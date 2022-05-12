News
Top 10 Hindi Dubbed South Indian Movies on Netflix To Watch 2022
South Indian cinema has come a long way in terms of competing with the continuously large Bollywood business. They are producing the best films on the planet. These films are causing a stir in the Indian film industry as well as in the far north. Now we’ll look at some well-known South Indian films that people from all over the world have adored. We’ve compiled a list of the top Hindi dubbed South Indian movies, which you may choose from and enjoy in your unique style.
So, here are the top 10 Hindi dubbed South Indian movies to watch on Netflix,
1. Beast
Beast is the latest south movie. A global terrorist organisation seizes control of a well-known metropolitan junction to demand the release of the group’s head, who is imprisoned. A meeting with the team’s leader is arranged by the Indian government. As a result, they begin to communicate with terrorist groups.
When the team commander notices an ex-colleague and former RAW agent inside the abducted location, he contacts him for help in liberating the captives from the terrorists. The RAW agent devises a successful strategy that allows him to defeat the terrorists and kill them.
Director: Nelson Dilipkumar
Cast: Vijay, Pooja Hegde
Released Year: 2022
2. Annaatthe
Annaatthe starts by flooding Kolkata’s news outlets and social media debates. Annaatthe alias Kalaiayyan is keeping one of Kolkata’s most powerful gangsters awake at night. When Kolkata’s streets are filled with gang fights with firearms, cops are nowhere to be found. The whole Kolkata police force and government appear to have taken an extended vacation, allowing Kalaiayyan, a man from a small Tamil Nadu hamlet, to purge the city of rotten apples.
Director: Siva
Cast: Rajinikanth, Nayanthara
Released Year: 2021
3. Radhe Shyam
Vikramaditya is the most well-known palmist in the country. An astrologer predicted that Prime Minister Indira Gandhi would face an emergency. During the Emergency, Vikramaditya hides in Italy and falls in love with Dr. Prerana. Prerana’s inspirational horoscope shows that she is fighting for her life against rare cancer.
On the other hand, Vikramaditya claims that she will live to be 100 years old. Vikramaditya, on the other hand, ensures that there is no love or marriage yoga in her life. His horoscope will take care of him in a few days, and his death is inevitable.
Director: KK Radha Krishna
Cast: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde
Released Year: 2022
4. Etharkum Thunindhavan
Suriya plays Kannabiran in Etharkkum Thunindhavan, a lawyer who fights for justice and protects the innocent. He is the adoring son of his parents, Aadhirayar and Kosalai, at home. In the eyes of Aadhini, his love interest, he is like Murugan, an avatar who comes to the rescue of those who are in need.
Inba, the son of a central minister, is the terrible man who is doing the ‘disrobing’ here. Inba and his group prey on innocent young ladies in the name of love, filming them in sexually compromising positions and then blackmailing them with the films. Inba vows to target Kannabiran after he saves Yazhnila, Aadhini’s friend, and threatens to expose hidden cam videos of 500 women if he doesn’t stop. This is one of the best Hindi movies on Netflix India.
Director: Pandiraj
Cast: Surya, Priyanka Mohan
Released Year: 2022
5. Game Over:
‘Game Over’ opens with a young girl being kidnapped and tied up by an unknown stranger, who then suffocates her to death while filming it. News outlets report that a serial murderer is on the loose, killing a large number of people. Elsewhere Swapna, a game developer, has cut herself off from her parents and lives with her maid in a luxurious villa. Swapna is still recovering from a traumatic incident that occurred a year ago on New Year’s Day. She soon discovers that the tattoo on her hand was created by combining the ashes of a deceased person. Is what is happening around genuine or figments of her imagination now that the killer is chasing her?
Director: Ashwin Saravanan
Cast: Tapsee, Nithya Menon
Released Year: 2019
6. Hey Sinamika
Aryan and Mouna are a couple who have been living happily ever after. However, the overly charming and possessive behaviour of Aryan does not sit well with Mouna. Disturbed by everything that’s been going on, she consults a psychologist named Malar who wants her to seduce her husband so that she can divorce him. Malar, on the other hand, falls in love with Aryan, which causes even more issues. The plot of the film is what happens after that.
Director: Brinda Gopal
Cast: Dulquer Salman, Aditi Rao Hydari
Released Year: 2022
7. Kurup
The film chooses to tell the story from the point of view of what the cops learned from their colleagues. Kurup was apprehended by the cops after plotting the murder of a man who looked like him to collect his life insurance. The police found multiple pieces of evidence that proved ‘Charlie’s’ death was not an accident, but rather a murder. While the audience is left to speculate on Kurup’s true motivation and what he did after altering his name, the cops apprehended his associates. The police pursued Krishna Das and Kurup to every location they were told about, resulting in a chase.
