The Two Most Preferred Ways on Online Money Making
Internet era is a different era. Here everything happens fast and swift unlike the earlier times. We no more have to personally step out of home, to make things happen. Everything can happen right away from home at any hour of convenience
There are many ways to earn money without making any adjustment in your job, ad without any discomfort. Yes, I must assert, there is no gain without pain, and nothing comes easy. So when is you are looking for other options to make money be sure if you are ready to devote a few hours or minimum 1 hr to make you own wallet heavier.
Today there are a number of online jobs that many people are taking up after their conventional hours of office time to makes extra money. Online jobs are loved by many since you don’t need any extra infrastructure of an office and employees. You can be at home with family and have the liberty to actually be working in your pajamas and night suits!
Here are lists of 2 most common and used tips for easy money making via internet..
1. Freelance writing- there are a number of sites that need write ups for new launches and products are write ups on any subject or topic etc. If you have flair in language, and you can be creative in your writing here is the place to be. With freedom to express, you can be yourself and make money by using your talent of writing essays. Most of these sites offer pay as per the number of essays you write. So, if you can churn out more articles you are benefited. Your typing speed, the amount of time you can devote, and your thinking speed are the key tips that can change your writing output.
2. Sales online- there are a number of reputed sites that allow you to sell your products. All you need to do is sign up and display your items. Many people sell their own home furniture, lighting and handicrafts. The ideal is if you are bored of seeing the same thing for years, you can sell it off in the second hand market online. There are a number of buyers online. These may suit their homes, and you can sell them and earn money too.
There are few who sell art. If you are someone talented in painting, or pottery, or various other creative arts, you can display your creations for sale. With no rent needed today for an art gallery, you can have your art displayed for a long time and open for sale at any hour. There are many who sell jewelry and other fashion items, or garments etc. thus online selling business is a good profitable business with minimum investment. Buy you have to display your product neatly and attractively. A good photograph is the best advertisement. Expose the plus points and highlight the features and make sure the picture is self explanatory and alluring too.
One of the above mentioned is a job, and the other is business. These are just the tip of the iceberg, and there are many more options to suit your personality too.
Vitamins That Are Made in China Vs the USA
If your vitamins have been sourced and manufactured in China, they are without a doubt cheaper than the US-made vitamins, why is this? That being said, what is the true cost of these vitamins from China? How is it that Chinese manufactures can source their ingredients, pay their workers, cover all the production costs, ship the finished product on a boat that takes six weeks to get to our shores and then price them, on average, 25% below the USA made supplements? Why would you spend $28 for a product, when you could buy it for $12?
Efficacy is the answer. Efficacy is the power to produce the desired effect or intended result. You can buy the cheapest vitamins on the market, but if they do not work, the money is wasted, your health may be at risk and you can most definitely suffer from taking these Chinese made vitamins. This is not a scare tactic, simply information as to why we at we would never buy any ingredients from China to make our vitamins.
FACT: Over half of all American adults are taking vitamins and supplements. Most if not all are not aware they are ingesting vitamins made in China or made using ingredients derived from China.
FACT: The top vitamin exporting province, Zhejiang, has an alarming level of soil pollution from heavy metals.
FACT: China’s Irrigation water is a complete nightmare: Over half of the country’s major water bodies are polluted, as are 86 percent of city water bodies. Pollution is largely caused by the country’s numerous factories, which very rarely have equipment for treating this pollution. Seventy to 80 percent of the country’s industrial waste is directly emitted into rivers each and every day.
While supplements are not regulated by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration/Vitamins), Vitamins manufactured in the USA must comply with FDA – GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) to receive their validating stamp that appears on the label. FDA representatives make unannounced visits to manufacturing plants such as ours, to tour facilities, inspect for cleanliness standards, label verification, and source ingredient documentation.
American made stands for Quality: Quality Control, Quality Assurance, Reviewed, and Tested products.
USA manufactured vitamins provide:
• Safety & Effectiveness without recalls, like products from China
• Validation from the FDA & GMP (CGMP – Current Good Manufacturing Practices)
• Clean ingredients that are tested and proven
• Manufactured locally, providing local jobs, helping local economies
• Vitamins that begin and end on-site, from the raw ingredients to the final packaged goods for the consumer.
We Are Proud To Be An American Company, Run By Red, White, and Blue Blooded Americans!
Poker and the Stock Market
I was out of town this weekend in Southern NJ, Atlantic City to be exact. After finishing my business at the convention center, I traveled back to the newest casino, the Borgata where I was staying for the night. I don’t consider myself a gambler and have never enjoyed losing money at the tables. When I do gamble, my preferred games have always been craps and blackjack. Until recently, I had never played at a poker table in a casino environment but I enjoy the game of poker and have only played in backyard and basement games with old buddies. Many people consider the game of poker pure luck but this is not an accurate observation. Many factors run parallel with the game of poker and the game of stock market investing. Luck may play a part but rules, odds and money management are the largest components of the two entities.
When investing in the stock market, it is essential to have a sound set of rules or a system that has been tested in real time, no back testing or historical testing needed. After the system has been tested, the investor needs to follow rules in order to preserve capital and cut losses. The investor must also consider the odds of his/her stock making a gain or making a loss. Price objectives and targets should be a large part of every investor’s system. With proper money management and calculated expectancy, the investor should aim to trade only in situations where the odds are in his/her favor. In a strong bull market, it may not be wise to start shorting many stocks; the odds of making a big gain with this strategy could be very low. Another major component that works its way into investing is psychology and/or human emotion. Stocks are made up of human character traits, similar to the type of people that own them. Some stocks are risky and volatile while other stocks are conservative and predictable. The market repeats cycles and specific chart patterns because humans repeat their actions and character tendencies.
