23 Jump Street Release Date, Cast, Possibility And What We Know So Far
Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum are famous on-screen cop buddies who have entertained us through Jump Street films. The first movie premiered in 2012 had directors Christopher Miller and Phil Lord in the play and script penned by Jonah Hill and Michael Bacall, So will there be 23 jump street.
21 Jump Street had Channing Tatum as Greg Jenko and co-star Jonah Hill as Schmidt, they work together on a new case of drugs and for that act as the high schoolers to expose the drug dealer and prevent its circulation in the school altogether while giving us some serious, hilarious scenes in the story!
The film’s sequel, 22 Jump Street streamed in 2014 that had the same Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum combo. The central concept adapted the 80s and 90s TV series of the same name that showcased what the star Johnny Depp was all about.
The end credits of 22 Jump Street present to us some funny and fictional sequels to the film, even an animated series and a toy line. There was also the rumor of the duo going undercover in a medical school to add to this fun.
Now let’s look at what is in store with the third film in the franchise and what we can expect from it, and when. So read this article by the end to get the full update!
Is 23 Jump Street Happening?
We knew earlier that back in September of 2013, 23 Jump Street got announced to be made and was under the developmental phase. In 2015 it was revealed that Phil Lord and Chris Miller will not be the ones to direct the sequel but will instead produce and look after the composition of the script.
But since then, we do not know anything substantial about the sequel, and it seems very much that 23 Jump Street is not on the cards. On the other hand, 24 Jump Street is official, and fans are happy with the news!
In July last year, Rodney Rothman added that he is in the composition creation and direction of the sequel ,24 Jump Street. The reason for the change of movie name from 23 Jump Street to 24 Jump Street is that the creators found the content suitable, leaving a gap in the movie and picking it up from 24 Jump Street.
Who Can We See In The Presumed Sequel?
It was announced in 2015 that a female-centric spin-off of the movie was in development that later in 2018 was stated to be a sequel to star some fresh faces. This includes Tiffany Haddish as the undercover agent working as a high school teacher.
Soon after, when the movie’s title was picked up to be 24 Jump Street, it was declared that along with Haddish, Zendaya would also be seen acting in the much-awaited sequel along with the old heroes Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill. But it is still uncertain as to whether the movie will be titled Jump Street: Now for Her Pleasure or 24 Jump Street for that matter. So we should wait for the official announcement .
Can We See Brad Pitt In The New Sequel?
Channing Tatum stated in an interview that the presence of Brad Pitt in the third movie of the series would act like a charm by sharing space with the star in recent The Lost City, and he hopes to work with Brad Pitt, the comic gold which he presumes to be the exemplary character. But the idea in itself fetches far and let’s not forget that there were words for Men In Black crossover film at some point! But again, the title MIB 23, the makers put it on hold for the future date.
What Are The Future Possibilities For 23 Jump Street?
Well, now that we know the sequel , 23 Jump Street halts for a while, we must not lose hope on this one, though. However, Rodney Rothman agreed to skip over to 24 Jump Street right away, but the director of older movies in the franchise, Phil Lord, claimed that he and Miller that 23 Jump Street is not altogether forgotten but is kept reserved.
This means that the makers can expect more sequels in the lineup and that there are high chances that 23 Jump Street might be next in a row after 24 Jump Street, i.e., it can be the fourth sequel. But these are just our wild assumptions, and the creators guarantee no surety as of now. Well, you never know when things take a turn and creators decide to surprise the audience! Let’s wait for that day to come soon.
How Did The Previous Jump Street Movies Do?
21 Jump Street bagged positive feedback from both the critics and the audience and Rotten Tomatoes rated it with a 85%. The box office collection of the film was around $201 million worldwide. 22 Jump street also bagged the exact ratings but grossed $331 million globally at the box office.
What Is The Story Of 21 Jump Street?
The premise follows two cops named Schmidt and Jenko, who go on an undercover mission in a high school after joining the Jump Street unit. They aimed to expose the drug supplies taken within the premises.
But while they are on their mission, they find that the high school is not like the one from their days, and it was time to face that terror and feeling once again that they had long left behind.
Where To Watch 21 Jump Street?
Both the Jump Street lineup films are available to watch on many OTT platforms. The movies focus on the cop buddies who undertake missions to save humanity by going undercover. Well, the movie is fun to watch and to entertain. It will be interesting to see whether the success of these two sequels will make the third part happen soon or not.
The first movie in the sequel, 21 Jump Street, you can stream it on DirecTV, Spectrum on Demand, and Sling TV. you can rent or purchase it from platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, iTunes, YouTube, Google Play Movies, DirecTV, Microsoft Store, Redbox, and AMC on Demand in either high definition or 4k quality.
What Is The Story of 22 Jump Street?
After the previous case, Jenko and Schmidt goes back to the Jump Street unit, where they again deploy to go undercover in the high school to expose the drug distribution. This time around, the drug to be stopped is WhyPhy, and there is a single hint to reach the culprit.
