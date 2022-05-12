News
The Best Makeup Bags to Store and Organize All Your Beauty Products
As any beauty and skincare lover will tell you, it’s not easy keeping all those products organized. Sure, minimalism is nice and all, but some of us just can’t help it, and habitually hoard enough beauty products to stock a medium-sized Sephora. While maintaining an arsenal of tinted moisturizers, highlighters, lipsticks, bronzers and so, so much more has its *many* benefits, there is the small issue of actually storing all of these products, especially for those of us that live in rather cramped spaces.
Don’t worry, though, because slimming down your cosmetics collection isn’t the only option—instead, it’s time to invest in makeup bags, organizers or cases. Not all of us have the room for those oh-so-photogenic massive lucite storage containers you’ve surely seen all over Instagram and TikTok, but you’ve surely got the space for a makeup bag.
Beauty bags are one of the best ways to store and organize your beloved products, whether you just need a single pouch or keep multiple pouches at home. They should be roomy enough to fit your must-haves, as well as durable and, ideally, aesthetically pleasing, because why not make storage nice to look at?
Makeup bags come in array of sizes, materials and shapes, depending on your personal needs and preferences. While some people are partial to a sturdy hardcase, others prefer a flexible pouch, or perhaps a foldable hanging bag. Certain bags are ideal for storage at home, while other toiletry bags are best for travel, and others are great to just throw in your favorite tote. Below, see best makeup bags to easily organize and store your cosmetics.
The NFL and Chicago Bears will release the full 2022 schedule tonight
The Chicago Bears will announce their 2022 schedule Thursday night as the NFL releases its full slate of games for the upcoming season.
NFL Network will air a schedule-release show at 7 p.m., with multiple players, coaches and analysts as guests.
The Bears already had their home and road opponents set.
Along with playing NFC North games against the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions Soldier Field and away, the Bears will host the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans. They will travel to face the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, New York Jets, New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons.
Dates and times for those games — including how many the Bears will play in prime time under new coach Matt Eberflus — will be revealed. The Bears had four games in prime time last season.
After the announcement, single-game tickets for the preseason and regular season will go on sale at 8:30 p.m. Thursday at chicagobears.com/tickets.
Along with the NFL’s show, teams typically take to social media to announce their schedules in creative ways, often in coordination with sponsors. The Bears partnered with Benjamin Moore in 2021 to create a paint-themed release.
The games often are leaked on social media throughout the day, so check back for updates.
Column: Dylan Cease’s future looks bright thanks to his pitching — and predictions — for the Chicago White Sox
“Bro, there ain’t gonna be any home runs today.”
Those were the famous last words of Chicago White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito after Dylan Cease predicted Tim Anderson was about to go yard last week at Wrigley Field.
Giolito’s statement made perfect sense.
It was cold and rainy, with a 23 mph wind blowing in from the north for the opening game of the City Series. Leading off the third inning, Anderson faced Keegan Thompson, who had not yielded a home run in 17⅔ innings entering the inning.
But Cease was undeterred.
“I believe in him,” Cease told Giolito. “I’m going to go ‘Home run over the Sloan (sign) in right field. Oppo home run.’”
Anderson quickly grabbed hold of a cut fastball on the first pitch and delivered it over the Sloan ad in right field. As the Sox dugout celebrated, Cease shook his head.
“I die a legend now,” he said. “That’s all I can say.”
The serendipitous moment was captured on video for posterity and might have to go into a 2022 time capsule if the Sox make it to the World Series. Cease had been mic’d up for the NBC Sports Chicago telecast and knew his words would be remembered.
But anyone can predict a home run before a teammate’s at-bat and be right once in a while. Predicting exactly where Anderson’s would land at Wrigley made Cease into “Soxtradamus.” On his Instagram account, Cease boldly called it the “greatest called shot since Babe Ruth” before asking: “What should I predict next??”
Everything seems to be going right for Cease these days.
As he prepared for Thursday’s start in the opener of a big four-game series with the New York Yankees, the 26-year-old was tied for the American League lead with 47 strikeouts, compiling 28 over his last 18 innings. He had a 1.50 ERA over those three starts, dominating from the outset.
“Feels great,” Cease said during a recent sit-down in the Sox dugout. “If anything it’s just a big confidence booster to know the process we’re following is working. It’s just a continuation (of 2021), another year of experience, getting used to how you prepare and what you’re going to experience.”
The White Sox knew Cease had this in him. He was, after all, the Cubs’ top pitching prospect when acquired in the Eloy Jiménez deal in summer 2017. But command issues early in his career were a real concern. Even after he made 12 starts in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, the Sox didn’t trust him to start in the postseason series against the Oakland Athletics. Manager Rick Renteria wasted Cease for an inning of middle relief in Game 2 before employing the rest of the bullpen in the disastrous Game 3 loss that led to Renteria’s exit.
Cease cut his walk rate from 5.2 per 9 innings to 3.7 last season, going 13-7 with 226 strikeouts, third in the American League and tied for eighth-highest in franchise history. He called 2021 “the first year I sort of consistently proved” himself.
But in his postseason start against the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the AL Division Series, Cease was yanked by manager Tony La Russa with two outs in the third after walking his third hitter of the inning. The Sox trailed 3-1 in a must-win game, and La Russa had no patience for Cease’s control issues.
It was a disappointing ending to an otherwise successful season, and now Cease is building on those lessons and evolving into one of the league’s most feared starters.