Now, back to the poker table; as I sat down and started to play, my first goal was to become familiar with the character traits of the players around me. With 10 players at the table, I had plenty of time to evaluate the people I was playing with, without risking a great deal of money. After several rounds of play, I was aware that the gentleman to my right would only bet high odd hands and would fold every other hand. He was very edgy and nervous and folded his cards with force when he was angry. The gentleman to the left would also play hands with high odds but I did see him call bets with some hands that were risky with lower odds. One gentleman across the table was the bluffer and always had a smirk on his face with a pair of dark glasses. I challenged this man on several occasions and paid to see his cards because I felt he had nothing. More times than not, I was right and still beat him with an average hand. I could go on but you understand the point I am trying to make: all poker players and investors bring their emotions to the table.
I won’t get into the exact rules of playing poker but I can tell you that only two players are required to bet per round while the other eight can view their first two cards without risking a cent. My game of choice is Texas Hold’em, the current craze across the country and one that excites me when I am in the environment. The two players required to bet represent the big and small blinds. If you are the dealer or anoy other players at the table, you can view your first two cards for free without an bet. If the hand is weak, you can fold and keep your gambling stake.
Here is where it gets interesting; if I have a decent hand, I can decide to call the larger blind and see the next three cards on the flop, which is still a low risk investment. If the flop doesn’t provide me with the cards I need, I can immediately cut my losses short by folding and wait for the next game. The same is true in investing; I can cut a loss short and wait for the next opportunity without risking the farm if I realize an immediate loss. If the cards are good and my probabilities of winning the hand are high, I can call the bet or raise the bet. A fourth and fifth card (the turn and the river) are placed on the table after the flop and betting continues with each round. Again, I can decide if I would like to call, raise or cut my losses short. The connection I am trying to make with investing in the stock market and playing poker relates directly to cutting losses short (capital preservation and money management) and my odds of winning the game (in the stock market this could be called expectancy).
In my opinion, the best game to play at the casino is $1-$2 no limit style. This means that the blinds are held to a minimum and it will only cost you a couple of dollars to see the flop in many cases. The “no-limit” aspect allows your upside potential to be unlimited which carries through to investing. If you cut losses short and ride your winner, the up-side potential in investing can also be unlimited, especially when using options (but that is for another discussion). Last night, I could see my first two cards for free, eight out of every ten hands and I could fold if they were no good. If they were good, I put money on the table after my idea. In the real world, the world of stock investing, you should always put money after your best ideas. The ensuing gain or loss will tell you if you are right. Again, for the umpteenth time in this article, the most important part of both games is cutting losses short and moving on without mixing emotions into the decisions.
All investors and poker players bring emotions to the table, some people control them better while other people employ better systems and understand the odds on a higher level. The bottom line is to understand the situation around you and to use a sound system to raise your odds. Never bet a hand that represents a low chance of winning and never ride a loss that could multiply overnight. Cut losses short and get out of the game and wait for the next opportunity because they are always around the corner.
Music Gear Shopping – Understand It Better Before the Purchase
Are you planning to buy a music gear for your music loving friend? Does your studio need a brand new music gear for better sound and practising? Go through this article to know more about different music gears and tips to buy the best.
There are different types of music gear ranges that benefit your studio and practices. Portable keyboards are available in the market, which can be used wherever you want to play them. They have inbuilt speakers so there won’t be a need for any extra instrument to hear them. Some portable keyboards are both speaker attached and computer connectable as well.
Another useful gear is the drum mics. There are drum mic kits, which contain more than one microphone with accessories like clips, cases, etc. They are more affordable than buying single ones. These mics can also be used for different instruments. Both condenser and dynamic type microphones are available in the market that can be used for live performances and studio recordings respectively.
Electronic drums are most beneficial for drummers, who want to privately enjoy the sound. They have headphone attachments so that you can enjoy your own creation without the embarrassment of others hearing them. They are quieter than the acoustic drums, which makes every situation a perfect time to enjoy your own drumming without disturbing others.
With the amazing electronic drum of yours, a drum monitor or drum amplifier is the best gear you can ever have. It is also advisable to use an alternative to these amplifiers due to their versatility. Products like keyboard amplifiers, powered PA speakers are the most common alternatives used. However, it is not advisable to use a guitar amplifier or bass amplifier, as it does not reproduce the exact sound produced by a drum. It is more appropriate to find a portable and less weight amplifier so that you can carry them around.
When all of your instruments are ready to play, then you need a recorder. There are digital multitrack recorders available in the market that help you to record the music tracks. The desktop digital multitrack recorder has all the facilities like recording mixing and reproduction of your music all built in them. Portable or handheld multitrack recorders are convenient as they can be carried easily in your bag or even in your pocket.
While selecting a multitrack recorder we should check how many tracks it can record simultaneously and also the number of tracks it can mix. If the manufacturer lists the track recorder as 8 tracks, then the maximum number of tracks it can mix is 8. Handheld ones can be used in outdoor recordings, rehearsals, live performances, etc.
Another gadget you need for recording is a good audio interface. Single and double channel interfaces can be used for indoor recordings as the vocal and instruments can be recorded separately and mixed. Even 4 channel and more types are available in the market for better productions.