This journey tests the friendship of Jenko and Schmidt when the former is back with his cool side while the latter comes out with a girl , Maya, and it is up to them to decide whether to remain friends and work or be together professionally.
Where To Watch 22 Jump Street?
The second movie of the franchise, 22 Jump Street, is on FXNow, fuboTV, DirecTV, and Spectrum on Demand. You can rent or purchase on Vudu, Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play Movies, YouTube, Microsoft Store, Redbox, and AMC on Demand in either high definition or 4k quality.
Conclusion
But whatever might be the case, we know that our favorite cop duo Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum would grace our screens shortly with more franchise films, and that can, however, take a lot of time to happen, so till then, all we need is to wait and enjoy the preceding movies with fun and frolic!
Musk Says Twitter Deal Is on Hold Pending “Fake Account” Report
Elon Musk tweeted early Friday that his deal to acquire Twitter was on hold pending details on the number of “fake accounts” on the platform.
“Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users,” Musk said.
Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 13, 2022
The linked Reuters article concerns a recent Twitter SEC report that contains the stats Musk cited.
Twitter shares were down in premarket trade, but had rallied since Musk announced first his stake in the company and then his intent to acquire it. The Twitter board approved his offer in recent weeks. So far Musk has lined up 18 co-investors as well as contributed significant resources to the fund the takeover — leading to a potentially complicated ownership structure.
Still committed to acquisition
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 13, 2022
Where To Watch A Quiet Place 2 On Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO Max?
John Krasinski’s horror/thriller A Quiet Place 2 is definitely worth watching. The plot unfolds in a post-apocalyptic setting, and the Abbott family are still on the run to save themselves from creatures that hunt by sound. The Abbott couple and their kids need to embrace the silence to keep themselves alive.
This suspenseful thriller is one of the most anticipated movies following its prequel, A Quiet Place, initially released in 2018. Cillian Murphy accompanies Emily Blunt as Evelyn Abbott as Emmett and John Krasinski as Lee Abbott.
People were left deeply struck by the first movie. You would definitely not want to miss the sequel. The great cast, Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, and John Krasinski, would never disappoint you. If you plan to watch it, you should check out the following streaming platforms.
Where to Watch A Quiet Place 2
After a long wait, a Quiet Place 2 was made available on May 28, 2021. It is performing well in the theatres. On Viacom’s new CBS streaming service, Paramount+, you can also access it. It is also available on an expansion of CBS All Access for $6 per month or without advertisements for $10 per month.
Where to Watch A Quiet Place 2 In the UK?
A Quiet Place Part ii hit the screens of the cinemas in the UK. Unfortunately, the Film was the most delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation and was postponed by four months than the actual release date.
Where to Watch A Quiet Place 2 In Canada?
Paramount Pictures A Quiet Place Part ii will be streaming on the Amazon Prime Video. The Canadians can enjoy the streaming service on Amazon Prime from July 13 onwards, confirmed on Twitter by David Friend, the Canadian entertainment reporter.
Where to Watch A Quiet Place 2 In Australia?
John Krasinski’s directed and a Paramount Pictures’ production, A Quiet Place Part ii, The Abbott family is all set to hit the screen of the Australian Cinemas on the release date of May 27.
Where to Watch A Quiet Place 2 In the US?
This Emily Blunt, Cilian Murphy starrer, and John Krasinski directed horror sequel A Quiet Place Part ii, the sequel of A Quiet Place film, will be released in the theaters of the US on May 18. Finally, the film the audiences have been waiting for is here. The movie can be streamed on the internet or on Paramount Plus. You can access the movie on the Paramount Plus platform just after 30-45 days are released in the theaters.
Is A Quiet Place 2 Available for Streaming on Netflix?
The post-apocalyptic thriller, A Quiet Place Part II, is not a part of Netflix’s list of movie catalogs yet. Hence, subscribers need to check out other platforms to watch this movie.
Is it on Netflix UK?
No, A Quiet Place part ii will not be released on Netflix UK anytime soon. But all the UK citizens can enjoy the film on Paramount pictures, which has now been made available in the UK.
Is it on Netflix Canada?
This Horror Sequel of A Quiet Place is not yet streaming on Netflix Canada. Unfortunately, neither is the first movie, A Quiet Place, on Netflix.
Is it on Netflix Australia?
Is A Quiet place ii available on Netflix Australia? Well, the answer is NO. Neither part one of quiet place nor the second part of the quiet place is streaming on Netflix Australia. And we cannot expect the release date on the Netflix platform anytime soon.
Whereas you can binge-watch quiet place part ii and also the part I on the Paramount Plus. A Quiet Place Part ii is available to stream now on Paramount Plus without any extra costs.
Is it on Netflix US?
Can the audience stream the sequel on Netflix US? The answer is NO. Unfortunately, it cannot be streamed on Netflix. But you can purchase a subscription to Paramount Plus and binge-watch it there.
Does Hulu Have A Quiet Place 2?
While A Quiet Place 2 was initially scheduled to release in March 2020, because of the worldwide COVID crisis, it was delayed for more than a year. It finally made its release in May 2021 in the theatres. As of now, it is not available for streaming on Hulu.
