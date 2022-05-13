23 Jump Street Release Date, Cast, Possibility And What We Know So Far

Share Pin 0 Shares

Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum are famous on-screen cop buddies who have entertained us through Jump Street films. The first movie premiered in 2012 had directors Christopher Miller and Phil Lord in the play and script penned by Jonah Hill and Michael Bacall, So will there be 23 jump street.

21 Jump Street had Channing Tatum as Greg Jenko and co-star Jonah Hill as Schmidt, they work together on a new case of drugs and for that act as the high schoolers to expose the drug dealer and prevent its circulation in the school altogether while giving us some serious, hilarious scenes in the story!

The film’s sequel, 22 Jump Street streamed in 2014 that had the same Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum combo. The central concept adapted the 80s and 90s TV series of the same name that showcased what the star Johnny Depp was all about.

The end credits of 22 Jump Street present to us some funny and fictional sequels to the film, even an animated series and a toy line. There was also the rumor of the duo going undercover in a medical school to add to this fun.

Now let’s look at what is in store with the third film in the franchise and what we can expect from it, and when. So read this article by the end to get the full update!

Is 23 Jump Street Happening?

We knew earlier that back in September of 2013, 23 Jump Street got announced to be made and was under the developmental phase. In 2015 it was revealed that Phil Lord and Chris Miller will not be the ones to direct the sequel but will instead produce and look after the composition of the script.

But since then, we do not know anything substantial about the sequel, and it seems very much that 23 Jump Street is not on the cards. On the other hand, 24 Jump Street is official, and fans are happy with the news!

In July last year, Rodney Rothman added that he is in the composition creation and direction of the sequel ,24 Jump Street. The reason for the change of movie name from 23 Jump Street to 24 Jump Street is that the creators found the content suitable, leaving a gap in the movie and picking it up from 24 Jump Street.

Who Can We See In The Presumed Sequel?

It was announced in 2015 that a female-centric spin-off of the movie was in development that later in 2018 was stated to be a sequel to star some fresh faces. This includes Tiffany Haddish as the undercover agent working as a high school teacher.

Soon after, when the movie’s title was picked up to be 24 Jump Street, it was declared that along with Haddish, Zendaya would also be seen acting in the much-awaited sequel along with the old heroes Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill. But it is still uncertain as to whether the movie will be titled Jump Street: Now for Her Pleasure or 24 Jump Street for that matter. So we should wait for the official announcement .

Can We See Brad Pitt In The New Sequel?

Channing Tatum stated in an interview that the presence of Brad Pitt in the third movie of the series would act like a charm by sharing space with the star in recent The Lost City, and he hopes to work with Brad Pitt, the comic gold which he presumes to be the exemplary character. But the idea in itself fetches far and let’s not forget that there were words for Men In Black crossover film at some point! But again, the title MIB 23, the makers put it on hold for the future date.

What Are The Future Possibilities For 23 Jump Street?

Well, now that we know the sequel , 23 Jump Street halts for a while, we must not lose hope on this one, though. However, Rodney Rothman agreed to skip over to 24 Jump Street right away, but the director of older movies in the franchise, Phil Lord, claimed that he and Miller that 23 Jump Street is not altogether forgotten but is kept reserved.

This means that the makers can expect more sequels in the lineup and that there are high chances that 23 Jump Street might be next in a row after 24 Jump Street, i.e., it can be the fourth sequel. But these are just our wild assumptions, and the creators guarantee no surety as of now. Well, you never know when things take a turn and creators decide to surprise the audience! Let’s wait for that day to come soon.

How Did The Previous Jump Street Movies Do?

21 Jump Street bagged positive feedback from both the critics and the audience and Rotten Tomatoes rated it with a 85%. The box office collection of the film was around $201 million worldwide. 22 Jump street also bagged the exact ratings but grossed $331 million globally at the box office.

What Is The Story Of 21 Jump Street?

The premise follows two cops named Schmidt and Jenko, who go on an undercover mission in a high school after joining the Jump Street unit. They aimed to expose the drug supplies taken within the premises.

But while they are on their mission, they find that the high school is not like the one from their days, and it was time to face that terror and feeling once again that they had long left behind.

Where To Watch 21 Jump Street?

Both the Jump Street lineup films are available to watch on many OTT platforms. The movies focus on the cop buddies who undertake missions to save humanity by going undercover. Well, the movie is fun to watch and to entertain. It will be interesting to see whether the success of these two sequels will make the third part happen soon or not.

The first movie in the sequel, 21 Jump Street, you can stream it on DirecTV, Spectrum on Demand, and Sling TV. you can rent or purchase it from platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, iTunes, YouTube, Google Play Movies, DirecTV, Microsoft Store, Redbox, and AMC on Demand in either high definition or 4k quality.

What Is The Story of 22 Jump Street?

After the previous case, Jenko and Schmidt goes back to the Jump Street unit, where they again deploy to go undercover in the high school to expose the drug distribution. This time around, the drug to be stopped is WhyPhy, and there is a single hint to reach the culprit.

This journey tests the friendship of Jenko and Schmidt when the former is back with his cool side while the latter comes out with a girl , Maya, and it is up to them to decide whether to remain friends and work or be together professionally.

Where To Watch 22 Jump Street?

The second movie of the franchise, 22 Jump Street, is on FXNow, fuboTV, DirecTV, and Spectrum on Demand. You can rent or purchase on Vudu, Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play Movies, YouTube, Microsoft Store, Redbox, and AMC on Demand in either high definition or 4k quality.

Conclusion

But whatever might be the case, we know that our favorite cop duo Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum would grace our screens shortly with more franchise films, and that can, however, take a lot of time to happen, so till then, all we need is to wait and enjoy the preceding movies with fun and frolic!

