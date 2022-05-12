News
The tiniest babies: Shifting the boundary of life earlier
By LAURA UNGAR
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Michelle Butler was just over halfway through her pregnancy when her water broke and contractions wracked her body. She couldn’t escape a terrifying truth: Her twins were coming much too soon.
Dr. Brian Sims entered the delivery room and gently explained that babies born so early likely won’t live. He told Butler he could keep them comfortable as they died.
But she pleaded through tears: “Give my twins a chance to survive.”
And he did.
Until recently, trying to save babies born this early would have been futile. Butler was in the fifth month of her pregnancy, one day past 21 weeks gestation. That’s seven weeks earlier than what doctors once considered “the lower limit of viability,” the earliest an infant could possibly survive outside the womb. But over the last half century, medical science has slowly shifted that boundary downward.
And that’s made viability — a word many associate with the abortion debate — key to decisions about desperately wanted babies at the very edge of life.
Growing numbers of extremely premature infants are getting lifesaving treatment and surviving. A pivotal study in the Journal of the American Medical Association this year, which looked at nearly 11,000 such births in a neonatal research network that is part of the National Institutes of Health, found that 30% of babies born at 22 weeks, 56% born at 23 weeks and 71% born at 24 weeks lived at least until they were healthy enough to be sent home home if doctors tried to save them.
Those gains happened gradually and quietly as the notion of viability got a lot more attention in the abortion arena. Viability is mentioned 36 times in the initial draft of the leaked majority opinion by the U.S. Supreme Court in a Mississippi case that would strike down Roe v. Wade. The decades-old abortion ruling says the Constitution protects a woman’s right to an abortion before viability, a standard Mississippi argues is arbitrary.
But viability has nothing to do with the vast majority of abortions; more than 99% of abortions occur at or before 21 weeks, according to federal statistics. So although viability is central to abortion law, the crux of the argument around the procedure comes down to disagreement about whether and in which cases someone should have the choice to terminate a pregnancy.
Meanwhile, viability is a growing real concern for those who care for premature babies as science keeps moving the line lower and lower.
And in this realm, too, it’s ethically fraught.
Beyond the risk of death, babies at “borderline viability” are highly susceptible to disabilities such as cerebral palsy, cognitive impairments, blindness and severe lung problems. Often, parents and doctors face a heartbreaking question they must answer together: How do they decide what to do?
“There’s a lot of things we can do, a lot of interventions,” said Dr. Barbara Warner, a newborn medicine expert at Washington University medical school in St. Louis. “Should we do them?”
In the case of Butler’s twins, the answer was yes. Curtis and C’Asya Means came into the world on July 5, 2020, at the University of Alabama hospital in Birmingham, each weighing less than a pound and small enough to fit in an adult’s hand.
Their divergent paths reflected both sides of extreme prematurity.
C’Asya lived just one day. Butler keeps her ashes in a tiny pink-and-silver urn.
Curtis is the earliest surviving “micropreemie” in the world and is now teething, trying solid foods and tooling around the house in his walker.
TINY FIGHTER
Dr. Elizabeth Foglia, a neonatologist at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, can’t point to a single new technology, medication or approach that has made it possible to keep more micropreemies alive.
“It’s just a slow evolution,” she said.
Complications remain common, though, and care for these babies also remains intense and costly.
Sims, who treated Butler’s twins, said it would have been “perfectly reasonable” not to try to save them. In such cases, whether to resuscitate or continue lifesaving care is a shared decision between parents and the medical team.
“But even when we don’t try anything, a baby that’s trying to live will show you that. You’ll see that the baby’s trying to take a breath,” Sims said.
As soon as Curtis and C’Asya arrived, Sims gave each a little bit of oxygen. Curtis’ heart rate quickly rose. His smaller sister didn’t respond as well. Other medical measures couldn’t compensate for her immature lungs.
“They told me it was up to me to make the call” about withdrawing treatment, Butler said. “I actually was praying silently to myself. God came to me and told me, ‘If you give me C’Asya, I’ll give you Curtis.’”
