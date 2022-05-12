Finance
Why Cyprus For Study Abroad
I’d like to look at the potential for U.S. college students to study abroad in Cyprus and discuss the relevance of students and Study Abroad Advisors exploring Cyprus as a relevant and meaningful study abroad destination.
First of all, let’s look at those perceived obstacles to study abroad in Cyprus.
1. Few Americans know much about Cyprus.
– so what? Let’s learn!
– most that do know about Cyprus, love it
– Cyprus is a modern, thriving EU (European Union) country and should be known by Americans
2. Because the first language in Cyprus is Greek, many American students and Study Abroad Advisors might incorrectly assume that unless students are fluent in Modern Greek language, they would not be able to study at a Cypriot institution of higher education.
– yes, the official language of Cyprus is Greek, but most of the population is multi-lingual and English is commonly spoken as a second language
– the University of Nicosia uses English as the official language (expect in the School of Education) of instruction and administration
– non-Greek speaking students can easily navigate the university, the community and travel throughout Cyprus in English only
3. There are very few colleges and universities in Cyprus
– until 2008, there was only one (1) university in Cyprus
– in 2008, four private colleges where awarded university-level status by the Ministry of Education
– The University of Nicosia was established over 25 years ago on the U.S. higher education structure and functions academically and administratively parallel to most U.S. universities.
4. Cypriot institutions have not promoted themselves to the American study abroad market.
– until 2004 when the University of Nicosia (formerly Intercollege) developed Global Learning Semesters as an organization to serve as the international marketing and U.S. student support for Intercollege, there was very little promotion of Cypriot higher education to the U.S. college student market
– Global Learning Semesters now supports hundreds of U.S. college students studying at the University of Nicosia annually.
5. Because Cyprus is a bi-communal society divided by a United Nations demilitarized zone, some people may think Cyprus is a dangerous location.
– Cyprus is a democratically stable nation, thriving member of the European Union, and has not experienced any violence related to the bi-communal status since 1974.
– An ideal learning laboratory for students, the bi-communal status of Cyprus is great place for students to learn about international relations, active UN negotiations, and ethnic/national divisions in a stable, non-violent society.
6. Because Cyprus is so close to the “Middle East” some people may think that it is an Arab nation and/or may have security issues related to “Middle Eastern” countries.
– situated in the Mediterranean, Cyprus is a close ally, neighbor and friend of Greece
– Cyprus is considered a “Christian” nation with the majority of Cypriots observing Orthodox Christianity
– in geographic proximity, Cyprus is closer to Israel, Egypt and Turkey than it is to it’s Western European counterparts
– politically, economically, and internationally… Cyprus is a member of the European Union and thus functions as a thriving European society
– culturally, Cyprus has a long and diverse history of living in the cross-roads of European, Middle Eastern, and North African civilizations, and thus benefits from a culturally diverse perspective and exposes the average U.S. student to a Mediterranean cross-roads not seen in much of the common destinations Americans gather
Next, let’s look at some of the important factors any student should consider when choosing a relevant study abroad program.
1. What are the academic options available?
2. Can I earn academic credit that will add to my degree plan?
3. Do I meet the eligibility requirements of the program?
4. Will the cultural experience be relevant to my academic, personal and career goals?
5. Do the student support services meet my needs?
6. Can I afford it?
Academic Options in Cyprus
About UNic: The University of Nicosia is an independent, co-educational, equal opportunity tertiary education institution, combining the best elements in western education, quality standards and an international philosophy.
Located in Nicosia, the capital of Cyprus, an island which lies at the cross-roads of three continents, the University has quickly become a global education centre. International in philosophy, the University hosts students from all over the world, in a multicultural learning environment, promoting friendship, cooperation and understanding.
The University pursues excellence in education through high teaching standards, in a continually improving academic environment. Besides classroom instruction, the University offers students opportunities to become involved in a whole range of activities including student clubs, sports, public lectures and seminars.
The University is actively involved in European and local research projects as a partner and as a coordinating institution. Additionally, the University of Nicosia received approval for an Erasmus University Charter and is an official participant in the European Credit Transfer System (ECTS). The University of Nicosia is also actively involved in the community with campaigns for various causes, including environmental protection. In recognition of this work the institution received the prestigious “Global 500” award from the United Nations. Other examples of community service include campaigns for fighting world hunger and raising funds for worthy causes. In an ongoing project, professors help prison inmates acquire knowledge and skills in Computing, Art and Psychology.
