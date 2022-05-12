Finance
Types of Passive Residual Income You Can Use
Understanding passive residual income is important if you wish to increase your business’ earnings. It’s not about potential it’s about generating actual earnings, simply from doing something that is already an integral part of your job. By changing a few aspects of your products and offering new ones, you get to enjoy a steady source of income over a long period of time.
Not every business can make use of passive residual income, however. If you’re involved in the retail of one-time-use products such as perishable consumer goods, for example, you may not have the opportunity to enjoy the benefits of residual income. To use it to your advantage, learn what it is and understand how it works.
What is passive residual income?
Passive residual income refers to the type of income you can generate from a completed task, project or product. It’s called passive because the business owner does not have to do additional or sustained work in order to keep the income coming. This, irregardless of the initial amount of work you placed into the project.
A traditional form of income, on the other hand, will only pay you commensurate to the amount of work you have done. If you get paid $50 per hour for offering computer system maintenance and technical support, for example, that’s all you get for working 60 minutes straight. With residual income, you can invest 10 hours of your time to produce a product and then enjoy far more income than you would normally receive for the same number of hours you went to work.
Types of passive residual income
There are several ways you can generate passive residual income through your business or simply through your creativity. The types of residual income you can produce include:
Commissions
Commissions refer to income obtained as a percentage of the total amount of a sale, whether directly or from the sales of referrals. This is the type of income that sales people, network marketers and insurance agents generate.
As a consequence of direct sales, however, commissions may be limited by how much you sell. Although your income will increase from your commissions from referrals, it will also be affected by how fast and how well your referrals can generate sales.
Copyright and royalty
A copyright fee refers to the payment for the right to use and reproduce an original work, whether it’s a document, software, image, electronic data, music or video. If your work is protected by copyright, you have legal control over its use.
Royalty refers to the income obtained from the sale of books, music or an invention. This comes in the form of a percentage from the income or total amount.
Subscription
You can create passive residual income by offering subscriptions for your articles, newsletters or premium content from your blog or website. Even though you’ve completed the task of writing the article, you will still be able to receive payment long after you’ve published or posted it.
Rentals and leases
If you have assets that you can offer to people to use or rent, you could earn passive residual income on a regular basis. An example of this is land, a natural resource that you can offer for others to use, for a fee.
Interest
If you place your money on investments or a savings account, you will be able to earn interest after a definite time period. This type of passive residual income pays well provided you know where to invest your money. Although regular investments and savings are usually enough to earn you a decent amount, you could place your money in high-yielding investments to earn more.
Finance
Expectceed – The New Frontier In Customer Service
The next time you visit your favorite store, take a moment to think about why you are going there. If you are like many, it is probably because of the way you are treated. You see, every time we enter into a customer service situation we have certain expectations. In each one of these experiences, one of three things usually happens. Your expectation is met; it is not met; or maybe it is exceeded. Companies that strive to exceed your expectations are the companies that keep their customers coming back. The late Sam Walton once had signs posted at the customer service counter to remind everybody: “Give the Customer More Than He Expects and He Will Continue to Come Back.” This is why it is vital that all your employees understand how important it is to keep meeting the customers’ expectations and, more importantly, try to exceed them.
This is really not rocket science and, in fact, most of the time it is the very simple things an associate can do without adding any expense. Here is a very simple example. I stop at neighborhood bank to make a deposit. The teller completes the transaction and then asks if I would like to have a balance printed. Or, while going to the same bank to make a withdrawal the teller asks if I would like an envelope. Real simple, but in both cases my expectations were exceeded.
All employees can reflect on this more closely by following a 4-step thought process labeled “Expectceeding”. This process applies to all areas of customer service. This means Sales, Marketing, Customer Service, Treasury, and yes, even your delivery person. David Packard once said that Marketing is far too important to be left to the Marketing Department. The same can be said about Customer Service. It is far too important to be left only to the Customer Service Department.
The first step is to think about personal customer service experiences. Reflect on the good, the bad and the ugly. This exercise allows employees to think about what their expectations were before the encounter.
