Trudy Rubin: Putin’s Victory Day speech shows how Russia can be defeated — and how Ukraine can win
When Vladimir Putin stood on a Red Square podium Monday, at the annual celebration of the Soviet victory in World War II over Nazi Germany, he looked weak and defensive.
Putin didn’t use his speech, as many were expecting, to formally declare war on Ukraine. He didn’t call for a mass mobilization, or repeat threats to use nuclear weapons. Nor did he talk of Russian “victories” in Ukraine.
In a telling indication of how badly things are going for Putin, the Russian military chief, Gen. Valery Gerasimov, who should have been standing next to his Kremlin boss, was noticeably absent. Gerasimov was reportedly wounded when visiting the front lines at the end of April.
Putin’s speech was one of of a man treading water, uncertain what to do next.
Indeed, it was what Putin didn’t say that spoke volumes about the quagmire in which he has trapped himself — and about Ukraine’s potential path to victory.
“He scraped the rough edges off his speech because he’s a bit unsure he can deliver,” retired Air Force General and former NATO commander Philip Breedlove suggested to me. “He’s starting to see it may not be the victory he sought, looking to see how to close it out and call it a victory”
It was striking that, on a day Putin considers almost holy — marking one of the most hallowed Russian historical moments — the Russian president downplayed his usual false and disgusting comparisons between supposed Ukrainian “neo-Nazis” and Hitler’s Nazis.
Only the day before,in a statement that got much less international attention, he regurgitated that slime, claiming Ukrainians were the “ideological successors of those who were defeated” in World War II. Perhaps, even Putin understood — at a moment when Russia was slamming missiles into civilian targets in Ukraine — he would look depraved spouting such trash with the world’s cameras on him.
As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy put it, in his Victory Day video speech, Russia is implementing “a bloody reconstruction of Nazism.” Zelenskyy added, “Very soon there will be two Victory Days in Ukraine. And someone won’t have any.”
Three other things struck me about Putin’s speech.
First, even though the Russian military is short of men in Ukraine, he did not call for a mass mobilization. “He thought it would raise much more domestic opposition,” I was told by Angela Stent, author of “Putin’s World: Russia Against the West and with the Rest.”
Right now, Russian troops fighting in Ukraine include conscripts from rural areas or units from the far east of the country, many of whom reportedly believe they are fighting Nazis. A national mobilization would have brought in youths from cities, meaning news of Russia’s ugly war would have trickled back to urban populations. Even the Kremlin’s near total control of Russian media wouldn’t have prevented wider public grasp of war realities, including Russian casualties.
Second, Putin didn’t brag about annexing the new territory Russia has grabbed, including Mariupol.
No doubt he is aware the world has seen the video of Russia’s massive destruction of cities and people — equivalent to Hitler’s — or perhaps he realizes the takeover may not be permanent.
Third, before an international audience focused intently on his speech, Putin did not make the expected comparisons between victory in 1945 and defeat of Ukraine.
That tells me he is now trying to redefine what kind of “victory” he can achieve. Clearly, he now recognizes he can’t take over all of Ukraine.
The Russian dictator also appears leery of provoking a wider war with NATO, even though he ludicrously blamed NATO for provoking Ukraine into “threatening” Russia. By pointedly refraining from nuclear saber-rattling in his speech, Putin may have indicated he knows Russia can’t afford a war with the West.
So where does that leave “Putler,” as Ukrainians call Putin — an amalgamation of his name with Hitler.
My guess is he hopes to win more territory in the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine and in the south, occupying a wide swath of Ukraine that connects mainland Russia with occupied Crimea and cuts Ukraine entirely off from the Black Sea. This would include seizing the beautiful port city of Odesa.
At that point Putin would offer “peace talks,” without any intention of succeeding. He would likely hope that a broken Ukraine, its economy shattered without sea access, would eventually give in to Russian control.
Ukraine, however, won’t accept this. And there is a chance that, if the West gets new weapons to the front fast enough, Ukraine can roll back Russian advances and retake much of their land.
