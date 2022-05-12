The Importance of Drain Cleaning and How it Affects Your Home

Share Pin 0 Shares

Inside of every home are water drain lines, that carry gray water and sewage out of our homes. Drain cleaning to keep these lines clear and flowing is paramount to a healthy home. Too often, people ignore their drains until something goes wrong. But by then, dirty, bacteria filled water has soaked your floors, perhaps your walls, and the damage is already done.

Check Your Pipes!

As with many areas of home repair, preventing these occurrences through property maintenance, is the best way for residents to keep their home and family healthy, and keep unexpected repairs at bay. Pipes throughout your home take waster water from your home, under the house, through the yard, eventually leading it to your septic system, or the city sewer connection. It is important to keep these plumbing lines clean, and your drains flowing well.

When drain lines are working well, the water flows quickly, straight down the drain. Eventually, though, these drain lines get clogged up with an accumulation of food, grease, soap scum, hair, and even odds and ends that fall down the drain.

At the first sign of slow draining, you should call a drain cleaning specialist. This specialist can use the proper tools and chemicals to keep your drains clear, without damaging the pipes or fittings. Even a simple sink clog can cause serious flooding, which can damage drywall.

Such flooding is usually not covered by homeowners insurance. However, a qualified professional plumber can unclog your drains, and repair any plumbing issues, very quickly.

The Benefits Of Proper Maintenance

Preventative maintenance is even more effective; regular drain cleaning in homes can stop these drains from clogging, breeding bacteria, and eventually flooding homes. For the best prevention homeowners should have their bathtub, shower, and sink drains cleaned by a professional once each year.

Clogs do not happen only in the drains that lead directly from your plumbing fixtures, but also in your larger sewer lines. The plumbing fixture lines connect to larger plumbing sewer lines that run underneath the home, then out into the yard. These lines often become blocked by tree roots, resulting in sewage backing up into the home, usually through floor drains, in the lower level of the home.

This can be a serious problem, particularly for the older, more established neighborhoods where large trees, with established, far reaching root systems, are common.

Fortunately, with this type of blockage drain cleaning professionals can help, sending a rotating blade, called a snake, into your sewer lines, freeing trapped, accumulated debris, and removing tree roots from the lines.

Catch The Clogs Early!

When it comes to the drain lines in home plumbing systems, preventing serious clogs and back-ups is the best strategy, and the proper maintenance can help.

When a clog is caught early, inexpensive plumbing repair can remove the clog, restoring free flow to your waste water system, and ensuring that your home stays free of sewer water, keeping you and your family dry and healthy.