Academic tradition encourages the majority of the world’s universities to adopt the name of the city which hosts them. Indeed, this occurs almost as a rule when the city in question happens to be the capital city. The University of Nicosia is proud of the ties and status which its name conveys. To this end, the University is committed to maintaining its position at the forefront of education, research and social service; in line with the enduring motto of the institution: “Excellence in Education”.
U.S. Study Abroad students can take courses in almost every academic department (except Education, as it is taught in Greek).
* School of Business
Accounting
Business Administration
Finance
Management
Marketing
Hospitality Management
Hotel and Tourism Management
Sports Management
* School of Humanities, Social Sciences & Law
Applied Multimedia
Architecture
Communications
Language and Literature
Graphic Communications
Interior Design
International Relations
Law
Psychology
Public Relations & Advertising
* School of Sciences
Computer Engineering
Computer Science
Electronic Engineering
Nursing
Academic credit
Study Abroad programs at the University of Nicosia are for-credit programs that are consistent with United States standards of university-level academic work.
Study Abroad is a large investment of time and money for most of you. Make sure that you take the right steps to earn academic credit at your home institution for your study abroad experience.
All of our instructional work is conducted by qualified faculty and the University of Nicosia is fully-accredited. Upon successful completion of your study abroad program, you will receive an official transcript directly from the University of Nicosia.
Though our programs distinguish themselves through their combination of travel and academics, we do not grant credit for academic or co-curricular travel. You will still be enrolled as a full-time student at the University of Nicosia.
It is important that you understand Transfer Credit Process at your home college/university to ensure that you can take the right steps to earn transfer credit.
Courses at the University of Nicosia function on semesters, contact hours, academic rigor, grading, and evaluation methods standard in most U.S. colleges and universities. The transcript is issued in English, thus there are no translation issues for the students’ home school.
Eligibility requirements
Because the University of Nicosia conducts all business and classroom instruction (expect in School of Education) in English, students do not need foreign language proficiency to study abroad in Cyprus. Likewise, because much of the population of Cyprus is fluent in English, it is easy to navigate Cyprus in English only.
Will the cultural experience be relevant to my academic, personal and career goals?
Nicosia (sounds like nik-oh-see ya), the capital of Cyprus is a modern European city. Those who have traveled to Europe previously will find Nicosia and most of Cyprus very familiar. Those who have not traveled to Europe will get a “scaled down” perspective of Europe as a very historical region of the world and also a modern and dynamically growing society.
U.S. students participating in a study abroad program at the University of Nicosia through Global Learning Semesters will attend classes with approximately 4,000 local Cypriot students and 1,000 international students. Students will live in apartments among the residential neighborhood surrounding the University campus in Nicosia.
Again, Cyprus is a small nation, not too overwhelming from U.S. students even from non-metropolitan communities, thus students do not need to be travel savvy to make the most of immersing themselves in the community.
Cyprus is a fascinatingly historical country and provides meaningful hands-on experiences for those interested in international relations, international business, history, management, economics, and other humanities and social sciences.
Student support services
U.S. students participating in a study abroad program at the University of Nicosia will experience premium student support services, designed for the characteristics of U.S. study abroad students and strategically provides the level of support necessary to make even the first time international traveler and the multi-country travel savvy student comfortable, yet challenged to develop intercultural competencies.
Global Learning Semesters provides comprehensive student support services, including pre-departure and on-site orientation, 24/7 local staff support, emergency response, strategic co-curricular field trips and activities, housing, academic and personal support. A member of NAFSA and the Forum on Education Abroad, Global Learning Semesters has become one of the premier study abroad program providers to U.S. college students.
Yes, Cyprus is an academically and culturally relevant location for U.S. college students to study abroad for the summer, semester or full-year
How to Avoid The Obvious Mistake That Most Writers Make With Article Marketing
Article marketing is one of the best known ways to earn money online. In fact, there are (ironically) thousands of articles about how to make money writing articles. Yet, oddly, none of the ones I’ve read so far, tell you the right way to do it.
The usual information I read about writing online articles, tells you to write information-packed articles about how to fix a problem and that the more information you can give, the more money you can make.
Sounds good doesn’t it?
But what they don’t tell you is how doing that is going to earn you any money. They’ll say things like, “This will bring thousands of visitors to your site.” But so what? That still doesn’t tell you how to earn money from writing articles.
What you really need to know is how to make sales from your articles. So what you need to do is write articles that persuade readers to click and buy.
But how exactly do yo do that?
First of all, stop writing articles that teach, and instead write articles that entertain and drive curiosity. So rather than hard teaching, tell your readers what they need to know, but not how to do it. Instead, provide a link to your product and explain how it will help them.
