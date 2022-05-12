News
Warrior Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Everything We Know So Far
Warrior is an American martial arts series that was first released in the year 2019. Since then, the series has gained much attention due to its action-packed storyline and strong content. Warrior season 3 is all set to hit the screens soon, and the fans surely cannot wait. Bruce Lee is the man behind the show’s original concept, and Bruce Lee’s daughter Shannon Lee acts as the executive producer of the show.
Warrior season 3 is all set to hit the screens soon, and the audience definitely cannot wait. So let’s take a look at what we know so far about Warrior season 3.
When Is Warrior season 3 Releasing?
Warrior was first released on April 5, 2019, and has been the fan’s favorite ever since. The second season of Warrior has had a release date of October 2, 2020. With the two seasons releasing back to back and when the world seems to be recovering from the pandemic, it seems very likely that the release date of Warrior season 3 will be announced soon.
As per the speculations, the Warrior season 3 release date will be sometime around mid-2022 or late 2022. The fans can only hope for an early release after more than a year-long break after the second season.
Who Are The People Behind Warrior?
Warrior is an action-packed American drama series that Jonathan Tropper creates, and the executive producers include Jonathan Tropper, Justin Linn, Danielle Woodrow, Shannon Lee, Andrew Schnider, and Richard Sharkey. The very fact that the series has gained such a huge fan base is the constant effort that goes behind the scene. The original conceptualization of the series is one by Bruce Lee.
What Is Warriors About?
Warriors is a martial arts-based television drama series set during the 1870s San Francisco, during the time of Tong Wars. The story revolves around Ah Sahm’s life, a budding star and a Chinese martial artist from China. He emigrates from China in search of Mai Ling. However, he is sold to one of the most powerful tongs in China town.
Warriors Season 2 plot depicts the continuous rivalry of Hop Wei and Long Zii tong and how Ah Sahm plots his vengeance against his sister Mai Ling, who has the support of new acting Mayor Buckley.
Both the tongs have their ongoing conflict full of action-packed incidences and take on outside threats as well as internal threats amidst an anti-Chinese sentiment that was rising in San Francisco and a climactic penultimate episode featuring some big confrontations. First, Sophie Mercer threatens Penne Blake as she favors the Irish factory workers.
What Is The Expected Plot of Warrior 3?
The second season ended with a cliffhanger, and there are high chances that the loose ends of the ending are handled in the upcoming season. Zing’s re-entry as Hop Wei leader might also take center stage, and there are chances that a new tong conflict arises between Fung Hei Tong and the rival tong. Deputy Mayor Buckley and Mai Ling’s association might brew up some trouble.
Unending bloodshed and action-packed sequences that stem from numerous affairs that are going on in the city might lead to some irrevocable and inevitable after-effects. Where will Ah Sahm stand at the end of all this? Who will win as the rivalry of Hop Wei and Long Zii intensifies?
Who Is In The Cast of Warrior?
The cast members of Warrior season 1 includes Andrew Koji as Ah Sahm, Jason Tobin as Young Jun, Dianne Doan as Sahm’s sister Mai Ling, Olivia Cheng as Ah Toy, Joanna Vanderham as Penelope Blake, Hoon Lee as Wang Chao, Christian McKay as Samuel Blake, Celine Buckens as Sophie Mercer, Tom Weston Jones as Richard Lee and others.
On the other hand, the cast members of the second season include a few new names along with the original cast, like Langley Kirkwood as Walter Buckley, Dustin Nguyen as Zing, Chen Tang, Celine Buckens, Miranda Raison, and Maria Elena Rass.
What Is The Expected Cast of Warriors 3?
Warriors Season 3 was announced on April 3, 2021, and has been one of the fan’s favorites since then. With the arrival of season 3 anytime now, the fans are speculating about the cast of the third season. While the original cast will return for the lead characters like Andrew Koji as Ah Sahm, Jason Tobin as Young Jun, Dianne Doan as Sahm’s sister Mai Ling, Olivia Cheng as Ah Toy, Joanna Vanderham as Penelope Blake, Hoon Lee as Wang Chao, Christian McKay as Samuel Blake, Celine Buckens as Sophie, and Dustin Nguyen as Zing.
The show’s producer, Shannon Lee, stated that she might appear in a cameo appearance. Other than that, not much is known about who will be the new cast members of Warriors season 3.
Where To Watch Warrior 3?
Warrior is an American martial arts series that was first released in the year 2019 on Cinemax. The second season of Warrior was also premiered on Cinemax in the year 2020. The series is also available for streaming on Hotstar.
Cinemax renewed Warrior for a season 3, and the premier is supposed to be on Cinemax only. However, the series can be streamed on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. However, Warrior is now available on HBO Max, and HBO Max continues to telecast the show.
Is Warrior Worth Watching?
Justin Lin, who saved the Fast and Furious franchise, is one of the show’s producers, and there is no doubt that the show has gained prominence due to its intriguing and action-packed plot and sequences.
The Third season of Warrior is ready to hit the screens soon, and the fans are already excited. The drama series has received positive reviews so far, and the new season is also expected to perform likely. The show is a must-watch.
What Are The Rumors About Warrior Season 3?
Warrior season 3 was announced in 2021, and the fans have not been able to keep calm. There are several rumors about the series’s mid-2022 or late 2022 release. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding this from the maker’s side. The fans also speculate about who is in the cast and what turns the plot might take. Again, however, there seems to be no confirmation from officials regarding this too.
Is Warrior Season 3 Renewed or Cancelled?
Warrior was renewed for its third season in 2021. However, with just three episodes into season 1, Warrior was renewed for another season. However, Cinemax, which the Home box office owns, has ceased the production of new shows. So, Warrior might not release on Cinemax. Even though it is highly likely to be released, Warrior season 3 might be released on HBO Max instead of Cinemax.
Dandadan Chapter 57: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Dandadan Chapter 57 release date is announced, it is set to release this week on 16th May 2022. Fans are very excited about the series and are eagerly waiting.
There will be some delay in the RAW release and the release of the translated version. This Countdown will help you track the release of Dandadan Chapter 57.