Director: Srinath Rajendran
Cast: Dulquer Salman, Tovino Thomas
Released Year: 2021
8. Jagame Thandhiram
Suruli, a small-time mobster in Madurai, is a rival of Peter, a vicious criminal in London. The chauvinist Peter, who is using his muscle to push a contentious immigration bill, hires Suruli, who is always looking for a quick buck, to take on Sivadoss, whose clandestine – and lucrative – operation is run by his gang of immigrants. Suruli begins his campaign against Sivadoss, but when Atlia, the Sri Lankan Tamil lady he has fallen for, tells him what Sivadoss represents to the immigrant community, he begins to question the ethics of his actions.
Director: Kartik Subbaraj
Cast: Dhanush, Aishwarya Lakshmi
Released Year: 2021
9. Baahubali: The Beginning
Baahubali: The Beginning is a film about Shivudu, a tribal warrior child who learns about his background and awaits his fate. An ancient yet royal lady (Sivagami) tries hard to save a baby from a few approaching troops against the backdrop of a tremendous waterfall but dies in the process. That baby boy is adopted by a tribal chief and his wife. Curiosity and courage drive the little boy (Shivudu) to leave the valley, head towards the waterfall, and then head north into the neighbouring mountains, against his mother’s desires. He’s just enamoured by a rebel (Avantika), whose cause he enthusiastically embraces. This is the reason he is drawn to the Mahishmati Kingdom and forced to confront his past.
Director: S.S. Rajamouli
Cast: Prabhas, Anushka Shetty
Released Year: 2015
10. Baahubali: The Conclusion
Shiva, the son of Bahubali, must claim his rightful place as the rightful heir to the throne of the Mahishmati Kingdom after hearing a narrative of his parent’s love story and the treachery that led to his father’s death, but first, he must avenge the injustice committed against his parents and people.
Director: S.S. Rajamouli
Cast: Prabhas, Rana Dagubatti, Anushka Shetty
Released Year: 2017
These are some of the best south Indian movies on Netflix dubbed in Hindi.
The Best Makeup Bags to Store and Organize All Your Beauty Products
As any beauty and skincare lover will tell you, it’s not easy keeping all those products organized. Sure, minimalism is nice and all, but some of us just can’t help it, and habitually hoard enough beauty products to stock a medium-sized Sephora. While maintaining an arsenal of tinted moisturizers, highlighters, lipsticks, bronzers and so, so much more has its *many* benefits, there is the small issue of actually storing all of these products, especially for those of us that live in rather cramped spaces.
Don’t worry, though, because slimming down your cosmetics collection isn’t the only option—instead, it’s time to invest in makeup bags, organizers or cases. Not all of us have the room for those oh-so-photogenic massive lucite storage containers you’ve surely seen all over Instagram and TikTok, but you’ve surely got the space for a makeup bag.
Beauty bags are one of the best ways to store and organize your beloved products, whether you just need a single pouch or keep multiple pouches at home. They should be roomy enough to fit your must-haves, as well as durable and, ideally, aesthetically pleasing, because why not make storage nice to look at?
Makeup bags come in array of sizes, materials and shapes, depending on your personal needs and preferences. While some people are partial to a sturdy hardcase, others prefer a flexible pouch, or perhaps a foldable hanging bag. Certain bags are ideal for storage at home, while other toiletry bags are best for travel, and others are great to just throw in your favorite tote. Below, see best makeup bags to easily organize and store your cosmetics.
The NFL and Chicago Bears will release the full 2022 schedule tonight
The Chicago Bears will announce their 2022 schedule Thursday night as the NFL releases its full slate of games for the upcoming season.
NFL Network will air a schedule-release show at 7 p.m., with multiple players, coaches and analysts as guests.
The Bears already had their home and road opponents set.
Along with playing NFC North games against the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions Soldier Field and away, the Bears will host the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans. They will travel to face the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, New York Jets, New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons.
Dates and times for those games — including how many the Bears will play in prime time under new coach Matt Eberflus — will be revealed. The Bears had four games in prime time last season.
After the announcement, single-game tickets for the preseason and regular season will go on sale at 8:30 p.m. Thursday at chicagobears.com/tickets.
Along with the NFL’s show, teams typically take to social media to announce their schedules in creative ways, often in coordination with sponsors. The Bears partnered with Benjamin Moore in 2021 to create a paint-themed release.