The second step is to build a list of what you think your customer expects when he contacts you. I call this The Customer Expectation Index. It is helpful to take this list and place checkmarks indicating whether these expectations are not met, met or exceeded.
The third step builds on the previous list by examining how your competitors handle these same tasks.
The fourth step allows you to examine the Index to see how these gaps can be bridged. The final outcome is a concise list of how to better meet your customers’ expectations. Hopefully there will be plenty of areas where you can Expectceed.
Finance
CCcam Server – How Helpful Is It?
The TV has become an essential part of everyday life, not just as a reliable source of information that connects you to the rest of the world but also as an entertainment channel. To enjoy all the good channels that are your favorites, you will need to subscribe to services. The problem comes in if you have several TVs in your home or any other setting. It is simply unreasonable to get subscription for every TV set you have and it can also be a very expensive affair, however, a card sharing server can come to your rescue and make it possible to utilize that one single subscription card to serve the rest of the TVs. CCcam servers are available to anyone and they are a great way of saving money as you get entertained and informed.
How does it work?
A CCcam server requires a host TV or computer as the receiver so it can afterwards send the signal to other receivers. One card makes it possible to serve a number of televisions. You need to also obtain broadband services to make the server use possible in your given setting. A CCcam server will give you access to the best stations.
The Benefits
A card sharing server comes with a cost benefit since you will be using less money to enjoy what the server can offer you. The servers are cost effective devices and will therefore benefit your large family or workplace.
The servers have excellent performance better than other options available. The system will take your entertainment to a whole new level as you receive the best channels to keep you hooked.
Other features that make the servers beneficial include their quality, service reputation and the cluster numbers they can offer. The systems have excellent flow, making network sharing blissful. If you are looking for amusement, the servers are the way to go.
With the servers, you will also have the pleasure of sharing with numerous users under the card sharing technology using only one legit card. TV service providers are now using the system to meet customer needs. Many firms are also producing the systems to meet the market demands. You therefore will have the freedom of choosing the servers you find most suitable for your TV needs.
Getting the Best Server
There are numerous card sharing servers out there and to get the best will mean taking your time to choose the best providers. You can get your software program from dependable websites. Make sure they are trustworthy and registered to save you from avoidable frustrations. When looking for the best, don’t forget to look at the price of the software as well as hardware needed for sharing. In some countries the servers are considered illegal and hence the importance of making sure that it is allowed in your country before thinking of making the server purchase. Choose a company that gives you an easy time getting the software and using it for your enjoyment.
Finance
Risk Aversion and Incentive Fee
Risk averse means being willing to pay money to avoid playing a risky game, even when the expected value of the game is in your favor.
Let’s find out how risk averse you are. If you are a student, I’m guessing that EUR20,000 is a lot of money for you. A gift of EUR20,000 would make your life noticeably easier. Losing EUR20,000 would make your life noticeably harder. If you’re a well-paid executive or CEO (Ha! Ha!), multiply my dollar numbers by ten, or a hundred.
Risk aversion is a concept in economics, finance, and psychology explaining the behaviour of consumers and investors under uncertainty. Risk aversion is the reluctance of a person to accept a bargain with an uncertain payoff rather than another bargain with a more certain but possibly lower expected payoff. The inverse of a person’s risk aversion is sometimes called their risk tolerance.
A person is given the choice between a bet of either receiving EUR200 or nothing, both with a probability of 50%, or instead, a certain (100% probability) payment. Now he is risk averse if he would rather accept a payoff of less than EUR1000 (for example, EUR80) with probability 100% than the bet, risk neutral if he was indifferent between the bet and a certain EUR100 payment, risk-loving (risk-proclive) if it required that the payment be more than EUR100 (for example, EUR120) to induce him to take the certain option over the bet.
The average payoff of the bet, the expected value would be EUR100. The certain amount accepted instead of the bet is called the certainty equivalent, the difference between it and the expected value is called the risk premium.
