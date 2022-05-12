News
Severe thunderstorms bring street flooding, tree damage, power outages to Twin Cities
A line of intense thunderstorms rolled across southern Minnesota on Wednesday night, causing wind damage, localized flooding and power outages across the Twin Cities.
The storm reached the westernmost suburbs about 7 p.m. with winds gusting up to 67 mph near Eden Prairie, according to Paige Marten, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.
Although some unconfirmed tornado reports were received from southwestern Minnesota, none were reported in the Twin Cities, Marten said. The NWS canceled the last tornado warnings for the metro shortly area before 9 p.m. No damage from the southwestern Minnesota tornado sightings was immediately reported.
The storm brought damaging winds to Hennepin, Ramsey and other metro counties, with downed trees and power outages widely reported. There were no immediate reports of injuries.
A 77-mph gust was logged in Shakopee, while the doors of a Target store in Roseville were blown out.
Nearly 83,000 utility customers were without power as of 10 p.m. That included 74,000 Xcel Energy customers, mostly in the Twin Cities.
In addition to the wind, the storm dumped torrential rain and large hailstones — some up to 2 inches — on the metro. Several areas reported flooded roads and underground parking facilities. Nearly 2 inches of rain was officially recorded at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
Although the worst of the storm had moved on into western Wisconsin by about 9 p.m. Wednesday, the Twin Cities are bracing for a second night of possible storms Thursday.
Thursday is expected to dawn mostly sunny, with daytime temperatures likely reaching the low 90s with high humidity.
“It will feel like a hot summer day,” Marten said.
A cold front is expected to roll in from the Dakotas in the afternoon and evening. The forecast calls for severe weather that is “fairly similar to today’s event,” according to Marten.
Nico Hoerner suffers a sprained right ankle in a collision with an umpire during the Chicago Cubs’ 7-5 win
Fourteen miles south of Alfonso Rivas’ hometown, the Chicago Cubs needed a clutch hit from the 25-year-old first baseman.
If Rivas felt any pressure this week playing in front of family and friends at Petco Park, he certainly didn’t show it.
One day after connecting on a two-run homer, Rivas had an opportunity to salvage a victory for the Cubs in Wednesday’s series final after the bullpen squandered a late lead. Rivas hit a two-run single with the bases loaded in the eighth inning to break the tie. Right-hander Rowan Wick’s two-inning save secured the Cubs’ 7-5 win.
The Cubs took two of three in San Diego for their first series win since opening weekend against the Milwaukee Brewers. Manager David Ross lauded Rivas’ approach.
“He’s really handling the moment well,” Ross said. “He’s got such a calm demeanor about him and that’s why he looks so smooth at first and in the box. There’s not a lot to his swing. He’s just trying to put the barrel on the ball.”
The Cubs, however, can’t seem to avoid injuries lately. Left-handed reliever Sean Newcomb on Wednesday became the 13th player on the injured list with a left ankle sprain suffered in the outfield Sunday during batting practice.
Losing shortstop Nico Hoerner for any notable time would be tough to overcome, especially defensively. Hoerner was diagnosed with a right ankle sprain after exiting the game in the bottom of the second inning. Initial imaging didn’t reveal any broken bones, though the swelling around his ankle must decrease before the Cubs can determine the severity. Ross believes Hoerner will be OK after a couple of days off.
Hoerner collided with second-base umpire Dan Iassogna in shallow right-center field during Jurickson Profar’s triple in the first inning.
Hoerner, shifted in shallow right for the at-bat, started running to his position as the cutoff man while Iassogna began moving toward shallow center to get a clearer view of Jason Heyward’s play on the ball. Iassogna and Hoerner never saw each other while watching the ball, resulting in their feet getting tangled and knocking both to the ground.
Via a pool reporter, Iassogna said his collision with Hoerner was the first time that occurred in the outfield during his career. Iassogna’s assignment as the second-base umpire requires him to go out toward the ball so he can determine whether it’s a catch, home run or anything in between.
He spoke with Ross to see how Hoerner was doing and planned to check on him after the game. Iassogna hopes Hoerner won’t land on the injured list because of the play.
“I’m always trying to do the same thing. I’m seeing the ball and trying to pick up the fielder,” Iassogna said. “When I made my initial look I didn’t see anybody. I thought I had an open road and then we backed into each other.
“I didn’t know who it was or what happened until I looked down and saw it was him.”
Hoerner initially remained in the game, striking out in the top of the second. Ildemaro Vargas replaced him when the Cubs returned to the field for the bottom of the inning. When the injury occurred, Hoerner initially wasn’t optimistic, but he felt better after getting treatment on the ankle during the game.
“In the shift and things like that sometimes we’re in different places than people are used to,” Hoerner said. “I was watching the ball just like the umpire was and I was on the ground before I really realized what happened. We’re doing our jobs and weird things happen sometimes.”