Dandadan is an action fantasy manga made by Yukinobu Tatsu. It centers around the bizarre adventures of teenage duo Momo Ayase and Ken Takakura. There are a lot of mythical references in the manga accompanied by gut-busting comedy.
Fans of the manga have a lot of love for Momo and Ken but are more invested in the series due to the amazing art that the manga features. If you are a fan of the manga and want news about the latest chapter, keep reading!
Dandadan Chapter 57 Release Date
Dandadan Chapter 57 can be available to be read online on May 16th, 2022. The fans of the manga are quite excited about this latest update.
It becomes so popular in the release of just a few chapters, and now it has many fan bases. the Dandadan Chapter 57 is announced, it is set to release this week on 16th May 2022.
- Pacific Daylight Time: 9 AM
- Eastern Daylight Time: Noon
- Central Daylight Time: 11 AM
- British Summer Time: 5 PM
Dandadan Chapter 57 Raw Scan Release Date
As the release date for Chapter 57 of Dandadan is set for 16th of May, Many people are wondering if they could find the raw scan of the chapter.
Well they could, this is because the raw scan of a particular chapter releases 2-3 days before the release of the actual chapter. Therefore you can find Dandadan Chapter 57 Raw Scan on Internet communities such as 4chan and Reddit.
Dandadan Chapter 56 Highlights
Chapter 55 follows the aftermath of the battle between possessed Jiji and Ken. The serpent comes out of the ground and is killed by the sun’s rays. A member of the Kito family explains that since Momo had killed the serpent, the volcano that towers over the village would now burst open and kill everyone.
Momo decides that she can’t let the volcanic eruption kill all the people in the village and comes up with a plan to prevent it. She attaches the dead serpent’s body to a water source and uses it as a pipe to hose down the volcano!
Dandadan Chapter 57 Expectation
What remains to be seen is if Momo can be successful in using the serpent to protect the village. Will her water pipe technique succeed or will the town be covered in molten lava? If you want to find out what happens next, wait for the next chapter’s release.
Where to Read Dandadan Chapter 57 Online?
We suggest you read Dandadan Chapter 57 on MangaPlus or Viz Media. This is a legal source and it is recommended that you read manga from legal sources as it helps the creator and the industry.
Before the Latest Chapter of the Dandadan Release, Read More About the Main Cast of the Series
Momo Ayase
Momo Ayase is one of the principal heroes of the manga series Dandadan.
In the wake of befriending Ken Takakura, who she calls “Okarun” (due to declining to call him by a similar name as the entertainer she adores), Momo wishes to assist with reestablishing his body back to typical subsequent to being reviled by a yokai and should beat other paranormal exercises that are involved.
Momo is a little youngster who is striking, gutsy, and extreme. She is additionally to some degree hot-tempered, which is generally at whatever point she feels anxious or when somebody treats her with disregard.
By and by, Momo is fundamentally shown to be amicable and supportive towards individuals who are near her and is a decent individual who can offer grace and sympathy to other people, having acted the hero when he was being harassed and was ready to attempt to get to realize him better to work towards a companionship after what they proceeded with the Serpo.
Ken Takakura
Ken Takakura is one of the primary heroes of the manga series Dandadan.
He is a youthful male understudy with a firm conviction that UFOs and outsiders exist. After gathering Momo Ayase and responding to her call to check whether phantoms were genuine, Okarun became reviled by a yokai known as the Turbo-Granny and tries to get back to business as usual.
Okarun is a firm devotee of the presence of UFOs and outsiders which makes him put on a show of being an unconventional individual, having suffocated into an energetic tirade about the previously mentioned subject in the wake of needing to face Momo.
Prior to discovering that apparitions exist, he was first suspicious of them since he accepted that there were sensible clarifications concerning why individuals would reach the finish of this paranormal movement.
Okarun additionally has a negative perspective on himself and recognizes that he appears to be overall socially abnormal, which makes him battle with making companions. Regardless of this, he goes ahead and what his reasoning and is displayed to communicate the scope of feelings like outrage, shock, dread, and shame.
If you want more information and updates, stay with us on Stanford Arts Review.
The 40 Best Anime Like Kaichou wa Maid-Sama of All Time
Kaichou wa Maid-sama is the story of a prince and a maid who fall in love despite their circumstances. Misaki Ayuzawa is the maid in Kaichou wa Maid sama. She is also known as the Demon President of the student council president in her school. You need this list of best anime like kaichou wa maid-sama.
Misaki secretly works as a maid café and doesn’t want people to know about her work there. But, things are out of hands now as Usui Takumi, the prince, has found out about her secret.
The questions that now arise are whether Misaki will maintain that image at the school or not. Takumi doesn’t seem to be a regular guy as he has a plan in his mind. Does love guide his actions? Or is it revenge that Takumi wants? One thing is for sure that both Takumi and Misaki will have a lovely high school experience.
The story and execution of Kaichou wa Maid-sama are very different, leading to the series being highly liked by the audiences. Fall in love with this series and best anime like Kaichou wa Maid-sama. The show will make everyone laugh, and you can find no better anime like Kaichou wa Maid-sama, which falls in this genre.
40. Kaguya-sama: Love is War
- Director: Shinichi Omata
- Writer: Aka Akasaka
- Cast: Kaguya Shinomiya, Miyuki Shirogane and others
- IMDb Ratings: 8.5/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%
- Streaming Platform: Hulu
The nation’s top students need to hold on to their reputation, and the same is being maintained at Shuchiin Academy. Miyuki, the school council president, is the son of a well-known professor. The student council president aspires to succeed at all odds while studying in that prestigious school.
Kaguya Shinomiya, the vice president female student council president, is well known for her intelligence and is equally famous among the students and teachers. She takes time out of studying to do other works and is perfect in every field.
These both individuals- the female student council president and the student council president already had feelings for each other but are unwilling to accept that as the first one who’ll confess will assume to be the lesser. Kaguya and Miyuki are set to achieve victory but have their pride and honor at stake.
These two lovely main characters from the student council have mutual feelings, but their sense of pride drives them away. But unfortunately, the same pride doesn’t allow them to confess their love.
