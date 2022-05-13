News
7th Pay Commission: Big news! HBA interest rate slashed for central govt employees, see here
7th Pay Commission: Big news! HBA interest rate slashed for central govt employees, see here
7th Pay Commission Latest News: There is good news for central employees. The government has given big relief to the employees. Under this, the interest rate on the advance given to repay the home loan has been cut by 80 basis points i.e. 0.8 percent.
7th Pay Commission/HBA Interest Rates: The government has given great relief to the central employees. Building Advance (HBA) i.e. the interest rate of home loan taken from the bank has been reduced from 7.9 percent to 7.1 percent to make houses for the employees (Central government employees). For this, the government has also issued an office memorandum.
Big relief to the employees
The government has increased the interest rate of 80 basis points, or 0.8 percent, on advances given to employees for repayment of home loans taken from banks for building houses, buying houses or flats for the period from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023. has been cut. That is, now the dream of central employees’ own house will become even easier.
At what rate will you get the advance?
The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has issued an office memorandum and informed about the reduction in the interest rates of advance. Employees can now take advance at the rate of 7.1 per cent per annum till March 31, 2023, after this announcement of the government, which was earlier at 7.9 per cent per annum.
Can you take advance up to Rs 25 lakh?
Let us tell you that under this special facility given by the government, central employees can take advance in two ways i.e. up to 34 months or up to a maximum of Rs 25 lakh according to their basic salary. Also, from the cost of the house or its ability to pay, whichever is less for the employees, that amount can be taken as advance.
What is HBA?
It is worth mentioning that the Central Government gives House Building Advance to its employees. In this, the employee can take advance to build a house on his own or his wife’s plot. This scheme was started from 1 October 2020 and under this, till 31 March 2023, the central government gives house building advance to its employees at the rate of 7.1% interest.
Orioles prospect DL Hall wants you to know he’s ‘not just a 100-mph fastball guy’
When DL Hall made his 2022 spring training debut, a one-inning cameo that marked his return from injury, it was the radar gun that attracted most of the attention. The left-hander took the mound for the first time in a game since his midseason shutdown the year prior and pumped triple digits with his fastball.
That’s always been the eye-catching portion of Hall’s repertoire on the mound, and perhaps it’s that high velocity that encourages some bystanders to ponder a future coming out of the bullpen at the major league level rather than as a starting pitcher.
But focusing on that high-speed fastball — while enticing — misses the full picture of Hall, the 23-year-old who ranks as the No. 3 prospect in the Orioles’ organization, according to Baseball America.
“I’m not just a 100-mph fastball guy,” Hall said. “I can also throw other stuff. That’s something I’m gonna continue to prove — and improve — and continue to try to command all four of them.”
It’s his changeup, the one he worked to master at the alternate site in 2020. It’s his slider, the sweeping movement that draws ample whiffs. It’s his curveball, which he’s still tinkering with to perfect it as a differentiator with a 12 o’clock to 6 o’clock break.
Those pitches are why Hall believes he can break into the Orioles’ rotation, a four-pitch arsenal that can be placed for strikes, setting him apart from other hard-throwing pitchers with his variability.
“To get that true breaking ball and to have that changeup, I think both of those have made huge jumps for me,” Hall said, “and I think that’s a lot of the reason I’ve found some success.”
On Tuesday, Hall made his debut at the Triple-A level for the Norfolk Tides. His outing — one run allowed on 53 pitches in three innings — wasn’t what he hoped for. He had hoped to go deeper into the game, continuing a buildup since his return from the stress reaction in his left elbow that ended his 2021 season.
But the organization opted to play it safe with Hall. He had traveled extensively the day before, part of a rapid rise to Triple-A. He made his first start with High-A Aberdeen in late April. The next week, he started for Double-A Bowie. And then five days later — with a trip to Nashville in the mix to join the Tides — he took the mound Tuesday at Harbor Park in Norfolk.
His body didn’t feel great. He had flown back from Nashville to Washington, D.C., then picked up his car and drove four hours south. But he didn’t mind the whirlwind because it resulted in a step in the right direction.
“It’s been crazy, but it’s all been fun,” Hall said. “Any step you’re taking closer to Baltimore is a good thing.”