“This is the first year where I feel like I’m bringing out my best self a majority of the time now,” he said, adding the support he has received from Sox fans “definitely is hyping me up.”
With Lance Lynn rehabbing from right knee surgery, Cease’s performance has become integral to the Sox staying above water in the Central. And with Giolito entering his walk season in 2023 without a realistic extension offer, the Sox might be counting on Cease and Michael Kopech to anchor the rotation down the road.
Kopech led all starters Wednesday with a 0.93 ERA. Cease was third in strikeouts per 9 innings with 12.4.
“They’ve both been everything that we could have asked for thus far into the season,” general manager Rick Hahn said Monday. “Dylan obviously was a little farther ahead (this spring) than Michael … but Dylan has continued to do what we saw for the bulk of the second half of last season, and that’s establishing himself as one of the elite starters in this league.”
The future looks bright for Cease, who not only has lived up to the early hype but watched the video of his “Called Shot 2.0″ at Wrigley Field go viral.
“It definitely blew up for a day or two after,” he said with a grin. “I haven’t heard much about it since. I truly don’t know what happened. I blurted it out, and then a half-second later — bang — it happened. It was weird.”
After establishing a reputation as a soothsayer, Cease has been asked by some to make predictions on the spot. He has declined to do that so far but reserves the right to make more predictions when the time is right.
“We’ve got to save them until it really matters,” he said. “If I feel something real strong, maybe I’ll throw something out there. But for now we’re saving it.”
6 things to know about the Ravens’ 2022 schedule release
Another highlight of the NFL offseason will take place Thursday night when the league reveals the 2022 regular-season schedule.
The league has already announced its Week 2 Monday night doubleheader featuring the Tennessee Titans at the Buffalo Bills and the Minnesota Vikings at the Philadelphia Eagles. The NFL also revealed the Christmas Day matchup between the Los Angeles and the Denver Broncos and its five games for the international series in London, Germany and Mexico City.
The Ravens will play eight games at home and nine on the road in 2022 while facing teams from the NFC South and AFC East. By virtue of finishing last in the AFC North last season, the Ravens will also face the last-place teams in the AFC West, AFC South and NFC East.
With the rest of the Ravens’ 17-game slate set to be announced, here are five things to know:
Who are the Ravens playing at home?
Along with AFC North home games the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals, the Ravens will host the Bills, Broncos, Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers. The Ravens’ matchup against the Broncos will be their third against quarterback Russell Wilson and the first since he was traded from the Seattle Seahawks this offseason.
Three of those opponents — the Bills, Steelers and Bengals — made the playoffs last season.
Who are the Ravens playing on the road?
Outside of the Ravens’ road matchups against divisional foes, they will play at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York Jets, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, Jacksonville Jaguars and Giants.
This will be the Ravens’ first matchup against star quarterback Tom Brady since he joined the Bucs before the 2020 season and won his seventh Super Bowl title. This could be the final season for the 44-year-old veteran, who will join Fox Sports as its lead NFL analyst after he retires on a reported a 10-year, $375 million contract, the most lucrative in sports broadcasting history.
How many prime-time games will the Ravens have?
NFL teams are allowed to have as many as five prime-time games. Last season, the Ravens played in five, including two games each on Sunday and Monday night as well as a Thursday night matchup against the Dolphins.
After the Ravens finished last season with an 8-9 record and missed the postseason for the first time since 2017, it’s uncertain whether they will get the maximum number of prime-time games.
However, they still have one of the most exciting players in the league in quarterback Lamar Jackson, and a handful of their star players are expected to return from injury, including cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters and running back J.K. Dobbins. Not to mention, the Ravens’ prime-time matchups against the Las Vegas Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts were some of the league’s most exciting games last season.
The game against the Bills seems like the logical choice since it will be a matchup between two of the best young quarterbacks in the league in Jackson and Josh Allen. One of the divisional games, as well as the matchup against Brady and the Buccaneers, should also be in consideration for a prime-time slot. Plus, the Jets and Giants play in the country’s largest television market.
How far will the Ravens need to travel?
The Ravens will travel the third-fewest miles (9,500) in the NFL in 2022, according to the Boston Herald’s Bill Speros. Only the Detroit Lions (8,348) and Steelers (6,442) will travel fewer miles.
The Seahawks (29,446) will travel the most miles in the league, followed by the Broncos (27,398) and Jaguars (25,534).
Will the Ravens play overseas?
Despite matchups against the Buccaneers, Giants, Jaguars and Saints, all of whom are scheduled to play overseas, the Ravens will not have to leave the country for a game this season.
The Bucs will face the Seahawks at Allianz Arena in Munich on Nov. 13, while the Saints will play the Minnesota Vikings (Oct. 2) and the Green Bay Packers will take on the Giants (Oct. 9) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The Broncos meet the Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London on Oct. 30, and the San Francisco 49ers will face the Arizona Cardinals at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on Nov. 21.
The Ravens’ last game overseas was a 44-7 loss to the Jaguars in London in 2017.
Who are the AFC North and Super Bowl favorites?
After trading for star quarterback Deshaun Watson, the Browns (+170) currently have the best odds to win the division, followed by the Ravens (+210), Bengals (+220) and Steelers (+900), according to Vegas Insider.
The Ravens (+2160) have the 11th-best odds of winning Super Bowl 57, according to the Vegas Insider consensus. The Bills (+670) are the betting favorites, followed by the Buccaneers (+750), Chiefs (+930), Packers (+1060) and Rams (+1080).
()
