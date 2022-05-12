Finance
Ways To Make Passive Income From An Ecommerce Website: An Overview
Many leading online businesses don’t even have a physical address today! These companies are solely online and selling products and services through their ecommerce website. If you know what sales, you can also setup an ecommerce website and start making passive income from it. You just need to get your website developed by a web designed and upload your products to start. Here, you will explore more about the ecommerce store and several earning sources from such store.
Ways To Make Passive Income From An Ecommerce Store – A Guide
You might think an ecommerce store has a single income source – that is when your products are sold! But you can actually setup multiple sources of income that can give you extra cash even if you’re not getting enough sales from your newly established online store. Let’s have a look at those alternative earning sources you can setup on your store online.
#1 Advertising Revenues
This concept works fine with almost any type of website online. If your website is generating some visitors, you can convert those unique visits into revenues. You need to get approved on the advertising networks like Google AdSense, Chitika, and Infolinks to get started. These advertising networks let webmasters display ads on websites and share revenues with the publishers. You can place some ads on suitable places on your ecommerce website and gradually you will develop a decent passive income generator from them.
#2 Affiliate Offers
Thousands of vendors are looking for credible affiliates to get their products sold! You can join affiliate networks like ClickBank, Amazon, JVzoo etc. and add some affiliate products on the website. These products will help you generate decent cash once your ecommerce site has started generating organic visits redirected from the search engines. Do some SEO and marketing to get your site ranked well on the search engines and soon you will develop a cash inflow!
#3 Banned Spaces
Most ecommerce stores rent spaces on their websites to others. These banner spaces can generate a lot of money if your web store has a good reputation online. You don’t even need to get your products sold, rather these banners will help you generate great passive income. You need to remember one thing – the more visit you get, the more money you make! There are also some media websites that’ll help you find potential leads for renting out the banner spaces on your website.
#4 Email Marketing
You can give away some useful stuffs to make your store popular in the beginning. Just install an attractive form for your website and let your visitors know how the freebie can help them. You will get plenty of emails from potential clients. You can use that targeted, high-converting email lists to market your own products or the affiliate products you’re promoting.
A popular ecommerce website can make you six figure earnings every year. But it’s not possible to get your store rank #1 in a couple of months. It might take years to get to that #1 position on the search engines. Meanwhile, you can use these income sources discussed above and generate passive income from the store.
Trusted Social Media Agency Services For Your Business
In our current modern era, social media agency services play a very important role on the stage of digital marketing. Why? Because billions of people use the worldwide web and specifically social media, every single day. It doesn’t matter what you sell, it only matters how you market what you sell. And if over half of the world’s population is on SM, what better way to broadcast you product and brand than in front of such a large audience?
We know how stressful it can be to trust another person to manage your social media. Especially because with Facebook, Twitter, etc, both good and bad news spread very, very quickly. That’s why at SociallyIn, we strive to be a social media agency services you can trust to deliver only the best for your business, which includes brand management, social consultancy, the monitoring of social media channels, pay-per-click social ad campaigns, cross channel promotion, affordable social media agency services pricing, and more. Why be out of the social media groove when you can be SociallyIn?
One of the most important things to remember about social media is that it’s the perfect way to engage your customers. If they have a complaint and you’re quick about responding and making things right on SM, chances are you can avoid a lot of bad publicity that can bring bad results to your business. One of the downsides to SM is how quickly news can spread. So what can you do to use this effect to your advantage? The answer is how you deal with customers and if you are giving them a listening ear or not. What’s the secret? Always be willing to listen to negative feedback as well as positive feedback.
SM posts can drive traffic to your Site.
It’s true. Posts on social media can drive some good, quality traffic to your site that has the potential of turning into returning customers. Yes, you want the world to enjoy your wonderful site and draw attention to how awesome it is, but you don’t want it to appear as if you want to draw attention to it, right? That’s why a timely, well-written and attractive post on social media plays such a big role in bringing in new traffic. You can send people directly to your homepage or a certain landing page on your site without using a sales pitch that nobody wanted to hear anyway. Now let me ask you this: who wouldn’t want a piece of that goodness?
Your ultimate goal should be to prove to your customers and even the world at large that you’re not just another corporation who sticks their content online and couldn’t care less how you feel about it. Nope. You want to prove to the world at large that you care about their opinions. That how they feel about your site does really matter. That in the end, if they’re not happy, you’re not happy.
