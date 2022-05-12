News
Slain Al Jazeera journalist was icon of Palestinian coverage
By AYA BATRAWY
An Al Jazeera correspondent who was shot dead on Wednesday during an Israeli raid in the West Bank was a highly respected journalist in the Middle East whose unflinching coverage was known to millions of viewers.
News of Shireen Abu Akleh’s death reverberated across the region. The 51-year-old journalist became a household name synonymous with Al Jazeera’s coverage of life under occupation during her more than two decades reporting in the Palestinian territories, including during the second intifada, or uprising, that killed thousands on both sides, most of them Palestinians.
Abu Akleh’s name trended across Twitter in Arabic on Wednesday, setting social media alight with support for the Palestinians. Her image was projected over the main square in the West Bank city of Ramallah as mourners flooded the Al Jazeera offices there and her family home in east Jerusalem.
Al Jazeera and witnesses, including her producer who was shot in the back Wednesday, said she was killed by Israeli gunfire. Israel said it was unclear who was responsible, calling it “premature and irresponsible to cast blame at this stage.” Later Wednesday, Israeli Defense Minister, Benny Gantz promised a transparent investigation, and said he was in touch with U.S. and Palestinian officials.
Abu Akleh’s coverage of the harsh realities of Israel’s military occupation was inextricably linked with her own experiences as a Palestinian journalist on the front lines. Her death underscores the heavy price the conflict continues to exact on Palestinians, whether they are journalists or not.
Although she was also a U.S. citizen who often visited America in the summers, she lived and worked in east Jerusalem and the West Bank, where those who knew her said she felt most at home. A Palestinian Christian whose family was originally from Bethlehem, she was born and raised in Jerusalem. She leaves behind a brother.
In an Al Jazeera video released last year, Abu Akleh recalled the scale of destruction and “the feeling that death was at times just around the corner” during her coverage of the second intifada, from 2000-2005. “Despite the dangers, we were determined to do the job,” she said.
“I chose journalism so I could be close to the people,” she added. “It might not be easy to change the reality, but at least I was able to communicate their voice to the world.”
Abu Akleh joined Al Jazeera in 1997, just a year after the groundbreaking Arabic news network launched. Among her many assignments were covering five wars in Gaza and Israel’s war with Lebanon in 2006. She reported on forced home evictions, the killings of Palestinian youth, the hundreds of Palestinians held without charge in Israeli prisons and the continuous expansion of Jewish settlements.
Her longtime producer, Wessam Hammad, said Abu Akleh possessed an incredible ability to remain calm under pressure.
“Shireen worked all these years with a commitment to the values and ethics of our profession,” he said of Abu Akleh, who the network called “the face of Al Jazeera in Palestine.”
He and Abu Akleh were often caught in Israeli cross-fire during the many stories they covered together, he said. On one assignment, their car filled with tear gas and they struggled to breathe. When they would think back on these moments, he said Abu Akleh would laugh and marvel at how they managed to survive.
Images of the moments after Abu Akleh was shot in the head on the outskirts of the Jenin refugee camp circulated online and were broadcast on Al Jazeera and other Arabic news channels. Wearing a helmet and a vest clearly marked “PRESS,” Abu Akleh’s body was shown lying face down in a patch of sand. A Palestinian man jumped over a wall to reach her as gunshots rang out, dragging her motionless body to a car.
In video from the West Bank hospital where Abu Akleh was pronounced dead, a male colleague was seen weeping at her hospital bed as others choked back tears. A female correspondent for Al Jazeera in the Gaza Strip wept on air as she reported from a vigil for the journalist.
Later Wednesday, Abu Akleh’s body, draped in a Palestinian flag and covered by a wreath of flowers, was carried through downtown Ramallah on a red stretcher. Hundreds chanted, “With our spirit, with our blood, we will redeem you, Shireen.”
An outpouring of condemnation came from governments around the world. The U.S. State Department called her death “an affront to media freedom.” And U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said he was “appalled by the killing.”
