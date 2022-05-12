What Is Already Simple – TheNewsCrypto

Simple.app aims to reach the public with a product for anyone to understand. The application now is an exchange everything crypto platform, with more than 150 pairs of the top cryptocurrencies. All functionalities resolve around accessibility and simplicity for the user. The whole interface aims to be intuitive for a customer with any level of understanding of trading or cryptocurrency.

We made earning on crypto much more accessible: removing staking requirements and time limits. Our clients get great APY on all assets in their wallet, full stop, there is nothing else that needs to be done.

The difficulty and fear of losing funds in transfers by wallet address can be fully avoided. In Simple app send crypto by phone number or through your contact list. If there is no account with this number, funds will be pending until it is created, or the transfer can be cancelled any time.

A referral program that gives a sizeable fee share for every new invited user and a direct cash reward to incentivize them to join.

We understand that people don’t have to know more than the name of the coin they find most useful or fun. Just like people don’t need to understand cellular network infrastructure to use their phones! That is what Simple does – provides crypto opportunity and utility without even making it seem complicated.

We build the application to revolutionize the way people interact with Crypto, DeFi, Stocks, Investments and Banking. Get rid of a dozen apps on your phone, now it’s Simple. The plan is to provide utility all across the investing structure for every user. Features are developed to facilitate the entire journey for the end user – starting from exploring the market, to their first deposit and all the way to retirement savings.

Here are some of the cool features that are already being built and will be on the app soon:

Recurring buy helps users buy crypto at set intervals, a perfect way to DCA your way into successful portfolio.

Simple token – our own cryptocurrency! SMPL is a utility token that powers up the functionality of the entire Simple ecosystem. It will allow users to get a variety of perks.

Debit card with which you can use your crypto anywhere around the world. Use it for merchants that accept crypto or convert to fiat instantly during payment.

Learning platform for those who want to know all the ins and outs of the trading ecosystems or behind the scenes of blockchain technology

DeFi and NFT marketplaces to facilitate trading of digital assets.

Purchase assets from the stock market, ETFs and commodities for maximum financial reach and diversification.

All that within one app that is in a constant state of evolution and improvement. The most important financial services in one place that can be customized for each need of the users and facilitate what they require most. And there is so much more ahead conveniently merged into a single application.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.