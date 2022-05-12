News
Twins report: Cano starting resumed game, Arraez likely for Game 2
Yennier Cano, who was set to make his major league debut before violent storms suspended the Twins’ game Wednesday against the Houston Astros, will pick up as the de facto starter for the resumed game at Target Field at 12:10 p.m.
Cano, 28, was called up Wednesday when the Twins placed Danny Coulombe on the 15-day injured list with a hip impingement.
Because he was warmed up for the fourth inning on Wednesday, Cano either had to pitch the fourth on Thursday or be unavailable for the rest of the game.
“He would be burnt if we didn’t put him in the game. If he doesn’t go in this game, he’s not available to pitch the rest of Game 1,” said manager Rocco Baldelli, who returned to the team after missing a week on MLB’s COVID-19 list. “He’s pitching or he’s not pitching, but it’s going to happen to the first batter that we face.”
CLEVELAND COMING?
Before Thursday’s game, Baldelli said the team had not heard news about whether the Cleveland Guardians would make it to Minnesota for a three-game series scheduled to start on Friday night. Multiple positive COVID-19 tests among team members forced the Guardians’ game Wednesday at Chicago to be postponed.
BRIEFLY
Baldelli said infielder Luis Arraez, who was placed on the COVID list with Baldelli and pitcher Dylan Bundy on May 5, might start in Game 2, which will start 30 minutes after the first game ends.
Vikings to host Patriots on Thanksgiving night
The Vikings again will play on Thanksgiving, but it won’t be at Detroit or Dallas.
The Boston Herald reported Thursday morning that the Vikings will face the New England Patriots at 7:20 p.m. on Thanksgiving (Nov. 24) at U.S. Bank Stadium in a game that will be televised nationally by NBC. Minnesota’s full schedule will be announced Thursday night.
The Vikings have played eight previous games on Thanksgiving, five at Detroit and three at Dallas. Those are the teams that traditionally have hosted Thanksgiving games during the day. The NFL began having a third game in prime time in 2006.
The Vikings last played on Thanksgiving at Detroit in 2017 after also playing there on the holiday in 2016. Before that, their previous Thanksgiving game was at Dallas in 2000.
New England last played in Minnesota in 2014. First-year Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell was selected by the Patriots in the third round of the 2008 draft and played one season with them.
Prior to Thursday, it had been announced that the Vikings will play at Philadelphia on Sept. 19 on Monday Night Football and as the road team Oct. 2 against New Orleans in London.
Ashley Judd talks about mental health after mother’s death
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (AP) — Ashley Judd encouraged people to seek help for their mental health and talked about her grieving process after the loss of her mother, country star Naomi Judd.
In an interview aired on “Good Morning America” on Thursday, the movie star said she wanted to address her mother’s struggle with depression. Judd said she was with her mother at her home in Tennessee on the day Naomi died on April 30.
Judd also encouraged anyone who was having thoughts of harming themselves to reach out to The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
Naomi Judd died at the age of 76, a day before she was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame with her duo partner and daughter Wynonna Judd. In a statement provided to The Associated Press, the family said they had lost her to “the disease of mental illness.”
“When we’re talking about mental illness, it’s very important, and to be clear and to make the distinction between our loved one and the disease,” Judd said in the interview. “It lies. It’s savage. And, you know, my mother, our mother, couldn’t hang on until she was inducted into the Hall of Fame by her peers. I mean, that is the level of catastrophe of what was going on inside of her because the barrier between — the regard in which they held her couldn’t penetrate into her heart. And the lie that the disease told her was so convincing.”
Ashley Judd said that her mother shot herself with a gun, but asked for privacy on other details of the death. Naomi Judd wrote openly about her depression and anxiety in her memoir “River of Time” and daughter Ashley said it was because of this that she cherished every moment she spent with her mother.
“I really accepted the love my mother was capable of giving me because I knew she was fragile,” Judd said. “So when I walked around the back of their house and came in the kitchen door and she said, ‘There’s my darling, there’s my baby.’ And she lit up. I savored those moments.”
Naomi and Wynonna Judd scored 14 No. 1 songs in a career that spanned nearly three decades. The red-headed duo combined the traditional Appalachian sounds of bluegrass with polished pop stylings, scoring hit after hit in the 1980s. Wynonna led the duo with her powerful vocals, while Naomi provided harmonies and stylish looks on stage.
The Judds released six studio albums and an EP between 1984 and 1991 and won nine Country Music Association Awards and seven from the Academy of Country Music. They earned a total of five Grammy Awards together on hits like “Why Not Me” and “Give A Little Love,” and Naomi earned a sixth Grammy for writing “Love Can Build a Bridge.”
No award for Heat’s Pat Riley, just a spot on the Mount Rushmore of executives
A tie for fourth place for Pat Riley in the voting released Thursday for 2022 NBA Executive of the Year did not change a more significant reality in the eyes of Heat coach Erik Spoelstra.
“I mean Pat is on the Mount Rushmore of executives,” Spoelstra said ahead of his team’s Game 6 against the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference semifinals, “and he should always be in the consideration every single year, because he kind of sets the blueprint, and he’s been able to do it so many different times, and then do it when people think that you can’t.”
Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Zach Kleiman was named winner of the 2022 award, in the voting of fellow executives. The Chicago Bulls’ Artūras Karnišovas and Cleveland Cavaliers’ Koby Altman tied for second, with Riley and the Phoenix Suns’ James Jones tying for fourth.
Among the Heat’s front-office moves were the offseason additions of Kyle Lowry, P.J. Tucker, Markieff Morris, Caleb Martin and Omer Yurtseven, as well as the re-signing of Victor Oladipo and Dewayne Dedmon. The Heat also converted the two-way contracts of Max Strus and Gabe Vinceint to standard contracts from their previous two-way deals.
Spoelstra said the praise for the team’s front office runs deep, including General Manager Andy Elisburg and his salary-cap machinations.
“And then Andy and his staff are a major part of that,” Spoelstra said. “Even when any of us think that those cap logistics doesn’t seem like it will add up, Andy will find a creative loophole or way to make things work.
“And then all the scouting department, everybody’s on the same page. We know what works in our building; we know what doesn’t. It doesn’t mean we don’t make mistakes, but we have great confidence in our front office.”
The irony of the tie is that Riley was among those who encouraged Jones, a former Heat championship player, to pursue a front-office career.
“How many guys has Pat mentored, coaching and front office?” Spoelstra asked. “I’m in there all the time where somebody will be calling him about advice.
“And Pat, they don’t have recognition like this, but if they ever did, he easily could be Hall of Fame in both, as coach in this league and as an executive, on its own. That’s how good he is.”
Of Riley’s message resonating among those recruited by the team, Spoelstra said it is an enduring message.
“Pat’s a visionary,” he said. “He’s a force of nature. Like he has 50 years of experience in this league, at the highest level, and has had as much success in this league as anyone.
“He has a blueprint and he has a way of making things happen.
“But he’s also adapted. You don’t have this kind of success if you haven’t adapted over the years. And I think that’s one of the things that gets overlooked a lot. He’s reinvented how we do it and how we put together teams, over and over and over.”
