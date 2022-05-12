News
Yankees think Luis Gil ready to pitch in despite season’s early struggles in Triple-A
CHICAGO — Luis Gil arrived before he was ready. The 23-year-old right-hander was rushed to the majors last season before the development he needed in the minors was finished. With the Yankees going through health issues and a COVID outbreak, Gil was rushed into service — and he held his own for the most part. Gil has great potential, but is still young and working on his command and pitch mix.
Thursday night, Gil will be back. He is scheduled to start the series opener against the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, because the Yankees are in another pickle. With back-to-back rainouts last weekend, the Bombers are scheduled to play 23 games in 22 days starting last Sunday. With a doubleheader, the Yankees needed a sixth starter to keep their rotation on schedule and healthy.
Gil comes up this season with some red flags.
Through five starts at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Gil has a 9.53 ERA. He’s struck out 25 and walked 12 in 17 innings pitched.
“He got off to a tough start. I think he was dealing with a little bit of some weather issues like some cold and is having a tough time making those kinds of adjustments, but word of his work in between his last couple of starts was really good,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “And then his last start was really good.”
In his last start on May 5, Gil allowed two earned runs and struck out nine in five innings of work.
“Having a guy with a pitch count that’s built up and coupled with when he came here last year, he has that experience,” Boone added. “He stepped in and he’s not over overwhelmed by being here. He knows he can do it, and certainly has the talent to do it and just felt like he was the right guy and in this moment of time.”
A scout who watched one of Gil’s starts this season agrees that the stats early this season are not really a big concern. He also added that this is still a big step for him.
“He’s had command issues,” the scout said. “It’s not that surprising, the weather’s been cold, hard to grip the ball. He’s got great talent, but he definitely needs more development.
“But not too much more.”
Gil showed he is close last season. He did not give up a run through his first three starts in the big leagues. He ended up making six emergency starts for the Yankees as they dealt with injuries and finished with a 3.07 ERA. He struck out 38 over 29.1 innings pitched, but also walked 19.
“The fastball is solid,” the scout said, “he’s got good movement on it and throws hard. He just is inconsistent with it. The slider is his best pitch. It’s really good, but again he loses the strike zone with it. The changeup is where he needs the most work.
“He’s like a lot of young pitchers, he has really good stuff, he just has to figure it out. Some guys take longer than others. Some don’t figure it out. I think he will. I think the chance to pitch in [the big leagues] last year will help him.”
The Yankees weighed their need against the fact that Gil has struggled this season. Ultimately, they figured he was their best option, because he is built up to give the Yankees about 100 pitches. That not only gives the rotation a chance to stay on turn through their next scheduled off-day on May 29, but his ability to give them length helps a bullpen that will be leaned on heavily over the next 17 days.
Boone doesn’t think they will need to use a sixth starter again in this stretch.
“It’s important that you know, the starters kind of carry a load right now through this stretch and they’ve done a great job so far at the onset of it,” Boone said. “But we’ll be in a position to always make that adjustment if we feel like we need to do it and if we feel like we need to protect the guy will absolutely do that. But as of now no plans [to use a sixth starter again in this stretch].”
7th Pay Commission DA Calculation: Dearness allowance of central employees will increase by ₹ 15,144! will get in August, know details
7th Pay Commission DA Calculation: Dearness allowance for central employees may increase at the rate of 4% in August. It can be announced in late July or August. How much money will increase when DA increases, it is calculated on the basic salary.
7th Pay Commission DA Calculation: The next dearness allowance (Central government DA News) gift to the central employees can be very big. Speculations are being made that next time there may be an increase of 4 percent in Dearness Allowance. This will be determined by the data of AICPI index i.e. inflation. So far the numbers from January to March have come. Due to the Russia-Ukraine war, the way inflation has increased rapidly. Similarly, the index has also shown a jump in March.
There is a discussion that the figure of April may also increase further. It is clear from this that there is a fixed increase of 3-4% in Dearness Allowance (DA Hike). But, if the figures for the next three months i.e. April, May and June increase continuously, then the dearness allowance hike is sure to increase by 4% and can be even higher.
Dearness Allowance may be 38%!
