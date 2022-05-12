Finance
Tips From Honest Income Program to Boost Your Internet Marketing Profits
In Honest Income program, Steven Wagenheim tackles three top internet business opportunities that one must take full advantage of in order to increase online income. The second of those three opportunities, and one that makes up a large section of the entire guide, is affiliate marketing.
Thus, it is important to take a closer look into what benefits one can enjoy with this online earning method and how you can improve your earnings.
The Profitability of Internet Marketing
Those who are new to internet marketing are baffled at the idea of why it is sought after by many hoping to make income online. First off, you can simply enter into an affiliate program, then promote and sell a product from your affiliate partner. You also have the ability to choose which products to promote, thus making it easier for you to focus on a given niche.
This format is indeed appealing to many since you no longer have to come up with a profitable business idea and then fund that business idea to get it into operation. All you have to think of as an affiliate marketer is to promote the product and direct web users to your affiliate merchant’s sales page. No need to worry about updating your inventory, shipping items, and dealing with customer service. There is no need to worry about producing a break-even income since whatever you earn from affiliate marketing is a profit in itself.
Honest Income Program’s Internet Marketing Methods
In Steven Wagenheim’s discussion on internet marketing, he tackles some of the basic do’s and don’ts that you must keep in mind to increase chances of success. But more importantly, he focuses on the affiliate marketer as the key factor in this formula. It therefore begins by adapting the specific skills that a good internet marketer possesses.
Wagenheim identifies three basic and most important skills that one must have: organization, work ethics, and patience.
Organizational Skills
The most important skill that any internet marketer must possess is that of proper organization. As an affiliate marketer, you cannot rely on earning your desired income by focusing on simply one product or service. In most cases, you would have to promote several products or services from your affiliates at one time to boost commissions that you can get from these products.
It is difficult to manage affiliate promotion for more than one product, though. Hence, proper organizational skills will enable you to enjoy bigger earnings through affiliate marketing.
Solid Work Ethic
Next is a good work ethic. A lot of people come into these online business opportunities thinking it is just a hobby or an additional source of income. In fact, there are a lot of people who do not take it seriously. Even if you are only engaged with affiliate marketing as a part-time job, you need to dedicate yourself into it.
Patience
The final skill that Steven Wagenheim has taught in his Honest Income program when it comes to internet marketing is the value of patience. Most people come online thinking that they can get huge amount of income overnight. There is this false misconception that you do not have to work and money will be sent to your account right away. This is indeed false. You need to work hard and be patient since it will take a while before you can build a sustainable income.
Rescission – A Demon Or a Challenge?
Originally entitled FTC Rule 429, rescission was not intended to be a “Federal Satisfaction” guarantee or “buyers remorse” insurance program. The rule had the limited purpose of correcting the specific problem of sales being obtained through high pressure or deceptive sales tactics. In surveys taken as to why customers rescind, the majority of customer responses included phrases such as: “The price is too high”, “We don’t see the value” or “It was not competitive with other prices we received”. Within many responses were phrases such as: “We didn’t believe the discount(s)” or “The salesperson was ‘high pressure'”. Then there were those who felt uncomfortable with the need to buy immediately.
Most of these responses don’t meet the requirements or purpose of the law, however, the contract is usually rescinded.
Buyers remorse is a natural psychological condition, however, the previous statements bear out the fact that a high percentage of rescission is due to a malfunction in the sales process. If you are selling a big ticket item (i.e. $20,000 to $30,000 or higher) versus transactions of $5,000 or less, chances are you will experience a high percentage of rescission. If a customer perceives a price difference instead of a value difference, this frequently leads to rescission. Issues such as the source and style of the lead, perceived needs by the prospect, the size of the contract and cash versus finance also will affect the rate of rescission.
However, if your company is using outdated sales methods, utilizing multiple “drops or discounts” or if value is not established before a price is quoted or an incentive is offered, the chances are that your rate of rescission is higher than it should be.