In an opinion piece published in the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, columnist Gideon Levy praised her bravery, saying “Abu Akleh died a hero, doing her job,” and noted that she went to Jenin and other occupied areas that Israeli journalists “rarely if ever visited.”
It had started as another routine assignment for Abu Akleh. She’d emailed colleagues that she was heading to the Jenin refugee camp to check on reports of an Israeli military raid. “I will bring you the news as soon as the picture becomes clear,” she wrote.
“Generations grew up seeing her work,” producer Hammad, said. “People listened to Shireen’s voice and were influenced by her to study journalism so they could be like her.”
Abu Akleh’s niece, Lina Abu Akleh, described her as a “best friend” and “second mom”.
“She is someone that I was looking up to since I was a kid, watching all of her reports,” she told journalists from the family’s home. “I never thought this day would come where the news would be about her.”
Severe thunderstorms bring street flooding, tree damage, power outages to Twin Cities
A line of intense thunderstorms rolled across southern Minnesota on Wednesday night, causing wind damage, localized flooding and power outages across the Twin Cities.
The storm reached the westernmost suburbs about 7 p.m. with winds gusting up to 67 mph near Eden Prairie, according to Paige Marten, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.
Although some unconfirmed tornado reports were received from southwestern Minnesota, none were reported in the Twin Cities, Marten said. The NWS canceled the last tornado warnings for the metro shortly area before 9 p.m. No damage from the southwestern Minnesota tornado sightings was immediately reported.
The storm brought damaging winds to Hennepin, Ramsey and other metro counties, with downed trees and power outages widely reported. There were no immediate reports of injuries.
A 77-mph gust was logged in Shakopee, while the doors of a Target store in Roseville were blown out.
Nearly 83,000 utility customers were without power as of 10 p.m. That included 74,000 Xcel Energy customers, mostly in the Twin Cities.
In addition to the wind, the storm dumped torrential rain and large hailstones — some up to 2 inches — on the metro. Several areas reported flooded roads and underground parking facilities. Nearly 2 inches of rain was officially recorded at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
Although the worst of the storm had moved on into western Wisconsin by about 9 p.m. Wednesday, the Twin Cities are bracing for a second night of possible storms Thursday.
Thursday is expected to dawn mostly sunny, with daytime temperatures likely reaching the low 90s with high humidity.
“It will feel like a hot summer day,” Marten said.
A cold front is expected to roll in from the Dakotas in the afternoon and evening. The forecast calls for severe weather that is “fairly similar to today’s event,” according to Marten.
Nico Hoerner suffers a sprained right ankle in a collision with an umpire during the Chicago Cubs’ 7-5 win
Fourteen miles south of Alfonso Rivas’ hometown, the Chicago Cubs needed a clutch hit from the 25-year-old first baseman.
If Rivas felt any pressure this week playing in front of family and friends at Petco Park, he certainly didn’t show it.
One day after connecting on a two-run homer, Rivas had an opportunity to salvage a victory for the Cubs in Wednesday’s series final after the bullpen squandered a late lead. Rivas hit a two-run single with the bases loaded in the eighth inning to break the tie. Right-hander Rowan Wick’s two-inning save secured the Cubs’ 7-5 win.
The Cubs took two of three in San Diego for their first series win since opening weekend against the Milwaukee Brewers. Manager David Ross lauded Rivas’ approach.
“He’s really handling the moment well,” Ross said. “He’s got such a calm demeanor about him and that’s why he looks so smooth at first and in the box. There’s not a lot to his swing. He’s just trying to put the barrel on the ball.”
The Cubs, however, can’t seem to avoid injuries lately. Left-handed reliever Sean Newcomb on Wednesday became the 13th player on the injured list with a left ankle sprain suffered in the outfield Sunday during batting practice.
Losing shortstop Nico Hoerner for any notable time would be tough to overcome, especially defensively. Hoerner was diagnosed with a right ankle sprain after exiting the game in the bottom of the second inning. Initial imaging didn’t reveal any broken bones, though the swelling around his ankle must decrease before the Cubs can determine the severity. Ross believes Hoerner will be OK after a couple of days off.