Hall spent much of the previous two seasons developing his changeup, beginning at the 2020 alternate site when the coronavirus pandemic canceled the minor league season. By 2021, the Valdosta, Georgia, native felt comfortable with the pitch, but he only had the chance to display it in 31 2/3 innings before he was shut down.
So this year, Hall is making a point of showing off what the changeup can bring, especially against right-handed batters. He couples it with a slider and curveball, although he’s still tweaking how his curveball looks out of his hand.
It’s not a change in arm slot. Instead, by altering his hand positioning, he’s adding more depth to the pitch to make it more of a 12-6 drop, contrasting with his sweeping slider. That gives him a four-pitch arsenal to keep hitters off balance multiple times through the order.
“I don’t really care if I throw 100 fastballs that game or 100 changeups,” Hall said. “If I got the guys out, that’s all I care about.”
So for all the focus on his high-velocity fastball, Hall is much more than that. And it’s his command of all four pitches that can translate to success as a major league starter in the near future.
Where To Watch How the Grinch Stole Christmas Online This Christmas?
If you are looking out for information or any details on the character The Grinch or the movies with the character, you should keep reading this article ahead. We have discussed the character and the movie and where to stream the movies in different regions. Our list also includes the watching options for the 1996 movie.
Where To Watch The Grinch Stole Christmas In The United States?
The film is streaming on HBO Max and DirecTV, and viewers will need to have a premium subscription. Viewers can also pay rent or purchase the movie on the various platforms offering the same. Apple TV, Google Play, Youtube TV, and Vudu provide renting and purchasing services for a certain amount.
Where To Watch The Grinch Stole Christmas In The United Kingdom?
The film is streaming on Sky Go and Now TV Cinema, and viewers will need to have a premium subscription. Viewers can also pay rent or purchase the film on the various platforms offering the same. Sky Store, Chilli, and Microsoft provide renting and purchasing services for a certain amount.
Where To Watch The Grinch Stole Christmas In Canada?
The movie is streaming on Netflix, and viewers will need to have a subscription. Viewers can also pay rent or purchase the movie on the various platforms offering the same. Apple TV, Google Play, Youtube TV, Amazon Prime Video provide renting and purchasing services for a certain amount.
Where To Watch The Grinch Stole Christmas In Australia?
The movie is streaming on Netflix, and Stan and viewers will need to subscribe to the same. Viewers can also rent or purchase the movie on the various platforms offering the same. For example, Apple TV, Google Play, and Youtube TV provide renting and purchasing services for a certain amount.
Where To Watch The Grinch Stole Christmas 1966?
The 1966 version of The Grinch stole Christmas is available for streaming on Peacock premium subscription. Unfortunately, apart from peacock premium, no other streaming platforms offer this movie in the United States. However, the other regions like Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia can refer to the streaming platforms provided for the Grinch stole Christmas 2000 as it is the same.
What Is The Character Of The Grinch?
The Grinch is a character from the children’s book written by Theodor “Dr. Seuss” Geisel. The character is about a lonely creature who thinks of destroying the Christmas holiday season for a town by planning to steal Christmas gifts from different people. But soon, he realizes the season’s happiness lies with family and friends and not in money and gifts.
Seuss described the visual character of the Grinch as that of a monster, and it is green in color. They may have made the character look scary in its all bright green color, but it ends up being cute. He is usually seen wearing a frown on his face and sometimes shows an evil smile.
What Is The Various Content Based on The Character?
Grinch’s character is adapted from the book in various content pieces, like the animated television special from 1966. You would like this if you’re into classics. A song is made based on The Grinch, “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” sung by Thurl Ravenscroft. In 1982, “The Grinch Grinches the Cat in the Hat,” a crossover special, was aired.
“Halloween Is Grinch Night,” a prequel, is also based on the character. It was then adapted into a live-action film in the year 2000. A 3D animated feature film titled The Grinch was also released regarding the character.
What Is The Storyline of The Grinch Stole Christmas Released In 2000?
The story of the film is set in the town of Whoville. In the town of Whoville, people enjoy celebrating Christmas, along with them resides a monster known as The Grinch. He hates the idea of people and the holiday season. The people of the town hate him for his mean attitude.
Cindy Lou, a six-year-old saved by the Grinch, starts thinking about how the town’s people are more into the gifts and monetary things of the season rather than focusing on building relationships. Cindy does some research on Grinch and finds out about a tragic past, and he encourages him to steal Christmas.
Grinch was an adopted child, and he liked a girl from his school named Martha, and she liked him back. One Christmas season, he decided to gift her a gift and was bullied by Augustus, which caused him to receive a scare on his face and, in turn, resulted in his hatred for Christmas. He starts living in a remote cave from that moment on.
At present, a lot goes down when Grinch and Augustus clash once again, and it enrages Grinch to steal gifts from the people of Whoville as they are all more into the material things rather than emotional connection. The whos soon understood what should be called the Christmas season.
However, every Christmas film ends on a good note, and just like that, as Grinch steals Christmas gifts from the various houses starting for Cindy Lou, he returns them later to the rightful owners. He is also a transformed person, and Martha confesses her love.
Who Stars In The Movie Released in 2000?
Jim Carrey voices the main character of The Grinch, and I say Jim Carrey has done a great job voicing the character. Taylor Momsen plays the character of Cindy Lou, and Molly Shannon plays the character of Betty Lou. Apart from these actors, there are other actors. The other actors involved are Jeffrey Tambor, Christine Baranski, and Bill Irwin. Ron Howard directs the movie, and the writing credits for the film go to Jeffrey Price and Peter S. Seaman. Brian Grazer and Ron Howard produce the movie.
The Grinch stole Christmas is quite the entertainment movie that has everyone’s heart, and the movie has seen mostly positive reviews. Even though it’s a Christmas season film, it’s a good watch that you can enjoy on any day and time. Overall the film is a great watch, and with Jim Carrey voicing The Grinch, its become the best version out of all the adaptations ever made.
Where To Watch The Grinch Online? Is It On Netflix, Hulu, Prime, HBO Max, or Disney+?
When we ask someone to name an anti icon of the festive spirits, we will name different characters some people dislike. Still, the Grinch is one of the characters loved by everyone, and it has become the symbol of anti-Christmas for those who dislike the Christmas spirits and holidays. The Grinch came out back in the year 2018.
Scott Mosier and Yarrow Cheney directed the film. Illumination produced and Universal Pictures distributed This film . The film collected a whopping amount of $ 500 million in the Box Office.
Plot Of The Film
This 2018 movie is based on the 1957 book called “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” by Dr. Seuss. The movie’s plot is about Grinch, a solitary, green-furred soul who lives in a cave on Mount Crumpet, and he lives with his loyal and trusty dog, Max. The Grinch hates the people of Whoville because each year, the citizens of Whoville would disrupt their alone time with the loud and cheerful Christmas celebrations. he lost his cool one Christmas when the people decided to make the Christmas celebrations thrice the size of what they have in the years.
The Grinch felt that in order have a calm and peaceful time, he came up with a plan that had no shortcomings, and he decided that he would steal Christmas on the day of Christmas Eve.
Voice Cast Of The Grinch
The cast of The Grinch is amazing actors and actresses who have been part of some of the biggest movies in Hollywood. The cast had dramatic voices, and every one’s voice went well with the character, and it felt as if the actors and actresses were acting themselves.
In the movie, we can see Benedict Cumberbatch voicing our anti-hero The Grinch, Cameron Seely giving her voice to Cindy Lou Who, Rashida Jones voicing Donna Who, Kenan Thompson voicing Bricklebaum, Angela Lansbury in the voice of Mayor McGerkle, Pharrell Williams as the narrator of the movie, Tristan O’ Hare voicing Groopert, Sam Lavagnino voicing Ozzy, Ramone Hamilton voicing Axl, Scarlett Estevez voicing Izzy.
In addition to these actors and actresses, other renowned entertainers such as Georgia Toffolo, Bill Farmer ( the voice actor of Goofy since 1987), John De Milta, and many more have given their voice to the side characters of the film.
Is It Available On Netflix?
