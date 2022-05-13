News
7th Pay Commission: Good news for the employees! Salary will increase by 20,000 in May, benefit of arrears-PF and gratuity will also be available, know details
7th Pay Commission: If the DA is 34%, an employee with a salary of Rs 18,000 per month will get Rs 6,120 per month / yearly Rs 6,480 and the annual DA of 56000 salary will be Rs 20,484.
7th Pay Commission: There is going to be a big jump in the salary-pension of Central Government Employees. The benefit of increased 3% dearness allowance and dearness relief is going to be available in May. The same arrears of January, February and March will also be given, since DA / DR has come into effect from January 1, 2022.
50 lakh employees and 65 lakh pensioners will get its benefit.
In fact, the Modi government at the Center has increased the dearness allowance and dearness relief of central employees-pensioners by 3%, after which the total DA of the employees has increased from 31% to 34%.
This will be applicable from January 1, in such a situation, the benefit of arrears of January, February and March will also be available. The calculation of this dearness allowance will be done on the basic pay i.e. the more basic pay, the more DA benefit will be available. The salary of the employees will increase according to different levels. With the increase in DR, the pension of the pensioners will also increase.
Along with DA, employees can also get the benefits of House Rent Allowance, Travel Allowance, Provident Fund and Gratuity. Since the monthly PF and gratuity are calculated from the basic salary and DA, due to the increase in DA, PF and gratuity are also expected to increase. -30 thousand will increase, although DA will cross 50%, then only HRA can be increased.
DA double in 9 months
Let us tell you that according to the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, there is an increase in dearness allowance and dearness relief twice a year, this increase is done on a half yearly basis. DR has doubled.
Central employees and pensioners will now get DA at the rate of 34%, which was just 17% about 9 months ago. That is, the DA of central employees has doubled from 17% to 34% in 9 months.
Understand salary calculation like this
If the DA is 34%, an employee with a salary of Rs 18,000 per month will get Rs 6,120 per month / yearly Rs 6,480 and the annual DA of 56000 salary will be Rs 20,484.
For example , if the basic salary of an employee is Rs 18,000, then the total annual DA would be Rs 73,440 but the annual increase in salary would be Rs 6,480.
The basic salary of an employee with a basic salary of Rs 56,900 will increase by Rs 232,152 according to the basic salary of Rs 19346/month.
If the basic pay of the employee is Rs 18,500, then he will get DA of Rs 6290 at the rate of 34% i.e. the gross salary has increased by Rs 555. The DA of the employees with the maximum salary slab will increase to Rs 19346 per month.
Basic salary- Rs 18,000. New Dearness Allowance (34%) – Rs.6120/month
Total new dearness allowance (34%) – Rs 73,440/annum. Dearness Allowance so far (31%) – Rs 5580/month
How much dearness allowance increased – 6120- 5580 = Rs 540 / month. How much will you get in May – 540X4 = Rs 2,160
Increase in annual salary – 540X12 = Rs 6,480
Basic salary- Rs 56,900. New Dearness Allowance (34%) – Rs 19,346/month
New Dearness Allowance (34%) – Rs 232,152/annum. Dearness Allowance so far (31%) – Rs 17639/month
How much dearness allowance increased – 19346-17639 = Rs 1,707 / month. How much will you get in May- 1,707 X4 = Rs 6,828
Increase in annual salary – 1,707 X12 = Rs 20,484
Jets full 2022 schedule: Gang Green opens season at home against Baltimore Ravens
The Jets arguably won the NFL Draft, highlighted by their three first-round picks Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson and Jermaine Johnson. But is new and improved Gang Green ready to make a big jump from last season’s 4-13 record? Is second-year quarterback Zach Wilson, the No. 2 pick in the 2021 draft, ready to take a big step forward with his new weapons?
They’ll get tested early with four straight games against the AFC North, starting with Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens at MetLife. And in Week 3, Joe Burrow and the AFC champion Bengals come to town. Throw in their division slate with the electric Bills, the improved Dolphins and the always tough Patriots and it adds up to a big hill to climb for the Jets in 2022.
Here’s a look at the Jets’ full schedule, which includes just one prime-time game, a Thursday night home tilt against the Jaguars and last year’s top pick, QB Trevor Lawrence.
All times Eastern Standard.
Week 1: vs. Baltimore Ravens
Sept. 11, 1 p.m.