39. Horimiya
- Director: Masashi Ishihama
- Writer: Hiroki Adachi
- Cast: Haruka Tomatsu, Kouki Uchiyama, and others
- IMDb Ratings: 8.2/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Funimation
Izumi Miyamura and Kyouko Hori would get along seemed impossible and was the last thing that would come to any individual’s mind. But, a fateful meeting between the two led them to reveal their inner self. She is famous in school, and Hori takes a little time to socialize because of the work at the house.
They both become friends real quick and spend time at Hori’s home. Both know each other very well and explored similarities. But, Kyouko’s world crumbles when things become complex.
38. Ouran High School Host Club
- Director: Takuya Igarashi
- Writer: Bisco Hatori
- Cast: Todd Haberkorn, Caitlin Glass, and others
- IMDb Ratings: 8.2/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Hulu
Ouran High School Host Club ordinary high school girl Haruhi Fujioka is an average girl in all ways. Yet, surprisingly, she got herself enrolled in an elite school- Ouran High School. But, despite being average, she is a good student and deserves to be in that very place.
When she searched for a quiet place to study, she came across a weird music room (a host club). This same schoolroom was the place of Ouran High School Host Club or Ouran Academy Host Club. Unfortunately, she accidentally broke an expensive vase in the Ouran koukou host club and got herself into a strange situation.
Now, she has to work as a host, living like a boy. She will now have an unforgettable high school experience. Audiences will sure end up loving this series Ouran High School Host Club.
37. Kamisama Kiss
- Director: Akitaro Daichi
- Writer: Julietta Suzuki
- Cast: Alexis Tipton, Jād Saxton, and others
- IMDb Ratings: 8.1/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Hulu
Because of difficult circumstances, Nanami Momozono, a high school girl, has become poor and doesn’t have a home. This, however, doesn’t change her nature of being kind. When she finds a man being harassed by a dog, she intervenes to help him. This man thanks Nanami and gives her a new home. But unfortunately, her new home is not an ordinary shrine.
She didn’t know that the rundown shrine was not just any ordinary shrine, and she lived there, which meant that she now had to be a new shrine deity. But, of course, being one comes with a different set of problems.
A demon and a snake have their intentions related to Nanami. The former wants to devour her, and the latter wants to marry her. She gets help from a fox spirit, which eventually leads to romance between the two.
Kamisama Kiss is a great anime to watch, and there are many similarities between this and Kaichou wa Maid sama.
36. Toradora!
- Director: Tatsuyuki Nagai
- Writer: Yuyuko Takemiya
- Cast: Rie Kugimiya, Yasuko Takasu and others
- IMDb Ratings: 8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: 4anime
Taiga Aisaka and Ryuuji Takasa are high school students stuck in desperate situations. They’re both in love with their best friend and therefore have come up with an alliance.
Taiga is known as Palmtop Tiger, and Takasu is always offending. Finally, they work together towards their common goal, but things change when they get closer as new feelings start developing.
35. Skip Beat!
- Director: Kiyoko Sayama
- Writer: Kiyoko Sayama
- Cast: Todd Haberkorn, Caitlin Glass, and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7.9/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Prime Video
Shoutaro Fuwa is a rising star, and Kyuoko Megami is dedicated to him. She has done everything she could to support his journey, but one day she realizes that whatever she did for him has gone into vain. He took everything she did for granted and didn’t value her.
Kyuoko is shattered after learning this and plans sweet revenge. The plan is to go into showbiz herself and become a more giant star than Shoutaro. However, the program can only pull off if she can focus and keep the negative things at the side.
Skip Beat has a great storyline and character development. In addition, both Skip Beat and Kaichou wa Maid sama share various similarities.
34. Lovely Complex
- Director: Konosuke Uda
- Writer: Aya Nakahara
- Cast: Kazuko Kojima, Akemi Okamura and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7.9/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
It is often said that nothing matters in love, whether it may be gender, weight, height, or even age. High school students Atsushi Ootani and Risa Koizumi are the two for whom height is an essential criterion. Lovely Complex is their story.
Risa is 172 cm tall and Ootani is just 156 cm tall. They both have a height complex as both lie on the extreme ends of standard criteria for height. However, they both find comfort in each other after going through a breakup, and it seems that a lovely complex will build up.
33. School Rumble
- Director: Shinji Takamatsu
- Writer: Jin Kobayashi
- Cast: Todd Haberkorn, Caitlin Glass, and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7.8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 43%
- Streaming Platform: Hulu
Just by saying three ordinary words- I Love You things change, and such high school romance has been shown in School Rumble. Tenma Tsukamoto and Kenji Harima are in love with two different individuals but haven’t confessed their love.
Tenma has not been able to do so because she is scared of how that person will react to this, and she has no prior dating experience. However, Kenji dates a bit more but is well aware that his confession won’t be an easy task, mainly because of the rumors surrounding him.
School Rumble is a romantic comedy with relatable situations and is must watch for all lovers of this genre. Tenma and Kenji constantly try to win the hearts of their loved ones in School Rumble.
32. Snow White with the Red Hair
- Director: Masahiro Andō
- Writer: Sorata Akizuki
- Cast: Josh Grelle, Ian Sinclair, and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7.8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Hulu
Shirayuki is a cheerful red-haired girl who lives in the country of Tanbarun. She works at a herbal shop as an apothecary. However, her life changes for good when she meets Prince Raji. He tries to force her to become a concubine and doesn’t give her any say.
Shirayuki cuts off her hair goes into the forests, and is rescued by Raji. He is the second prince of the neighboring country. So that she can pay off her debt, Shirayuki works in Clarine’s court as a herbalist.
We see Shirayuki’s journey at Zen and Clarine’s royal palace in this anime. As friendship becomes loyal, enemies are formed, and the main characters learn to support each other as they move on their paths.
31.Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You
- Director: Hiro Kaburaki
- Writer: Karuho Shiina
- Cast: Daisuke Namikawa, Mamiko Noto and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7.8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Hulu
The character in Kimi ni Todoke: Kuronuma Sawako is just like The Ring. She is often misinterpreted by others and thus has no friends.
