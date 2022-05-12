Finance
Tankless Water Heaters – Why They May Be Worth Your Investment
Tankless water heaters are quickly growing more popular with each passing year. Perhaps you have recently thought of purchasing one yourself but wanted to gain a bit more information. The purpose of this article is to help you determine if investing in an on demand water heater is the right move for you and your family.
Tankless heaters (which also are known as demand or instantaneous water heaters) provide water only when it is needed. Traditional heaters by contrast heat up water and then keep it heated at all times whether or not you need it. This results in unnecessary costs.
Not only does the traditional water heater waste energy but it takes a long time to heat up the water. Depending on the size of your family and specific routine each member may need to be on a schedule to accommodate the time it takes for the water to heat up in between showers and baths. Then add in the dishwasher and doing the laundry and it can be quite a chore to keep up with.
With modern on demand water heaters, the days of waiting for the shower are over, two people can shower in two separate bathrooms while the dishwasher and washing machines are running simultaneously.
These cutting-edge marvels heat water directly without using a storage tank. When someone turns on the hot water tap, cold water runs through a pipe into the heater. If the water heater is electric, an electric element heats the water, if it is gas, an gas burner heats the water. There is always a unlimited supply of hot water because it is only heated up when it is needed.
Since instantaneous heaters have no storage tanks, they are approximately five times small that the average size traditional water tank. You can mount it on the wall outside of your house or free up valuable space in your garage or basement.
Tankless water heaters will save you money. According to several consumer reports and other resources, a traditional water tank consumes up to 40% of a an average size home. On demand heaters can save you up to 50% of that cost. It is also worth it to check into local, state and government tax credits and rebate programs that often have energy saving programs.
Although tankless heaters make appear to be costly at first, the savings are so significant that investing in one can often be a very smart investment.
Which Type of Merchant Processing Is Best for Law Firms? You Should Avoid "Flat Rate" Processing
If you have concluded, as we believe you should, that your law firm should take credit and debit cards, you still must choose which kind of processing you would need. There are two general types of processing available in the market; we will refer to these as “conventional” or “standard” processing and “flat-rate” processing. This distinction is really historic more than anything else. Variations of standard processing have long been available (although they are constantly improving). Flat-rate processing is more of a recent innovation and was primarily designed for very small or occasional businesses, although it is often marketed (wrongly, in our opinion) to other businesses.
Particularly within the standard processing option there are meaningful distinctions between the providers and plans, but it is not particularly difficult or time-consuming to understand what you need to understand in order to find the right processing from these options. We recommend that law firms use the “conventional” or “standard” processing and would regard using the flat-rate services, in general, as a mistake.
The Flat-Rate Providers
You may be tempted to try PayPal or the Square (or similar services, to which we will refer, collectively as “flat-rate providers”) because of their apparently low “commitment” requirements. As you will see below, however, the flat rate providers have significant drawbacks in all significant criteria, and we do not hesitate in recommending other alternatives for most firms.
Some people default to the flat-rate providers because of their apparent simplicity – choosing one can seem so easy and automatic. It is easy to understand the dollar cost of the service you choose, requires no cash outlay for equipment, and requires no commitment to a specific duration. They are, in other words, an easy choice for people who would rather not spend time thinking about the choice.
That is simply not a good way to run a business when the decision can have such long-range consequences. If you are hesitant because of concerns about the price, need for equipment, lengthy commitments or any of the other straw men most credit processing sales people like show you, these concerns are obsolete if you are reasonably careful or appropriately advised.
If you need to obtain credit processing for your firm for the first time, reaching an informed and safe decision should not take you very much time. If you already have some type of merchant processing, chances are you could upgrade your service and save money – also without spending a lot of time.
Why Not to Use Flat-Rate Providers
The flat-rate providers market themselves largely on convenience, speed, and simplicity. They point out that anybody can use a handy device on his or her phone and accept payments in a flash – with only a “low” flat rate fee. The devices are easy to use, convenient, and fast, but the flat-rate fee is not low, and there are significant disadvantages to the flat rate providers that are even more important.
Prestige
Ironically, one disadvantage of the flat rate systems is their “easiness.” As is well known, anybody can get them, and many people have – hobbyists, individuals, babysitters… It’s great for people who only occasionally need to accept payment electronically. Obviously, there’s a price to be paid for this in prestige – truly successful firms do not (in general) use these low common denominator services. It is not appreciably more difficult to set up and use conventional processing services, but there is perceived stability and prestige in using them. It is far more professional to accept electronic payments yourself rather than to use the flat-rate providers.
Price
Flat-rate processors charge a single rate for their processing regardless of the type of card or whether the card is present. You do not have to understand (or even listen to) anything about the “mind-boggling” array of charges conventional processing will have. As a lawyer, you could understand these fees of course, but you would rather practice law, and as a business person you may already be swamped by arcane business matters. This is the appeal of the flat-rate providers, but it significantly overstates the complexity of the problem and leads to an ineffective solution.
Here is what you need to know at the highest level: the flat-rate providers do not generally offer a better price for the payment processing needed by most law firms.
If you expect to take payments by credit or debit cards of under $500 per month purely as a convenience to the occasional client, the flat-rate, “simple” payment systems might well suit you. Most law firms that accept electronic payments find that it soon constitutes a considerable and growing part of their payments. The price advantage of the flat-rate systems disappears at around $1,000 monthly volume, and this is because the flat rate is a high rate which, beyond a certain “break-even” point negates the cost advantages of having the costs which standard processing passes through to the merchant. By the time your firm is averaging twelve to fifteen hundred dollars in volume per month, the price advantage is clearly with standard processing, and that advantage grows significantly as volume does.
Price matters, of course, but there are other reasons standard processing highly advantageous for most law firms.
Other Services
Probably the most significant advantages the standard processing has over the flat rate services is in the “other services” areas, most notably in recurrent charging and electronic check capability. Of particular importance to law firms is that some standard processing is able to handle payments to trust accounts, whereas the flat rate services in general cannot. We will discuss these services briefly.
Recurrent Charges
Recurrent charges are charges made repeatedly on a single “authorization.” These make it possible for gyms (for example) to charge monthly memberships. They make it possible, also, for law firms to charge monthly (or other periodic) retainers. You should not underestimate the importance of this fact – and yet, if you have not seen the impact it can have, you almost certainly will underestimate it. You can obtain stable, reliable, automatic cash flow if you set up your clients to pay their retainers automatically by electronic means. If you are in a small firm, this one thing can revolutionize your practice.
Electronic Checks
It is possible to accept checks electronically. You can – automatically – verify and deposit them from the comfort of your office, and you can also insure them against insufficient funds. You can, in other words, convert checks to credit card payments in all the best ways. This allows you to accept checks if your practice still relies upon them in general, and yet protects you from bounced checks.
Trust Accounts
The flat-rate services are not designed to apply to trust accounts, and this largely at least (if not completely) makes them ethically unacceptable for accepting “unearned” retainers. Since a large advantage of using credit processing in the first place is that it makes clients more able to pay money “up front,” the inability to accept unearned fees for deposit in your trust account is extremely significant. Accepting payments only after the fee is earned requires the client to cooperate after the client no longer has an urgent need for your services. At a minimum this subjects you to the additional transaction costs of additional client communication about a potentially uncomfortable subject, but this will also all-too-often translate into unpaid accounts receivable.
Other financial services
There are other financial services available with standard processing (and not the flat fee processing) that will occasionally make a difference as well.
Conclusion
On the whole, we do not suggest the flat-fee services to law firms. We do recommend certain standard processing. The decision is not without its hazards, but it is easy if you have the appropriate advice.
New Book Shows Incredible Benefits of Listening in Business and Personal Lives
Christine Miles’ What Is It Costing You Not to Listen?: The Power of Understanding to Connect, Influence, Solve & Sell is a true tour-de-force that puts listening first as really the secret to successful relationships in all aspects of life. Christine provides examples of how listening to customers can help salespeople, how listening can mend relationships, and how listening can bring people together in amazing ways. Filled with practical steps and colorful stories that model listening, this book may well be the one every business and person needs to enhance their relationships.
Of course, we have all heard about the value of listening, but unfortunately, most of us do not listen well. We often end up in conflict or confusion as a result. However, as Christine points out, this is really not our fault because no one has taught us how to listen. She even cites sources that show we get more training in speaking than listening. In fact, only 2 percent of people have ever had any kind of training in listening.
Christine is determined to change that. As a business consultant, executive coach, and radio show host, she teaches people individually and in organizations how to listen. Often, people pay lip service to listening, but they don’t really understand how to do it or its incredible value. Christine educates people on the best practices for listening, including how to get people to share more because you are such a good listener. Now in What Is It Costing You Not to Listen? she shares her powerful, yet simple techniques so a true listening revolution can begin.
Sprinkled throughout the book are powerful quotes about listening that really bring home how important it is. For example, Christine quotes Jim George as saying, “Listening is an act of love. When you listen to people, you are communicating non-verbally that they are important to you.” Enhancing our relationships with others is a key benefit of listening, but Christine also points out the benefits to ourselves, stating, “I have found that the more I see others, bear witness to their pain, and ultimately understand them, the more I heal my own wounds and losses, cultivating both personal and business success.”
The book is divided into three sections, detailing why listening is so important, how to listen differently, and a final section on what Christine calls the Listening Path™, which provides the tools you need to transform how you listen. Each chapter contains exercises to allow the reader to practice what they have learned.
Perhaps what surprised me most about this book is that learning to listen doesn’t just entail not speaking when others are talking or even refraining from rehearsing in our heads what we will say when the other person concludes speaking, but following simple practices to get other people to talk more and to say the stuff that is really important. Christine encourages us to listen in a way that makes the speaker feel confident, safe, and willing to share with us. By doing so, we can learn people’s backstories and get to the heart of what is really important to them so we can understand them, empathize with them, connect with them, and maybe even join them in finding ways to heal our pain or work together toward a common goal, such as improving a business’ profit, making our work environment better, or meeting our customers’ needs.
I was stunned and at the same time fully agreed with Christine when she pointed out that the cause of many problems is a failure to listen. The solution to those problems is also listening. While Christine shows how listening can help enhance personal relationships and improve the workplace, I can see how it would have phenomenal results if our political and world leaders would employ it. Imagine the changes that would happen if members of Congress from both parties actually listened to one another about their fears, concerns, hopes, and dreams. Imagine if meetings between world leaders were not about trying to stop war or improving trade but first about truly listening to others’ viewpoints. I hope world leaders will read this book. I hope every member of Congress reads it. I hope everyone on a school board or city council reads it. I hope parents read it, and I hope their teenage children read it. It is time for a worldwide listening revolution.
Of course, none of us can change the world just by hoping, but we can change ourselves. We can start to learn how to listen better to improve our own relationships, and by doing so, we can create a ripple effect.
If I haven’t convinced you yet to read What Is It Costing You Not to Listen?, let me conclude with some words directly from Christine: “What is not listening costing you? Have you gone through a breakup, divorce, had employees leave, not made a deal, lost a customer, have children who are struggling, friendships that have been lost, children who you’re not close with, a team that can’t get things done together? In all these scenarios, the ability to listen is a common thread to both causing and solving these problems. Have you ever asked yourself how your ability to listen affects your life? What have you lost? What are you about to lose? What are you missing without even knowing it?”
3 Easiest Ways to Make Money From Internet
Internet is the door to many opportunities. Since the starting of the internet, the course of history has changed in great degree and the influence of internet has placed its merciful eyes on every aspect of human life. But the two most important fields that the internet has played the most crucial role are the data or information and economy. The internet has made both of them better and easier as well as competitive than ever. The data flow over internet makes the world smaller and now people are within the reaching limit of each other. But here we are not going to talk about the benefit of internet in data transfer, instead we are going to talk about how internet change the business world; to be more specific, here we are going to see how internet can influence and be used even by a single person for his personal financial benefits.
For a single person, internet has three kinds of options for gaining money. The first one includes the financial dealings like the Forex. This kind of thing is actually based on the idea of share and you have to be an expert of the system. Also you need to have a good capital to start such business. The Forex is kind of online stock exchange, but here the trading element is the foreign currency.
You have to have a good market analytical power, just like a share market, to do better in this business. Unlike a local share market, this is a worldwide project that is open twenty four hours for seven days a week. In such business, you can easily participate from anywhere and make a business dealing with someone in the other end of the world.
The second type of business has some options like survey. There are some free online packages like pay per click, add-ons etc. which gives you money without any capital. These packages have a huge quantity and you can use them all the time. The more you use them the more you will earn. The problem with these packages is the income rate is very low and it needs a lot of time to make a fortune. If you are looking for making a lot of business in very short time, then this business is not for you. Instead this is a good option for using as a second and side business.
The third one is more effective. This is freelancing. This is slower than the first one but faster than the second one. The options of freelancing are also varied widely. No matter what is your quality, you can always find something to do in the internet. There are numerous sites that are looking for freelancers and you can select one of them. After selecting a site, you have to apply for a job in your best interest. The sites usually contain a long list of the option categories and you can easily find one. After applying for a job, the job provider will check for your quality and if he finds you good enough, he might give you the job.
The paying option has a lot of variation and it varies from site to site. Before you start working for a site, you better look for all of their options and try to understand them. If you do not understand anything contact the site authority and they will answer all of your questions. Also see if the payment method is suitable for you. The best method will be the one for which you do not have to pay a lot of fee. If you show promising work, you will get more work.
Also with time your will gain good reputation which will help you to get more works easily. If you continue to work and have a constant flow of assignments, you can hire people to work for you. With the reputation, your charge will increase, so you can easily hire some new employees and still have a profit margin. If you are sincere and continue to work in large volume, you will be able to start a full business by yourself.