“Ukraine needs to turn the tide in the next months,” I was told by Alexander Vershbow, former U.S. ambassador to Russia and deputy secretary general of NATO. “A draw doesn’t solve things.”
This should be an incentive for the Biden team — and its NATO allies — to get critical weapons systems into Ukrainian hands immediately. Despite all the West’s bragging about arms deliveries, there are key systems, such as anti-ship missiles, that still have not reached the country or the front.
Now is the moment, before this war passes into stalemate, to enable a Ukrainian victory. “We won then (in 1945),” Zelenskyy said on Sunday. “We will win now … and see the victory parade, the victory of Ukraine!”
Trudy Rubin is a columnist and editorial-board member for the Philadelphia Inquirer, P.O. Box 8263, Philadelphia, Pa. 19101. Her email address is [email protected]
Omar Kelly: After Dolphins’ video goes viral, is Tua’s arm drawing too much criticism?
You know there’s a problem when the team-produced promotion video meant to hype up the Miami Dolphins fan base, hopefully creating some buzz for the upcoming season, leads to infighting, and mockery from rival AFC teams.
That was the predicament the Miami Dolphins found themselves in when the team’s social media accounts posted a video of Tua Tagovailoa throwing an undefended deep pass to Tyreek Hill from the back of the end zone on Tuesday.
The video was slowed down for unknown reasons one can only speculate, and create conspiracy theories about. But the punchline the Bills and Jets fans have feasted on was the fact Hill, a six-time Pro Bowler who has a reputation for being one of the NFL’s biggest big play producers, had to stop and turn around to catch a 40-or-so yard deep ball that was clearly under-thrown from his new quarterback.
And this was a highlight of an offseason practice!
“Is this the best the Dolphins could show?” @Nebraskaman9694 said about the video, which has 4.1 million views as of Wednesday evening. “In an actual game, this would likely be a bad thing.”
“The Bills own the east,” Gscool89 wrote in his reply to the video.
The video re-opened old wounds. It hints that Tagovailoa’s arm strength — his velocity on throws — remains a concern despite a feverish effort to improve in that area during his offseason training.
Nevermind that the former Alabama standout Miami selected fifth overall in the 2020 NFL draft has led the Dolphins to a 13-8 record as a starter in two seasons where his offensive line has been atrocious, his running game inconsistent, the team’s receiver unit decimated by injuries, and his relationship with his former head coach was toxic.
Everything has been stacked against Tagovailoa the past two seasons, the start of his professional career, but it’s the absence of a cannon that everyone can’t get past?
The video re-enforces that Tagovailoa’s career arc will likely be determined by whether or not he can improve the velocity on his throws, put a little zip on those 15-yard outs.
It didn’t help that his passing game coordinator/quarterback coach didn’t sidestep the arm strength concerns when questioned about it, pointing out that he needed to see the throws for himself, in person.
“I think it’s important for me to be able to see the ball come out of his hands in person,” passing game coordinator Darren Bevell said back in February.
Bevell wasn’t around when the media spoke to position coaches on Wednesday, so he couldn’t provide his assessment after watching a handful of practices. But based on what offensive coordinator Frank Smith has seen in phase two of the Dolphins’ offseason program, there are no complaints about Tagovailoa’s arm.
“I wouldn’t say we are limiting ourselves with anything,” Smith said when asked about Tagovailoa’s arm strength, and if it curtails the offensive game planning.
“He’s actually done a good job,” Smith said. “Everything we’ve done so far is extremely optimistic.”
But if it wasn’t, would Smith admit it?
Smith openly praised Tagovailoa’s anticipation and accuracy multiple times, which happens to be the traits that made him one of college football’s elites at Alabama.
Those traits have carried over to the NFL, but there’s concern that Tagovailoa’s arm won’t allow him to throw a full route tree, and might prevent him from connecting on deep passes to Hill, and Miami’s other weapons.
“This time of year we’re working the whole route tree, all different concepts,” Smith said. “The one thing [that’s impressive] is his ability to on the field process and deliver the football where we need it to go. From a fundamental, skill sets [standpoint] it’s been awesome.”
