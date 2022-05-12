Finance
Value Stock Investing – A Better Way to Calculate Earnings Yield
Value stock investing is a favorite method used by many long term investors to generate profits that regularly beat the stock markets annual returns. Value investors generally look for stocks that are currently out of favor with Wall Street, but also have an underlying value that should make them worth more in the future. Put another way, value stocks are currently relatively cheap – you may even want to call them temporarily on sale.
One of the primary screens that can be used in value stock investing to find candidates to buy is earnings yield (EY). This screen is available on some of the free money research sites. On the surface, EY is a simple concept – take a company’s net earnings per share (EPS), divide that EPS by the price per share, multiply by 100%, and you have a percentage that equates to what the stock would yield if it distributed all of it’s earnings. If you cannot find this indicator on your favorite stock screening web site, just take the P/E ratio (which is contained on nearly all of those screening web sites), and invert it – or multiply it by 1/x. Obviously, the higher the number, the cheaper the stock is relative to it’s earnings.
Another way that you should consider calculating earnings yield is more complicated, but will give you a much better view of the way a company is valued relative to it’s earnings. This alternate form of the EY calculation was discussed by Joel Greenblatt in his book, “The Little Book That Beats the Market”. The alternative EY that he wrote about is useful in comparing stocks that have different tax rates and different levels of debt. Greenblatt’s alternative formula is:
EY = pre-tax operating profit (EBIT) / Enterprise Value
First, the numerator in this value stock investing equation (EBIT) is derived from the company’s income statement, and the equations denominator (Enterprise Value) is determined by adding the value of all common and preferred equity (number of shares outstanding multiplied by price per share) to the value of all interest bearing debt that the company owes. Interest bearing debt is located on the company’s balance sheet.
This alternative way of calculating earnings yield is better than the much more popular E/P method highlighted at the beginning of this article, since it gives a more accurate view of what is happening with cash flows inside of a company, and also gives a more balanced view when comparing multiple companies to each other. Think about it – if a company is using debt to finance it’s growth, and you are comparing it to a company with little or no debt, this method of calculating earnings yield clarifies which company is yielding better earnings relative to it’s overall financial structure, and is clearly superior for value stock investing.
Succeeding With What You Have by Charles Schwab
Synopsis of Content:
Charles Schwab wrote a very small book which became a classic soon after it was first published in 1920. In this book a man who had risen from rags to riches in reality tells his fellow man how it is done.
He begins by instructing people to think beyond their job. He gives examples from his own experience in America’s early steel industry of men who intended to amount to something more than a wage earner, worked hard, and utilized the other principles outlined in this little book.
First he counsels the value of hard honest work. Next he speaks of giving more than fair service for the pay. Then he teaches men to think continually on how the business might be improved and communicate those ideas in little ways.
Next is a chapter on how men are appraised on the job, seizing opportunities, the relative value of a college education, what employers expect, how he sees his employees as partners, men with whom he has worked and a woman’s part in a man’s success.
Some of this material, especially the last chapter, is very dated and possibly of little use today. However much of what is written here is still as true today as it was in 1920. Hard work, dedication to your goals, going the extra mile, maintaining a good and positive attitude, making a difference, all remain vital steps toward success in a business or in life.
Readability/Writing Quality:
For a book written in 1920 it is surprisingly readable. In part this is due to its small size, a pocket edition having only 55 pages which could be easily read by most in a single evening. The chapters are short enough and well written. Quotes he wishes emphasized are in bold.
Notes on Author:
Charles Schwab was a remarkable man. He started as a stake driver, a minimally paid hourly wage earner in Andrew Carnegie’s steel mills. He had little education and came from poor roots.
Carnegie took notice of him however because of his charming personality, incredibly positive attitude, great work ethic and willingness to please. He was just the kind of young man Carnegie was looking to mold and develop into executive material. Schwab did not disappoint and he eventually became Carnegie’s chief man and the first President of a corporation to earn one million dollars a year in compensation.
Through his wit, intelligence, charm and hard work he engineered the buyout of Carnegie Steel and the creation of US Steel. He then became the first President of US Steel and a short time later President of Bethlehem Steel. He was known as a master motivator of men and Thomas Edison referred to him as a master hustler.
Sadly despite a meteoric rise to incredible riches and power, Schwab came to a very poor end. In the 1920s, after having written this book, he squandered much of his wealth gambling, spending and carousing. He seemed to lose sight of his own roots and senses and became a spendthrift. In time he was in trouble and then the stock market crash of 1929 left him destitute.
In 1939 he died a poor man, deeply in debt, living off of loans in a small London apartment. On his death he owned a large amount of Bethlehem Steel stock, which during the depression was near worthless. Just a couple years later however it became very valuable as the steel industry boomed during the war.
Despite his sad end, Schwab had very clearly demonstrated in his younger years how to succeed and how to go from poverty to riches.
Three Great Ideas You Can Use:
1. Successful men are not natural prodigies. They win by using normal brains to think beyond their manifest daily duty. The look beyond the day’s labor and the day’s meal.
2. The real test of business greatness is in giving opportunity to others. Many fail in business because they are thinking only of their own personal gain and glory.
3. Personality is a key asset. If you have it, cherish it. If you do not, cultivate it.
Publication Information:
Succeeding With What You Have by Charles M. Schwab
This book is out of copyright however it is published by Executive Books in booklet form, costing less than $2, with a copyright of 2005 by Executive Books, Mechanicsburg, PA.
