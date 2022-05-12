Finance
Top 10 Benefits of Using a VPN Service
A VPN or “virtual private network” is a service that allows Internet users to enjoy increased levels of privacy and security while they go about their business online. These types of connections are very attractive to both home and business users. Business users can access work networks from outside their offices, for example, without needing to worry about information being sent and received over the network getting intercepted.
Personal users don’t have to worry about private data that could potentially identify information like an address getting into the hands of rogue system administrators while they browse the Web. Virtual private network services have a large number of clear benefits that shouldn’t be ignored.
1. They Provide Security to Unsecured Connection
If you’ve ever connected your laptop or mobile device to a public Wi-Fi network, you may not realize that you are making all of the data contained on that device vulnerable. If you were using a virtual private network, information send and received over public networks remains secure.
2. Blocked Sites
Another great benefit to VPN connections is that they allow you to get around sites that are blocked on certain types of networks like at home or school. Many businesses and educational institutions will block sites like Facebook or Twitter to prevent users from accessing them. With a VPN, you would be able to get to your favorite sites on those types of connections.
3. Increased Anonymity
It is very easy to use a person’s IP address to track files that they’ve accessed and downloaded while on the Internet. With a VPN connection, you can download and share legally obtained files with friends and family members in confidence as your IP address will be hidden by the VPN’s security protocols.
4. Decreased Censorship
If you happened to live in a country where the government blocked certain websites from being accessed, a virtual private network connection would allow you to get around those restrictions.
5. Increased Privacy When Browsing
If you’ve ever typed something into a search engine like Google, you may be surprised to find that information has likely been logged by the search engine itself. With a virtual private network and the security protocols that are inherent within these types of connections, your search history can never come back to haunt you because they are no longer attached to your computer’s IP address.
6. You Can Network Different Business Locations Together
If you run a technology-based business with multiple locations, you can use a virtual private network to create one unified connection between all facilities. The virtual network will act as a link between different offices across the city, the state, the country or even the world.
7. Easily Encrypted Data
Virtual private network connections allow you to easily encrypt data before you send it over the Internet, which means that nobody can intercept and read your important personal or business related documents.
8. Avoid Monitoring
Certain websites can download various types of spyware and malware to your computer without your knowledge to monitor your activities while online. With the right VPN service, these types of worries will completely evaporate.
9. Regional Content Restrictions
Some types of video content can only be viewed in specific regions of the world as per the original publisher’s request. With a VPN these regional content restrictions disappear and you can view any content you’d like from any computer with an Internet connection.
10. Prevent Identity Theft
Because information transmitted over a VPN is secure even if the network itself isn’t, you won’t have to worry about hackers or other people with malicious intentions accessing your information and stealing your identity the next time you try to check your bank account balance online or log into your credit card site to make your monthly payment.
Tankless Water Heaters – Why They May Be Worth Your Investment
Tankless water heaters are quickly growing more popular with each passing year. Perhaps you have recently thought of purchasing one yourself but wanted to gain a bit more information. The purpose of this article is to help you determine if investing in an on demand water heater is the right move for you and your family.
Tankless heaters (which also are known as demand or instantaneous water heaters) provide water only when it is needed. Traditional heaters by contrast heat up water and then keep it heated at all times whether or not you need it. This results in unnecessary costs.
Not only does the traditional water heater waste energy but it takes a long time to heat up the water. Depending on the size of your family and specific routine each member may need to be on a schedule to accommodate the time it takes for the water to heat up in between showers and baths. Then add in the dishwasher and doing the laundry and it can be quite a chore to keep up with.
With modern on demand water heaters, the days of waiting for the shower are over, two people can shower in two separate bathrooms while the dishwasher and washing machines are running simultaneously.
These cutting-edge marvels heat water directly without using a storage tank. When someone turns on the hot water tap, cold water runs through a pipe into the heater. If the water heater is electric, an electric element heats the water, if it is gas, an gas burner heats the water. There is always a unlimited supply of hot water because it is only heated up when it is needed.
Since instantaneous heaters have no storage tanks, they are approximately five times small that the average size traditional water tank. You can mount it on the wall outside of your house or free up valuable space in your garage or basement.
Tankless water heaters will save you money. According to several consumer reports and other resources, a traditional water tank consumes up to 40% of a an average size home. On demand heaters can save you up to 50% of that cost. It is also worth it to check into local, state and government tax credits and rebate programs that often have energy saving programs.
Although tankless heaters make appear to be costly at first, the savings are so significant that investing in one can often be a very smart investment.
