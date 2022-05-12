News
What the Resurrection of Marilyn Monroe Tells Us About Parasocial Obsession From Beyond the Grave
Every icon has waves of fame, and right now we are riding a new swell of fascination and misunderstanding of Marilyn Monroe, nearly sixty years after her tragic death. People were furious when Kim Kardashian wore a Monroe dress to the Met Gala , the sequined gown Monroe is famed for wearing during her “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” serenade to President John F. Kennedy (she actually wore two of Monroe’s dresses that night). Then an Andy Warhol portrait of Monroe broke a record this week when gallery owner Larry Gagosian purchased the 1964 silk screen for a bombastic $195 million, the most paid for a work by an American artist. It beat out the price paid five years ago for a painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat, another icon draped in the myth of a talent gone far too soon. It is not shocking that someone as powerful as Gagosian made a point of buying a Warhol, upping the overall auction value for his pieces, and it’s certainly not shocking that it was Andy’s Marilyn portrait that broke the record. There’s something about Marilyn. Even from the grave, Marilyn’s status and image catapults others to new heights.
What is it about her? Famed in her time, for both her acting (Some Like It Hot, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes) and scandal, Marilyn Monroe was a walking talking symbol of the fleetingness of beauty, and youth. Coming from a Dickensesque early life, Marilyn became one of the top billed actresses of her day, and the first Playboy centerfold when Hugh Hefner bought photos she’d posed for years before without her knowledge or permission. Hefner had her to thank for his empire. Diamonds, she sang, were a girl’s best friend. Marilyn, herself a diamond, was caught in her own transformation—blunted, static in time, beautiful but cold. There is no warmth left yet people still gaze upon her, and her possessions have been officially deemed as important for the historical archive as the Liberty Bell or the Great Wall of China. Like Princess Diana, Marilyn exists beyond herself. She gave herself to fame and fame gave her everything, just as it took away.
It isn’t that Marilyn was ever unpopular, but arguably since her death she hasn’t been unpopular a single day. This summer does bring forth the energy of resurrection however, and it seems Marilyn is the target. Controversial in life, and even in her death Marilyn’s memory is used as a “sartorial symbol of American seduction” in contrast to the hypocrisy of rising puritanism by New York Times opinion columnist Maureen Dowd. Marilyn did what she had to in life to survive, marrying at sixteen and doing nude modeling and sugaring (not unusual for actresses then or now) to survive till she made it big. There are interesting similarities between Marilyn and Kim, even if people want to deny them. Kim’s sex tape with Ray J launched not only her career but her whole family, and the fourth episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians is focused on Kim’s decision to model for a Playboy centerfold. It’s clear that Kim feels a deep connection with Monroe, and her own rise to fame does mirror Monroe’s own in many ways.
Of course, parallel experiences doesn’t justify wearing a long-dead woman’s clothes. Outside of the risk to the historical archive, there is simply something unnerving about the very nature of wearing a dead person’s clothes when you’ve never actually known them. That’s the sick element of celebrity: everyone knows you, yet does that give them power over you? Over your image, even long past your body going cold? It is not just Marilyn who receives such parasocial immemorial treatment; beloved figures will often have their items found at auction (such as when Sylvia Plath’s wedding ring was auctioned, despite the well known toxicity of her relationship with husband Ted Hughes), have people go on long pilgrimages to their homes (Elvis’s Graceland is visited by 500,000 fans and fanatics a year), and have their utmost personal secrets out in the open for public consumption posthumously if they were meticulous in keeping a diary.
Today at Vulture, reporter Bilge Ebiri interviewed filmmaker Andrew Dominik on his latest Nick Cave film and took the time to ask about Dominik’s upcoming Marilyn Monroe project Blonde, another attempt at a resurrection. Unfortunately, Dominik’s response left one feeling less than hopeful to his understanding of Marilyn Monroe as a person. “Well, you know, Marilyn’s whole vibe was ‘rescue me.’ Some great feminist writers have said this: Everything that’s been written about Marilyn Monroe, whether it’s by Norman Mailer or Gloria Steinem, is a rescue fantasy.” Sure, the projections onto Monroe — both throughout her lifetime, and after her death — love to envision her as someone in need of saving. She didn’t, though. Monroe was her own woman who carved her own path. Even with her death, which crystallized her eternal fame, one would be foolish to imply that Marilyn desired to curate a vibe of needing help. Marilyn Monroe survived everything, from the orphanage to a teen marriage and the Hollywood System. If feminism is embracing the idea that Marilyn wasn’t the creator of her own life, identity, and what we would now call a “brand” and it is instead dependent on the great public desire to save her, well they’ve certainly got Marilyn wrong.
Kyle Lowry again out for Game 6, with Gabe Vincent and Victor Oladipo creating Heat comfort zone
The Kyle Lowry Watch has entered a different stage for the Miami Heat, no longer measured by the hourly injury reports issued by the NBA.
Instead, after an aborted return following a pair of uneven games, it may well be more a case of week-to-week, again listed as out for Thursday night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Initially straining his left hamstring April 22 in the Heat’s Game 3 loss to the Atlanta Hawks in the first round, Lowry returned two weeks later in a pair of road losses to the 76ers in these Eastern Conference semifinals.
