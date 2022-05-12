News
Tylor Megill struggles, doesn’t make it out of second inning in loss to Nationals
WASHINGTON — Tylor Megill’s seventh start of the year was foul enough to be flushed down the toilet.
Megill, who entered this outing having given up just nine runs across his previous six starts, put his team in an early hole that spelled disaster in the Amazin’s 8-3 loss to the Nationals at Nationals Park Wednesday.
The Mets’ Opening Day starter didn’t have his command and made a mess of things as early as his first batter of the night. Juan Soto, one of the best hitters in the game and not one to miss a mistake, clobbered Megill’s 97 mile per hour fastball that had no zip and flattened right in the middle of the zone. Soto’s two-run homer was just the beginning.
Megill allowed 11 of his first 14 batters to reach base, including a three-run homer to Nelson Cruz, and also plunked Josh Bell. Manager Buck Showalter saw enough as soon as the second inning. Megill turned in his shortest outing, 1.1 innings, and by far his worst start of the season.
In some ways, Megill was due for a start like Wednesday. He had been confident and unflappable since his Opening Day start, when he took the mound in place of Jacob deGrom and dominated on that very same Nationals Park mound. Megill rolled through his next five starts, against tougher opponents like the Phillies, Giants and Braves, and continued to find success.
Megill entered Wednesday carrying a 2.43 ERA. After being charged with eight earned runs on eight hits with one walk and one strikeout across 54 pitches, he left the ballpark with a ballooned 4.41 ERA.
Just about the only silver lining the Mets can recognize from Wednesday’s loss is something Mets manager Buck Showalter pointed out earlier in the road trip: it’s easier to save the bullpen in a loss than it is in a win.
After Megill left his outing in the second inning, Showalter used just two pitchers to cover the remainder of the distance. Trevor Williams ate 3.2 innings, giving up just two hits and walking one in that span, across 51 pitches — three fewer pitches than Megill. Williams handed the ball to Stephen Nogosek to start the sixth inning. Nogosek, in his season debut, copied Williams and kept the Nationals from scoring.
In hindsight, the bullpen’s strong performance setup the perfect opportunity for the Mets offense to chip away at the Nationals. But Mets hitters, after attacking Nationals right-hander Aaron Sanchez for three runs in the first inning, went cold against him for the next handful of innings. Sanchez retired 11 in a row until a Pete Alonso comebacker caused him to exit his start with an apparent injury to his wrist.
There was a block in the middle of the Mets lineup on Wednesday, as Showalter and other team officials decided to put the struggling Dominic Smith and the 1-for-21 Eduardo Escobar back-to-back in the order. Somewhat predictably, the structure did not lead to positive results for the majority of the game. It wasn’t until the ninth inning that Escobar and McNeil collected back-to-back hits, but this game wasn’t being played at Philly, where the Mets rallied for a thrilling seven-run ninth-inning rally. On Wednesday in the nation’s capital, the rally rat was nowhere to be found.
()
News
Veteran QB Nathan Peterman signs a 1-year deal with the Chicago Bears, who also add a tight end and receiver
Veteran quarterback Nathan Peterman signed a one-year contract with the Chicago Bears on Wednesday..
The signing adds QB depth behind starter Justin Fields and backup Trevor Siemian.
Another body was needed after the Bears cut ties with Nick Foles last month. But it is unclear if general manager Ryan Poles expects to carry three quarterbacks on his roster into the regular season or whether Peterman will simply serve to help the Bears push through organized team activities, minicamp, training camp and the preseason.
Peterman spent the last three-plus seasons with the Raiders, with whom he attempted just five passes during regular-season action. He was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the fifth round in 2017, making four starts and playing in eight games over two seasons.
One of Peterman’s starts came in Week 9 of 2018 against the Bears, a woeful performance in which he was sacked four times and threw three interceptions in a 41-9 loss. With his team down 28 points on the final play of the first half, Peterman opted against throwing a pass into the end zone from the Bears 37-yard line and instead settled for a meaningless 24-yard scramble as time ran out.
That game marked his last performance in a Bills uniform. He was released a little more than a week later and signed to the Raiders practice squad the following month.
In Peterman’s 10 career outings in the NFL, he has completed 52.6% of his passes while posting a 34.0 passer rating. He is expected to join the Bears for OTAs next week as their third-string quarterback.
In other roster moves, the Bears claimed tight end Rysen Johns off waivers after he was let go by the New York Giants. Johns joined the Giants in 2020 as an undrafted free agent out of Simon Fraser University in Canada but spent the last two seasons on injured reserve.
The Bears also waived tight end Jesper Horsted with a failed physical designation. Horsted was with the organization for three seasons. He spent all of 2019 on the practice squad, then totaled 10 catches, 108 yards and three touchdowns in limited action over the last two years.
The Bears also reached a contract agreement with veteran receiver Dante Pettis, a former second-round pick who has 52 career receptions for 739 yards with five touchdowns in 33 games over his five seasons in the league with the Giants and San Francisco 49ers. Pettis shared that news on Twitter.
()
News
Minnesota United’s U.S. Open Cup game delayed by severe weather
Allianz Field became Lake Allianz on Wednesday night.