Kazehaya Shouta, a popular boy in her school, starts talking to her one day. Will this be the chance for Shouta to change and get free from the situation? Well, there is hope for love and romance between these two. This anime like Kaichou Wa Maid-Sama, is fun to watch.
30. His and Her Circumstances
- Director: Hideaki Anno, Hiroki
- Writer: Masami Tsuda
- Cast: Atsuko Enomoto, Chihiro Suzuki and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7.7/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Prime Video
His and Her Circumstances or Kare Kani is a manga series written by Masami Tsuda. The manga series Kare Kano was serialized in Lala and collected in 21 tankōbon volumes. The manga series was serialized from 1996 to 2005 in LaLa and organized into various books by Hakusensha.
The plot of His and Her Circumstances is about the romance between Yukino Miyazawa and Soichiro Arima. Yukino is the perfect student, and Soichiro is her academic rival.
In North America, the series was published and licensed by Tokyopop. In addition, the chapters from the initial seven volumes were adapted into the TV series of 26 episodes by Gainax.
Hideaki Anno and Kazuta Tsurumaki direct the series His and Her Circumstances. In Japan, the episodes were broadcasted on TV Tokyo from October to March 1999. In North America, the license for distribution was done by Right Stuf International.
29. Kakuriyo: Bed and Breakfast for Spirits
- Director: Yoshiko Okuda
- Writer: Midori Yūma
- Cast: Shunichi Toki, Atsushi Tamaru, and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7.6/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Her mother abandons Aoi Tsubaki as a child. Instead, she can see spirits from the Hidden realm- also known as ayakashi. Her grandfather- Shirou, also has the same powers. So he took her under him and taught her to live with these spirits in peace.
When he passed away, Aoi was a young woman studying in college. She just had cooking knowledge for her protection, with which she protected herself from human-eating spirits. However, so that the humans eating ayakashi don’t eat other humans, she takes the responsibility to feed the hungry ones that cross her path.
When she gives her lunch to a mysterious spirit, she gets transported to the Hidden Realm. She learns that she was collateral for the debt her grandfather owned. Her grandfather’s debt was one hundred million yen.
What was her way out? The only way she could escape was through Mary Oodanna. So she refused her fate and decided to pay off her grandfather’s debt by opening an eatery in Oodana’s inn.
In Kakuriyo: Bed and Breakfast for Spirits, we see Aoi’s journey as she changes the lives of many kayaks through her only weapon- her cooking.
28. Blue Spring Ride
- Director: Ai Yoshimura
- Writer: Tomoko Konparu
- Cast: Yuki Kaji, Kenichiro Ohashi, and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7.5/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 53%
- Streaming Platform: VRV, Crunchyroll
Futaba Yoshioka was a popular girl in his school and was well-liked by the opposite sex but not liked by her female classmates. However, she overcame all these things due to Kou Tanaka. She never was this close to a guy before, and he also saved her many times.
They both shared many good moments and had plans made for the summer festival. When Futaba came to know about Kou’s disappearance, she was very disappointed. Futaba got sad and angry at him.
Futaba, a high school girl, wanted to try her luck in becoming the favorite of her class. But, unlike other girls, she was a tomboy and didn’t crave attention. So she gets surprised when her old classmate comes back into her life. His name is Kou Mabuchi and not Kou Tanaka.
The plot, the anime form, and the great soundtrack make this stand in the list of romance anime shows.
27. The World is Still Beautiful
- Director: Hajime Kamegaki
- Writer: Dai Shiina
- Cast: Rena Maeda, Tomokazu Sugita
- IMDb Ratings: 7.4/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: VRV, Crunchyroll
Soredemo Sekai Wa Utsukushii, or The World is Still Beautiful, consists of 12 episodes, and it aired between April 2014 to June 2014. Unfortunately, the World is Still Beautiful story is fantasy, and such anime shows haven’t been coming around lately.
Nike Lemercier is a princess of Rain, and Livius Ornivus Ifrikia is a young ruler of the Sun Kingdom. He is ruthless and doesn’t like forming attachments with anyone.
When Nike comes into the Sun kingdom due to her gift of a great voice and ability to call Rain, she struggles with the thoughts of whether it is possible to live without the Rain? Will Rain and Sun fall in love together? Will Rain and Sun develop feelings for each other?
26. The Wallflower
- Director: Shinichi Watanabe
- Writer:Tomoko Hayakawa
- Cast: Aya Ōmasa, Kazuya Kamenashi and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7.4/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 50%
- Streaming Platform: Hulu, Funimation Now
Similarities shared by Kaichou wa Maid sama and The Wallflower are hard to describe as superficially they have different plots but share a similar sense of humor. If you like the humor in Kaichou wa Maid sama, then you’ll end up liking this one as well. These anime shows have a lot of laugh-out moments.
Nakahara Sunako is a high school girl interested in coffins and horror movies. She is sent to live in an extravagant mansion by her aunt. In that same mansion live four handsome strangers. Living with these boys gives her nosebleeds, and she soon discovers that these boys have made a bet with her aunt.
They have an arrangement that says that they’ll make Nakahara a magnificent lady, and in return, they live rent-free in that mansion. But unfortunately, Nakahara has already set aside her femininity and decided to live in darkness, so she tries to nullify all their efforts.
25. Boys Over Flowers
- Director: Shigeyasu Yamauchi
- Writer: Yoko Kamio
- Cast: Naoki Miyashita, Koji Yamamoto, and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7.4/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 71%
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Yoko Kamio writes Boys Over Flowers. He also illustrated the Japanese shōjo manga series. The plot of Boys Over Flowers is based in Eitoku Academy, an elite school in which students from wealthy families study.
In this, Tsukushi Makino is the main character from a working-class family. He is a member of Flower Four, an elite group of Eitoku Academy, also known as F4.
Boys Over Flowers, or Hana Yori Dango, was serialized in Margaret’s bi-weekly magazine from October 1992 to September 2003. It was collected into 37 tankōbon volumes, and the manga series was adapted into 51 episodes anime series and an anime film.