Then, Sunday, the hamstring acted up again. Now the earliest return would be Sunday, if there either is a Game 7 against the 76ers or a possible start to the Eastern Conference finals. There also is a chance with a Heat victory Thursday at Wells Fargo Center that the Heat would not play again until Tuesday.
For now, there is the confidence of the 5-0 run with Gabe Vincent as fill-in playoff starter, and the emergence of Victor Oladipo as a reliable option at backup point guard.
“I feel like we’ve been practicing that all year long with guys in and out of the rotation, in and out of the lineup,” forward Jimmy Butler said, with the Heat 17-7 in Lowry’s absence this season. “It’s always that next-man-up mentality.”
In his first season under a standard contract, after two with the Heat on two-way contracts, Vincent, 25, continues to thrive as a universal donor.
“Gabe’s probably the most selfless dude,” power forward P.J. Tucker said. “I mean that dude like goes from starting, playing 30 minutes, to not subbing in. Like he’s been through it all. Like he literally has been placed in every position on this team, throughout the year, to get ready and has the same attitude every day, gives the same effort every day. Like he’s unreal, one of my favorite teammates.
“So to see him be able to go from not playing and Kyle being hurt again and being out, to starting and giving us everything he does, it’s amazing.”
Vincent closed with 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting in Tuesday’s 120-85 Game 5 victory that put the Heat up 3-2 in the best-of-seven series that continues with Thursday’s Game 6 at Wells Fargo Center.
“He’s just solid through everything,” guard Max Strus said. “That’s the only way I can put it.”
With the move of Vincent into the starting lineup, it also has cleared a runway for Oladipo to play as backup point guard.
“For our team,” coach Erik Spoelstra said, “his versatility just really fits. His ability to guard multiple positions but also be able to organize a little bit, have that kind of experience and talent when Kyle is out, that could be devastating to some teams.
“We have a lot of other guys that have been able to step up and Vic is one of them.”
Oladipo is coming off a 13-point performance in Game 5.
With Oladipo as the playmaker with the second unit, it also has proven liberating for Tyler Herro, who again gets to focus more on his scoring skill set.
“Vic, in this role without Kyle, allows Tyler to still be Tyler,” Spoelstra said. “That’s very important to our team.”
The Heat again have listed several players as questionable, with all expected to play Thursday: Herro (ankle sprain), Caleb Martin (ankle sprain), Strus (hamstring), Tucker (calf strain) and Vincent (knee irritation).
Nets GM Sean Marks noncommittal on long-term extension with Kyrie Irving: ‘We need people here that are selfless’
Just how committed are the Nets and Kyrie Irving to one another long-term? That’s an honest conversation between Nets ownership and the superstar guard — and it’s a conversation the two sides have yet to have.
Irving said in his exit media session after the Celtics swept the Nets out of the first round that he wants to be a Net long-term, that he “doesn’t plan on going anywhere,” that he wants to co-manage the franchise alongside owner Joe Tsai, general manager Sean Marks and cornerstone superstar Kevin Durant.
But given the drama that has surrounded Irving virtually every step of the way since his arrival in Brooklyn, do the Nets feel the same way?
“I think that’s something we’ve been discussing and we will continue to debrief on and discuss throughout this offseason,” Marks said during Wednesday’s end-of-the-season press conference at the HSS Training Facility in Industry City, noting the Nets have a number of free agents to speak with this offseason. “We haven’t had any of those discussions yet so it would be unfair for me to comment on how it looks with us and Kyrie.”
Irving is in line to sign a five-year max contract worth $245 million, but he would have to decline the player option on the final year of his contract to sign such a deal (as we covered in Nets’ Offseason Chronicle No. 2). It remains to be seen, however, whether or not the Nets are interested in inking Irving to such an expensive and lengthy contract, especially after Marks took a perceived shot at Irving’s lack of availability in recent seasons.
“I think we know what we’re looking for,” Marks said. “We’re looking for guys that want to come in here and be part of something bigger than themselves, play selfless, play team basketball, and be available. That goes not only for Kyrie but for everybody here.”
Irving has yet to string together a complete season since signing a four-year max in Brooklyn in the summer of 2019. The star guard only played 20 games due to injury in his first year in Brooklyn, missed games for personal reasons (including a two-week, emotional absence following the capitol insurrection) in Year 2, and missed games due to his unwillingness to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Year 3.
It’s quite frankly unclear how high on the totem pole of life basketball ranks for Irving, who has made it clear the game is only a fraction of his life and that his mission on the planet extends far beyond the court. Marks said he and the front office plan to have those honest conversations with Irving, including the star guard’s propensity to take games off for personal reasons unrelated to injury.
“I think those are going to be discussions. It’s a team sport and you need everybody out there on the court,” Marks said. “We saw this year when you have, Kevin missed 27 games with injuries and Kyrie being out for over half the season, that hurts. That hurts from a roster-building standpoint. That’s not what we planned for. Some are avoidable and other excuses are of individual nature and those are the ones that we have to try and avoid.”
