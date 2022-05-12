News
Vikings’ Alexander Mattison switches to jersey No. 2 to honor ‘Deuce’ nickname given as a kid
Alexander Mattison for 18 years has been called “Deuce.’’ Now, for the first time in 10 years, he again will be wearing the number that led to that nickname.
The Vikings announced on Tuesday that Mattison, entering his fourth season as the backup running back to Dalvin Cook, has switched from jersey No. 25 to 2. On Wednesday, Mattison’s father, Darrell Mattison, talked about the reason behind the change.
When Mattison was 6 and played football for the first time in 2004, he was given No. 2 on the North San Bernardino (Calif.) Cowboys. He soon began to excel running the ball.
“When he was young and got the ball, everybody used to yell real loud, “Deuce,’ ’’ said Darrell Mattison. “That’s been his nickname ever since.’’
Mattison continued to wear No. 2 through his freshman year at San Bernardino High School. But when he was a sophomore, somebody else had that number so he switched to No. 22. He continued to wear that number throughout high school and at Boise State. He was called at times “Double Deuce” or “Deuce, Deuce.”
With safety Harrison Smith having No. 22 when Mattison was selected in the third round of the 2019 draft by the Vikings and running backs at that time not able to wear No. 2, the rookie took No. 25. In April 2021, rules were expanded to allow running backs to wear single-digit numbers as well as players at some other positions who couldn’t before. Darrell Mattison said his son thought then about changing numbers but it would have cost in the neighborhood of $10,000 to $15,000 for jersey restocking fees.
Entering this season, players could change numbers without penalty, and Mattison set out to get No. 2. Darrell Mattison said he started talking about it late last season and that it became finalized Monday.
“He’s very excited,’’ said Darrell Mattison. “It’s nostalgic for him. … (Family members) actually started ordering jerseys (Wednesday). There are about seven colors (in jersey styles), so we’re kind of ordering all the colors.’’
So what do family members plan to do with all their leftover No. 25 jerseys?
“I guess the other ones we’ll wear to cut grass,’’ said Mattison’s father.
News
Pete Alonso still writes in his marble notebook after every game
WASHINGTON — Pete Alonso can be found at his locker, after every game, hunched over a black and white marble composition notebook with a pen in his hand.
It’s a habitual postgame pattern for the Mets first baseman. He wraps up a game and, depending on the excitement of that night’s final out, he may celebrate with his teammates in the clubhouse first or wrap up a conversation with a coach or a front office member. But always, always, Alonso will return to that notebook and convert his thoughts into words before he leaves the ballpark for the night.
Whether it be sequences, game situations or certain game plays, any given notebook entry may be different than the last.
“I’ll sit after a game and reflect and confirm what I’ve gotten better at,” Alonso told the Daily News. “Or if there’s something I want to change, whether it be decision-making at the plate or decisions in the field. For example, I feel like I’ve done a really good job defensively this year. So I’m not just writing down things where I could change, but I’ll keep confirming certain things that I can keep being good at.”
That daily routine provides an introspective moment from a baseball player who values the feel of the game just as much as the data, analytics and information that swirl in and out of organizations before and after every matchup. It’s Alonso’s version of a constructive assessment, a report card, on his year-to-year performance and personal growth.
Alonso has kept up with the practice throughout his four years in the big leagues.
But the marble notebook entries began during Alonso’s days at the University of Florida, where he evolved into the Gators’ most dangerous hitter. Alonso has bought a new marble notebook at the start of every season and starts filling the pages with details, both positive and unfavorable, that stood out to him from his work in that day’s game. It can be his own thoughts, or something someone else will say.
If Alonso commits an error at first base, something he’s only done once through his first 23 games playing the position this year, you better believe that miscue will make its way into his notebook before he puts on his street clothes and gets into a car or bus to go back to his house or hotel that night. Diligently recording his thoughts has helped him stay on track or, in the event of an error or a particularly ugly strikeout, get back on track.
This season so far has featured more of the former, as the first baseman has smashed eight home runs in the first month of 2022. Though he’s found ways to clobber the ball, Alonso knows baseball is a game of peaks and valleys, while his notebook is the constant.
“Baseball is a day to day thing,” Alonso said. “So I want to continue the good stuff that I do, continue the routine, create any momentum from one day to the next. I just want to keep compounding good days together and I want to continue to learn how I can get better even when I’m not doing well.