Hoerner collided with second-base umpire Dan Iassogna in shallow right-center field during Jurickson Profar’s triple in the first inning.
Hoerner, shifted in shallow right for the at-bat, started running to his position as the cutoff man while Iassogna began moving toward shallow center to get a clearer view of Jason Heyward’s play on the ball. Iassogna and Hoerner never saw each other while watching the ball, resulting in their feet getting tangled and knocking both to the ground.
Via a pool reporter, Iassogna said his collision with Hoerner was the first time that occurred in the outfield during his career. Iassogna’s assignment as the second-base umpire requires him to go out toward the ball so he can determine whether it’s a catch, home run or anything in between.
He spoke with Ross to see how Hoerner was doing and planned to check on him after the game. Iassogna hopes Hoerner won’t land on the injured list because of the play.
“I’m always trying to do the same thing. I’m seeing the ball and trying to pick up the fielder,” Iassogna said. “When I made my initial look I didn’t see anybody. I thought I had an open road and then we backed into each other.
“I didn’t know who it was or what happened until I looked down and saw it was him.”
Hoerner initially remained in the game, striking out in the top of the second. Ildemaro Vargas replaced him when the Cubs returned to the field for the bottom of the inning. When the injury occurred, Hoerner initially wasn’t optimistic, but he felt better after getting treatment on the ankle during the game.
“In the shift and things like that sometimes we’re in different places than people are used to,” Hoerner said. “I was watching the ball just like the umpire was and I was on the ground before I really realized what happened. We’re doing our jobs and weird things happen sometimes.”
Willson Contreras’ strong start continued with an opposite-field solo home run in the first inning. The Cubs tacked on four runs in the third thanks to Patrick Wisdom (RBI single), Frank Schwindel (two-run double to cap an 11-pitch at-bat) and Jason Heyward (RBI single) coming through with runners on base against Padres starter Nick Martinez.
Home runs by Eric Hosmer and Luke Voit, the latter’s second of the game, in seventh set up the need for Rivas’ big hit the next inning.
“You have a plan, you have an approach and stick to that, don’t really freak out or anything that,” Rivas said. “That’s what I was really trying to hammer down, and I got a good pitch to hit.”
Keegan Thompson received the phone call around 11 p.m. Tuesday to learn he was getting the start for the Cubs bullpen game. He stuck to his typical warmup routine, not wanting to deviate from what has been working for him. Thompson held the Padres to two runs in four innings.
“I started with the same mindset as a bullpen outing,” Thompson said. “I don’t want to change something up today for one outing.”
Alex Call lifts Clippers to another 12-inning victory over Saints
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The St. Paul Saints and Columbus Clippers liked the way Tuesday’s 12-inning game went so much that the two Triple-A teams put on a repeat performance Wednesday night.
One night after Alex Call doubled in the winning run for the Clippers in the bottom of the 12th, Call did it again, this time producing a line-drive single to center field to score Bryan Lavastida from second base to pull out a 6-5 victory over the Saints before a crowd of 5,449 at Huntington Park.
Columbus won 7-6 on Tuesday.
The game was every bit a pitchers’ duel until the very end, with the Saints clinging to a 1-0 lead through eight innings.
That’s when things took a turn for the dramatic. St. Paul (15-15) scored three more runs in the top of the ninth to take a 4-0 lead into the bottom of the inning, just three outs away from an impressive victory. But Columbus (20-12) was having none of it, scratching out four runs to tie the score 4-4 and send the game into extra innings.
The teams added one run each in the 10th inning. After a scoreless 11th, the Saints failed to score in the top of the 12th and then the Clippers scored in the bottom of the 12th to earn another walk-off win.
Curtis Terry paced the Saints’ nine-hit attack, finishing 3-for-4 at the plate. Teammate Cole Sturgeon was 2-for-5.