Did you know thatsocial media agency services can actually actively boost your site’s SEO? That’s right! But how? Search engine crawlers are constantly doing their research to find out which sites are earning the most traffic and which sites are being left forgotten and abandoned out in the vast world of internet space. If you have a good content SEO strategy, using social media posts to promote your content can be a wonderful tool. Interested in finding out how to make that happen? You’re in the right place.
Business is all about outdoing the competitors. You want a better ad strategy, a better search engine optimization strategy, a better content strategy and a better social media strategy. Most of the time, the bigger businesses have the upper ground because their budget is a little higher. But this doesn’t have to decide whether or not you’re going to kill your competition or not. Nope! We offer this agency services for small businesses, too. It all comes down to whether or not you’re willing to sacrifice the time and effort to be a little more creative, spend more time writing, dive into learning more about your industry and truly engaging your audience through educational and conversational posts and images. If you can commit to doing that, we can guarantee you’ll end up with fantastic results and a crowd of customers that are not only committed to your brand, but are going to share it with the world.
In the end, we have to face facts. Social media marketing is stressful. More and more so with each passing day as new rules, updates, strategies and tricks stroll onto the scene. It can be difficult to keep up with, most especially because we realize you’re probably buried in work as it is, because we can relate. Running a business is hard work. But that’s where we want to help you. If you have goals for your social media marketing and management, we’re going to help you reach those. We believe in helping small businesses get established as well as helping larger businesses and corporations. Are you nervous about whether or not your SM strategy is working for you? Look no further, because we want to help you make your social media dreams a complete reality. We have different social media marketing packages made exclusively from a well-established social media agency that will fit for anyone in any industry. We want to create a perfect strategy just for you. Without excuses, without hidden expenses and right out of the gate. But that’s what we’re here for: This agency Services you can trust. So what do you say? Get our consultancy today!
Review of HuaWei E170 USB Stick Modem
Introduction
In these recent years, with 3G and 3.5G being accepted as a common and popular mobile network, HSPA (High-Speed Packet Access) becomes very crucial for road warriors, as they are much faster than GPRS network and easy to use.
A person will need a 3G or 3.5G-enabled devices to use this high-speed network (of course, this service is dependent on the Telecommunication Company of the country). It can be in-built in the devices already or it can be in an external unit.
This review is based on HuaWei’s USB Modem E170. HuaWei Technologies Co., Ltd has been aggressively promoting their USB Modems.
Main Content
HuaWei’s latest USB stick modem is much smaller than its predecessor (E220). Technically, this USB stick modem is actually a modem, an USB flash, a virtual CD-ROM drive.
In this review, I will be using the modem from Singapore Telecommunication operator, Starhub.
The Package
The package from Starhub comes in only white colour with a Starhub logo. It is packaged into a DVD size cover with the modem itself and an extended cable. The major difference between E220 (the predecessor) and this E170 is that E170 itself has already a USB connection point. In normal operation, you will not need to use the extended cable. In the operation manual, it states that this cable may be used to enhance the signal. You will need to purchase the SIM Card separately for this modem. Or you can use your existing SIM Card on it. Starhub bundled this package with an unlimited Data SIM Card that is easy to install onto the device.
The Modem
The modem is very light and the finishing is of high quality. The size is slightly bigger than a convention thumb drive. The Dimensions is 80.5mm long by 24.1 mm on the width and 11.8 mm thick. It is glossy white in color and extremely well made. The USB connection is hidden with a cover that is quite sturdy. The cover comes with a silver hinge for you to hang this device around. Near to the USB connection port is the SIM Card holder. It is carefully hidden and flushed with the overall design. I wouldn’t be too sure about that as the device may drop off if it is being pulled (and you are left with a cover only).
The Connection
As mentioned previously, this modem is a virtual CD-ROM drive. Reason being that the software is flashed into it and it is detected as a CD-ROM drive when plugged in. A Dell laptop was used for this connection check. It took about 5 minutes to setup the modem automatically. You will be prompt for the first time to install the software into the computer. It is a compulsory step. After the installation, the Starhub connection panel will show up and you just need to click on the connect icon. Starhub connection is based on HSDPA/HSUPA/UMTS/EDGE/GPRS/GSM.
It takes a minute for it to connect (the modem that I have is without password. Therefore, it is automatically connected when I push the connect icon).
The main panel will show connected once it is done and on the bottom right hand corner of your computer, you can see the Starhub modem logo.
