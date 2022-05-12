Top 3 Projects With Market Value of $100 million to $250 million as per CryptoDep

- Ankr’s block validation method uses verification nodes.
Let us look at the top 3 projects with a market capitalization of $100M-$250M as per CryptoDep.
SKALE (SKL)
SKALE is an “elastic network” that aims to make Ethereum more scalable. Additionally, the decentralized project aims to minimize latency and guarantee that payments may be made at the lowest possible cost. With the SKALE Network, Ethereum-based applications will be more secure and decentralized. It is rewarded and encouraged for token holders to serve as validators on the SKALE Network, which increases the platform’s capacity and security. According to CMC, the SKALE Network price today is $0.073986 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $33,156,196 USD. SKALE Network has been down 23.02% in the last 24 hours.
Ankr (ANKR)
There are approximately 50 Proof-of-Stake networks operated by Ankr, a decentralized blockchain infrastructure provider. The expansion of the crypto economy is aided by this infrastructure, which powers a complete set of multi-chain capabilities for Web3 users. Ankr’s block validation method uses verification nodes, allowing it to keep the network’s quality high while also weeding out any rogue actors. According to CMC, the Ankr price today is $0.028715 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $59,129,272 USD. Ankr is down 19.18% in the last 24 hours.
IoTeX (IOTX)
People and machines may engage in an open environment with assured trust, free will, and economically motivated incentives thanks to IoTeX’s decentralized platform. Devices ranging from connected appliances in the house to self-driving cars use IoTeX as their decentralized economic backbone. According to CMC, the IoTeX price today is $0.024102 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $49,647,377 USD. IoTeX is down 21.76% in the last 24 hours.