Which Type of Merchant Processing Is Best for Law Firms? You Should Avoid "Flat Rate" Processing
If you have concluded, as we believe you should, that your law firm should take credit and debit cards, you still must choose which kind of processing you would need. There are two general types of processing available in the market; we will refer to these as “conventional” or “standard” processing and “flat-rate” processing. This distinction is really historic more than anything else. Variations of standard processing have long been available (although they are constantly improving). Flat-rate processing is more of a recent innovation and was primarily designed for very small or occasional businesses, although it is often marketed (wrongly, in our opinion) to other businesses.
Particularly within the standard processing option there are meaningful distinctions between the providers and plans, but it is not particularly difficult or time-consuming to understand what you need to understand in order to find the right processing from these options. We recommend that law firms use the “conventional” or “standard” processing and would regard using the flat-rate services, in general, as a mistake.
The Flat-Rate Providers
You may be tempted to try PayPal or the Square (or similar services, to which we will refer, collectively as “flat-rate providers”) because of their apparently low “commitment” requirements. As you will see below, however, the flat rate providers have significant drawbacks in all significant criteria, and we do not hesitate in recommending other alternatives for most firms.
Some people default to the flat-rate providers because of their apparent simplicity – choosing one can seem so easy and automatic. It is easy to understand the dollar cost of the service you choose, requires no cash outlay for equipment, and requires no commitment to a specific duration. They are, in other words, an easy choice for people who would rather not spend time thinking about the choice.
That is simply not a good way to run a business when the decision can have such long-range consequences. If you are hesitant because of concerns about the price, need for equipment, lengthy commitments or any of the other straw men most credit processing sales people like show you, these concerns are obsolete if you are reasonably careful or appropriately advised.
If you need to obtain credit processing for your firm for the first time, reaching an informed and safe decision should not take you very much time. If you already have some type of merchant processing, chances are you could upgrade your service and save money – also without spending a lot of time.
Why Not to Use Flat-Rate Providers
The flat-rate providers market themselves largely on convenience, speed, and simplicity. They point out that anybody can use a handy device on his or her phone and accept payments in a flash – with only a “low” flat rate fee. The devices are easy to use, convenient, and fast, but the flat-rate fee is not low, and there are significant disadvantages to the flat rate providers that are even more important.
Prestige
Ironically, one disadvantage of the flat rate systems is their “easiness.” As is well known, anybody can get them, and many people have – hobbyists, individuals, babysitters… It’s great for people who only occasionally need to accept payment electronically. Obviously, there’s a price to be paid for this in prestige – truly successful firms do not (in general) use these low common denominator services. It is not appreciably more difficult to set up and use conventional processing services, but there is perceived stability and prestige in using them. It is far more professional to accept electronic payments yourself rather than to use the flat-rate providers.
Price
Flat-rate processors charge a single rate for their processing regardless of the type of card or whether the card is present. You do not have to understand (or even listen to) anything about the “mind-boggling” array of charges conventional processing will have. As a lawyer, you could understand these fees of course, but you would rather practice law, and as a business person you may already be swamped by arcane business matters. This is the appeal of the flat-rate providers, but it significantly overstates the complexity of the problem and leads to an ineffective solution.
Here is what you need to know at the highest level: the flat-rate providers do not generally offer a better price for the payment processing needed by most law firms.
If you expect to take payments by credit or debit cards of under $500 per month purely as a convenience to the occasional client, the flat-rate, “simple” payment systems might well suit you. Most law firms that accept electronic payments find that it soon constitutes a considerable and growing part of their payments. The price advantage of the flat-rate systems disappears at around $1,000 monthly volume, and this is because the flat rate is a high rate which, beyond a certain “break-even” point negates the cost advantages of having the costs which standard processing passes through to the merchant. By the time your firm is averaging twelve to fifteen hundred dollars in volume per month, the price advantage is clearly with standard processing, and that advantage grows significantly as volume does.
Price matters, of course, but there are other reasons standard processing highly advantageous for most law firms.
Other Services
Probably the most significant advantages the standard processing has over the flat rate services is in the “other services” areas, most notably in recurrent charging and electronic check capability. Of particular importance to law firms is that some standard processing is able to handle payments to trust accounts, whereas the flat rate services in general cannot. We will discuss these services briefly.
Recurrent Charges
Recurrent charges are charges made repeatedly on a single “authorization.” These make it possible for gyms (for example) to charge monthly memberships. They make it possible, also, for law firms to charge monthly (or other periodic) retainers. You should not underestimate the importance of this fact – and yet, if you have not seen the impact it can have, you almost certainly will underestimate it. You can obtain stable, reliable, automatic cash flow if you set up your clients to pay their retainers automatically by electronic means. If you are in a small firm, this one thing can revolutionize your practice.
Electronic Checks
It is possible to accept checks electronically. You can – automatically – verify and deposit them from the comfort of your office, and you can also insure them against insufficient funds. You can, in other words, convert checks to credit card payments in all the best ways. This allows you to accept checks if your practice still relies upon them in general, and yet protects you from bounced checks.