Marks also doubled down on his stance: availability is the best ability, and Irving has lacked in that department.
“We need people here that want to be here, that are selfless, that want to be part of something bigger than themselves,” Marks said. “There’s an objective and there’s a goal at stake here. In order to do that, we’re going to need availability from everybody.”
Irving and the Nets are in an interesting spot: The Nets don’t have cap space to replace him with a free agent if he decides to leave this offseason, and the teams that can create cap space to sign Irving on the open market aren’t close to competing for a playoff spot, let alone a championship. If Irving opts into the final year of his contract, however, he will essentially be on a one-year deal without any long-term stability.
That’s the least ideal situation for a player with an injury history as lengthy as his.
The Nets have a number of roster decisions to make this season, but chief among them is finding an amicable solution to retain Irving’s services. He is a superstar offensive guard who jumpstarts the Nets’ offense when he’s on the floor. Without him, more specifically, if the Nets let him walk for nothing, they cannot call themselves championship contenders.
The Angels are baseball’s current ‘it’ team. Don’t be fooled
As Yankee and Mets fans wake up every morning pinching themselves, trying to make sure their electric starts are indeed happening, there’s a group on the other side of the country keeping pace with Gotham’s teams.
The Los Angeles Angels of Orange County of Anaheim of The United States of America have a 21-11 record, leading the American League West and tied with the Yankees for most wins in the AL coming into Wednesday. On Tuesday night, their rookie pitcher Reid Detmers threw an improbable no-hitter, just hours after his manager fielded questions about Detmers potentially needing some more time in the minor leagues.
In the same game, which the Angels won 12-0, third baseman Anthony Rendon hit a home run while batting left-handed, something he attempted because the Rays had brought in a position player to pitch. Mike Trout is tearing the cover off the ball and, more importantly, looks fully healthy and terrifying again. Shohei Ohtani is picking up right where he left off in his MVP campaig
n, and their starting pitching has appeared to find some footing after years of wandering the desert.
But these are still the Angels we’re talking about.
The Angels are, famously, an appallingly messy painting of dysfunction, none of the brush strokes working in any sort of harmony. When Trout is good, as he typically is, the rest of his teammates are not. When Ohtani carried the Angels on his back during Trout’s injury-plagued 2021 season, he often had someone named Phil Gosselin batting behind him in the three hole. The Angels are frauds, a pair of $10 dollar jeans held up by a Gucci belt.
This is a franchise so desperate for relevance that they claim Los Angeles, even though their stadium is in fact in Anaheim, 30 miles from downtown L.A. and located in a different county altogether. It’s a solid strategy for tricking people unfamiliar with the West Coast, but for those in the know, it’s an embarrassing grasp for a coolness they will never possess.
It’s possible that this is the year the Angels finally put the punch in punchline, fight back against their reputation of being counterfeit, and do something that matters. They’ve somehow managed to have more MVP awards in the last eight years (four) than playoff games (three). In Trout’s career, they’ve had more ugly prescription drug scandals (one) than playoff victories (zero). Getting swept by the Royals in Trout’s only postseason appearance is both unfortunate for the game of baseball and incredibly fitting for a team as mired in ineptitude as the Angels.
They’ve sprinted out to a lead before, too. In 2018 the Halos began 20-12 before crashing and burning into fourth place in their own division. On Sept. 2, 2017, they were 70-66, just one win behind the Twins in the race for the second Wild Card spot. They’d win just 10 of the next 26 games, falling out of contention and landing under .500 on the season. Fresh off Trout’s underwhelming playoff debut (he went 1-for-12 in the three-game sweep), the Angels came back in 2015 with some ferocity. They held sole possession of first place as late as July 27 but skidded to a forgettable finish. The next year, they started 32-48, taking themselves out of the race before it even really got going.
Granted, this is pretty much an entirely different team than those ones. Albert Pujols, Justin Upton, Kole Calhoun and Garrett Richards have all moved on. Trout is the only constant from those years of despair to these newer, sadder ones. Even Mike Scioscia, the longtime face of the Angels’ brand, couldn’t take it anymore, stepping down after 2018. The man in his old seat, the inimitable Joe Maddon, has a devastating case of Smartest Guy in the Room syndrome that can be as detrimental and off-putting as it is actually helpful.
Memorial Day is typically the first checkpoint of the Major League Baseball season. Still two weeks and change away from that, the Angels have plenty of time to mold this ball of clay into a self-destructive cannonball. Their bullpen, the incessant thorn in their side for years, is still a dumpster fire, having already given up 16 home runs. That ties them with the Reds for fourth-most of any relief unit in the league. You never want to be associated with the 2022 Reds.
Only time will tell if the Angels are actually for real this time, or if they’re getting Southern California bros’ hopes up for no reason again. Detmers’ no-hitter, the early emergence of Taylor Ward, and the Trout-Ohtani-Rendon trio they were promised are a nice beginning to a long season, as is the .656 winning percentage.
But we’ve seen this movie before. Trout and Ohtani have seen this movie before. Spoiler alert: when it comes to the Angels, the killer is always inside the house. He’s been there since 2015 and has made himself quite comfortable.