Is A Quiet Place 2 Available on Amazon Prime?
Amazon Prime, as of now, does not have A Quiet Place 2 in its movies list. However, the streaming giant will soon introduce it into its catalog and make it available on-demand.
Is A Quiet Place 2 Available on HBO Max?
A Quiet Place 2 is not available on HBO Max for streaming. You can check out other popular post-apocalyptic thrillers on this platform.
A Quiet Place 2 on Vudu
You can purchase the film sequel on Vudu. Moreover, you can rent A quiet place part ii on Vudu.
Where Else can the Audience Watch A Quiet Place 2?
The fans who want to binge-watch this film or the special features, in this even the internet is out. So the other options to watch the sequel are 4K UHD, DVD, Blu Ray. With the 4K UHD pack, you can stream the movie in complete 4K, 1080p Bluray.
Where can You Stream A Quiet Place?
If you are planning to binge-watch the first film of this horror franchise, then below are given the places where you can watch this movie or buy or rent it. You can get access to the film on Fubo TV by having its subscription.
Or else, you can buy or rent the film on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play or Vudu, or any other platforms which allow you to buy or rent this movie.
Will There be A Quiet Place Part 3?
After the box office success of A Quiet Place 2, a follow-up movie seems likely to happen. John Krasinski is already planning, and according to Emily Blunt, he has a new arc of ideas for it. So, this franchise can become a trilogy. A new movie was announced in November 2020 in A Quiet Place universe, and Jeff Nichols will direct it.
Paramount had decided to bring it about in 2022, and it is not yet clearly revealed if it is a spin-off of the original franchise. We will see the Abbott family again and expect the hunt of the creatures to end in Quiet Place Part 3, which is to arrive in the theaters by 2023.
A Quiet Place 2 is available in your nearest theatres, so get your seats booked. It is also available on Paramount+. You can also access the first movie, A Quiet Place, on Amazon Prime Video and Hulu.
What’s Behind TikTok’s Explosive Growth?
This article is syndicated from the Substack newsletter Big Technology; subscribe for free here.
When Oscar Orozco, the director of forecasting at eMarketer, set forth to model TikTok’s growth for 2021, he thought it had to slow down. People used TikTok for 38.6 minutes each day in 2020, approximating Facebook’s all-time high of 39.8 minutes. That was a year of lockdowns. And with restrictions lifted and a higher base to work off, TikTok was supposed to stall. But instead, it defied his expectations.
“We were surprised to see the growth we did,” Orozco said. “We thought it would stabilize.”
TikTok shot past Facebook’s time spent record in 2021, reaching 44 daily minutes per user that year. It surpassed Instagram as well. It passed YouTube worldwide, according to some reports. And it’s posed to best the app in the U.S. this year, according to eMarketer. TikTok’s grown so fast it’s broken the models. And with precedent out the window, its sizzle has shown little sign of cooling. “There might not be any end in sight,” Orozco said.
How has TikTok grown so fast?
The key to TikTok’s growth has been its increasing allure among Gen Z and Millennials, who make up 80% of its user base. These generations got hooked on TikTok during 2020 — when the app’s daily usage increased by 41% — and they’re using it more today, even as they go about their daily activities. Gen X and Boomers are downloading the app now too, and they’re just as hooked, presenting TikTok with a massive, largely-untapped growth opportunity as more of these older users come online.
Impressively, TikTok is besting Facebook and YouTube even as they put copycats — Reels and Shorts — in their products. And now, it’s coming after its competitors’ core content forms by introducing lengthier videos after a lifetime of shorter ones. TikTok’s algorithmic recommendations may prove more appealing than its competitors’ ‘follow’ models, and eMarketer now expects the app to reach 45.8 minutes per user this year.
Why can’t Facebook catch up to TikTok?
While TikTok is thriving, Facebook is struggling to attract the same young people. As it works on its metaverse, Facebook usage is shrinking among people under 25 in the U.S. In 2020, Facebook had 31 million users under 25, per eMarketer, this year it will have 26.8 million. “A lot of it is not signing up in the first place,” said eMarketer analyst Sara Lebow, explaining that some young people skip Facebook and go right to TikTok.
With time increasing on TikTok, advertisers will find their way there too, just as they did when media consumption moved from desktop to mobile last decade. Brooke Tait, a growth marketer who works with beauty brands, said she’s spending 15% of her budget on TikTok now but expects to increase it to 50% by the end of the year.
Though beauty brands like Tait’s are more likely to spend big on TikTok, via their work with influencers, she said the platform is shipping new ad products, including a number that could have mass appeal. “TikTok is definitely innovating more right now, and that’s why they’re winning,” she said. “I do feel like they’re going to creep up and eventually surpass Facebook.”
Outside of Facebook’s early years, no platform has ever grown like TikTok is today. The app is cementing itself as a dominant cultural force at record speed. And after some initial skepticism, analysts like Orozco believe this may just be the beginning. “We’ve been tracking social engagement for a while now,” he said. “There’s always this normalization and even drops right in time. We just haven’t seen that.”