“So it’s all relative from day to day, but baseball, as much as there’s information out there, it’s also a big feel sport as well. You can’t really use the information if you’re not feeling right. So I’m going to continue to have that feel, have that stuff in my mind that’s clicking so I can utilize data and stuff like that so I can be productive on the field.”
There is something to be said about Alonso maintaining his marble notebook routine from college, through his historic NL Rookie of the Year season, through an All-Star year, through two consecutive Home Run Derby championships, all the way to his fourth season in the majors.
Alonso, 27, believes he will always be a student of the game, so he doesn’t envision a moment when he’ll ditch the notebook. It’s become a part of his baseball journey, a career which he is certain is only just beginning.
SQUIRREL STILL BATTING LOW
Jeff McNeil has batted eighth in the Mets lineup in 14 out of his 30 games played this year, which is not where fans would expect the Amazin’s best hitter to be hitting every day. Manager Buck Showalter said the front office has certainly considered moving McNeil up in the order, but the club likes the boost and versatility the second baseman provides to the bottom of the order.
“It’s just nice to have such a versatile piece,” Showalter said. “He can be a lead-off hitter, or a three-hole hitter. He can go about anywhere. He’s a big asset for us.”
McNeil entered Wednesday hitting .333 — the seventh-best average in MLB and fourth-best in the NL. He’s the only hitter in the Mets lineup that owns an average of .300 or higher. Opposing teams, Showalter noticed, will try to shift against McNeil only for the lefty hitter to rip one into empty space. The skipper said McNeil batting eighth creates better matchups after the sixth inning, after which the opposing starter typically exits, and it allows the Mets to space out the threats in their lineup.
“You want to create the biggest challenge for a guy to grind through,” Showalter said. “And then if he moves up, somebody else has to move down. Our guys haven’t really gotten into the ego of a batting order yet. One, because some teammate would say, ‘well, who should you be hitting in front of?’ I wouldn’t want to have that conversation.”
HIGH WATER MARK
The Mets are a season-high 11 games above .500, which matches their high water mark on paper from 2021 (36-25). Although the club was never actually more than 10 games over .500 at any point last year. A win in a suspended game from April 11, 2021 was completed in August, and it retroactively boosted the team’s record.
The last time the Mets were 11 or more games above .500 entering play was when they were 13 games above .500 on Oct. 1, 2016 (87-74). The Mets own a seven game lead in the division, which is their largest divisional lead since they were nine and a half games ahead on Sept. 27, 2015.
News
Pilot down, passenger takes over with ‘no idea how to fly’
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A passenger with no flying experience radioed an urgent plea for help when the pilot of a small plane suddenly fell ill off Florida’s Atlantic coast, and was able to land the plane safely with the help of air traffic controllers.
“I’ve got a serious situation here,” the man said Tuesday afternoon, according to audio on LiveATC.net, a website that broadcasts and archives air traffic controller communications. “My pilot has gone incoherent. I have no idea how to fly the airplane.”
An air traffic controller in Fort Pierce responded, asking if he knew the position of the single-engine Cessna 280.
“I have no idea. I can see the coast of Florida in front of me, and I have no idea,” the passenger said.
According to Flight Aware, the plane had taken off earlier Tuesday from Marsh Harbour International Airport in the Bahamas. The aircraft was occupied by the pilot and two passengers, according to a Federal Aviation Administration news release. Officials haven’t identified any of them.
As the plane flew over Florida, controller Christopher Flores, speaking very calmly, told the passenger to “maintain wings level and try to follow the coast, either north or southbound.” Twin controls enable a Cessna 280 to be steered from the passenger seat.
Minutes passed before controllers were able to locate the plane, which by then was heading north over Boca Raton.
Then the man’s voice seemed to fade, so the controller in Fort Pierce asked for the passenger’s cellphone number to enable controllers at Palm Beach International Airport to communicate with him more clearly.
Air traffic controller Robert Morgan, a 20-year veteran, took over at that point, talking the passenger down to a safe landing. Morgan is a certified flight instructor with experience piloting Cessna aircraft, the FAA said.
“Kudos to the new pilot,” one controller told him after the plane smoothly wheeled down the tarmac.
Rescue workers assisted the original pilot, officials said. Neither passenger had any injuries. Officials did not immediately say what caused the pilot to fall ill.
Morgan said in a video released by the FAA that he was just doing his job, but at a higher level than he thought he would have to do it.
“We’ve never had anything like that,” Morgan said. “I felt like I was in a movie.”