Under the 7th Pay Commission, now all central government employees and pensioners are being paid DA and DR at the rate of 34 percent. But, by August, it can increase to 38%. It will be paid with the salary of August. Now central employees can get an idea of the salary increase according to their basic pay and grade.
How is Dearness Allowance calculated?
The next installment of DA is likely to be paid along with the salary of August. It may also get delayed due to policy matter. But, before that we can guess how it will be calculated and how it will be decided. If there is a possibility of increasing the Dearness Allowance (DA Hike) by 4 percent, then it can be calculated on the Basic Salary. If someone’s salary is Rs 20000, then at the rate of 4 percent, his salary will increase by Rs 800 in a month.
This formula works
There is a formula for dearness allowance calculation. The formula for central employees is [(Average of All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) for the last 12 months – 115.76/115.76]×100. Now if we talk about Dearness Allowance of people working in PSU (Public Sector Units), then the method of its calculation is- Dearness Allowance Percentage = (Average of Consumer Price Index of last 3 months (Base Year 2001=100)- 126.33))x100
How much salary will increase, understand DA Calculation
According to the 7th pay matrix, there will be a bumper increase in the salary of officer grade. If someone’s basic salary is Rs 31,550. If you calculate on this then…
Basic Pay – Rs 31550
Estimated Dearness Allowance (DA) – 38% – Rs 11,989 per month
Existing Dearness Allowance (DA) – 34% – Rs 10,727 per month
On increasing Dearness Allowance (DA) by 4% – Rs 1262 (every month) will come more
Annual Dearness Allowance paid – Rs 15,144 (at 38% DA) after 4% hike
Calculation on 38% DA
Let us assume that if dearness allowance increases by 4%, then the total DA will become 38%. If you calculate in the maximum salary range, then Rs 21622 will be available as DA every month on the basic salary of Rs 56,900. The total annual dearness allowance will be Rs 2,59,464.
AICPI-IW index rose strongly in March
The data of AICPI-IW (All India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers) for March 2022 has been released. In March, it climbed 1 point to 126 points. Whereas in February the figure was at 125 points. It has gained 1%. This paved the way for an increase in dearness allowance. After the figures of AICPI IW of the Labor Ministry, it is clear that this time dearness allowance will increase by more than 3 percent. Although the figures for 3 months are yet to come, but considering the pace of inflation, the central employees can see good growth.
Victor Oladipo fulfilling Heat mandate as ‘a star in your role’
It is the latest Spo-ism, another morsel from Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra that either can inspire or fall on skeptical ears.
After nearly a year of basketball silence, as he recovered from May 2021 quadriceps surgery, Victor Oladipo was all ears.
So the veteran Heat guard allowed the message to resonate.
“We are just going out there every night and just trying to be a star in our role,” Oladipo said amid this Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers that moved to Wells Fargo Center for Thursday night’s Game 6. “We try to say all the time, Spo says it all the time, ‘Be a star in your role.’
“And I understand what my role is on this team, and every night I try to be a star along with everybody else. We’ve just got to keep getting better.”
With the nuanced phrasing, Spoelstra has created a star system that allows anyone and everyone on the roster to stand as a star.
“It just shows the kind of depth and the kind of human beings we have on this ballclub,” Oladipo said.
With Kyle Lowry sidelined by a hamstring strain, it has reconfigured Oladipo’s role.
And so, from a career built as a starting shooting guard he has emerged as quarterback of the second unit, better allowing Tyler Herro to get back to his scorting instincts with that unit.
“Either way,” he said, “I just go out there and just play, and whatever they need from me, whatever they ask of me. I just go out there and do it to the best of my ability and do whatever I can to help the team win.
“If they need me to play the backup one, if they need me to play the four, the five, whatever the case may be, I just go out there and do whatever I can to help our team win.”
To Spoelstra, Oladipo has been a star in his own role simply by getting to this point, contributing to a team with visions of a deep playoff run, at a stage that previously stood as a roadblock for Oladipo.
“I think the biggest story about Vic is the commitment to get his body right, get him mentally, physically, emotionally ready,” Spoelstra said, with Oladipo not returning until March. “And then to be vulnerable, just to be available.