The 2018 version of The Grinch was available on Netflix US for over a year, and it was one of the most-watched Christmas movies in 2019. However, the fans would be disappointed to know that Netflix does not have the streaming rights to The Grinch movie, and Netflix has explained that two studios produced the movie. As a result, one of the two studios had the final say on the streaming services of the film.
Is It Available On Amazon Prime Video?
The Grinch is not available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video as well. Even though the OTT platform has numerous Christmas-themed movies, it does not have this movie. However, you can watch The Grinch online by watching it on Amazon Video by paying an additional charge because it is not a part of the Prime subscription.
Which Is The Best Place To Watch The Grinch?
Since, The Grinch is not available to stream on popular OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+, and Paramount Plus. As of now, the best way to watch The Grinch is by purchasing or taking it on rent. However, the Grinch stole Christmas is available on Peacock. Even though Peacock has a basic or a free tier, The Grinch is available on the Peacock Premium package, starting from $ 4. 99 per month.
And, if you are one of those people who do not like advertisements hindering your viewing experience, then you can purchase the Peacock Premium Plus plan, which costs around $9. Ninety-nine per month will remove all the advertisements, which causes a problem in the audience’s viewing experience. Apart from watching The Grinch on Peacock Premium, it is also available for rental on other popular platforms such as YouTube, Microsoft, Google Play, Vudu, and iPhone. In addition, users can rent the movie on iTunes.
How Does The Film End?
The story ended on a happy and warm note. During the film’s final scene, when Grinch sat at the dinner table with the people of Whoville town, he realized that it was not the festive spirit or the Christmas that he hated, but it was his loneliness that made him hate the holiday season. When he accepted the friendship of the Who family, he had a wonderful time with them and raised a toast to the things that we need the most in our lives “Empathy and love.”
Can We Expect A Sequel?
The Grinch was released on 9th November 2018, and commercially the film was a huge success as it was at the top of the Box Office for four weeks, and it held the record for the highest opening for a Christmas-themed film for almost two decades. But, as of now, no rumors or whispers are circulating on the internet for a possible sequel of the movie.
But we never know if a possible sequel will take place because this film was based on the 1957 book How The Grinch Stole Christmas by Dr. Seuss, so there is a possibility that the sequel will also be based on a book by Dr. Seuss and fans have to wait for an official announcement.
Other Famous Versions Of The Grinch
The Grinch is one of the most iconic characters by Dr. Seuss, and we have seen how creators time and again use different types of entertainment to entertain the audience, but these two are the most popular of them all.
How The Grinch Stole Christmas.
In the year 2000, a live-action film was released by the name How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and this film was based on the same book which the 2018 version film was based upon.
This is the first film that adapted Dr. Seuss’ book into a film. In the film, we see a well-decorated crew, Jim Carrey, in the role of The Grinch, while Jeffrey Tambor, Christine Baranski, Bill Irwin, and Molly Shannon are in supporting roles in the movie.
This movie has an IMDB rating of 6.2, and just like the animated film, this film is not available on popular OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, etc. Still, the US audience can watch the movie on platforms like Xfinity, Spectrum, and DirecTV. Also, it can watch videos on rent services like YouTube, Google Play Movies, Vudu, Microsoft Store, and iTunes.
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical is a musical television special that was aired on NBC on 9th December 2020. This musical is based on the 2000 film starring Jim Carrey and the musical by Timothy Mason. This musical was filmed in the Troubadour theatre situated in London. Max Webster and Julia Knowles directed the musical, and Simon Nye wrote it.
This was one of the best filmed Grinch musical dramas ever made, and in the lead role, we can see Matthew Morrison. In contrast, we see Amelia Minto, Denis O’Hare, Booboo Stewart, Claire Machin, Amy Ellen Richardson, Ako Mitchell, and Gary Wilmot in the supporting roles of the drama.
Sadly, nobody wants to remember this special NBC program ever happened because it was incredibly disappointing. From its opening minutes, the musical sucked enough to make people hate Christmas for real.
Even though Matthew Morrison did his best in the musical due to a lack of interpretation of the characters, and the absurd makeup and costume choices made this well shot musical into a strange choice, not to mention the oddly sexualized dancing on live tv about children’s stories make it more horrible