Butler cradled her daughter for hours after she died. It was the first time she held her.
Curtis stayed in the NICU for nine more months, then went home tethered to oxygen and relying on a feeding pump.
BITTERSWEET PROGRESS
In the future, doctors expect more micropreemies like Curtis to survive.
Saving them is expected to become more accepted and common. And down the road, scientists are working on lifesaving equipment tailored to smaller bodies and an artificial womb they hope could someday grow a fetus outside of a person.
Such advances are sure to deepen ethical dilemmas.
“There always will be a limit of viability,” Foglia said. And wherever that limit is, “survival may be possible but not guaranteed. And survival without disability is certainly not guaranteed.”
Doctors are hopeful that Curtis Means – he has his father’s last name – will continue to thrive.
At 22 months, he can be unhooked from oxygen for an hour a day. He crawls, plays with his older sister and brother and eats a growing number of soft and pureed foods.
One afternoon, Butler pulled Curtis into her arms at her rural Eutaw home. He grabbed at her face. She kissed his hand. She pulled down his Winnie-the-Pooh shirt, and they touched palms in a high five.
The 35-year-old single mother envisions Curtis going to school in a few years and becoming a doctor someday.
But as he grows, she always wants him to remember C’Asya.
“I mention her name every day for him, to let him know he was a twin and ‘your twin is your angel.’ And when he gets bigger, I’m going to get him a necklace where he can keep her ashes with him.”
___
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
Dems’ bid to secure Roe v. Wade falls to GOP-led filibuster
By LISA MASCARO
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate fell far short Wednesday in a rushed effort toward enshrining Roe v. Wade abortion access as federal law, blocked by a Republican filibuster in a blunt display of the nation’s partisan divide over the landmark court decision and the limits of legislative action.
The almost party-line tally promises to be the first of several efforts in Congress to preserve the nearly 50-year-old court ruling, which declares a constitutional right to abortion services but is at serious risk of being overturned this summer by a conservative Supreme Court.
President Joe Biden said that Republicans “have chosen to stand in the way of Americans’ rights to make the most personal decisions about their own bodies, families and lives.” He urged voters to elect more abortion-rights lawmakers in November and pledged in the meantime “to explore the measures and tools at our disposal” to secure rights established in Roe.
His party’s slim majority proved unable to overcome the filibuster led by Republicans, who have been working for decades to install conservative Supreme Court justices and end Roe v. Wade. The vote was 51-49 against proceeding, with 60 votes needed to move ahead.
Congress has battled for years over abortion policy, but the Wednesday vote to take up a House-passed bill was given new urgency after the disclosure of a draft Supreme Court opinion to overturn the Roe decision that many had believed to be settled law.
The outcome of the conservative-majority court’s actual ruling, expected this summer, is sure to reverberate around the country and on the campaign trail ahead of the fall midterm elections that will determine which party controls Congress.
Security was tight at the Capitol where Vice President Kamala Harris presided, and it has been bolstered across the street at the Supreme Court after protesters turned out in force last week following the leaked draft.
Scores of House Democratic lawmakers marched protest-style to the Senate and briefly watched from the visitor galleries.
Harris can provide a tie-breaking vote in the 50-50 split Senate, but that was beside the point on Wednesday. One conservative Democrat, Joe Manchin of West Virginia, voted with the Republicans, saying he supported keeping Roe v. Wade but believed the current bill was too broad.
Over several days, Democratic senators delivered speeches contending that undoing abortion access would mean great harm, not only for women but for all Americans planning families and futures.
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., said that most American women have only known a world where abortion access was guaranteed but could face a future with fewer rights than their mothers or grandmothers.
“That means women will not have the same control over their lives and bodies as men do, and that’s wrong,” she said in the run-up to Wednesday’s vote.
Few Republican senators spoke in favor of ending abortion access, but they embraced the filibuster to block the bill from advancing.