Week 2: at Cleveland Browns
Sept. 18, 1 p.m.
Week 3: vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Sept. 25, 1 p.m.
Week 4: at Pittsburgh Steelers
Oct. 2, 1 p.m.
Week 5: vs. Miami Dolphins
Oct. 9, 1 p.m.
Week 6: at Green Bay Packers
Oct. 16, 1 p.m.
Week 7: at Denver Broncos
Oct. 23, 4:05 p.m.
Week 8: vs. New England Patriots
Oct. 30, p.m.
Week 9: vs. Buffalo Bills
Nov. 6, 1 p.m.
Week 10: Bye week
Week 11: at New England Patriots
Nov. 20, 1 p.m.
Week 12: vs. Chicago Bears
Nov. 27, 1 p.m.
Week 13: at Minnesota Vikings
Dec. 4, 1 p.m.
Week 14: at Buffalo Bills
Dec. 11, 1 p.m.
Week 15: vs. Detroit Lions
Dec. 18, 1 p.m.
Week 16: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Dec. 22, 8:15 p.m. (Thursday Night Football)
Week 17: at Seattle Seahawks
Jan. 1, 4:05 p.m.
Week 18: at Miami Dolphins
Jan 7 or 8, 1 p.m.
Twin Cities brace for second night of thunderstorms; tornado watch in effect until midnight
The Twin Cities were bracing for the possibility of a second consecutive night of severe weather Thursday, as another line of violent thunderstorms was making its way across Minnesota from the Dakotas.
A tornado watch issued about 7 p.m. was set to expire at midnight for much of the state, including the seven-county metro, according to the National Weather Service.
Meanwhile, areas in western Minnesota were already reporting hail and damaging winds.
A similar weather system ripped through the state Wednesday night, causing localized flooding, downed trees and power outages.
Between the two storm systems, the Twin Cities broke its daily high temperature record, with a reading of 92 degrees at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport shortly before 6 p.m.
The leading edge of Wednesday night’s thunderstorm reached the westernmost suburbs about 7 p.m., prompting sporadic tornado warnings across the Twin Cities. An EF-0 tornado was confirmed to have touched down in Coon Rapids, the NWS said. The worst of the storm had migrated into Wisconsin by 9 p.m.
Wind gusts in the rest of the metro approached 80 mph, with a 77-mph gust reported in Shakopee and the doors of a Target store in Roseville were blown out.
The heavy winds blew down trees and damaged power lines. Xcel Energy reported 200,000 Twin Cities-area customers were impacted by outages during the storm Wednesday night. Nearly 24 hours later, nearly 16,000 were still without electricity, most of them in Hennepin County.
In addition to the wind, the storm dumped torrential rain and large hailstones — some up to 2 inches — on the metro. Several areas reported flooded roads and underground parking facilities. A new daily record of 1.94 inches of rainfall was logged at MSP Airport.
No deaths or serious injuries were reported in the metro.
In southwestern Minnesota, a meteorologist from Mexico was killed when she and fellow storm chasers crashed on Interstate 90 near Worthington, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Martha Llanos Rodriguez, 30, of Mexico City, was a passenger in a car that stopped to avoid hitting wires from downed power lines when the car was struck by a semi truck. A second passenger, Bradford Barrett, 42, of Annapolis, Md., had life-threatening injuries.
Two other people in the car, and the driver of another car that hit the downed wires, suffered injuries not considered life-threatening. One of those injured was Chilean meteorologist Diego Campos.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Column: Anthony Rizzo has no regrets over his ‘bad breakup’ with the Chicago Cubs — ‘I wish them well’
Time heals all wounds, so it wasn’t surprising to hear Anthony Rizzo has gotten over his “bad breakup” with the Chicago Cubs.
Rizzo on Thursday returned to Chicago, the town he once owned, as first baseman for the New York Yankees, who opened a four-game series against the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.
He was booed loudly by Sox fans, just as Kyle Schwarber was last season with the Boston Red Sox. Once a Cub, always a Cub.
It has been more than nine months since Rizzo was dealt to the Yankees with cash for minor-leaguers Kevin Alcántara and Alexander Vizcaíno, a move that signaled the beginning of the end of the Cubs’ relevance. He quickly was followed out of town by Javier Báez, Kris Bryant, Craig Kimbrel and others in the biggest sell-off in Cubs history as President Jed Hoyer went about building what he called “the next great Cubs team.”