In the US, the manga was licensed by Viz Media. Apart from this anime series, the manga has also been adapted into various dramas in various languages.
24.Itazura na Kiss (ItaKiss)
- Director: Osamu Yamazaki
- Writer: Kaoru Tada
- Cast: Honoka Miki, Yuki Furukawa and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7.4/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%
- Streaming Platform: Hulu
Kotoko Aihara, a third-year high school girl, is shaken when her house is razed due to an earthquake. She has to share her roof with Naoki Irie, the most brilliant student in Japan.
They both are not strangers, but Kotoko distanced herself from him after rejecting his love letter in the relationship they shared during their past.
She has no hopes of getting him back due to the interfering mother and the friends. But, Kotoko remains positive because now she has to live with him in the same house. Her crush has never been in her so proximity and reach.
23. Gakuen Alice
- Director: Takahiro Omori
- Writer: Higuchi Tachibana
- Cast: Rie Kugimiya, Romi Park and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7.3/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Hotaru and Mikanhave have been best friends for the longest time imaginable. Hotaru is emotionless, and Mikanhave is ditzy. They are inseparable until something strange happens in their lives. Hotaru was invited to attend a weird school that is far away. The school is for students with unique abilities and is known as ‘Alice’.
Mikan, unable to separate from her friends, goes on a mission to find her. Finally, after traveling far away, she finds Hotaru. But unfortunately, Mikan gets much more than she asked for and now is in a school filled with people with strange abilities.
Apart from students, there are strange animals, and she has now made rivalry with the most brutal punk that lives in that town. The themes of Gakuen Alice include comedy superpowers.
22. Working!
- Director: Yoshimasa Hiraike
- Writer: Karino Takatsu
- Cast: Saki Fujita, Kana Asumi and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7.3/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Souta Takanashi loves every small and cute thing. He works in Wagnaria family restaurant. His pay is okay, and the clients are also polite but are often irritated while he deals with the staff. Souta worries about his life as his every encounter with Inami makes him injured.
Working is among the best romantic comedies and is based on a 4-Koma manga. Both Kaichou wa Maid sama and Working! Show the main characters working part-time and having troubles through which they learn various life lessons. This anime also has similar humor and romance, just like Kaichou wa Maid sama.
21. Shugo Chara!
- Director: Kenji Yasuda
- Writer: Peach-Pit
- Cast: Kanae Itō, Nanae Katō, and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7.3/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95%
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Shugo Chara, or Mu Guardian Characters being a Japanese shōjo manga series, is written by Peach-Pit. The story of Shugo Chara is about Amu Hinamori, an elementary school girl. She is a popular girl in her school and is often called cooly and spicy, but she is an introvert.
When Amu wishes to be reborn, she finds three eggs the following day. These three eggs hatch into three Guardian Characters: Su, Miki, and Ran. She wished for the courage to be born as her would-be self and surprisingly found three Guardian Characters.
Shugo Chara! was published by Kodansha and serialized by Nakayoshi in Japan. The English language manga rights were licensed by Del Rey, with the first volume released in March 2007.
20. Kaze no Stigma
- Director: Junichi Sakata
- Writer: Takahiro Yamato
- Cast: Kazuma Yagami, Ayano Kannagi, and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7.3/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Hulu
In Kaze no Stigma, Kazuma returns from exile with a new mojo. But unfortunately, the charm is mighty, giving rise to rivalry in the family.
Kazuma Yagami uses Fuujustu, which is the ability to control the winds. Then, finally, he returns to his old home or the Kannagi noble household. He came after spending four years in exile because he could not control fire which led to his defeat in a duel with his younger cousin.
Kaze no Stigma is a fun comedy to watch, and those interested in magic, battles, humor, and great moments should watch this anime.
19. Kobato
- Director: Mitsuyuki Masuhara
- Writer: Michiko Yokote, Nanase Ohkawa
- Cast: Kana Hanazawa, Tomoaki Maeno, and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7.3/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Peacock
Those who liked Kaichou wa Maid sama are suggested to watch Kobato as it is a light-hearted anime with a great plot. Both the anime shows are super fun and have a great story. Those who liked Kaichou wa Maid sama will also like Kobato as they both are light-hearted comedies.
Kobato Hanato is on a mission to collect a hundred konpeito and the heart-shaped candy-shaped trophies. To manage these, she has to heal the people’s hearts and go to a particular place. A stuffed animal is accompanying her on this journey. This stuffed animal has the role of counting her scores and reminding her that she has a year to complete the goal. So Kobato has to collect this konpeito so that her deepest wish can come true.
18. Sukitte Ii na yo (Say “I Love You”)
- Director: Toshimasa Kuroyanagi, Takuya Satō
- Writer: Kanae Hazuki
- Cast: Caitlynn French, Leraldo Anzaldua, and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7.3/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%
- Streaming Platform: Hulu
Mei Tachibana had a traumatic experience in her past, which led her to decide not to be with people in the future ever again. So now, she is considered to be aloof and gloomy.
Yamato Kurosawa, a boy one day, started to talk with her. He is the most popular boy in her school. Their little chit-chat led to an exchange of numbers, then they kissed. Will these things change Mei? Will things go well with Mei this time?
17. Tonari no Kaibutsu-kun (My Little Monster!)
- Director: Sho Tsukikawa
- Writer: Robico
- Cast: Tatsuhisa Suzuki, Haruka Tomatsu and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7.3/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 3/5
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
My Little Monster! is about what happens when two completely different teenagers fall in love. Well, we can tell what all happens. There will be misunderstandings and emotional experiences.
Shizu Mizutanu has her goals set as she just wants to focus on her studies. She meets Haru Yoshida, just like her but has a violent nature. When two meet each other, they form a friendship. In this, his company, emotions, and feelings begin to develop.
Both are unaware of their feelings and don’t know what is happening. However, the friendship they share grows into love. My Little Monster! is a great anime like Kaichou wa Maid-sama.