Trust Accounts
The flat-rate services are not designed to apply to trust accounts, and this largely at least (if not completely) makes them ethically unacceptable for accepting “unearned” retainers. Since a large advantage of using credit processing in the first place is that it makes clients more able to pay money “up front,” the inability to accept unearned fees for deposit in your trust account is extremely significant. Accepting payments only after the fee is earned requires the client to cooperate after the client no longer has an urgent need for your services. At a minimum this subjects you to the additional transaction costs of additional client communication about a potentially uncomfortable subject, but this will also all-too-often translate into unpaid accounts receivable.
Other financial services
There are other financial services available with standard processing (and not the flat fee processing) that will occasionally make a difference as well.
Conclusion
On the whole, we do not suggest the flat-fee services to law firms. We do recommend certain standard processing. The decision is not without its hazards, but it is easy if you have the appropriate advice.
New Book Shows Incredible Benefits of Listening in Business and Personal Lives
Christine Miles’ What Is It Costing You Not to Listen?: The Power of Understanding to Connect, Influence, Solve & Sell is a true tour-de-force that puts listening first as really the secret to successful relationships in all aspects of life. Christine provides examples of how listening to customers can help salespeople, how listening can mend relationships, and how listening can bring people together in amazing ways. Filled with practical steps and colorful stories that model listening, this book may well be the one every business and person needs to enhance their relationships.
Of course, we have all heard about the value of listening, but unfortunately, most of us do not listen well. We often end up in conflict or confusion as a result. However, as Christine points out, this is really not our fault because no one has taught us how to listen. She even cites sources that show we get more training in speaking than listening. In fact, only 2 percent of people have ever had any kind of training in listening.
Christine is determined to change that. As a business consultant, executive coach, and radio show host, she teaches people individually and in organizations how to listen. Often, people pay lip service to listening, but they don’t really understand how to do it or its incredible value. Christine educates people on the best practices for listening, including how to get people to share more because you are such a good listener. Now in What Is It Costing You Not to Listen? she shares her powerful, yet simple techniques so a true listening revolution can begin.
Sprinkled throughout the book are powerful quotes about listening that really bring home how important it is. For example, Christine quotes Jim George as saying, “Listening is an act of love. When you listen to people, you are communicating non-verbally that they are important to you.” Enhancing our relationships with others is a key benefit of listening, but Christine also points out the benefits to ourselves, stating, “I have found that the more I see others, bear witness to their pain, and ultimately understand them, the more I heal my own wounds and losses, cultivating both personal and business success.”
The book is divided into three sections, detailing why listening is so important, how to listen differently, and a final section on what Christine calls the Listening Path™, which provides the tools you need to transform how you listen. Each chapter contains exercises to allow the reader to practice what they have learned.
Perhaps what surprised me most about this book is that learning to listen doesn’t just entail not speaking when others are talking or even refraining from rehearsing in our heads what we will say when the other person concludes speaking, but following simple practices to get other people to talk more and to say the stuff that is really important. Christine encourages us to listen in a way that makes the speaker feel confident, safe, and willing to share with us. By doing so, we can learn people’s backstories and get to the heart of what is really important to them so we can understand them, empathize with them, connect with them, and maybe even join them in finding ways to heal our pain or work together toward a common goal, such as improving a business’ profit, making our work environment better, or meeting our customers’ needs.
I was stunned and at the same time fully agreed with Christine when she pointed out that the cause of many problems is a failure to listen. The solution to those problems is also listening. While Christine shows how listening can help enhance personal relationships and improve the workplace, I can see how it would have phenomenal results if our political and world leaders would employ it. Imagine the changes that would happen if members of Congress from both parties actually listened to one another about their fears, concerns, hopes, and dreams. Imagine if meetings between world leaders were not about trying to stop war or improving trade but first about truly listening to others’ viewpoints. I hope world leaders will read this book. I hope every member of Congress reads it. I hope everyone on a school board or city council reads it. I hope parents read it, and I hope their teenage children read it. It is time for a worldwide listening revolution.
Of course, none of us can change the world just by hoping, but we can change ourselves. We can start to learn how to listen better to improve our own relationships, and by doing so, we can create a ripple effect.
If I haven’t convinced you yet to read What Is It Costing You Not to Listen?, let me conclude with some words directly from Christine: “What is not listening costing you? Have you gone through a breakup, divorce, had employees leave, not made a deal, lost a customer, have children who are struggling, friendships that have been lost, children who you’re not close with, a team that can’t get things done together? In all these scenarios, the ability to listen is a common thread to both causing and solving these problems. Have you ever asked yourself how your ability to listen affects your life? What have you lost? What are you about to lose? What are you missing without even knowing it?”