On the main panel itself, you can switch to the statistics page to see the upload and download speed with a nice graph. There is also the text and phone book page that I did not explore. Basically, according to Starhub, the SIM Card is a data card that could not be used for calling. However, basic text messaging is possible. As for the phone book, it is the contacts storage of the SIM card. For this bundle, there are 500 contact slots.
The Performance
Ideally, the download speed for this modem using the Starhub service should be 7.2Mbps. However, the actual performance showed otherwise. This could be due to the signal strength and download sharing factors.
A few tests were done on a website by clicking a link on it to a heavily pictured page and also by refreshing this same page. Both results were satisfactory as it can be loaded within a minute.
The connection is stable. In fact, this unit was tested with Skype and webcam. It has a little lag but this may be due to the other party wireless connection. Therefore, this is not conclusive.
The Usage
This little device is best for Road Warriors to download emails and surf the Internet. As the form factor is small, it can be easily carried around. With an unlimited Data plan, this unit can be connected to the Internet all day without worrying about the bills.
The HSDPA Downlink is 7.2Mbps & HSUPA Uplink 2Mbps, it is still not the fastest as compared to a LAN network. It is not intended for gaming and if you have many heavy files to upload, you may feel the lagging.
If you intend to use it overseas, please check with your Telecommunication operator on the overseas data rate. It may cause a huge dent in your wallet.
Conclusion
Overall, this device serves the basic purpose of connection on the move. With is small form factor, it can be carried anywhere. The connection speed is very dependent on the telecommunication operator. With testing on the previous model (E220) at a 1.8Mbps to 3.6Mbps, some connection heavy task could be quite taxing. You should seriously consider the minimum standard of 7.2Mbps downlink if you wish to use it frequently. It is a Must-Have item for Road Warriors at this moment.
Pre-prepared Legal Documents – Why "Canned" Documents Can Get You Canned
Watching the commercials on late-night TV can be quite an education for the estate planning lawyer. It seems every channel has a commercial hawking pre-prepared, or “canned”, legal documents in order to “save you the costs of hiring a high-priced lawyer”: “Save thousands of dollars with our easy-to-fill-in (insert type of document: wills, trusts, powers of attorney, deeds, etc.)!” “They’re simple to use!” “Avoid paying premium prices for something you can do at home!” There are always people smiling, and “testimonials” by “customers” who claim the forms came with step-by-step instructions and were so easy to use.
To think that the planning, creation and execution of the most important documents in any individual’s life could be so simple!
If only it were so.
This is a classic case of, “if it sounds too good to be true, it’s usually because it is.” American capitalism is a wonderful thing — and as a small businessperson I certainly appreciate the freedom Americans have to make a living — but it is not so wonderful if it harms the consumer who spends his or her hard-earned money on computer programs or form documents that ultimately will not do the job.
I have had several clients come to me with pre-prepared documents that were either completely invalid, didn’t do what they were supposed to do, or required a lot of legal work afterward to fix the mess they got the client in. Some were wills, others were trusts, some were corporation papers and still others were contracts. In each case the client wound up paying more — sometimes far more — for me to clean up the mess.
Lawyers don’t spend four years in college and another three years in law school to be able to fill in canned forms from an online website or office supply store. Most legal documents — especially those that people need for their everyday lives — require precision and formality in order to be legally valid. And they must carefully follow the laws of the state in which they will be used. Wills must contain very specific language and be executed with extreme precision in order to be recognized by the courts. One misstep and a will is invalid. This is particularly important because you can’t re-do a will after you’ve passed on. And that is not what you want for your heirs.
The same goes for deeds, which also must be executed properly or they are not valid. Imagine thinking you’ve transferred — or worse yet, received — a piece of property, only to find out the document isn’t worth the paper it’s written on? Contracts are another type of document people feel they can write up themselves or used “canned” documents without knowing the requirements of the particular area of law, or that state’s law. I can’t tell you how many times one of my red-faced client’s previous penny-foolishness led to lengthy and expensive litigation.
Is it really worth saving anywhere from $750.00 to $1,500.00, depending on the type of document, to have legal documents that may not be valid? While it may be tempting to use pre-prepared legal documents in order to save a little, their use is a classic case of being “penny wise and dollar foolish”. I always say to my clients: “Pay me now or pay me later. If you pay me now it will cost you less than if you have to pay me later to clean up the mess.”
Only a member of the Bar in your state is authorized and competent to prepare these all-important life documents for you. Seek out the proper counsel and be prepared to pay a reasonable price now for expert advice and draftsmanship in order to avoid a costly problem later.