Secondly, your articles need to be entertaining, otherwise your readers will stop reading.
So as an example, you might tell a story about someone who had a problem like the reader has, and explain what they needed to do to solve the problem, but don’t tell them how they did it. You want your articles to create sales. That is what article marketing is all about. It’s not about telling your readers all they need to know so that they don’t need to buy your product or your book.
Instead you need to write articles that entertain as well as provoke curiosity. And let’s face it, if your readers have a problem and you’re talking about it, they’ll be interested to discover your solution.
But don’t tell them. Peak their interest with stories and entertaining articles and then offer a click through to your product as the remedy or to learn more.
Guide your readers effortlessly through your articles to your solution by telling them what they need to do, but now how to do it, because the product you’re selling will tell/give them everything they need.
And the more articles you write this way, the more marketing your articles can do for you.
Make Money From Writing Short Texts: Your Own SMS Text Message Business
You might have noticed that there are a growing number of text-based premium rate information services. This is the sort of thing I mean: You text a ‘short code’ mobile phone number. In return you get some kind of useful information, such as a valuation on a car you want to buy, stock and share prices or flight arrival times by SMS text. The information is paid for by a premium rate charge, such as £1 or £1.50 on your mobile phone bill.
But what you might not know is this: The technology behind running such services has recently become very simple, cheap and accessible to everyone. No longer do you need to be a telecoms giant to get involved. Now, even small entrepreneurs can get involved in writing and selling premium rate texts.
It’s a lot easier than you think to get started. You will need some imagination. You’ll need to be able to come up with some good ideas for information you can sell in text messages. A leaning for writing interesting, snappy texts will come in handy too. But, since text messages are usually fairly short, you don’t need to be a skilled writer
Here are some good subject ideas: Sport, entertainment, gaming, food and drink, health and fitness, hobbies, money saving, jokes, business information. Each text only has to be short, as they are limited to 160 characters.
So how do you sell premium rate texts?
The easiest way is to use an SMS text messaging bureau as your service provider. When you do this they will give you what is called an SMS short codeto use for your information service. Short codes are special numbers (usually five digits like 81000 for example) which have been allocated to text information services. SMS short code numbers offer another very clever facility too…. to charge the person who receives the text for it, rather than the sender.
Once everything is set up you upload the information you want to sell to the bureau and their system does the rest. You can also change or update it whenever you like. If you want to send texts on a subscription basis, such as weekly or even daily, you can do that too.
You’ll also need to do some marketing. You can advertise in the press, or promote your service using Twitter, Facebook or a blog and so on.
How much money could you make?
The possible charges for a premium rate text are: 25p, 50p, £1, £1.50, £3.50, £5 – and £10 in some cases. Let’s say you charge £1.50 per text.
Now, for a text for which the customer pays £1.50 the network provider actually receives about £1.27. From this the service provider (the bureau who supplies your SMS service) will pay you an outpayment of, typically, 35p. (This varies slightly according to the network and volume of texts.)
So if you attracted 500 texts in a week you’d receive £175 a week. If you made it a subscription service and sent out one text every week you’d receive £9,100 in a year!
Money Can’t Buy You Love
As the old adage goes, money can’t buy you love, but it can buy you time with the ones you love when you need it most. We all hope to have a long healthy life with plenty of time with family and friends. Sometimes however, life has different plans and a little planning can ease the financial burden at a time when the last thing you should be thinking about is money. Critical illness insurance is one option to account for the unforeseen future.
A long term client found themselves in this exact situation. While they were diligently working on their retirement plans, one of them was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer only to pass 37 days later.
Fortunately during the financial planning sessions, we discussed and included critical illness coverage to their suite of group and insurance options. This allowed the family to spend their limited time together as well as have the proper time to grieve the loss of a father and husband without worrying about finances.
Critical illness insurance pays a lump sum benefit if you are diagnosed with a dreaded disease such as multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer’s, cancer or Parkinson’s disease. Other conditions covered may include coma, stroke, heart attack, and kidney failure. Benefits are paid for the first occurrence and may be used to pay medical expenses, modify your home or even take a vacation.
There are many versions of critical illness insurance available and different insurance carriers offer different coverage. Be sure not to let premiums be your guide when choosing the right coverage for you and your family. Speaking with a financial planner can help you navigate the tricky waters of ensuring your future needs are met based on your family history and future goals.
Due to the aforementioned situation, the children of this couple have now been meeting with their financial planner on a regular basis to develop their own financial plans and to ensure that their inheritance and financial affairs are well looked after. Firsthand experience has shown them a little planning goes a long way.