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, an architect of the effort to install conservative justices on the Supreme Court — including three during the Trump era — has sought to downplay the outcome of any potential changes in federal abortion policy.
“This issue will be dealt with at the state level,” McConnell said.
Some other Republicans, including Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, argue that the House-passed bill is more extreme than Roe, and would expand abortion access beyond what is already the law.
About half the states already have approved laws that would further restrict or ban abortions, including some trigger laws that would take effect once the court rules.
Polls show that most Americans want to preserve access to abortion in the earlier stages of pregnancy, but views are more nuanced and mixed when it comes to later-term abortions.
The draft court ruling on a case from Mississippi suggested the majority of conservative justices are prepared to end the federal right to abortion, leaving it to the states to decide.
Whatever the Supreme Court says this summer, it will almost guarantee a new phase of political fighting in Congress over abortion policy, filibuster rules and the most basic rights to health care, privacy and protecting the unborn.
Before Wednesday’s vote, White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the administration’s position has been clear: “We will defend women’s constitutional rights recognized in Roe v. Wade.”
In recent years, abortion debates have come to a political draw in Congress. Bills would come up for votes — to expand or limit services — only to fail along party lines or be stripped out of broader legislative packages.
In the House, where Democrats have the majority, lawmakers approved the abortion-rights Women’s Health Protection Act last year on a largely party line vote after the Supreme Court first signaled it was considering the issue by allowing a Texas law’s ban to take effect.
But the bill has languished in the Senate, evenly split with bare Democratic control because of Harris’ ability to cast a tie-braking vote.
Wednesday’s failure renewed calls to change Senate rules to do away with the high-bar filibuster threshold, at least on this issue.
The two Republican senators who support abortion access — Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, who faces her own reelection in November, and Susan Collins of Maine — were also no votes, having proposed their own more tailored approach to counter the Supreme Court’s potential action.
Both of the Republican senators, who voted to confirm most of former President Donald Trump’s justices, are in talks over alternatives. But Democrats have largely panned the Collins-Murkowski effort as insufficient’
“I plan to continue working with my colleagues on legislation to maintain – not expand or restrict – the current legal framework for abortion rights in this country,” Collins said in a statement.
Pressure is building on those two senators to join most Democrats in changing the filibuster rules, but that appears unlikely.
Five years ago, it was McConnell who changed Senate rules to selectively do away with the filibuster to confirm Trump’s justices after blocking Barack Obama’s choice of Merrick Garland to fill a Supreme Court vacancy at the start of the 2016 presidential campaign, leaving the seat open for Trump to fill after he won the White House.
Both parties face enormous pressure to convince voters they are doing all they can — the Democrats working to preserve abortion access, the Republicans to limit or end it — with the fall elections coming up.
The congressional campaign committees are fundraising off the abortion issue, and working furiously to energize voters who are already primed to engage.
—-
Associated Press writers Mary Clare Jalonick, Kevin Freking, Darlene Superville and Farnoush Amiri in Washington and David Sharp in Maine contributed to this report.
As downtown St. Paul COVID testing site closes, Midway location opens
The Minnesota Department of Health is closing its COVID testing site at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in downtown St. Paul on Thursday and at the Stillwater Armory on Friday. A new site opens Monday on University Avenue in the St. Paul Midway.
The Department of Health said it is adjusting testing resources to meet both demand and need. The new location will be in the former Herberger’s department store, within the strip mall at 1400 University Ave. West, just off Hamline and University avenues. It will offer rapid antigen testing from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Fridays.
State officials said they expect the new site will bring greater consistency because it will not be subject to the occasional closures that took place at the auditorium and armory. The new site, located near the Green Line and other transit options, will be able to conduct up to 5,000 tests per day. Appointments are encouraged but not required.
Minnesotans can also access testing through health care providers and pharmacies, as well as free rapid at-home tests offered by the federal government (CovidTests.gov) and health insurers.
