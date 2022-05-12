Finance
Reversionary Property – Investment Without the Risk
Reversionary property is a good medium to long term investment. Though non-income generating, reversions are superior when it comes to capital appreciation. Easy and virtually free from investing risks, reversionary property investments also offer potentially high returns. And since it is almost impossible for property prices to fall by half their present value, it makes good business sense to invest in reversionary property.
In reversionary property investment, you simply purchase a residential property from a homeowner at a highly discounted price. A reversionary property can be bought for around half of its value, depending on the age of the vendor and the location and characteristics of the property. Payment is either in a cash lump sum or in monthly installments. The homeowner continues to live in the property as a tenant rent-free and with full legal rights to remain in occupation until his death or until they voluntarily vacate. Then the ownership of the property reverts to the buyer.
Since the homeowner continues to live in the home as if it were his own, he is still responsible for the general upkeep and maintenance of the property such as utility bills, building insurance premiums and capital tax while he continues to occupy the house.
Reversion investments are basically a bet on the life expectancy of the homeowner. The buyer pays the monthly reversionary annuities until the homeowner dies.
Reversionary properties are of two kinds: tenanted, which means that the homeowner lives in the premises, and untenanted, whereby the vendor does not live in the property. In this case, the buyer can use the property or rent it out. Payment can either be in a lump sum, in monthly annuities or a combination of both. Usually, institutional investors, affluent individuals and those looking for a holiday home in the future would greatly benefit from reversionary property.
Investment in reversionary property is beneficial to both the homeowner (vendor) and the buyer. For the vendor, it is as if he is granted a lease that will last until the end of his life. He is released from the responsibility of big-ticket payments on his property such as major works and land tax. He also receives additional income in the form of the cash lump sum or monthly annuities, which could greatly supplement an elderly person’s pension. More importantly, he does not have to sell his own home or move out, thus increasing his stability and peace of mind.
For the buyer, investment in reversionary property is an excellent opportunity. Not only is the property available at a huge discount, most of them are studio flats, apartments, villas and commercial establishments located in prime areas. Since most of these properties were initially purchased as a retirement house, they are often located in a major city or in the quiet countryside.
Reversionary property is definitely one of the least troublesome and safest way of investing in property. It is best for those who would like to have a holiday home when they retire. For sure, the property is well-maintained by the homeowner, since he still considers it his home despite the fact that ownership has been transferred. By investing in reversionary property, one is sure to acquire a well-maintained, valuable home in the near future.
Retainer Fees
Before you hire an Illinois lawyer, you should always have an honest and forthright discussion about how they will be paid. A lawyer’s billing method, as well as rates, depends upon the amount of time spent working on your case as well as the nature of your legal issue and the reputation and experience of the lawyer. Types of fees are hourly, a flat fee or a contingency basis.
A retainer fee is a certain amount of money that you pay ahead of time and upfront to an attorney. The attorney puts that money in a special trust account and deducts the cost of services from that account as they accumulate.
This type of fee is usually used when a legal bill is high and the attorney needs to do ongoing work. Common practice areas that use retainer fees are family law and criminal law, although many other hourly cases use them, too. Basically a retainer fee works like a debit card. You pay an up front amount and the lawyer takes that money when they perform work. For example, if you give a lawyer $2,500.00 and they charge $250.00 an hour you have paid up front for 10 hours of their time. Typically after they work enough hours to go through the retainer fee they will ask you for more money. Retainer fees are typically refundable. In other words, if you fire your lawyer or the case ends, any money that was not billed should be returned to you.
Be sure to ask lots of questions and read the written agreement that you have with your attorney so that you understand exactly what its terms are. For example, the lawyer may add interest or other charges to unpaid amounts in the future. Similarly, if you decide to drop a case that your lawyer has worked on before she has used up the retainer fee, you may forfeit any remainder. If your matter needs to go to court, additional fees may be required, as well.
In addition, I highly recommend that you ask your attorney to provide a monthly statement for the work that they perform. We have seen too many instances in which a client doesn’t talk about the work their attorney is billing for many months only to one day get a call or e-mail stating that the retainer is gone and the client has to pay a few thousand more or the Illinois attorney they hired will withdraw from the case. By getting a monthly invoice you can stay on top of the work that your attorney is doing and keep track of what their work is costing you.
No matter how you choose to compensate an attorney, we can’t emphasize enough that you should get whatever agreement that you have with them in writing.
Internet Marketing Tips – How to Research Niche Markets Like a Business Genius
If you want to start a successful Internet marketing business, you need to start it off by going into the right niche. Many people end up in the wrong niche. The market is either not profitable or not suitable for them. In this article, I’m going to show you how to research niche markets like a business genius.