News
Bret Stephens: Can we still be optimistic about America?
This is a season — an age, really — of American pessimism.
The pessimism comes in many flavors. There is progressive pessimism: The country is tilting toward MAGA-hatted fascism or a new version of “The Handmaid’s Tale.” There is conservative pessimism: The institutions, from primary schools to the Pentagon, are all being captured by wokeness. There is Afropessimism: Black people have always been excluded by systemic, ineradicable racism. There is the pessimism of the white middle and working classes: The country and the values they’ve known for generations are being hijacked by smug, self-dealing elites who view them with contempt.
There is also the pessimism of the middle: We are losing the institutional capacity, cultural norms and moral courage needed to strike pragmatic compromises at almost every level of society. Zero-sum is now our default setting.
These various kinds of pessimism may reach contradictory conclusions, but they are based on undeniable realities. In 2012, there were roughly 41,000 overdose deaths in the United States. Last year, the number topped 100,000. In 2012, there were 4.7 murders for every 100,000 people. Last year, the rate hit an estimated 6.9, a 47% increase. A decade ago, you rarely heard of carjackings. Now, they are through the roof. Shoplifting? Ditto. The nation’s mental health was in steep decline before the pandemic, with a 60% increase of major depressive episodes among adolescents between 2007 and 2019. Everything we know about the effects of lockdowns and school closures suggests it’s gotten much worse.
Economics tell a similar story. “Twenty-first-century America has somehow managed to produce markedly more wealth for its wealthholders even as it provided markedly less work for its workers,” observed Nicholas Eberstadt of the American Enterprise Institute in a landmark 2017 Commentary essay. It’s in small part from the loss of meaningful work — and the consequent evaporation of pride, purpose and dignity in labor — that we get the startling increase in death rates among white middle-aged Americans, often to suicide or substance abuse.
The list goes on, but you get the point. Even without the daily reminders of Carter-era inflation, this feels like another era of Carter-style malaise, complete with an unpopular president who tends to inspire more sympathy than he does confidence.
So why am I still an optimist when it comes to America? Because while we are bent, our adversaries are brittle. As we find ways to bend, they can only remain static or shatter.
This week brought two powerful reminders of the point.
In Moscow, Vladimir Putin gave his customary May 9 Victory Day speech, in which he enlisted nostalgia for a partly mythical past for the sake of lies about a wholly mythical present, all for the sake of a war that is going badly for him.
Putin is belatedly discovering that the powers to humiliate, subvert and destroy are weaker forces than the powers to attract, inspire and build — powers free nations possess almost as a birthright. The Kremlin might yet be able to bludgeon its way to something it can call victory. But its reward will mainly be the very rubble it has created. The rest of Ukraine will find ways to flourish, ideally as a member of NATO and the European Union.
Meanwhile, in Shanghai, more than 25 million people remain under strict lockdown, a real-world dystopia in which hovering drones warn residents through loudspeakers to “control your soul’s desire for freedom.” Does anyone still think that China’s handling of the pandemic — its deceits, its mediocre vaccines, a zero-COVID policy that manifestly failed, and now this cruel lockdown that has brought hunger and medicine shortages to its richest city — is a model to the rest of the world?
For all its undeniable progress over 45 years, China remains a Potemkin regime obsessed with fostering aggrandizing illusions: about domestic harmony (aided by a vast system of surveillance and prison camps); about technological innovation (aided by unprecedented theft of intellectual property); about unstoppable economic growth (aided by manufactured statistics). The illusions may win status for Beijing. But they come with a heavy price: the systematic denial of truth, even to the regime itself.
Rulers who come to believe their own propaganda will inevitably miscalculate, often catastrophically. Look again at Putin, who really believed he had a competent military.
Which brings me back to the United States.
Just as dictatorships advertise their strengths but hide their weaknesses — both to others and to themselves — democracies do the opposite: We obsess over our weaknesses even as we forget our formidable strengths. It is the source of our pessimism. But it is also, paradoxically, our deepest strength: In refusing to look away from our flaws, we not only acknowledge them but also begin fixing them.
We rethink. We adapt. In bending, we find new ways to grow.
We have a demonstrated record of defanging right-wing demagogues, debunking left-wing ideologues, promoting racial justice, reversing crime waves, revitalizing the political center and reinvigorating the American ideal. Our problems may be hard, but they are neither insoluble nor new.
Those without our freedoms will not be so fortunate.
Bret Stephens writes a column for the New York Times.