The games often are leaked on social media throughout the day, so check back for updates.
Column: Dylan Cease’s future looks bright thanks to his pitching — and predictions — for the Chicago White Sox
“Bro, there ain’t gonna be any home runs today.”
Those were the famous last words of Chicago White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito after Dylan Cease predicted Tim Anderson was about to go yard last week at Wrigley Field.
Giolito’s statement made perfect sense.
It was cold and rainy, with a 23 mph wind blowing in from the north for the opening game of the City Series. Leading off the third inning, Anderson faced Keegan Thompson, who had not yielded a home run in 17⅔ innings entering the inning.
But Cease was undeterred.
“I believe in him,” Cease told Giolito. “I’m going to go ‘Home run over the Sloan (sign) in right field. Oppo home run.’”
Anderson quickly grabbed hold of a cut fastball on the first pitch and delivered it over the Sloan ad in right field. As the Sox dugout celebrated, Cease shook his head.
“I die a legend now,” he said. “That’s all I can say.”
The serendipitous moment was captured on video for posterity and might have to go into a 2022 time capsule if the Sox make it to the World Series. Cease had been mic’d up for the NBC Sports Chicago telecast and knew his words would be remembered.
But anyone can predict a home run before a teammate’s at-bat and be right once in a while. Predicting exactly where Anderson’s would land at Wrigley made Cease into “Soxtradamus.” On his Instagram account, Cease boldly called it the “greatest called shot since Babe Ruth” before asking: “What should I predict next??”
Everything seems to be going right for Cease these days.
As he prepared for Thursday’s start in the opener of a big four-game series with the New York Yankees, the 26-year-old was tied for the American League lead with 47 strikeouts, compiling 28 over his last 18 innings. He had a 1.50 ERA over those three starts, dominating from the outset.
“Feels great,” Cease said during a recent sit-down in the Sox dugout. “If anything it’s just a big confidence booster to know the process we’re following is working. It’s just a continuation (of 2021), another year of experience, getting used to how you prepare and what you’re going to experience.”
The White Sox knew Cease had this in him. He was, after all, the Cubs’ top pitching prospect when acquired in the Eloy Jiménez deal in summer 2017. But command issues early in his career were a real concern. Even after he made 12 starts in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, the Sox didn’t trust him to start in the postseason series against the Oakland Athletics. Manager Rick Renteria wasted Cease for an inning of middle relief in Game 2 before employing the rest of the bullpen in the disastrous Game 3 loss that led to Renteria’s exit.
Cease cut his walk rate from 5.2 per 9 innings to 3.7 last season, going 13-7 with 226 strikeouts, third in the American League and tied for eighth-highest in franchise history. He called 2021 “the first year I sort of consistently proved” himself.
But in his postseason start against the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the AL Division Series, Cease was yanked by manager Tony La Russa with two outs in the third after walking his third hitter of the inning. The Sox trailed 3-1 in a must-win game, and La Russa had no patience for Cease’s control issues.
It was a disappointing ending to an otherwise successful season, and now Cease is building on those lessons and evolving into one of the league’s most feared starters.
“This is the first year where I feel like I’m bringing out my best self a majority of the time now,” he said, adding the support he has received from Sox fans “definitely is hyping me up.”
With Lance Lynn rehabbing from right knee surgery, Cease’s performance has become integral to the Sox staying above water in the Central. And with Giolito entering his walk season in 2023 without a realistic extension offer, the Sox might be counting on Cease and Michael Kopech to anchor the rotation down the road.
Kopech led all starters Wednesday with a 0.93 ERA. Cease was third in strikeouts per 9 innings with 12.4.
“They’ve both been everything that we could have asked for thus far into the season,” general manager Rick Hahn said Monday. “Dylan obviously was a little farther ahead (this spring) than Michael … but Dylan has continued to do what we saw for the bulk of the second half of last season, and that’s establishing himself as one of the elite starters in this league.”
The future looks bright for Cease, who not only has lived up to the early hype but watched the video of his “Called Shot 2.0″ at Wrigley Field go viral.
“It definitely blew up for a day or two after,” he said with a grin. “I haven’t heard much about it since. I truly don’t know what happened. I blurted it out, and then a half-second later — bang — it happened. It was weird.”
After establishing a reputation as a soothsayer, Cease has been asked by some to make predictions on the spot. He has declined to do that so far but reserves the right to make more predictions when the time is right.
“We’ve got to save them until it really matters,” he said. “If I feel something real strong, maybe I’ll throw something out there. But for now we’re saving it.”
()