16. Special A
- Director: Yoshikazu Miyao
- Writer: Maki Minami
- Cast: Jun Fukuyama, Kazuma Horie, Yūko Gotō and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7.3/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Hulu, Crunchyroll
Hikari Hanazono and Kei Takishima knew each other’s, childhood friends. They had known each other since they were six-year-old. Now they are rivals and friends and attend an elite school Hakusen. They’re among the school’s best students as Kei stands first in class and Hikari comes second.
This is where the circumstances get worse. Kei has been at the top of everything since the start, which is the reason behind their rivalry. Hikari is trying hard to beat Kei no matter what it takes. They didn’t know that this rivalry was what would bring them closer to each other.
15. Seitokai Yakuindomo
- Director: Hiromitsu Kanazawa
- Writer: Tozen Ujiie
- Cast: Shintarō Asanuma, Yōko Hikasa and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7.1/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Takatoshi Tsuda is called due to his untidy unfirm by Shino Amakusa, the school council president. As she delayed Takatoshi, as an apology, she offered him the position as a vice president in the school council.
Another reason for doing so was that they needed male input. Boys are also getting admission into Ousai Private Academy now. When that happens, Takatosi finds that he became part of the council without even entering the school building itself.
The student council members are strange. Shino, the president, is studious and looks serious, but actually, he is full of perverted thoughts. At first glance, the secretary Aria Sichijou looks like a typical rich girl, but she is just like the president herself. However, Suzu Hagimaru is average-looking but is just like an elementary school student and is conscious of his body.
Surrounded by such cute and lovely girls, the newly made vice president now has to work hard through all the insanity and sexual humor. Seitokai Yakuindomo is undoubtedly among the best anime like Kaichou wa Maid-sama.
14. Inu x Boku Secret Service
- Director: Naokatsu Tsuda
- Writer: Cocoa Fujiwara
- Cast: Rina Hidaka, Yuichi Nakamura
- IMDb Ratings: 7.1/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Ririchiyo Shirakiin lives with a renowned family, and she is their sheltered daughter. She has a slight build and is wealthy. For most of her life, she has been protected and was dependent. There is just one problem, though, she could not control her sharp tongue as she has no communication skills.
Ririchiyo, with the help of her childhood friend, goes to live in Maison de Ayakshi. She quickly finds out that this high-security complex was home to people with very different personalities. She had never seen anything like that before. However, this is not all as they were not ordinary humans, but half-humans and half-demons.
This was not all for the troubles brought in Ririchiyo’s life to stay in her home, and she even required a Secret Service Agent. Soushi Miketsumi is her newest partner, but he is clingy and creepy apart from a handsome stranger. He was well versed with the situations when she needed space and sometimes would be overprotective of her. Things began to worsen when she started going to school with these neighbors around her. Ririchiyo indeed had a difficult path ahead of her.
13. Mayo Chiki!
- Director: Keiichiro Kawaguchi
- Writer: Hajime Asano
- Cast: Genevieve Simmons, Satoshi Hino, and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: HiDive
Kinjirou Sakamachi, with the help of his mother and sister, developed a strong body that could take on punches, kicks, and deadly bumps while being on a vehicle. However, he has gynophobia with this, i.e., he is afraid of women. If a girl even touches him, he faints or has nosebleeds.
His life changes to worse when he has a fateful meeting in the restroom with a girl. He was trying to escape from a girl and accidentally discovered that Subaru Konoe, the most popular student in their school, is a female. So naturally, Subaru attacks Kinjirou, and he falls unconscious. But, in exchange for keeping her secret, Subaru promises Kinjirou to help him overcome his phobia.
12. Peach Girl
- Director: Hiroshi Ishiodori
- Writer: Miwa Ueda
- Cast: Laura Bailey, Cherami Leigh, and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Hulu
Peach Girl is yet another Japanese shōjo manga series written by Miwi Ueda. It was collected in 18 volumes and published in Japan from 1998 to 2003 in Bessatsu Friend by Kodansha.
Peach Girl is a high school drama where Momo Adachi is the lead character. This anime series shows her friendships, rivalries, and love life. This series was adapted as a Taiwanese drama and a Japanese anime series.
Tokyopop published the North American version of Peach Girl manga in two parts. Peach Girl covered the first eight volumes. Peach Girl: Change of Heart covered the subsequent ten volumes. In North America, Peach Girl was distributed by Funimation Entertainment.
11. Tokyo Mew Mew
- Director: Takahiro Natori
- Writer: Mia Ikumi, Reiko Yoshida
- Cast: Saki Nakajima, Amanda Brown, and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Japanese shōjo manga series Tokyo Mew Mew is illustrated by Mia Ikumi, and Reiko Yoshida wrote the series. It was initially serialized from September 2000 to February 2003 in Nakayoshi. Later, the manga series was published in seven volumes from February 2001 to April 2003.
The plot of Tokyo Mew Mew is about five girls infused with animals’ DNA. This gives these girls special powers, and with these powers, they transform into Mew Mews. Ichigo Momoniya leads these girls, and they have to protect the Earth from aliens.
Tokyo Mew Mew is a 52 episode anime series by Nippon Animation and Studio Pierrot. On April 6, 2002, it was released in Japan on Tokyo TV and TV Aichi.
10. Ookami Shoujo to Kuro Ouji (Wolf Girl and Black Prince)
- Director: Ryūichi Hiroki
- Writer: Ayuko Hatta
- Cast: Mariya Ise, Takahiro Sakurai and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 43%
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
High school girl Erika made a mistake that she could never reverse. Erika Shinohara told her classmates that she had a handsome boyfriend and showed them pictures of a stranger. But, the guy in the photo was a boy in their school, and he overheard all the conversation Erika had.
This is an embarrassing situation for Erika, but she had to do it in, and her circumstances led her to ask him to be her fake boyfriend. Little did Erika know that Kyouya Sata has a dark mode and a personality like the Black Prince. Erika, the female character, will realize soon what trouble she got herself into with this Black Prince.
Wolf Girl and Black Prince will be liked by the fans of Kaichou wa Maid sama. It is a fantastic anime, just like Kaichou wa Maid same.