I strongly believe that for companies, whether in the technology sector or otherwise, to enjoy long term growth and success, a model that includes taking calculated risks is a must. In my opinion, about 10% of projects that a company pursues should be in the risky category. If a company is satisfied in organic growth, sitting back and doing the same thing again and again will probably suffice to a point, but for real growth risks must be taken and a culture of innovation must be encouraged and nourished. Too many companies either get complacent or are unwilling to upset the status quo.
If that had been the case, Wipro would still be the Vegetable Products Ltd and not one of the leading providers of IT services in the world. Dell’s model of direct-to-consumer sales would not have seen the light of day if Michael Dell had not taken the risk. Ideas and concepts are not very useful if nothing is done about them. This does not mean that every potential risky project should get the green light, or that every vegetable oil company would prosper by pursuing IT services.
This does not suggest that risks should be random. In most cases that would be foolhardy and counterproductive. Great leaders are those that learn to evaluate risks, and can identify the right ones often enough. Managers and executives would do well to look at the kinds of risk some of the greats have taken and learn from them. IT is a high-risk profession, yet some organizations are reluctant to assume reasonable levels of IT risk. When an organization is too cautious in dealing with the issue of risk, it may fail to gain all the potential benefits of information technology.
The global market sell-off has been partially blamed on hedge funds. Some argue, like the IMF chief economist in Monetary Policy and Incentives that incentive fees induce hedge funds into taking more risk and that this is the cause of recent volatility.
This is just plain wrong. Incentive fees incentives hedge funds to MANAGE risk NOT to take risk. The two months (so far) bear market is due to the overconfidence of the long only crowd, central bank actions and geopolitical affects on commodity prices. Hedge funds, if anything, dampen down volatility and market panic. Were it not for hedge funds covering shorts and buying cheap, temporarily under priced securities the sell off would be much worse. The performance fee forces managers to be risk averse. Like most real hedge fund managers, I loathe risk and hedge everything I can; I profit from volatility but I certainly don’t cause it. Some of my strategies rely on buying in down markets and selling in up markets, while traditional investors do the complete opposite.
Some say incentive fees are unfair because the manager shares in the profits but not in the loses. NO WAY. Real hedge fund managers ALWAYS keep their own money in their fund. A negative year for a fund almost guarantees the defections of key staff and many investors, thereby threatening, often fatally, the fund’s franchise. The manager shares in the downside just as much as the upside so the incentive fee acts nothing likes a call option payoff profile. A hedge fund MUST make money every year to be viable as an ongoing business.
People in glass houses should not throw stones. Along with its equally incompetent sister, the World Bank, the IMF sadly demonstrates the vast gap between performance AND incentives in its own pitiful operations. IMF staff is paid high salaries and live in big Washington DC houses, nicely alleviating their own poverty while reducing the wealth of their unfortunate clients. IMF teams fly first class into impoverished countries, hang out in 5 star hotels with the local despot’s cousins (finance ministers and business “leaders”) and explain to their former, local citizen college buddies from Macroeconomics 101, about how their “reforms” and austerity measures will help the “common” people. A financial package is arranged, which often ends up in the offshore bank accounts of the elite and/or further wrecks the economy/the environment/the lives of normal people. Nice job IMF. Nice incentives.
Hedge funds efficiently allocate capital to where it can best be utilized. The bureaucrat economists of the IMF and World Bank have spent the last 50 years inefficiently abusing capital and making poor people, poorer. Let’s benchmark their salaries to the income of those in the poorest 20% in client countries. It’s their job to alleviate poverty so let’s INCENTIVIZE them to start actually doing it.
Types of Passive Residual Income You Can Use
Expectceed – The New Frontier In Customer Service
CCcam Server – How Helpful Is It?
The NFL and Chicago Bears will release the full 2022 schedule tonight
Risk Aversion and Incentive Fee
Column: Dylan Cease’s future looks bright thanks to his pitching — and predictions — for the Chicago White Sox
Bitcoin (BTC) Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: May 12
How Much Is Theft of Paper and Toner Costing Your School?
6 things to know about the Ravens’ 2022 schedule release
Small bites: Foot-long cheese pulls and deep-fried links on a stick debut in Dinkytown’s Korean hot dog joint
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News5 days ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry