News
1920 Posts, SSC Jobs Recruitment 2022
1920 Posts, SSC Jobs Recruitment 2022
SSC Selection Posts (Phase-X) Online Form 2022
Posts : 1920
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published notification for the recruitment of Selection Posts (Phase-X) Those Candidates who are interested in the vacancy details & completed all eligibility criteria can read the Notification & Apply Online.
Important Dates
Starting Date to Apply Online: 12-05-2022
Last Date to Apply Online: 13-06-2022 upto 23:30 PM
Vacancy Details:
Selection Posts (Phase-X) 2022
Important Links :
Apply Online : Click Here
Notification : Click here
The post 1920 Posts, SSC Jobs Recruitment 2022 appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Winderman’s view: Butler says enough is enough, plus other Heat-76ers thoughts
Observations and other notes of interest from Thursday night’s 99-90 NBA playoff victory over the Philadelphia 76ers:
– It didn’t work at the previous stops because Jimmy Butler was so strong willed.
– It is working for the Heat for that same reason.
– Scoreless second period?
– Only increased the hunger in the third.
– And to do it here, in this building, to close out the 76ers?
– All the more satisfying.
– Against the team that instead opted to invest their future in Ben Simmons.
– Who turned into James Harden.
– Who now is off to Cancun.
– So given his druthers, perhaps the preferred opponent in the Eastern Conference finals would be Milwaukee.
– If only to erase the memory of his first-round horror show in last season’s opening-round sweep at the hands of the Bucks.
– This is why the Heat decided to build the post-Dwyane Wade era around Butler.
– And why that massive extension was extended last summer, one that carries him through his 36th birthday.
– Sure he’s crazy.
– But he’s Heat crazy.
– And, no, this wasn’t about Danny Green being lost in the first quarter.
– Or Joel Embiid being hobbled and masked.
– Better during the regular season.
– Better during the playoffs.
– All the while having to close out the series in the injury absence of Kyle Lowry.
– Gabe Vincent again lined up with the Heat’s starter, which, at this point, almost seems like the expected.
– With the Heat now 6-0 with him as a playoff starter.
– A year removed from a two-way contract.
– Otherwise, the regular starters of Butler, Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker and Max Strus.
– And, yes, another night where Adebayo’s play transcended the boxscore.
– With the start, Butler tied P.J. Brown and Jamal Mashburn for 10th on the Heat all-time playoff list. It also moved him past Rick Mahorn for 84th on the NBA all-time playoff list.
– With his appearance, Adebayo tied Tim Hardaway for 15th on the Heat all-time playoff-games list, at 39.
– Dewayne Dedmon played as the Heat’s first reserve.
– Then Tyler Herro.
– Followed by Victor Oladipo.
– And then Caleb Martin.
– With Duncan Robinson entering at the start of the second period to make it 10 deep.
– After Adebayo was called for his second foul early in the second period, the Heat went with an all-reserve unit of Dedmon, Martin, Robinson, Herro and Oladipo.
– Robinson’s run was limited.
– With Erik Spoelstra not daring using him defensively against James Harden.
– Butler’s 17th point moved him past Mark Aguirre for 85th on the NBA all-time playoff scoring list, with his 22nd moving him past Joe Dumars for 84th.
– Butler’s first 3-pointer moved him past Toni Kukoc for 85th on the all-time NBA playoff list.
– Butler’s second free throw moved him past Allen Iverson for 57th on the all-time NBA playoff list.
– Butler’s third defensive rebound was the 400th of his playoff career.
– Butler’s fourth free throw attempt moved him past Carmelo Anthony and Ray Allen for 62nd on the all-time NBA playoff list.
– With his first steal, Herro tied Josh Richardson, Joel Anthony and Shaquille O’Neal for 25th on the Heat all-time playoff list.
– Strus’ third 3-pointer moved him past Jason Williams for 23rd on the Heat all-time playoff list.
– Herro’s second rebound moved him past Jamal Mashburn for 14th on the Heat all-time playoff list.
– Tucker’s second 3-point attempt moved him past Michael Cooper and Toni Kukoc for 79th on the all-time NBA playoff list.
– Adebayo’s second steal moved him past Alonzo Mourning for 10th on the all-time Heat playoff list.
– Spoelstra spoke at the morning shootaround about the unique traps and double-teams that Herro faced against the 76ers.
– “That’s one of the discussions I had with him on the playoffs,” Spoelstra said. “One game doesn’t necessarily lead to the next game. You just have to find a way to put your imprint to be able to help the team win. And he’s been finding ways to do that. It might not be in the exact ways that everybody wants to see.”
– Spoelstra added, “I think all of his experiences now are just really helping him understand what it takes to impact winning in the playoffs.”
– Spoelstra on playoff Butler, “Jimmy’s always been this for us in the playoffs, whatever is needed, and it might be different game to game.”
– Spoelstra made clear pregame that the series, in his view, never was about Adebayo vs. Joel Embiid, in one-on-one terms.
– “He’s certainly not getting caught up on a one-on-one narrative about it,” he said.
– Herro said he appreciated the challenge.
– “Getting repetitions, I think that’s the biggest thing, just seeing myself fight through the double-teams and blitzes and things like that,” he said.
– Thursday marked the third consecutive season the 76ers stood down 3-2 in the Eastern Conference semifinals. In the previous two cases, they won Game 6 and then lost in Game 7.
– The game was preceded by a moment of silence for the passing of NBA legend Bob Lanier.
()
News
Howard Gustafson, Inver Grove Heights centenarian, dies at 106
One of Howard Gustafson’s earliest memories is standing at a parade, waving an American flag and calling out, “Down with the Kaiser!” It was World War I. One of his last memories was planning his 107th birthday.
In between those memories spanning a century was a lot of living — from plowing farm fields with horses as a young man to learning how to take selfies at his 100th birthday party. A member of the Greatest Generation, he survived the Great Depression and served in World War II. Almost to the end, he kept dancing.
Gustafson died in his sleep at his apartment in assisted living in Inver Grove Heights on May 5 — just 43 days before yet another birthday. He was 106.
Susan Harold, one of Gustafson’s two daughters, thinks she knows why their dad lived so long.
“He had such a zest for life,” she says.
Gustafson was born at Bethesda Hospital in St. Paul on June 17, 1915. He was born during World War I — although the United States would not join the war until later. Woodrow Wilson was president, American women were fighting for their right to vote and the movies were still silent. Sirloin steak cost 18 cents a pound, a newspaper was a penny and an average house was priced at about $3,200, according to federal records.
His mother was a Norwegian immigrant; his father, a postal clerk, was Swedish by heritage. The couple’s sons, Howard and his younger brother, Oscar, were both healthy and athletic, with Oscar excelling at tennis and Howard enjoying swimming, fishing and golf. Growing up on the south end of Highland Park, Gustafson got a job at a bakery when he was 13, earning 35 cents per hour after school and on weekends.
After graduating from Central High School in 1932 — back in an era when boys wore suits and ties to school — Gustafson attended Macalester College, where he graduated cum laude in 1936 with a degree in biology.
He mixed his studies with hard labor, helping out on a relative’s farm in North Branch in the summers.
“All work by hand, and they used horses,” said Vern Anderson, a son-in-law, in a message to the Pioneer Press. “Tough due to the Depression and great drought of the ’30s.”
Gustafson was 26 when Japan bombed Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, and the United States declared war. Because of his biology background, Gustafson served as a medical lab technician during World War II, stationed in South Wales.
Back home after the war, Gustafson followed his father’s example and got a job with the U.S. Postal Service in 1946. The postal clerk met his wife, Norma, at a dance class; they wed in 1951. The couple bought a house in South St. Paul in 1954, where they raised their two daughters, Jan and Susan. His daughter, Jan Anderson, remembers how their dad flooded the backyard in the winter so his daughters could ice skate; sometimes, he joined the kids in sledding down the hill in their yard.