When Rizzo left, he was puzzled by Hoyer’s post-trade comment that he could sleep well knowing he made fair offers to try and retain the stars from the 2016 championship team.
“I’m kind of confused on why. Why say that?” Rizzo told WMVP-AM 1000 the next day. “Sounds like a bad breakup and the person saying they’re fine when they’re not fine. … I know it comes down to a business, and when you want your cake and you want to eat it, too, that’s kind of how it seemed.”
In other words, the Cubs had no problem making loads of money off the popularity of Rizzo, Bryant and Báez. But when it came time to compensate them for what they brought to the organization, the Cubs couldn’t find common ground with even one of their stars.
Everything has worked out well for Rizzo. He’s one of the leaders on the best team in the American League, playing for a team his dad grew up loving and feeling rejuvenated at the plate.
It has also worked out well for the Cubs, financially speaking. They’re averaging 31,655 fans at Wrigley Field, which is well below the 38,208 in 2019, the last full season before the pandemic. The season ticket base is still rather impressive for a team that easily could lose 100 games.
And the Cubs haven’t significantly lowered ticket prices while paring payroll, so it’s basically a dream scenario for Chairman Tom Ricketts.
During a media session in the Yankees dugout before the game, Rizzo was asked if he hashed it out with Hoyer.
“Yeah, I think with our relationship with Jed, Theo (Epstein) and Jason McLeod, those three really saw me grow up,” he said. “They know who I am. They know who my family is and (wife) Emily is. And I know who they are. I don’t think it was ever necessarily (acrimonious). It’s business. … They had to make tough business decisions.
“As a human being, was I (ticked) off? Of course. But as a baseball player who sees what happens and (knows) this is a business, that’s the way it is. As far as hashing it out, I don’t think there’s much to hash out. …
“I wish them well. I want Jed to have success being the president there. He was the GM and under Theo for a while. So for him to build the next great Cubs team would be great for him and (his wife) Merrill and his family.”
The “next great Cubs team” is a ways off. This season’s team might be worse than the 2012 team that began the rebuild. That was when the Cubs brought Rizzo up from Triple-A Iowa and heralded him as the first of a wave of talented prospects who would change the culture of the organization.
Rizzo was as good as hyped, and Epstein and Hoyer did exactly what they promised, winning a title in five seasons. But this rebuild is much different. There is no “Rizzo-esque” player in the Cubs clubhouse to build around. Their best player, catcher Willson Contreras, is in the same boat Rizzo, Baez and Bryant were in last year at this time, waiting to be dealt because the Cubs don’t believe he’s worth what he thinks he is.
Seiya Suzuki, Nico Hoerner and Keegan Thompson might be the next wave, but it’s too soon to say they’ll be future All-Stars or players who can change the culture.
What if the Cubs had signed one, two or all three of their stars? Last June I asked Rizzo if the Cubs could afford them all.
“If they want to, absolutely they can,” he replied. “The game is thriving with all the TV deals, the revenue (streams). If that’s their out and it’s time to go, so be it.”
That was their out. Ricketts recently considered buying Chelsea, a Premier League soccer team that eventually sold for $3.1 billion, so he can’t say he didn’t have the money. He just didn’t care to spend it. So for Rizzo, Baez and Bryant, it was time to go.
Rizzo turned down multiyear offers from the Cubs and was dealt to the Yankees for two prospects who might not make it to Wrigley for years — if ever. He signed a two-year, $32 million deal in March to return to the Yankees, which seems fair for someone at this stage of his career.
“I helped build that culture and have a lot of friends there,” he said. “It’s cool to see the traditions that were built during our whole time there still there.”
Rizzo is lucky he’s not with the Cubs, having to be the spokesman for a team going nowhere and already playing meaningless games in mid-May. He still can return to Wrigley some day and be greeted like a hero without having to play here. Rizzo can ask Jake Arrieta how bad things can go when you attempt a second act with the Cubs and can’t rekindle the magic of those 2015 and ‘16 seasons.
Rizzo was happy to be back but happier to be in first place wearing Yankees pinstripes, playing on a beautiful night on the South Side.
“We’re sitting at, I call it ‘The Cell’ … so it’s a lot easier to just be here and enjoy Chicago the city,” he said. “Next time I go to Wrigley, when and if that happens, it definitely would be more emotional, especially on a weekend like this. The place would be insane.”
Life goes on, and no one can erase the memories.