9. Karin
- Director: Shinichiro Kimura
- Writer: Yuna Kagesaki
- Cast: Sayuri Yahagi, Yuka Inokuchi and others
- IMDb Ratings: 6.9/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 74%
- Streaming Platform: Funimation Now
There are few similarities between Kaichou wa Maid sama and Karin, but you’d like Karin if you liked Kaichou wa Maid sama. Both the anime shows are high school dramas and have a female protagonist that works hard. In addition, there are excellent laugh-out moments in both lovely male protagonists. Ironically, both the male main characters are named Usui.
Karin is a vampire, but she is a blood marker, unlike her kind. So she has to inject her extra blood into her victims, and things worsen when she cannot find a victim in time. If she doesn’t find a victim from time to time, she gets excessive nosebleeds. Nosebleeds are a significant problem as she sees it challenging to find safe victims.
A transfer student Usui Kenta comes to her school and is her classmate. He proves to be useful as he has the nature that vampires can enjoy. Karin is a lovely romantic anime show, and those who liked Kaichou wa Maid sama should watch this too. Karin is basically about a vampire, survival, and high school life.
8. Place to Place
- Director: Fumitoshi Oizaki
- Writer: Ishiki
- Cast: Nobuhiko Okamoto, Hitomi Nabatame and others
- IMDb Ratings: 6.7/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: HiDive, Spectrum On Demand
Tsumiki Miniwa believes that love is always in the heart. She has been in love with Otonashi for several years now. But, she has not been able to confess her feelings till now as he seems to know what she feels about him.
Both Tsumiki and Otonashi are great friends who often tease each other and share a great relationship. It is clear to everyone and the rest of the group that they would look great together. In school, Tsumiki spends her time with her friends in her daily life. Will she finally gather up the courage to confess her feelings?
7. Earl and Fairy
- Director: Kōichirō Sōtome
- Writer: Mizue Tani
- Cast: Hiro Yūki, Hikaru Midorikawa and others
- IMDb Ratings: 6.7/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 70%
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime Video.
Mizue Tani wrote a series of light novels- The Earl and the Fairy. The anime adaptation of the same was released from September to December 2008. On April 30, 2009, a visual novel for PlayStation 2 was released.
The story of The Earl and the Fairy is based in Victorian Britain. It is about Lydia Carlton, a 17-year-old, and her adventures. She is also known as the “Fairy Doctor” because she is interested in fairies and understands them a lot.
Her life changes when she meets Edgar J.C Ashenbert and his crew during a sea voyage to London. Edgar is the Legendary Blue Knight Earl. The art style and the plot of the anime The Earl and the Fairy are unique. It is also a slow-burn love triangle and has shown romance in the purest form.
6. Haruka Nogizaka’s Secret
- Director: Munenori Nawa
- Writer: Gō Tamai
- Cast: Mai Goto, Mamiko Noto
- IMDb Ratings: 6.5/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Gogoanime
Haruka Nogizaka’s Secret is set at a private school in Japan- Hakujō Academy. The anime plot is about Yūto Ayase and Haruka Nogizaka, his classmate. Yūto is an ordinary boy, but Haruka is not a typical high school girl. Instead, Haruka is brilliant and from a wealthy family. She is a popular school girl.
On one day, Yūto is asked to return some books to the school library by Nobunga Asaruka, his good friend. He goes to the library and finds Haruka there. It is there that he learns that Haruka is a die-hard fan of manga and anime. She also likes otaku culture. Yūto promises her that he won’t tell anyone about her hobby. Haruka wants to keep her hobby and likes a secret because this will be considered unworthy of her status and image.
They both come close and become great friends. Haruka and Yūto start spending time together. Yūto keeps his lips sealed just like he promised her. Haruka and Yūto begin developing a great relationship with each other.
3. Citrus
- Director: Takeo Takahashi, Naoyuki Tatsuwa
- Writer: Saburouta
- Cast: Megan Shipman, Amber Lee Connors
- IMDb Ratings: 6.3/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Yuzu Aihara is constantly bothered by her appearance, and she loves fashion. She hasn’t dated anyone but likes to go out with her friends. However, things change for her when her mother remarries, and she has to go to an all-girls school. She can’t wear makeup and is not allowed to carry cell phones.
Yuzu decided to rebel and dressed up on the first day of her school. Due to this attitude, she is called in front of the entire school by Mei Aihara. Mei is the student council president and has the complete opposite personality compared to Yuzu.
Things get even more complicated when Yuzu visits her home and finds out that she has a new sister who is none other than Mei Aihara. To prove a point, Mei kisses Yuzu, but Yuzu cannot overcome that kiss and kind of likes that.
Citrus is a school romance anime and has a complicated plot. But, it also has the usual themes like the student council president having a new sister with the music of developed feelings.
2. He is My Master
- Director: Shouji Saeki
- Writer: Matsu
- Cast: Ai Shimizu, Junko Minagawa and others
- IMDb Ratings: 5.9/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 80%
- Streaming Platform: Gogoanime, Amazon Prime Video.
Izmir and Mitsuki are two runaway sisters, and they are facing problems. However, their difficulties ease up when they meet Yoshitaka Nakabayashi, a wealthy teenage orphan. He offers them jobs as maids, and it all seems like a dream come true to them.
Yoshitaka has a lot of spy cameras and stops at nothing to fulfill his perversities. He doesn’t even caretake the consent from the girls. Will these runaway sisters be able to save themselves from him?
1. School Days
- Director: Keitaro Motonaga
- Writer: Makoto Uezu
- Cast: Daisuke Hirakawa, Shiho Kawaragi
- IMDb Ratings: 5.9/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Makoto Itou loves the beauty of Kotonoha Katsura and has liked her for a long time. But, he was too shy to come up and confess his feelings. So, instead of approaching her, he took her photos and kept them hidden.
Sekai Sainoji finds those secret pictures, and instead of ratting him, she offers to help him get together with her. She even becomes good friends with her just for him. So, an impromptu friendship builds in this trio. In-School Days, we see the lives of three teenagers as they live their high school lives.