After Norma died in 2004, Gustafson adapted to carry on without his wife of 53 years.
“I’ve had to become more social,” he told the Pioneer Press in 2015 at his 100th birthday party. “I’ll talk to anybody.”
Turning 100: Read the Pioneer Press coverage from Howard Gustafson’s 100th birthday party in 2015.
Having retired in 1974, Gustafson kept busy, not only mowing his own lawn and cleaning his own house, but also helping neighbors clear their snow and volunteering at his church. His step was always filled with pep.
“He was known as the dancing usher,” says Anderson.
He was often asked about his secret to such successful aging.
He often gave this answer:
“Oatmeal,” Anderson recalls with a laugh.
His version of finally slowing down was not typical.
“He bought a self-propelled lawn mower after he turned 100,” Anderson says. “It was his gift to himself.”
Until then, Gustafson had used a push mower.
When he moved to assisted living at age 102, he did so independently.
“He drove himself there,” Harold says.
(The car stayed parked after that, and he eventually gave it to a grandchild.)
Gustafson didn’t enjoy the isolation that came with the pandemic — the second one he lived through, although he did not recall the first — so he was excited for his upcoming June birthday party.
How could such a long life seem cut short?
Maybe it’s because his zest for it never aged.
Gustafson will be buried next to his wife, in a service with full military honors, at Fort Snelling National Cemetery on Friday.
Besides his daughters and two son-in-laws, he is survived by four grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
To honor Gustafson’s love of gardening and dancing, his family suggests donations in his name to Como Friends, a nonprofit that supports Como Park Zoo and Conservatory (Comofriends.org), or to Keane Sense of Rhythm, a nonprofit tap dance studio in St. Paul (Tapcompany.org).
News
From Packers in the opener to a Thanksgiving date to two January outdoor games, a look at Vikings schedule
This time there will be fans at U.S. Bank Stadium. And you better believe they will be making plenty of noise.
Two years ago, the Vikings played host to archrival Green Bay for the first time in a regular-season opener, but no fans were allowed in due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the Vikings are getting a mulligan.
The NFL announced its full regular-season schedule Thursday, and it includes Minnesota opening the season by facing the Packers at 3:25 p.m. on Sept. 11 at U.S. Bank Stadium. To boot, it will be the regular-season debut for first-year head coach Kevin O’Connell.
The schedule includes the Vikings playing on Thanksgiving, but they won’t be going to Detroit or Dallas on Nov. 24. They instead will play host to New England at 7:20 p.m. in a game to be nationally televised by NBC.
It will mark the first NFL game ever in Minnesota on Thanksgiving. The Vikings have played eight previous Thanksgiving games: five at Detroit and three at Dallas. Those are the teams that long have played host to Thanksgiving games during the day. The NFL added a prime-time game on the holiday in 2006.
Before Thursday, the NFL had announced the Vikings would play at Philadelphia on Sept. 19 on Monday Night Football and as the road team in London on Oct. 2 against New Orleans.
Thanks to the London game, the Vikings have just one true road game in their first five and will play nine games in 2022 at U.S. Bank Stadium and just seven true road games. But they will close the season with January outdoor road games at Green Bay and Chicago.
Here’s a look at Minnesota’s schedule in the NFL’s second 17-game season:
Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 11, vs. Green Bay Packers, 3:25 p.m., Fox
Much has been made of O’Connell having been an assistant under Sean McVay of the Rams. In his debut, O’Connell gets to match wits with notable McVay disciple Matt LaFleur.
Week 2: Monday, Sept. 19, at Philadelphia Eagles, 7:30 p.m., ABC
The telecast might not start great for Vikings fans if clips are shown from the Eagles’ 38-7 rout in the 2017 NFC Championship Game, but this game at least should be close.
Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 25, vs. Detroit Lions, noon, Fox
Minnesota can look for revenge after a stunning 29-27 loss at previously winless Detroit last December. But the Lions just hope the Vikings will be looking ahead to London.
Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 2, vs. New Orleans Saints (London), 8:30 a.m., NFL Network
Leslie Frazier went 1-0 in London, winning in 2013. Mike Zimmer went 1-0 in London, winning in 2017. Now, it’s O’Connell’s turn for it to be seen if the Vikings are indeed London’s team.
Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 9, vs. Chicago Bears, noon, Fox
Receiver Adam Thielen said the Vikings had jet lag the last time they played in London. Now, they’ll see if they have it coming back. Unlike before, there is no bye week after playing overseas.
Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 16, at Miami Dolphins, noon, Fox
The last time the Vikings played in Miami, in 2014, it was the Teddy Bridgewater homecoming game. Now, it’s the Dalvin Cook homecoming game.
Week 7: Bye week
Even though the Vikings didn’t have a bye after Week 4 in London, it’s still relatively early in the season for one.
Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 30, vs. Arizona Cardinals, noon, Fox
The Patrick Peterson revenge game didn’t end well in 2021, when the host Cardinals defeated Minnesota 34-33. Now, the cornerback, who played for Arizona from 2011-20 gets another shot.
Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 6, at Washington Commanders, noon, Fox
It’s back to the nation’s capital for Kirk Cousins. Boo birds might greet the Vikings quarterback, who plays his first game in Washington since his 2012-17 tenure there.
Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 13, at Buffalo Bills, noon, Fox
It figures to be chilly in Minnesota’s first visit to Buffalo since 2014, but at least it’s not so late in the season that Niagara Falls will have frozen.
Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 20, vs. Dallas Cowboys, 3:25 p.m., CBS
If Vikings face Dak Prescott, that might not be too bad. They’ve lost the past two years at home to Dallas backup quarterbacks — Andy Dalton in 2020 and Cooper Rush in 2021.
Week 12: Thursday, Nov. 24, vs. New England Patriots, 7:20 p.m., NBC
O’Connell will take on his old boss Bill Belichick. In 2008, O’Connell was a third-round pick by the Patriots, and the quarterback played one season for them.
Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 4, vs. New York Jets, noon, CBS
The Jets enter the season having not won a Super Bowl in 53 years. Well, the Vikings have never have won a Super Bowl in 61 seasons, so there’s plenty to commiserate about
Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 11, at Detroit Lions, noon, Fox
Receiver Jameson Williams, coming off a torn ACL and drafted with the No. 12 pick acquired from Minnesota, could be fully healthy by this game. The Vikings hope he doesn’t’ come up big.
Week 15: Saturday, Dec. 17 or Sunday, Dec. 18, vs. Indianapolis Colts, TBD
In a six-game losing streak to the Colts, the Vikings have played five times on a Sunday and once on a Monday. So perhaps it might be better to play on a Saturday.
Week 16: Saturday, Dec. 24, vs. New York Giants, noon, Fox
A low moment in Minnesota history was a 23-7 loss to the Giants in 2013 in the infamous Josh Freeman game. At least the Vikings have won three straight in the series since then.
Week 17: Sunday, Jan. 1, at Green Bay Packers, 3:25 p.m. CBS
One thinks the Vikings will have a better chance if Cousins starts this game rather than backup Sean Mannion, who filled in last Jan. 2 in an ugly 37-10 loss at Lambeau Field.
Week 18: Saturday, Jan. 7 or Sunday, Jan. 8, at Chicago Bears, TBD
A road game against the Bears that’s not on Monday night. Those actually have been rare in recent seasons.
Is Cashcrate Legit? Learn the Real Truth
1920 Posts, SSC Jobs Recruitment 2022
Overcome Infertility – How to Treat Infertility With Chinese Herbs – Rehmannia Glutinosa
The Step by Step Guide to Making Money Giving Away Free Stuff
Acting Book Review – The 48 Laws of Power
CB Money Vine – Is It the Best Way to Make Money Online Free?
Commercial Kitchen Design and Budget Constraints
Aave Below Its Long Term Support; What To Expect Now?
Winderman’s view: Butler says enough is enough, plus other Heat-76ers thoughts
Free Survey Sites That Pay Through PayPal
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News6 days ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special