnings and help to continuously grow a webmasters income.

Below are five simple steps that will help you get started towards greater AdSense earnings.

Best Ad Unit

The one ad format that seems to consistently earn more then any other ad and also the one that is favored by the majority is the Large Rectangle (336X280). This ad format has the ability to create a higher CTR, or the click-through rates. Why does this ad tend to outperform all of the others when there are so many other options out there? Basically because the ads will look like normal web links, and people, being used to clicking on them, click these types of links. They may or may not know they are clicking on your AdSense but as long as there are clicks, then it will all be for your advantage.

Use Custom Color Palettes

Create a custom palette for your ads. Choose a color that will go well with the background of your site. If your site has a white background, try to use white as the color of your ad border and background. The idea to patterning the colors is to make the AdSense look like it is part of the web pages. Again, This will result to more clicks from people visiting your site. This is known by AdSense professionals as blending.

AdSense Placement

AdSense ad placement is a place where many webmaster leave money on the table. You see they sign up and get the ad units up and on their site. However, they bury the ads down at the bottom of the page well hidden from most users. Many webmasters do this because they don’t want their site to be filled with too many ads as they feel it ruins the design. While most will agree that the ads are not the most attractive element if you are even reading this article then obviously you are looking to earn more from AdSense so just get rid of the notion of a beautiful site and instead focus on a money producing site no matter what it looks like. In fact some of the top earning sites are the ugliest.

Got Links?

Maintain links to relevant websites. If you think some sites are better off than the others, put your ads there and try to maintaining and managing them. If there is already lots of AdSense put into that certain site, put yours on top of all of them. That way visitor will see your ads first upon browsing into that site.

Automate Ads

Try to automate the insertion of your AdSense code into the web pages using SSI (or server side included). Ask your web administrator if your server supports SSI or not. How do you do it? Just save your AdSense code in a text file, save it as “adsense text”, and upload it to the root directory of the web server. Then using SSI, call the code on other pages. This tip is a time saver especially for those who are using automatic page generators to generate pages on their website.

These are a few of the most basic and starting tips that have worked well for those who generate hundreds and even thousands from their websites. It is important to know though that ads are displayed because it fits the interest of the people viewing them. So focusing on a specific topic should be your primary purpose because the displays will be especially targeted on a topic that persons will be viewing already.

Every site will perform differently and there are no hard and fast rules. The above will give you some good ideas of things to start with. The ultimate trick to earning from AdSense to is try many different things out and always test your results. Make one change at a time and then test the difference. Implement the things that increase your earning and drop or forget those that don’t. The tips given are complied by those that have boosted their earnings and are therefore just guidelines. If they have worked wonders to some, maybe it can work wonders for you too. Try them out on your ads and see the results it will bring. If others have done it, there is nothing wrong trying it out for yourself.