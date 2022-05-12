Finance
Tax Tips For Self-Employed Barbers And Hair Stylists
No matter how good your tax professional is, if you don’t provide all of the necessary information and figures, your return will be wrong. And, any tax return that is done wrong will fail an audit if exposed.
Undocumented cash income, inventory mistakes, overlooked deductions, and missed benefits are common within this industry. Some of these errors increase your federal tax bill; others shortchange your future. Self-employed people can take advantage of the same IRS rules used by large corporations, allowing them to lower their tax bill without cheating on their taxes.
The following tips will help self-employed hair-care professionals to survive an audit.
Tax Tip 1 – Without receipts, you will always fail an IRS audit. When every expense and all income has a paper trail you nearly always survive an audit. Tax returns should be kept for a minimum of 10 years, and tax receipts for at least 6 years.
Tax Tip 2 – All items purchased or created for resale are considered inventory by the IRS. Inventory expenses can only be deducted as that inventory is sold.
Products used on clients are never considered inventory, allowing for the immediate deduction of all business supply expenses. However, many stylists supplement their bottom line by selling hair products or other goods to their clients. Knowing how inventory is tracked will keep non-deductible inventory costs to a minimum, and show you how easy it is to beat an IRS inventory audit.
Tax Tip 3 – Overlooked deductions mean you put less money into your own pocket, and pay too much tax. Even though you create a paper trail each time you use your debit card, credit card, or write a check, it’s not an easy trail to follow at tax time.
And, trying to figure out that paper trail three years later, when you need to produce your receipts for an audit, will be nearly impossible. Because your business is small, when you work from actual receipts it’s easier, faster, and everything you need to fight an audit is always ready, should you be called upon to explain your deductions to the IRS.
Tax Tip 4 – Anyone who does not stay current on IRS laws will miss out on tax benefits. Tax laws change every year, sometimes offering huge savings for only a short period of time. Even if you do your own taxes, it is wise to speak with a tax professional occasionally, just to keep up on new tax credits and planning opportunities.
Tax return preparation begins on January 1st for the profit-minded independent business person. Starting early is a good way to increase your odds of surviving an audit. Learning how the IRS sees the industry where you make your self-employment income will show you how easy it is to cut your tax bill while growing your business.
Finance
Introduction to Derivatives
Humans have always been inventive through their sojourn in this world, and have come up with innumerable inventions that have made their lives comfortable. Sometimes though, they have done themselves, and their world, a lot of harm, with their inventions.
While many of the human inventions have fulfilled a genuine need, some inventions have served only their contrived needs, and yet others have catered to the baser instincts of man, primarily, greed.
Into which of these above categories does the financial instrument called “derivatives” fit in? Does it serve a genuine need or a contrived one, or only serves to pander to man’s greed? In the light of the present Banking crisis, said to be triggered by the housing mortgage crisis, it would appear that derivatives fall in the last category.
What is a Derivative? A derivative is a kind of financial instrument that does not have a value of its own, but derives it from an underlying base. This base may be an asset, or an index, or even a phenomenon. In a way,a derivative resembles a parasite that feeds off its host.
Derivatives do not have an independent existence of their own. They exist as offshoots of either assets like stocks, commodities, residential mortgages, etc. or indices relating to the stock market, consumer prices, exchange rates, etc., or even phenomena like the weather conditions. They derive their values from assets as described above.
Purpose and Scope: There are several purposes for which derivatives are put to use. Sometimes they are used to cover the risks associated with genuine business transactions, and sometimes for plain profit making. Sometimes it is dictated by necessity, sometimes by inclination. Some of the major purposes of using derivatives are:
Risk Management: The major purpose of having derivatives is to manage or counter risks faced in the business environment, especially that which cannot be dealt with conventionally. It is also called Hedging. Hedging occurs when the risk of the underlying asset is transferred through the medium of the derivative from one person to another. A forward contract in a foreign exchange transaction like export and import is an example of hedging.
Suppose an exporter of wheat based in Chicago exports a consignment of wheat to the United Kingdom, and expects the rate of the British Pound to decline against the U.S. Dollar, he may book a forward contract and sell his pounds at current rates against future delivery of wheat to the U.K.
Speculation: Another purpose for which derivatives are used may be to book extra profits, or profits out of the ordinary, by taking advantage of the favorable movement of the value of the underlying asset. Here the purpose of using derivatives is not hedging, or countering risk, but to scoop up additional profits. This activity is called speculation.
Arbitrage: Yet another purpose of derivatives is called as arbitrage, that is taking advantage of a lower current market value vis a vis, the future value of an asset. Whereas the use of derivatives to counter business risks related to genuine business transactions, may serve the purpose of utilizing derivatives, the same cannot be said of speculative activities, that have cause mayhem in the markets, more than once, in different parts of the world, notably the United States.