Let me be transparent about Tagovailoa, whom I spent two years lobbying for, serving as a driver in the Tank for Tua train before, and after he suffered his season-ending hip injury in his final season with the Crimson Tide.
Upon seeing his first practice with the Dolphins I left with the opinion that he didn’t have the arm I anticipated. I said to myself, maybe it would get better as the week progressed. But it didn’t.
Then I thought, maybe it would improve as the season progressed. But it didn’t.
And now I’m hoping maybe it improves as the hip injury he suffered in 2019 continues to heal.
That’s the hope, but it’s not the end of the world if it doesn’t.
Chad Pennington and Ryan Fitzpatrick didn’t have the best arms, and I’d put both on my Mt. Rushmore for the best Dolphins quarterbacks I’ve covered during my 15-year tenure covering this franchise.
That’s not a high bar, but it’s proof arm strength isn’t the the only quarterback trait that equates to winning.
However, Tagovailoa’s velocity issues could be the determining factor on whether he’s a placeholder, or a franchise quarterback. And the problem is only time, and starts will provide that answer.
Aaron Tang: The Supreme Court flunks abortion history
The revelation of a leaked draft opinion overruling Roe v. Wade was shocking on many levels. It portends the end of a constitutional right that millions of Americans have relied upon for nearly half a century. It threatens dramatic political repercussions for the Supreme Court and elected officials. And it represents a stunning breach of the court’s protocol.
But the most shocking aspect of the leaked opinion is something else entirely: the glaring historical mistakes that pervade its supposedly originalist analysis. Contrary to the draft’s conclusion, for as long as America has existed, so too have abortions — in most cases free of any form of criminal punishment.
At the heart of the opinion’s legal reasoning is a settled test. The 14th Amendment, the draft recognizes, protects unenumerated rights that are “deeply rooted in this Nation’s history and tradition.” Applying that test, the opinion concludes that “the right to abortion does not fall within this category” because when the 14th Amendment was adopted, “three quarters of the States made abortion a crime at all stages in pregnancy.” It is this supposed historical fact that allows the opinion to conclude that states should be given free rein to ban abortion today.
The first problem is one the opinion openly admits: Our nation’s history actually does support a right to abortion for much of early pregnancy. The draft acknowledges that at the time of the founding, people made a “distinction between pre- and post-quickening abortions,” and abortions were criminally punishable only if performed after quickening — the first notable movement of the fetus, which often occurs around 15-16 weeks in pregnancy.
Recognizing this hitch in its reasoning, the opinion pivots to a new assertion. The founding-era quickening rule is “of little importance” because by the time the 14th Amendment was ratified, “28 out of 37” states had enacted statutes “making abortion a crime even if it was performed before quickening.”
Except that the 28 states claim is wrong — a fact made plain even in the opinion’s appendix, which lists the abortion laws in force as of the 14th Amendment’s adoption. For example, the draft includes Nebraska and Louisiana as states that banned all abortions at any point in pregnancy. Yet both states actually banned only certain dangerous kinds of abortions — namely the use of “any poison or other noxious” substance (Nebraska) or “any drug or potion” (Louisiana). Neither state prohibited the common practice of abortion via surgical instrument. The 28 count also includes Florida, conveniently overlooking the fact that the state did not ban abortion until after the 14th Amendment was ratified.
Even more glaring is the draft opinion’s failure to understand state laws in the 19th century as they would have been understood at the time by lawmakers, judges and the broader public. To illustrate, the draft counts Oregon as a state that banned pre-quickening abortion by pointing to an 1864 law that punished any person who performs an abortion on “any woman pregnant with child.”
The opinion assumes that this language applied to pre-quickening procedures, but the truth is different: Oregon’s law simply echoed the long-standing common law rule, uniformly held by every state at the founding, that abortions are only illegal if performed after quickening. The authority for this conclusion is airtight: In 1909, Oregon prosecutors openly admitted in the Oregon Supreme Court that under the 1854 law, “abortion is not a crime” unless it results in the death of “a quick fetus.”