General Rating: Fair, >Good<, Very Good, Excellent
Discover the Secrets of How to Make Money Online Scam Free
The internet is vibrant with “make money online” products. Every site that you visit is showing ads of how to make millions online. And as someone who is genuinely trying to make money online, you don’t know what or who to trust.
The secrets to make money online scam free are to pay attention to the advertisement that is being shown. If they are claiming ridiculous numbers in a short span of time then this should send up a red flag that this might not be a legitimate make money online opportunity.
But do not become jaded that you think that everyone on the internet is out to get you and is a scam because then you will miss out on great money making opportunities.
Make a list of what you want to achieve from your online business. Once you have that list, then you go shopping. For the purpose of illustration, say you knew you wanted to make money on the internet but you wanted to make money learning how to use Google and AdWords. Then that would be the product that you are searching for.
If while online you see an ad screaming that you can make money online with this new revolutionary system that you can set and forget, go to bed and make millions, then that would not be the ad to click on.
You must remain focused. Most people don’t make it online not because of the multitude of scams that are online but mostly because they get distracted easily.
They go online to get one thing done and before you know it 2 hours has passed and they have wasted their time on something that is not going to help them make money online. This has happened to all of us.
And it is for that reason why when you go online you must go with a focused and planned mindset. Have your list and then do your research. As you research more, you will soon begin to form a pattern where you will know what you’re looking for.
Always choose products that come with an iron clad money back guarantee. And buy one product at a time; try it for a good solid 30 days. Once you buy the product, don’t just let it sit there, use it.
Most people get scammed online because they are always seeking a new shinny product, so much so that they forgot where they bought the last one. So always, always to avoid scam keep a record of the products that you bought and who you bought them from.
This will eliminate frustration and help you to make money online scam free.
Investing in Gold – Factors That Influence the Price of Gold
Understanding the factors that influence the price of gold is crutial before making an investment in the precious metal. Equally important is to be aware of the key differences in the supply and demand of gold compared to other investments such as commodities, stocks and bonds.
Another factor to keep in mind; gold is not the only precious metal to consider when making this type of investment. Silver, Platinum and Palladium are also highly sought-after as investment vehicles, offer similar fundamentals to gold, but each have their own unique characteristics as an investment.
Factors Influencing the Price of Gold Bullion
The value in a gold coin or gold bullion is found in its precious metal content. While gold is pretty to look at in just about any form, when sought after for investment purposes its aesthetic appeal is not usually a consideration. Because of this, the value of gold bullion is tied directly to the market price for gold, and will fluctuate as the market moves, just like stocks, bonds and commodities.
How to Measure the Price of Gold
When quoting the price of gold, most business reports will show the price per troy ounce in US dollars. If you are following the market from outside the US, make sure to convert this price into your home currency, and know that one troy ounce is equivalent to about 31.1 grams.
Also note that the price quoted on the market is always for pure gold. Most jewelry is much less than pure (usually between 40-75%), bullion and coins however, are usually fairly high purities (above 90%).
With an understanding of the mechanics behind the price of a physical sample of gold, you can start to look at the market forces that cause the wide daily swings in price. They are listed in order of their impact on the daily price of gold.
1. Macroeconomic Data
By far the most influential metric on the price of gold is the daily economic information coming out of the worlds markets. Gold has historically always been a “safe haven” type of investment. Like real estate and cash, it is a place to put your money if things aren’t looking good elsewhere. When money is pulled out of the stock market it generally flows towards these types of investments, but in 2008 when the stock market and the real estate market experienced simultaneous crashes, gold seemed like the only safe play and, in turn, began its dramatic gains in price.
2. Inflation Pressure
Inflation is the theory that over time, the value of money will always go down as prices go up. While the average price of a house isn’t $40,000 like it was in 1975, the number of gold bars it would take to buy the same house is pretty consistent: $40,000 worth of gold in 1975 would be worth a little over $310,000 today.
This means that no matter what the market is for gold, in the long run it’s always better than holding cash without earning any interest on it. While gold doesn’t pay interest, its price does generally track the rate of inflation or better.
3. Supply and Demand of Gold
Supply and demand is the main drive of market pricing behind most commodities. While the gold price is much more complex than this basic formula, these factors do come in to play.
The supply of gold is largely dependent on its price, as the cost to mine it has become so high. It used to be quite easy to prospect and mine for gold, with plenty of stories from the gold rush of hitting the mother lode. Nowadays, it’s much more difficult to extract gold in large quantities and requires expensive equipment and technology. Also, since gold doesn’t really get “used up” or consumed the way other commodities do, there is always a large reserve of gold regardless of supply. So unlike most other commodities, the supply of gold will likely continue to be more reactive to its price than to have a direct impact on it.
The demand side is similarly consistent. As the price of gold drops, its demand in the use of jewelry increases (as jewelry is a discretionary spending item), but the investment demand for gold will generally drop as prices move on a downward trend. The reverse is true, of course if prices rise: jewelry demand for gold drops, and investment demand increases.
Future of Gold Prices
Look to the economy and the rate of inflation as the most likely indicators of gold price in the future. Another big recession or a sudden increase in the level of inflation could cause gold to make another big run up. Similarly, if things continue to improve in the global economy and inflation remains in check, gold prices will likely remain fairly stagnant and could even drop a little more.