Types of Derivatives: Like there are two types of medicines, viz, over the counter, and prescription ones, so also there are basically two types of derivatives, the Over-The-Counter derivatives (OTD), and the Exchange-Traded-Derivatives (ETD).
Based on these two classes of derivatives, there are three kinds of them like Futures, Options, and Swaps, that are briefly discussed below.
Futures and Forwards: These are financial contracts with a commitment to buy or sell an asset within a certain future date at today’s price. That is future buy/sell at current rates. While a forward contract is an example of an OTC derivative, a futures contract is an example of an ETD.
Options: These are contracts that entitle their owner to either buy or sell an asset without imposing an obligation to do so (buy or sell). The option to buy relates to the call option and that to sell relates to the put option. The price of the transaction is fixed at the time of making the contract, and is referred to as the strike price. Another feature of this contract is the maturity date. Here again, there are two options- the European option, and the American option. Under the European option, the owner may specify maturity date only as date of Sale; whereas in the American option, Sale is allowed to take place on any date up to the maturity date.
Swaps: Under this type of contract, the underlying values of currencies, bonds, commodities, stocks etc., are exchanged on or before a specified future date.
As can be seen from the foregoing, derivatives may be used to either hedge one’s risk, or to make super profits, or just settle for arbitrage. As these instruments do not have a value of their own, they are vulnerable to any kind of shift or change in the value of the underlying. As such they may not be very reliable in countering risks unless the issues affecting the values of the underlying are properly understood and provided for.
Finance
CPA Offers – How to Find the Best Online Money-Making Alternative
Since the groundbreaking breakthrough of the internet in the world, there are countless online money making options that people are trying to imbibe in order to generate income. One of the online marketing practices most net citizens resort to is Cost per Action or CPA. CPA offers innumerable ideas and sure ways of making money online which operates when an advertiser is paid for specific actions through his efforts. Some of the specified actions may include as simple as when you fill in a zip code or an email address.
How to find companies with CPA offers?
CPA networks are the companies that give these kinds of offers to potential affiliates who wish to join the bandwagon. CPA networks specifically bring together the publishers or advertisers and the online products and services marketed. In the system of this network, affiliates sign up to join and place CPA offers on their respective web sites, eventually forming the network. On the other hand, the advertisers or publishers join the network in order to put their offers to the affiliate members of the network.
The CPA offers are then placed and coordinated between the affiliate and the publisher by the CPA company which is considered the mediator of both parties. Every placement of offers done between the publisher and affiliate is equivalent to a fee. The venture is actually a beneficial alternative for the advertisers, affiliates and the CPA network as well. Advertisers only pay for verified leads and sales while affiliates receive in exchange of the CPA offers they posted which generates sale to the publishers.
In joining a CPA network, you will find hundreds of ways to make use of your internet resources at home while earning money online. Furthermore, the CPA offers you placed on your website certainly makes an amazing return with every sale you help generate.
Finance
Key Considerations To Keep In Mind When Applying For Working Capital
All businesses need working capital to start their operations. Working capital is also essential if your business needs an injection of cash to tide you over from one order to the next. There are definitely many uses you can find for working capital that business owners definitely work hard to get an approval for their application for this type of loan.
If it’s your first time to apply for working capital, there are certain useful tips and considerations you have to keep in mind so that you can get approval and avoid rejection. Below are some of these:
Evaluate your capital needs first.
Prior to starting the hunt for capital investment, it is important that you accurately assess the amount you need first. This is because if you ask for too little or too much, you can end up hurting the relationship you have with possible investors or lenders. You might also end up giving up far too much in return for funds you don’t actually require.
To accurately assess your capital requirements, consider the following:
• Use benchmarking data to influence your costs and return on investment (ROI) forecasts.
• Always include inflation and commodity prices when you forecast your cash flow because your costs will likely rise slowly over the years in many areas.
• To improve your overheads and margins, make sure to cut out any needless expenses.
• You can consult an accountant to review and double-check your findings.
Make sure you present a good business case.
Once you have an accurate assessment of your business’s capital requirements, you should look at how you will present your business case to your potential investors or lenders. Begin by crafting an interesting and engaging business plan. Possible investors and lenders will want to see your business case presented in black and white in this accepted format.
Your business plan should contain all the vital and honest information for potential investors and lenders. These details should include:
• The amount of capital you need.
• Evidence and predictions to support your assessment.
• Your detailed plans on how the capital will be spent.
• The ROI you estimate for investors, including the amounts and timeframe.
• A summary of the business’s ability to repay debts for lenders.
• Proof that you have taken precautions to minimise your capital requirements.
Consider bootstrapping.
Lastly, if you’re still in the pre start-up phase, learn about bootstrapping and find out if this might be the best option for your business. Bootstrapping refers to the practice of structuring a start-up business so it can be launched with low capital costs and funded purely from profit when it is established. This permits the start-up business to avoid the need to raise capital by either taking on debt or yielding equity.
Read more about applying for working capital here.