This was the list of best anime like Kaichou Wa Maid sama. We searched all the anime collections to make this list for the die-hard fan of Kaichou wa Maid same. More anime shows like Kaicho wa Maid sama and many great ones fall in this genre. If we missed your favorite anime in this list, let us know in the comments below. As more anime like Kaichou wa Maid-sama will release, we’ll add them to this list.
Big Sky Season 2: When Does The Show Return With New Episodes In 2022 and What To Expect?
Our favorite crime drama series is back with another power-packed season, and we honestly couldn’t ask for more! Yes, Big Sky season 2 is coming up. We can assure you that things will get crazier this time, with some of the most spine-chilling twists and turns that are sure to leave you amazed.
We can figure this out by the intensity shown in the first season. People who earlier watched the first season know that this show isn’t afraid of taking risks. At first glance, it gives the vibe of a typical detective story that follows the lives of two detectives, Cody Hoyt and Cassie Dewell, who solve crimes together and are also seen sharing a romantic relationship. We also have Cody’s ex-wife Jenny in the picture, who freelances for Cody’s agency as a detective.
The series put a hook on the fans when a major twist happens in the first episode. We won’t spill any more beans. The first episode completely changes the audience’s perspective about the entire dynamic of what the show could have been. We feel like that’s the biggest feature of being the ideal thriller television series that you have no idea what will happen next.
Before the first season of Big Sky even ended, the series was renewed for the first season because viewers were going insane at the intriguing thriller story. We can expect an insane storyline from the second season because one thing is for sure this series serves beyond our expectations.
Big Sky Season 1 Plotline
Big Sky is a crime drama thriller television series developed by David E. Kelley. It is based on The Highway series of books written by C. J. Box. The first season was released on ABC as a fall entry in 2020-21 on November 17, 2020. The second season was released on September 30, 2021. Executive producers include C. J. Box, David E. Kelley, Matthew Gross, Ross Fineman along with Elwood Reid.
Big Sky Season 1 revolves around two private detectives named Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt teaming up with ex-wife and cop Jenny Hoyt to solve a kidnapping case of two sisters captured by a truck driver in Montana. Together, Cassie and Jenny will unfold the truth behind this unlikely situation.
Big Sky Season 1 Cast
We will be seeing Katheryn Winnick playing the character of Jenny Hoyt. No one could have played the role of Cassie Dewell better than Kylie Bunbury. Cody Hoyt, the husband of Cassie, will be played by Ryan Phillippe. Brian Geraghty very well plays Ronald Pergman. Some other supporting cast members include:
- Jesse James Keitel as Jerrie Kennedy, John Carroll Lynch as Rick Legarski, Jeffrey Joseph as Joseph Dewell, Gabriel Jacob-Cross as Kai Dewell, Anja Savcic as Scarlet Leyendecker, Jeremy Ray Taylor as Bridger Ryan.
- Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson as Harper, Valerie Mahaffey as Helen Pergman, Natalie Alyn Lind as Danielle Sullivan, Jade Pettyjohn as Grace Sullivan, Ted Levine as Horst Kleinsasser, Brooke Smith as Merrilee Legarski, and Gage Marsh as Justin Hoyt.
Where To watch Big Sky Season 1
Season 1 of Big Sky is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video. You can also purchase the episodes on YouTube and Apple TV+. Sadly, the popular crime drama thriller series Big Sky is unavailable to stream for Netflix audiences.
Expected Plotline
Big Sky Season 1 showcased Jenny Hoyt joining hands with Cassie Dewell and continuing the search for the truck driver, who was the man behind the kidnapping of two sisters in Montana. As Big Sky Season 2 starts with the truck driver of Montana still missing, Jenny decides to rejoin the country’s sheriff while she encounters another massive case of stolen drugs and money.
Big Sky Season 2 Release Date
Season 1 of Big Sky was released on November 17, 2020. The second season was released on September 30, 2021, on ABC. However, They did not release the second half of season 2 . Speculations are that the new episodes will be released from Thursday, February 24 at 10:00 p.m. ET on ABC. So, fans, take a deep breath. Your wait is finally going to be over.
The first season of Big Sky has 16 episodes, which are available for binge-watching on Hulu and abc.com. You can also stream the first season by purchasing on YouTube, Amazon, and AppleTV+. At the same time, the second season has eight episodes as of now. You can re-watch all the episodes as it won’t take long, and you don’t want to miss out on minute details to get all the clues.
Elwood Reid is the showrunner for Season 2. Reid earlier served as an executive producer for the first season. He has taken the showrunner duties from the series creator, David E. Kelley. However, Kelley will be part of the team as an executive producer.
Cast members of Big Sky Season 2
The cast members of Big Sky Season 2 are largely the same. Kylie Bunbury came back as Cassie Dewell and Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt and Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman. However, many new cast members joined the show. Unfortunately, audiences who loved season 1 for its amazing cast might not connect to the new characters. Some of the cast members are as follows:
- Travis Stone as Logan Marshall-Green, Romy Rosemont as Agatha, David Meunier as Dietrich, Michael Malarkey as Deputy Harvey, Smiley as Michael Tomsu, Janina Gavankar as Ren, Madelyn Kientz as Max.
- T.V. Carpio as Rachel, Arturo Del Puerto as T-Lock, Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson as Harper, Ryan De Quintal as Creary, Lola Skye Reid as Madison, and Jamie-Lynn Sigler Tonya, and Jinder Mahal as Dhruv.
Where To Watch Big Sky Season 2
ABC will have the release of The second half of Big Sky Season 2.
Final Words On Big Sky
While fans are delighted to hear that their favorite crime drama series detectives are back yet again to solve some of the most unexpected mysteries, the chemistry portrayed by the two main leads in the show, Cassie and Jenny, is something that pulls us back after every episode. The flashbacks Cassie gets with her husband adds an emotional element to this series. This makes the show all the way more interesting.
The trailer of the new episodes features Cassie and Jenny attending the funeral of Joseph Dewell. It was an emotional moment for Cassie as she couldn’t process her father’s death. Jenny helps Cassie figure out his killer, and we can’t wait to experience a revenge story focused on women.
It is crucial to present women-centric series like Big Sky to show the younger generation that women can do everything. When they are adamant about taking revenge, you will get a hard time.