If your average contract is $4,000 or less, a rescission rate above 2 or 3% is unacceptable. On contracts of $5,000 to $10,000 – rescission can range from 4 to 10%. Contracts from $15,000 to $25,000 vary, although it is not uncommon for rescission rates to exceed 20%. High need products like roof replacement and HVAC systems experience much lower rescission rates than sunrooms, conservatories and decks. Low end, low price products and/or those purchased after much shopping have a much lower rescission rate. Those who use rescission as a means to close are unwise to do so and may ultimately destroy their sales methodology.
The Importance of Business Tax Accounting
Tax accounting is one of the most important domains in the areas of finance. It is really important that the businesses in order to maintain a smooth functioning of their finances keep a sufficient knowledge about the various tax accounting methods that can choose from depending upon the nature and the size of their businesses. It is quite but natural that the businesses that are run in order to earn profits are under obligation to pay the taxes to the government. There are several methods of paying taxes that can be used in order to reduce your taxes.
In general the taxes fall into two categories:
a) The cash method of taxing
b) The accrual method of taxing
It is the decision of the company or the business that decides the tax accounting method that it needs to adopt that is in compliance with the nature and size of its business. For instance if the company is a small business then in order to be in compliance with the federal tax authorities, it is always advisable that the owner choose cash tax accounting method.
The business tax accounting method that is used by the organization can be changed by the taxpayer. In such a case the tax payer needs to have the consent of the secretary of the treasury.
Advantages of using the tax accounting methods are:
1) The company shows goodwill as far as legal compliance is concerned
2) Assists in the faster decision making by having a clear picture of the finances of the company
3) It also helps in maintaining a clear and an accurate budget that gives a correct idea of the profits as well as losses of the company
4) It also helps in maintaining a better record keeping by getting rid of the unnecessary details as well as information.
The business tax accounting can go a long way in determining the future of the company. Well maintained records can really be the boon to the company as that would always show the clear picture of the company’s standing as far as the finances are concerned. Also at the time of filing the taxes, a well maintained record can go a long way in saving money while filing tax returns.
My Little Red Diary Part 4: Today I Got My Report Card
A multitude of emotions and thoughts go into making up excuses to explain your report card before you get home. Your heart literally sinks to the pit of your stomach, as your eyes zoom in on that bright red, fire-breathing failing grade. You felt like you just received a death sentence, because you knew your parents were going to kill you once they saw it. On the flipside, you breathed a sigh of relief when you barely passed a class with a “C” instead of that bright red D, E or F.
As a writer what on earth could you find interesting enough to capture your reader’s attention when writing about your report card? Let’s examine some of the emotions you probably felt and incorporate them into assorted storyboards:
1. What were my grades?
2. What type of anxiety did I feel before I looked at my report card?
3. What kind of comments did my teachers write on my report card?
4. How will my parents or guardians react?
5. Who is my favorite teacher and why?
6. Did my least favorite teacher give me an unfavorable grade?
7. Will I be grounded or still be able to hang out with my friends?
8. Will I need a tutor?
9. How will these grades affect my decision to get into college?
10. Does a bad grade impact someone’s decision to drop out of school?
Whatever the results are on your report card, how does that affect your study habits? Are you willing to seek help before your grade point average drops horribly? Are you dealing with an adult situation that’s interfering with your dedication to study? Do your parents need to be more proactive with your school work and teachers?
Teachers were students once upon a time and many of them will understand if you are honestly trying hard to pass your classes, despite daily distractions. Sometimes unexpected and strange occurrences are embedded in your memory bank, while you’re in class. Incredibly, social and personal issues can affect a student’s ability to concentrate.
So who would possibly be interested in a story about high school report cards? Think about creating submissions, based on the above questions that would fit some of these markets:
o Teen Magazines
o Parent Magazines
o Educational Magazines or Newsletters
o Blogs
o Family digests and magazines
o Online ezines
o Health Magazines
o Poetry markets
o Short story markets
In the midst of many safety concerns at schools today, what type of impact would this have on a student’s grade or their ability to remain focused? After school, are there too many virtual babysitters teaching our children a pattern of behavior, not conducive to succeeding in school or beyond? How will bad grades, if left unattended, affect our schools, jobs, churches, commerce, economy, daily security and future? Simple exploratory questions will spark your mind into composing unlimited storylines. Can you believe how that simple entry in my diary, on the day I received my report card, could create some amazing possibilities? Now, you try it and see what you can write about on this subject.
