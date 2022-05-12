Top 3 Altcoins to Consider During the Crypto Bloodbath

LINK’s price has dropped by nearly 50% in the previous seven days.

Buyers can buy the dip and hodl it for massive gains in the long run.

Let us look at the top 3 altcoins during the crypto bloodbath.

Solana (SOL)

SOL seems to have hit a vital demand wall after witnessing its market value fall by more than 50% in the last week. As anxiety and grief resonate across the cryptocurrency market, SOL, the layer one token, has fallen apart. Over the last three days, Solana’s share price has fallen from $75 to $41. To avoid additional losses, such a critical demand zone would have to be maintained. According to CMC, the Solana price today is $43.02 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of $5,251,930,513 USD. Solana is down 34.14% in the last 24 hours.

Polkadot (DOT)

DOT’s lengthy wick on May 10’s candlestick indicates that the stock was being sold at greater levels, despite the company’s effort to rebound. On May 11, the selling started again, and the price fell below the $10 level. As long as bears hold the breakout, it indicates the beginning of a new decline. Eventually, the DOT/USDT pair might fall to $5. Buyers can buy the dip and hodl it for massive gains in the long run. According to CMC, the Polkadot price today is $7.84 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $2,467,133,145 USD. Polkadot is down 27.94% in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink (LINK)

After over a month in a down-channel, LINK broke down from the $10-mark and rejected all bullish inclinations. Only on May 10 did the sellers manage to bring it down to a 16-month low. LINK’s price has dropped by nearly 50% in the previous seven days as the bears have mostly taken control of the present trend. According to CMC, the Chainlink price today is $6.07 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,444,775,396 USD. Chainlink has been down 27.88% in the last 24 hours.