The first step you need to take is to make use of the free keyword research tools online. I would recommend using tools like Wordtracker (there is a free version) and Google’s own Keyword Tool, which is also free as well. I’m particularly active in using the Google Keyword Tool, because it actually grabs results from the Google search engine itself!
The next thing you need to do is check out how many competitors there are on Google. You can do a rough estimate of this by searching for your main keyword on the search engine in quotes like this: “Keyword”. Then see how many results there are. If you feel there are too many competitors, then it might be better to move on to another niche market.
Finally, you need to know if your market is packed with buyers. For example, many people search for ‘tattoos’ online, does that mean there are a lot of online buyers in that market? Probably not. Most people are looking pictures of tattoos, rather than actually buying any products that have to do with tattoos online. So be sure that people are actually buying products in your market.
6 Easy Adsense Optimization Tips
Looking for an easy way to monetize your site and start earning money from the traffic you have? AdSense has proven itself to be one of the easiest ways for webmaster to make money. AdSense is truly the most efficient way to making an money from a website as you don’t have to do any selling. AdSense deals with all of the money and contacting advertisers which leaves the webmaster time to promote their site. However there are many webmaster struggling to earn any kind of decent money from adsense. While on the other hand their are a fortunate few that are earning a great deal up in the hundred even thousands of dollars a day range. The greatest thing about the internet is that people are willing and open to sharing information and the top AdSense earners are often more then willing to share there secrets and tips of what they do.
The webmasters that have been there and done it and are now earning income daily from their websites have a ton of great tips and helpful advice for those just getting started in the field of AdSense and contextual advertising. Some of these tips can quickly boost earnings and help to continuously grow a webmasters income.
Below are five simple steps that will help you get started towards greater AdSense earnings.
Best Ad Unit
The one ad format that seems to consistently earn more then any other ad and also the one that is favored by the majority is the Large Rectangle (336X280). This ad format has the ability to create a higher CTR, or the click-through rates. Why does this ad tend to outperform all of the others when there are so many other options out there? Basically because the ads will look like normal web links, and people, being used to clicking on them, click these types of links. They may or may not know they are clicking on your AdSense but as long as there are clicks, then it will all be for your advantage.
Use Custom Color Palettes
Create a custom palette for your ads. Choose a color that will go well with the background of your site. If your site has a white background, try to use white as the color of your ad border and background. The idea to patterning the colors is to make the AdSense look like it is part of the web pages. Again, This will result to more clicks from people visiting your site. This is known by AdSense professionals as blending.
AdSense Placement
AdSense ad placement is a place where many webmaster leave money on the table. You see they sign up and get the ad units up and on their site. However, they bury the ads down at the bottom of the page well hidden from most users. Many webmasters do this because they don’t want their site to be filled with too many ads as they feel it ruins the design. While most will agree that the ads are not the most attractive element if you are even reading this article then obviously you are looking to earn more from AdSense so just get rid of the notion of a beautiful site and instead focus on a money producing site no matter what it looks like. In fact some of the top earning sites are the ugliest.
Got Links?
Maintain links to relevant websites. If you think some sites are better off than the others, put your ads there and try to maintaining and managing them. If there is already lots of AdSense put into that certain site, put yours on top of all of them. That way visitor will see your ads first upon browsing into that site.
Automate Ads
Try to automate the insertion of your AdSense code into the web pages using SSI (or server side included). Ask your web administrator if your server supports SSI or not. How do you do it? Just save your AdSense code in a text file, save it as “adsense text”, and upload it to the root directory of the web server. Then using SSI, call the code on other pages. This tip is a time saver especially for those who are using automatic page generators to generate pages on their website.
These are a few of the most basic and starting tips that have worked well for those who generate hundreds and even thousands from their websites. It is important to know though that ads are displayed because it fits the interest of the people viewing them. So focusing on a specific topic should be your primary purpose because the displays will be especially targeted on a topic that persons will be viewing already.
Every site will perform differently and there are no hard and fast rules. The above will give you some good ideas of things to start with. The ultimate trick to earning from AdSense to is try many different things out and always test your results. Make one change at a time and then test the difference. Implement the things that increase your earning and drop or forget those that don’t. The tips given are complied by those that have boosted their earnings and are therefore just guidelines. If they have worked wonders to some, maybe it can work wonders for you too. Try them out on your ads and see the results it will bring. If others have done it, there is nothing wrong trying it out for yourself.