Food banks, public health agencies and community groups may also have free tests available. Residents should check with their health plan before purchasing at-home tests to ensure they are following steps to have costs covered.
Minnesota residents can order two sets of two at-home rapid tests at mn.gov/covid19.
Ben Simmons will play point guard and center in a re-imagined Nets offense, says Steve Nash
The Nets are expecting Ben Simmons to be a part of the team moving forward, and head coach Steve Nash says the All-Star acquired in the James Harden trade will play both point guard and center — among other positions on the floor.
Which makes it very interesting to think about what this team’s offense could look like if they veer from the iso-heavy, play-through-the-stars approach that came up empty this season in Brooklyn.
If Simmons is initiating the offense, it takes loads of pressure off Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving’s shoulders. It became apparent this season, and especially during the playoffs with each one of Durant’s 21 turnovers in a four-game series, that Harden’s absence hurt the Nets most by removing their chief facilitator from the floor.
It also moves the stars back to their natural positions. Remember, when Durant won a championship twice with the Golden State Warriors, Stephen Curry played point, Draymond Green was a secondary facilitator, and Durant created opportunities within the flow of the offense. As for Irving, his best role has always been as a bonafide scorer while LeBron James initiated the offense on the Cleveland Cavaliers.
And remember, Simmons didn’t just play point guard in Philly, he excelled at it, ranking Top 20 in assists in each of the four seasons he played to go with his all-world defense and athletic ability to finish at the rim.
If the Nets project Simmons as the starting point guard, they don’t have to go searching for one this offseason. Instead, they can utilize their resources to build the roster with two-way, three-and-D wings who possess the size the Nets lacked this season, size that ultimately led to their undoing in a sweep by a much more physical Celtics team.
“I think he plays both [point guard and point forward],” Nash said during Wednesday’s end-of-the-season press conference at the HSS Training Facility in Industry City. “I think he’s going to handle the ball, initiate offense, particularly in transition. He’s an incredible playmaker, but we have the luxury that Ben can also be a roller, playmaker out of the pick and roll.
“He’s just such a well-rounded, versatile athlete and skilled, 6-10 player that I think it would be limiting to say, ‘Hey, you’ve got to handle the ball all the time. You have to facilitate the offense all the time.’ I think that’s what’s special about him is the varied skills he brings to the table, so yes he will facilitate and be the point guard. He will also sometimes be the center. Other times he will be the guy that’s just playing positionless basketball trying to create offense in the halfcourt.”
What the Nets can’t afford, however, is a season’s worth of Simmons floating about the court, watching Durant and Irving dribble.
That’s what the Nets offense looked like in almost 80% of the games the stars suited up together and even more so after the Harden deal. Either Durant was going for 40 or Irving was going for 50, but far too often, the offense went stagnant while the stars looked to score.
The lack of creativity made the Nets easy to scout and game plan against. With little to no wrinkles in their offense, taking Durant or Irving (or both) away rendered Brooklyn helpless.
Nash, however, said the time away from the court, coupled with the fashion with which the Nets lost and the urgency they have for winning big, gives him a new lens to view the team’s scoring attack. The coach fell short of decreeing full-scale changes to the team’s offense, but in his defense, the Nets never truly had an opportunity to implement complex offensive sets given they started the season with 10 new players on the roster, lost Irving because of his decision not to get vaccinated, lost three-quarters of the roster to health and safety protocols, then lost Durant for a month-and-a-half to an MCL sprain — all before Harden forced his way to Philadelphia in a trade.
“This [offseason] allows us an opportunity to look at [the offense] under duress,” Nash said. “Regardless of who’s available, how do we want to play? I wasn’t happy with the way we played.
“How do we want to play? How do we want to attack? Where do we want to improve? I don’t think any of us loved the way we played and want to improve, so this is an opportunity for us to look deeper at how that can come to fruition, how we can put together a style of play where regardless of the continuity, regardless of availability, we feel what we learned over the last year or two puts us in a position to be better, to play better, to take those lessons and put them onto the court and in good use.”