With severe weather that delayed Minnesota United’s U.S. Open Cup game against Colorado Rapids, torrential rain flooded the field of the St. Paul stadium.
After 19 minutes were played in the fourth round of the national tournament and both teams had scored one goal, severe weather within eight miles of the stadium delayed the game 30 minutes. At the restart time of 7:51, players and staff began to return to the field, but by 7:56, a second delay pushed a potential restart to 8:26.
They didn’t come back out by 9 p.m., with the delay expected to continue for roughly another hour.
The fourth-round U.S. Open Cup game needs to be fit in. It could restart before 10:59 p.m. Wednesday to fit in before a St. Paul city ordinance kicks in at 11 p.m., a club spokesman said. If not, the game would be rescheduled for Thursday.
The Open Cup’s random draw for the Round of 16 will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Clubs will be pooled in groups of four and by geographic regions.
Before the delay, the Loons scored a crisp team goal in the eighth minute. Adrien Hunou’s great through ball went to a streaking Franco Fragapane and his cross was tapped in by Abu Danladi.
Colorado responded in the 15th minute. The Loons blocked an initial 25-yard free kick from the Rapids and then denied a second attempt, but the ball took a weird ricochet and went to Nicholas Mezquida at the far post and he poked the ball past goalkeeper Tyler Miller.
Loons manager Adrian Heath had teased a three-man back line since preseason and will roll it out Saturday with a 3-4-3 formation: Bakaye Dibassy, Bent Kallman Kallman, Michael Boxall were the center backs in front of goalkeeper Tyler Miller; Oniel Fisher, Joseph Rosales, Kervin Arriaga, D.J Taylor in midfielder; and attackers Fragapane, Danladi, Hunou.
Before the trio of attackers combined for a goal, MNUFC had been shutout for two straight MLS games, a 2-0 loss to Los Angeles FC on May 1 and 1-0 loss to FC Cincinnati on Saturday.
Minnesota advanced to the Round of 32 by beating USL League One Club Forward Madison, 2-0, in Wisconsin on April 20. Miller kept the Flamingos off the scoresheet in that cup match.
News
Minnesota House poised to vote on loosening some controls on craft breweries, distilleries
Minnesota lawmakers are considering a lifting a cap on growler sales, a high priority for the state’s craft brewers, and letting local distilleries sell normal-sized bottles of their spirits direct to drinkers.
The bill slated for debate in the House on Wednesday night would further chip away at a system that long required most beer, wine and spirit sales in Minnesota to go from producers to wholesalers to retailers, with little room for direct sales to consumers. That system started eroding in 2011 when the state first allowed brewers to operate taprooms; more cracks developed in 2017 when the state allowed Sunday liquor store sales.
The bill was written to benefit the state’s five largest breweries: Summit in St. Paul, August Schell in New Ulm, Surly and Fulton in Minneapolis, and Castle Danger in Two Harbors. They’ve grown in popularity amid the craft beer boom to the point that they can no longer sell growlers — half-gallon jugs to go — from their taprooms.
That’s because the state law that allowed growlers in the first place limits the privilege to breweries that produce under 20,000 barrels a year. The proposal would raise that cap to 150,000 barrels, allowing room for all of them. It would also let certain small brewers sell cans to go.
“This bill has been long-sought and is much needed for the survival of craft beer in this state,” Robert Galligan, a lobbyist for the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild, said in a letter to lawmakers last month. “For too long, the brewers of Minnesota have been restricted in their rights as American entrepreneurs, and although this bill would not equal the playing field with most every other state in the nation, it does bring us closer.”
Around two dozen Minnesota distilleries would get to sell one standard 750 milliliter bottle to a customer per day at their cocktail rooms, up from the current 375 milliliter limit.
And wine lovers would get more chances to buy direct from their favorite vineyards out of state. It would allow wineries to ship up to 12 cases of wine per year to an individual, up from the current two cases, if the producers get licensed and pay the applicable taxes.
But supermarket sales of wine, spirits and strong beer would remain limited to retailers that operate separate liquor stores. Minnesota would remain the last state restricting regular grocery and convenience stores to low-alcohol 3.2 beer.
Even though there’s only a week and half left in the legislative session, looser liquor laws may stand a chance of passage in the Senate, where the key committee chairman, Republican Sen. Gary Dahms, of Redwood Falls, has long been reluctant to tamper with the state’s liquor laws without the agreement of all competing stakeholders.
“Those conversations are ongoing. … There might be some opportunity there to find some common ground,” Republican Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller, of Winona, told reporters Tuesday.
Tylor Megill struggles, doesn’t make it out of second inning in loss to Nationals
Overview of Zimbabwean Banking Sector (Part One)
Facts About Sending Money to Jamaica
Veteran QB Nathan Peterman signs a 1-year deal with the Chicago Bears, who also add a tight end and receiver
Why Are MEP Projects Late and Over Budget?
How to Earn Extra Cash Online Today
Minnesota United’s U.S. Open Cup game delayed by severe weather
As Real Estate Market Sours, Courts Punish Delayed Projects, Relieving Buyers From Contracts
Cardano Struggles Beneath $1, Will It Rest Above Its Crucial Support?
How To Make Easy Money From Home On Your Own Time
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News5 days ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry