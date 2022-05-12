Finance
Save Money, Save the Earth
It does not matter what side of the global warming debate you are on, this article will help anyone who wants to save money. By making simple changes in our lives and thinking about particular habits and routines that we have, all of us can take simple actions to improve the quality of our lives, live a more eco friendly life, and save money by going green.
Most blogs that discuss saving money and the environment will include tips such as walk or bike rather than drive, try public transportation and carpool, and think about using an alternative fuel vehicle. Unfortunately these are not an option for everybody. However, there are many different things we can do to become a part of the national movement of “going green.”
Simple Actions to Save You Money and Save the Planet:
- Replace regular light bulbs with compact fluorescent light bulbs. If every household in the United States changed only 1 frequently used light bulb to a fluorescent light, we would save enough energy to light more than 3 million homes for one year. This is one of the easiest changes to make in order to save money and help save the earth.
- Expand your batteries life span. It is best to buy rechargeable batteries but if that is not an option here are some tricks to increase the life of a battery. 1. Do not replace all 4 batteries. When your device stops working, it may be because only one battery is dead. Try buying the self-testing batteries and check each one, only replace the dead batteries. 2. Keep your batteries in the refrigerator to make them last longer. 3. Believe it or not, your laptop computer does not belong on your lap. Laying a notebook on a soft surface restricts air flow and heats up the battery. To prolong the life of the battery, invest $5 to $20 in a “cooling pad.”
- Get a home energy audit: Check to see if your utility company offers a free home utility audit to help you find air leaks, poor insulation and determine your homes energy efficiency.
- From the home energy audit, you will likely be told to seal and insulate your home. You can hire a contractor or for the more adventurous try a “Do-It-Yourself-Guide.” This may cost some money up front but will definitely save money in the long run.
- Keep your water heater warm by wrapping it in an insulation blanket. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, adding insulation to your water heater can reduce heat loss by 25-45%, thereby saving you 4% to 9% in water heating costs. You can buy these at any home improvement store for about $20.
- Insulate your car’s battery. Check to see if your car’s battery is insulated properly, if not buy a plastic insulated battery blanket for $10 to $30.
- Charge your batteries with solar power. Pay a onetime fee of $80 to $200 and then charge your batteries for free for years and save money.
- Unplug unused electrical devices and save money on your electricity bill. This is easier said then done. Start by unplugging your cell phone and iPod chargers. In addition buy a power strip that allows you to turn it on and off easily.
- Turn off the lights and go green! This may seem like a no-brainer but it is amazing how many people keep their lights on, television running, and computers going. Turning these off will not only save money on your electricity bill but will add in our efforts to save the earth.
- Keep your thermostat between 68 and 78 degrees Fahrenheit. Use blankets, open windows and take off layers of clothes. For most of us, this is easier said than done. Remember to turn off your thermostat when you go to work and when you go to bed. If you forget, get a programmable thermostat. This can save a considerable amount of money on your heating bill. Important facts to keep in mind: First it does not require more energy to reheat your home than it does to keep it at the same temperature. Second, turning the temperature up higher does not make the house warm up faster, it only makes the heater stay on longer after turning it off.
- Stop using store catalogs and shop online. Most of the time you save money online anyway.
- Stop receiving junk mail. Millions of trees are lost each year on junk mail alone. You can try to get your name deleted from the junk mail sources or spend a little time and write on each junk mail received, “Return to Sender.” You do not have to pay for the postage and eventually you will stop receiving mail from them.
- Print less often. Write down directions on small note pads, do not print emails. If you need to print there are free software programs out there that allow you to edit web pages to only print the content that you need.
- Ways to Save Water: 1. Take shorter showers 2.Turn the water off while shaving or brushing your teeth 3. Repair all toilet and faucet leaks immediately. A leaky toiled can waste up to 200 gallons of water per day, a leaky faucet a little less. 4. Be smart when irrigating your lawn and landscape. Only water when needed, early morning is best. 5. A water saving-energy efficient dish washer used with the right dishwashing soap can save water, energy and save money.
- Eat out less. Restaurants use more energy to produce your meals.
- When staying at a hotel, practice what you do at home. Turn off the lights and television when you leave, don’t waste water, turn off the A/C when you leave the room. Reuse your towels and use your own toiletries. The hotel’s toiletries are cheap and are always over-packaged.
- Conserve and use less and transition to “living green.” Use less shampoo, cleaning detergent, soap, toothpaste and paper products. It is amazing how much conserving saves you money and how beneficial it is in our fight to save the planet.
- Buy used: Search online classifieds and newspapers. You can find gently used furniture, appliances, cars, and many other things.
- These next two items are the easiest, quickest way to start “going green” and living more eco friendly. Invest a little money in reusable shopping bags ($1 to $5). My favorite is the Chico Bag that clips onto your purse or keys and are therefore hard to forget. Use them at the grocery store, the mall, or any other place where you need to pick up a few items. This not only saves plastic but it brings public awareness towards the living green movement.
- Avoid using plastic water bottles. Instead buy reusable aluminum or stainless steel bottles at any Target or Sports shop. This truly helps in the effort to save our planet but it is also beneficial for our health.
- If you have to use the one time use plastic water bottles, fill some bottles up (not completely full) and put them in the freezer. This increases the energy efficiency of your freezer by allowing it to run less and you can use the frozen water bottles when you need an ice pack. When they melt, it makes for a wonderfully cold drink.
- Save your left over’s. You can save bread bags, butter containers, and other packages that you can use to store your left over food. Buy cheap labels at the dollar store and label everything.
- When possible avoid using disposable plates, cups and utensils. These cost a lot of money and take up a lot of space in our landfills.
- Use cloth diapers not disposable. It is not as difficult or inconvenient as most parents think it is. There are many great articles on the cloth versus disposable debate.
More difficult steps towards “going green.” Spend a little time and money in the short term, save money and/or save the planet in the long run.
- Composting your food and yard trimmings lessens the amount of garbage that is sent to landfills and also reduces the amount of pollution to the atmosphere.
- Efficient Landscaping: This can save money, save energy and save the earth.
- Install solar panels. Solar is quickly becoming more affordable and efficient and many states have tax incentives now.
- To help get you motivated towards “going green” and eco friendly living, research incentives and tax rebates for home improvements at the U.S. Department of Energy
- Last but not least, PLANT A TREE. One tree, over its life will absorb over one ton of carbon dioxide and put healthy oxygen into the air.
Unfortunately there are a lot of people who believe that the problem is much too big for one person to make a difference. But that is simply not true. Every time you choose to recycle instead of throwing it in the trash, or walk to the store instead of drive, or spend a little extra money on organic and eco friendly products, you alone are making a difference. And if 100,000 people just made simple changes in their daily routine, our efforts will significantly improve our chance to save the earth and save the planet. For more detailed information, links and resources to start living a more eco friendly life, visit GreenGardenEcology [http://www.GreenGardenEcology.com](Article: Save Money).
How Digital Marketing Companies in India Are Helping Businesses Stay Relevant Online
The advent of the internet has opened up novel vistas for doing business. As per a survey, India will have around 500 million internet users by 2017. This creates a fascinating opportunity for businesses to sell their services and products to a growing population of internet users.
The internet has brought along with it newer ways of marketing. Obviously, traditional marketing or outbound marketing methodologies that use TV and radio ads, banners, hoardings and print ads in newspapers, magazines, brochures and other marketing collateral, do not work on the internet.
Inbound or online marketing, is marketing on the internet or in the digital sphere. It takes into consideration things like page rankings in search engine searches, advertising on search engines, banner ads on other websites, marketing on social media, etc. These marketing campaigns are highly focused and target exactly the audience that a particular business wants to serve ads to.
The need to market products and services on the internet has given rise to a new industry – the internet marketing industry. Digital marketing companies in India provide comprehensive digital marketing services for businesses. They usually employ a specialist team of domain experts in search engine optimization (SEO), search engine marketing (SEM), social media marketing (SMM) and social media optimization (SMO).
A recent survey noted that 34% of the companies surveyed had an integrated digital marketing strategy and 16% companies said that they use internet marketing on and off. A staggering 50% of the respondents said that they do not have a defined strategy for internet marketing. These numbers suggest that there are still businesses that have not been exposed to the awesome capabilities and powers of internet-based marketing.