Willson Contreras’ strong start continued with an opposite-field solo home run in the first inning. The Cubs tacked on four runs in the third thanks to Patrick Wisdom (RBI single), Frank Schwindel (two-run double to cap an 11-pitch at-bat) and Jason Heyward (RBI single) coming through with runners on base against Padres starter Nick Martinez.
Home runs by Eric Hosmer and Luke Voit, the latter’s second of the game, in seventh set up the need for Rivas’ big hit the next inning.
“You have a plan, you have an approach and stick to that, don’t really freak out or anything that,” Rivas said. “That’s what I was really trying to hammer down, and I got a good pitch to hit.”
Keegan Thompson received the phone call around 11 p.m. Tuesday to learn he was getting the start for the Cubs bullpen game. He stuck to his typical warmup routine, not wanting to deviate from what has been working for him. Thompson held the Padres to two runs in four innings.
“I started with the same mindset as a bullpen outing,” Thompson said. “I don’t want to change something up today for one outing.”
Alex Call lifts Clippers to another 12-inning victory over Saints
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The St. Paul Saints and Columbus Clippers liked the way Tuesday’s 12-inning game went so much that the two Triple-A teams put on a repeat performance Wednesday night.
One night after Alex Call doubled in the winning run for the Clippers in the bottom of the 12th, Call did it again, this time producing a line-drive single to center field to score Bryan Lavastida from second base to pull out a 6-5 victory over the Saints before a crowd of 5,449 at Huntington Park.
Columbus won 7-6 on Tuesday.
The game was every bit a pitchers’ duel until the very end, with the Saints clinging to a 1-0 lead through eight innings.
That’s when things took a turn for the dramatic. St. Paul (15-15) scored three more runs in the top of the ninth to take a 4-0 lead into the bottom of the inning, just three outs away from an impressive victory. But Columbus (20-12) was having none of it, scratching out four runs to tie the score 4-4 and send the game into extra innings.
The teams added one run each in the 10th inning. After a scoreless 11th, the Saints failed to score in the top of the 12th and then the Clippers scored in the bottom of the 12th to earn another walk-off win.
Curtis Terry paced the Saints’ nine-hit attack, finishing 3-for-4 at the plate. Teammate Cole Sturgeon was 2-for-5.
Tylor Megill struggles, doesn’t make it out of second inning in loss to Nationals
WASHINGTON — Tylor Megill’s seventh start of the year was foul enough to be flushed down the toilet.
Megill, who entered this outing having given up just nine runs across his previous six starts, put his team in an early hole that spelled disaster in the Amazin’s 8-3 loss to the Nationals at Nationals Park Wednesday.
The Mets’ Opening Day starter didn’t have his command and made a mess of things as early as his first batter of the night. Juan Soto, one of the best hitters in the game and not one to miss a mistake, clobbered Megill’s 97 mile per hour fastball that had no zip and flattened right in the middle of the zone. Soto’s two-run homer was just the beginning.
Megill allowed 11 of his first 14 batters to reach base, including a three-run homer to Nelson Cruz, and also plunked Josh Bell. Manager Buck Showalter saw enough as soon as the second inning. Megill turned in his shortest outing, 1.1 innings, and by far his worst start of the season.
In some ways, Megill was due for a start like Wednesday. He had been confident and unflappable since his Opening Day start, when he took the mound in place of Jacob deGrom and dominated on that very same Nationals Park mound. Megill rolled through his next five starts, against tougher opponents like the Phillies, Giants and Braves, and continued to find success.
Megill entered Wednesday carrying a 2.43 ERA. After being charged with eight earned runs on eight hits with one walk and one strikeout across 54 pitches, he left the ballpark with a ballooned 4.41 ERA.
Just about the only silver lining the Mets can recognize from Wednesday’s loss is something Mets manager Buck Showalter pointed out earlier in the road trip: it’s easier to save the bullpen in a loss than it is in a win.
After Megill left his outing in the second inning, Showalter used just two pitchers to cover the remainder of the distance. Trevor Williams ate 3.2 innings, giving up just two hits and walking one in that span, across 51 pitches — three fewer pitches than Megill. Williams handed the ball to Stephen Nogosek to start the sixth inning. Nogosek, in his season debut, copied Williams and kept the Nationals from scoring.
In hindsight, the bullpen’s strong performance setup the perfect opportunity for the Mets offense to chip away at the Nationals. But Mets hitters, after attacking Nationals right-hander Aaron Sanchez for three runs in the first inning, went cold against him for the next handful of innings. Sanchez retired 11 in a row until a Pete Alonso comebacker caused him to exit his start with an apparent injury to his wrist.
There was a block in the middle of the Mets lineup on Wednesday, as Showalter and other team officials decided to put the struggling Dominic Smith and the 1-for-21 Eduardo Escobar back-to-back in the order. Somewhat predictably, the structure did not lead to positive results for the majority of the game. It wasn’t until the ninth inning that Escobar and McNeil collected back-to-back hits, but this game wasn’t being played at Philly, where the Mets rallied for a thrilling seven-run ninth-inning rally. On Wednesday in the nation’s capital, the rally rat was nowhere to be found.