The leaked opinion makes the same mistake for Alabama, counting that state as banning pre-quickening procedures under an 1841 statute that codified the common law ban against performing an abortion on “any pregnant woman.” Alabama’s Supreme Court made clear in 1857, though, that “any pregnant woman” meant what it had always meant in common law: a woman who was “quick with child.” A pre-quickening abortion was thus “not punishable by law” in Alabama.
Similar problems plague the opinion’s inclusion of other state laws. The best evidence is that only 16 of 37 states banned pre-quickening abortions when the 14th Amendment was ratified. In the other 21 states, abortion remained perfectly lawful through roughly 16 weeks of pregnancy. As one pastor explained in response to a married woman who consulted him about a pre-quickening abortion, such an act was “no crime, because the child was not alive.”
All of this undermines the leaked opinion. Prominent originalists, including Michael McConnell, at Stanford, and Randy Barnett and Evan Bernick, at Georgetown and Northern Illinois University, respectively, have presented significant evidence that the 14th Amendment’s original meaning protects all rights that a substantial majority of states have respected over a lengthy period of our nation’s history. The right to pre-quickening abortion fits comfortably within that definition; it was respected by every single state at the founding, and by a supermajority when the 14th Amendment was ratified. Recognizing such a pre-quickening abortion right would be quite significant: Data show that 96% of abortions in America today occur before the 16-week mark.
What is more, the right to pre-quickening abortion persisted in early America despite an organized, misogynistic campaign to ban it. The states that prohibited pre-quickening procedures did so in substantial reliance on appalling arguments about women’s inability to make their own reproductive choices, such as Horatio Storer’s infamous assertion that pregnant women are so “prone to … derangement” that they should not be “allowed to judge for (themselves) in this matter.” Bigoted and factually inaccurate views like these are no more binding on our constitutional understandings than historic laws grounded in white supremacy.
The leaked opinion’s ignorance of the true history of abortion — or worse, its duplicity — suggests that the justices in the conservative majority are not, as they claim in the draft opinion, merely “do(ing) our job, which is to interpret the law.” Instead, as Justice Sonia Sotomayor suggested at oral argument, the opinion’s flawed reasoning creates a “stench” that the court’s reading of the Constitution on abortion is just a “political act.”
To that charge we can now add another: It is an ahistorical one, too.
Aaron Tang is a professor of law at UC Davis and a former law clerk to Justice Sonia Sotomayor. He wrote this column for the Los Angeles Times.
Cousin of Amir Locke to plead guilty in St. Paul murder that led to Minneapolis search warrants
A teen agreed Wednesday to plead guilty in the fatal shooting of Otis R. Elder in St. Paul. Elder’s homicide drew widespread attention when, during the investigation, a police officer shot and killed Amir Locke in Minneapolis.
Mekhi Camden Speed, who was a cousin of Locke’s, was 17 when the Ramsey County attorney’s office charged him in February in juvenile court and indicated they would seek to have him stand trial as an adult in Elder’s homicide.
During a Wednesday hearing, Speed agreed to be certified to adult court and to plead guilty to aiding and abetting unintentional second-degree murder while committing a felony, according to the county attorney’s office. Prosecutors will drop a charge of aiding and abetting intentional murder against Speed, who turned 18 in March.
Elder, a 38-year-old father, was found shot in the street in the 500 block of North Prior Avenue, between University Avenue and Interstate 94, in St. Paul on Jan. 10. The charges allege Elder was shot during a robbery or attempted robbery. Elder’s driver’s side door was open, and there was loose cash and suspected marijuana in the front of the vehicle.
Speed is scheduled to plead guilty Friday and he’ll be sentenced at a later date.
Speed lived in the apartment building in downtown Minneapolis where police served search warrants on Feb. 2. Locke, 22, was not named in the search warrants and was staying on a couch in Speed’s brother’s girlfriend’s apartment when police carried out a no-knock warrant and a Minneapolis officer shot him. Speed lived in a different unit with his mother, but had access to the other apartment, according to the criminal complaint.
Prosecutors did not charge the officer, saying body camera video showed Locke pointing a gun, but his family has said the footage suggests he was startled awake.