It is imperative for Indian businesses, in particular, in this age to realize the importance of having an integrated internet marketing strategy if they wish to survive in a highly frenzied and competitive market. Without the help of Digital Marketing Services, they fall short of creating a strategy and face the dangers of seeing themselves become directionless. They will never know their online market share, their current market share will be gained by existing and start-up competitors and they will never have a powerful online proposition.
A Digital Marketing Company in India can help businesses harness the power of a robust web-based marketing strategy. The use of novel platforms like the social media can be a game changer as more and more people are using them to engage with brands. It is an excellent place to gain followers, engage with them and serve them relevant and helpful content. Once they become loyal brand followers, targeted ads are served to them to convert them into customers.
Online marketing is the present and the future. Businesses staying away do so at their own risk. It’s worthwhile to climb on to the digital bandwagon while the time is right.
How Can I Make Money Online For Free?
Online business is a great small business to start to earn extra income and it is possible to make money online for free. Thus, stay home mothers can create extra money for their families. People from all walks of life can start their online business. You have no excuse not to have your own business.The most frequent question people ask when it comes to start their online business is, “The most frequent question people ask when it comes to start business online is, “How can I make money online for free?”
Here are the three steps to take are:
1. Discover the needs of the people (your niche market).
You can find what people need by joining a discussion forum and looking at the ads. The most common areas people are searching for are money, health and fitness, self-improvements and relationships.
2. Find a product that fulfill what people need and pay you high commissions.
You can search the product from Google or Clickbank. Many digital products give 80% commissions. This empowers even average people to earn $20, $50, even $100 per hour working from their home computer. Some products pay you residual monthly income so you can make a one time sale and get paid repeatedly. There are products which provide you with your own website. Basically you need to find the right product to market. There are many products that offer free membership or affiliates programs.
3. Market the product on-line for free.
You can do it by answering questions in Yahoo Answers, 43 Things or other forums to your niche or writing articles in Ezine that relate to your niche.
It is sad when I heard people get scammed by joining online business. You need to search reputable products by evaluating their products, services and testimonials. There are many legitimate online businesses. Integrity is the most important value one has to hold if he wants to stay in business.
These are the three steps how to make money online for free. You do not need to have a company to start your own business online. You can get started right away.
Cannabis, Healthcare and the Law
Many states have passed laws and rules regarding the use of medical marijuana, which were written to protect eligible patients, users, and caregivers from prosecution and arrest. There is a lengthy application process individuals must go through both to use the substance, sell it, and market it.
Patients and caregivers are required to acquire a registry ID card to prove they are qualified to utilize or administer marijuana for health or medical reasons. If you or someone you know has one of these cards, and has been arrested or detained, you have the right to remain silent and seek legal assistance. It’s a good idea to look for a law firm that has considerable experience handling, trying, and winning cases pertaining to medical marijuana. Because many of these laws are so new, there is still much uncharged territory for the courts, police officers, patients, caregivers, and healthcare workers. It is illegal to arrest someone who is legitimately able to use or distribute medical marijuana. Whether you are a qualified patient (user) or distributor, it makes no difference – you deserve the best legal representation available to fight for your rights.
There are thousands of eligible businesses that have been granted licenses to sell and market medical marijuana products, yet many are still harassed, targeted, and arrested by local police. Business owners that have taken the proper steps to obtain their licenses should be properly compensated for any losses due to illegal arrests, as their reputation can be irrevocably tarnished. There are many legal experts that are well versed on the laws and can properly argue the law in court to defend such cases. There’s only so much you can do on your own, as an average citizen or business owner. In cases like these, it is prudent to consult with legal professionals. Here are a few tips to keep in mind:
1) If you are a user or distributor, make sure you have legal documentation and licenses.
2) Always keep your paperwork and licensure properly displayed and readily available to avoid confusion.
3) Research local law firms that specialize in handling medical marijuana cases if it comes to that, so you can receive the optimal representation in a court of law.
4) You have the right to remain silent and have your lawyer speak on your behalf. Don’t give out any additional information until you have consulted with a qualified attorney.
