Connect with us

Blockchain

What Is Already Simple – TheNewsCrypto

Published

1 min ago

on

What Is Already Simple - TheNewsCrypto
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
Press Release

Simple.app aims to reach the public with a product for anyone to understand. The application now is an exchange everything crypto platform, with more than 150 pairs of the top cryptocurrencies. All functionalities resolve around accessibility and simplicity for the user. The whole interface aims to be intuitive for a customer with any level of understanding of trading or cryptocurrency.

We made earning on crypto much more accessible: removing staking requirements and time limits. Our clients get great APY on all assets in their wallet, full stop, there is nothing else that needs to be done.

The difficulty and fear of losing funds in transfers by wallet address can be fully avoided. In Simple app send crypto by phone number or through your contact list. If there is no account with this number, funds will be pending until it is created, or the transfer can be cancelled any time.

A referral program that gives a sizeable fee share for every new invited user and a direct cash reward to incentivize them to join.

We understand that people don’t have to know more than the name of the coin they find most useful or fun. Just like people don’t need to understand cellular network infrastructure to use their phones! That is what Simple does – provides crypto opportunity and utility without even making it seem complicated.

We build the application to revolutionize the way people interact with Crypto, DeFi, Stocks, Investments and Banking. Get rid of a dozen apps on your phone, now it’s Simple. The plan is to provide utility all across the investing structure for every user. Features are developed to facilitate the entire journey for the end user – starting from exploring the market, to their first deposit and all the way to retirement savings.

Here are some of the cool features that are already being built and will be on the app soon:

  • Recurring buy helps users buy crypto at set intervals, a perfect way to DCA your way into successful portfolio.
  • Simple token – our own cryptocurrency! SMPL is a utility token that powers up the functionality of the entire Simple ecosystem. It will allow users to get a variety of perks.
  • Debit card with which you can use your crypto anywhere around the world. Use it for merchants that accept crypto or convert to fiat instantly during payment.
  • Learning platform for those who want to know all the ins and outs of the trading ecosystems or behind the scenes of blockchain technology
  • DeFi and NFT marketplaces to facilitate trading of digital assets.
  • Purchase assets from the stock market, ETFs and commodities for maximum financial reach and diversification.

All that within one app that is in a constant state of evolution and improvement. The most important financial services in one place that can be customized for each need of the users and facilitate what they require most. And there is so much more ahead conveniently merged into a single application.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Bitcoin Trying to Climbing Back the Ladder – Spikes in Exchange Platforms

Published

17 mins ago

on

May 12, 2022

By

Bitcoin Trying to Climbing Back the Ladder - Spikes in Exchange Platforms
google news
Bitcoin News
  • Recovery status among the coins can be viewed in the market atmosphere.
  • BTC attained a price value above $30,000 at the start of the day.

The market capitalization and crypto ranking have undergone most of the change during the present week, the tokens which were present on top are now pushed down to rock bottom. One very evident example of that case is Terra’s LUNA, a coin that was positioned in the top 20 and is now not even present in the top 50. 

Caleb Franzen, the senior market analyst at Cubic Analytics, states that investors’ negative sentiment can pull back the market even more since this sentiment leads to panic trading.

Caleb Franzen states:

“Historically negative performance, historically negative sentiment, and an historical acceleration of yields are the primary driver of the continued selloff. This is largely why both bitcoin and stocks are falling together. With bonds providing no safe haven, investor sentiment is overwhelmingly negative.”

BTC Market Position

Some coins are showing an improving image, but the environmental pressure is persistent in the market. In the last 24 hrs, BNB, ETH, and XRP have produced higher recovery rates. The total market cap is now counted to be $1.42 trillion, with a 1.10% hike from yesterday. The previously mentioned coins are ahead of BTC in bouncing back, yet it holds the prime status in the market.

By the start of today, BTC had a price value of $32,000. But the graph is falling downwards now. According to glassnode, the exchange platforms have seen a rise in BTC transfer, sellers seem to be in a rush to exchange BTC for other tokens. Bitcoin proponents are taking measures to maintain confidence among investors, one such tweet was made by Dennis Porter.

Dennis Porter tweets:

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Citadel Securities and BlackRock Refute Rumors Trading TerraUSD (UST)

Published

48 mins ago

on

May 12, 2022

By

Citadel Securities and BlackRock Refute Rumors Trading TerraUSD (UST)
google news

28 seconds ago |