“I’ve said this many times, but there are not a lot of players that would do that, that put themselves out there for the team if you’re not guaranteed a specific role. And this role is different than who he’s been when he’s been at the top of his game. He’s a go-to player. And you’re talking about a full-time starter and an All-Star player, All-NBA, like leading the league in steals. Like all of these things are that of a one or two option. And here he’s playing a totally different role.”
It is what makes the “star in your own role” particularly apropos.
“He’s embracing it,” Spoelstra said. “It’s growing by the week. But I think it’s a big-time credit to his competitive character and his willingness just to give to the team, regardless of whether that fits exactly who he was before.
“And he’s shown, if he has those opportunities, in terms of usage, he can be who he was before. And at times, we do need that. At times we need him to fill other roles. And he’s embraced all of that.”
A star.
In his role.
“That’s why I respect him so much,” Spoelsta said. “I admire him for that. This is also the first time he’s been part of a team that’s been out of the first round. And he’s just soaking this all in. And he just wants to give and help and serve.
“Wouldn’t we all be better if we were all like that in our daily occupations, no matter what we do?”
Take Me Into the Metaverse, Take Me Out to the Cloud
The 2020 Major League Baseball regular season was drastically shortened, 60 games as opposed to the traditional 162. But even more drastic: all the games were played in venues where there were no fans in attendance. Many teams put cutout fan pictures in seats and piped in recorded crowd noise, but really there was no substitute for the real thing.
Maybe there still isn’t, but the world of professional sports is moving a lot closer to a realistic fan experience that doesn’t require actual attendance. This week, the Atlanta Braves announce that they have constructed a metaverse reproduction of Truist Park, apparently the most complete simulation of its kind in American sports.
The simulated park is the creation of the Atlanta-based virtual platform company SURREAL Events, and is built using Epic Games’ Unreal Engine technology. The project has the blessing of Major League Baseball (MLB) and the Braves organization. “It’s exciting to create a new way for our fans to connect with our team and their favorite ballpark,” said Derek Schiller, Atlanta Braves President & CEO, in a statement. “The digital version of Truist Park will offer limitless opportunities to create unique fan engagements in the metaverse and we are proud to be the first team to offer this immersive experience.”
What have been the most successful business uses of the metaverse?
One of the inspirations for Digital Truist Park was the innovative work that rapper and producer Travis Scott produced in the Fortnite metaverse, particularly the Astronomical performance inside the video game that was viewed by more than 45 million people.
“We started prototyping the stadium in summer 2021, and announced it late last year,” said Josh Rush, cofounder of SURREAL Events. Other large sports organizations are likely to follow suit. In February, the English Premier League team Manchester City announced a partnership with Sony to create a metaverse version of its Etihad Stadium.
How will sports metaverses make money?
A metaverse-based sports arena offers several obvious revenue sources, beginning with sponsorship. Just as large corporations are willing to pay millions and tens of millions of dollars for real-world stadium naming rights and billboards, presumably they will pay to place their logos inside digital parks. Total Major League Baseball sponsorship in 2021 amounted to $1.13 billion, according to the consulting group IEG.
Similarly, the Braves envision selling tickets to virtual attendees. Currently, the Braves metaverse does not allow virtual attendees to watch a live game. But simulated game play is already fairly sophisticated; since 2020 there has been a MLB virtual reality app available for Oculus Quest to watch live games, although it requires a pricey subscription to MLB.TV. A digital stadium allows for many opportunities that are hard or impossible for physical arenas to provide. For example, a large group of fans could “sit together” in the same section, even if it is largely sold out in the actual park. Pivotal moments in a game, such as a grand slam, could be transformed into nonfungible tokens (NFTs) and instantly sold and traded like baseball cards.
Merchandise sales are another promising revenue source. Video gamers and music fans have shown themselves willing to spend hefty sums on digital merchandise. A December 2020 Lil Nas X concert on Roblox, for example, generated millions of dollars in digital merchandise sales, according to a Roblox executive. A report from Grayscale estimates revenue from virtual gaming worlds was approximately $180 billion in 2020 and could grow to $400 billion in 2025.
The outlet’s revenue possibilities are not limited to sports, notes Greg Mize, the Braves’ vice president of marketing and innovation. “We can offer concerts, we can offer meet-and-greets,” he told the Observer.
