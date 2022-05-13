News
7th Pay Commission: Good News Minimum basic salary of employees will increase from 18000 to 26000 rupees a month, Modi government will announce soon
7th Pay Commission: Good News Minimum basic salary of employees will increase from 18000 to 26000 rupees a month, Modi government will announce soon
7th Pay Commission: Employees hope that soon the government will increase the minimum basic pay of the employees
7th Pay Commission latest update: Central government employees can get to hear another good news. The government has recently increased the DA from 31 per cent to 34 per cent. Now the employees are hopeful that soon the government will increase the minimum basic salary of the employees. At present, the minimum basic pay of employees is Rs 18,000. Employees are continuously demanding to increase it from Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000 per month.
The union of central government employees has been demanding for a long time to increase the minimum basic pay. He is demanding from the government to increase the fitment factor from 2.57 times to 3.68 times. With the increase of fitment factor, the salary of the employees will automatically increase.
Will the government increase the fitment factor?
If the government announces an increase in the fitment factor of central employees, there will be a big hike in their salaries. At present, the employees are getting salary under the fitment factor on the basis of 2.57 percent, which is to be increased to 3.68 percent. This will increase the minimum wage of the employees by Rs 8,000. This means that the minimum wage for central government employees will increase from Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000.
Basic salary will increase
If the fitment factor is increased to 3.68, the basic pay of the employees will be Rs 26,000. Right now if your minimum salary is Rs 18,000, then excluding allowances, you will get Rs 46,260 (18,000 X 2.57 = 46,260) as per 2.57 fitment factor. Now if the fitment factor is 3.68 then your salary will be Rs 95,680 (26000X3.68 = 95,680).
Earlier the basic salary was Rs 7,000 per month
The Union Cabinet had in June 2017 approved the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission with 34 amendments. The entry level basic pay was increased from Rs 7,000 per month to Rs 18,000, while the highest level i.e. secretary was increased from Rs 90,000 to Rs 2.5 lakh. For Class 1 officers, the starting salary was Rs 56,100.
Yankees say they aren’t worried about Jonathan Loaisiga’s early-season struggles
CHICAGO — Jonathan Loaisiga got the win, but left the game still looking for his confidence Thursday night. The Yankees right-hander came into the Yankees’ 15-7 win in the seventh inning with a runner on, walked a batter and then gave up a three-run homer.
It’s been that kind of year for Loaisiga.
“That’s unlike him,” Aaron Boone said of Loaisiga losing command, getting behind and then walking Tim Anderson. “We saw that a couple times and it hurt him in some early outings where he had back-to-back outings and he kind of struggled, but he’s kind of righted the ship since then.
“And tonight was that he just struggled with his command.”
So, the red flags are not going up publicly with the Yankees yet, but it is shocking considering how great he was last season.
After a dominating 2021 season, in which he was closing games as Aroldis Chapman struggled to find his command, Loaisiga is off to a very slow start this season. The Yankees have been able to overcome his struggles, because the rest of their bullpen has been simply dominant, and like Thursday night the offense can just overpower teams.
But it is an issue to keep an eye on.
Last season, Loaisiga was 9-4 with a team-best 2.17 ERA and five saves in 57 appearances.
He had 69 strikeouts and just 16 walks over 70.2 innings pitched. He allowed just three home runs all season.
Thursday night, Loaisiga walked Anderson, the first hitter he faced. Then he gave up a home run to Yoan Moncada.
The walk was the eighth that Loaisiga had issued in 13.2 innings pitched this season. That is more than half the walks he gave up last season. His 13.7% walk rate is the worst of his career and in the bottom 10% of major league pitchers.
The homer was the third he has given up this season, matching the number he allowed in all of 2021. His homer per nine innings rate (1.4) is the second worst of his career.
Loaisiga has his highest hard-hit percentage (31.3) in the last three years and the second lowest strikeout percentage (23.3) of his career.
Matt Blake thinks that this is really the next step for Loaisiga; the league’s hitters have acknowledged how good he is, made adjustments to attack him and now he needs to make changes.
“He’s kind of put himself on the map and people know who he is. So I think there’s probably a little bit more understanding of what he’s going to try to do to them. So I think now he’s got to add and adjust to them,” the Yankees pitching coach said. “Guys are cheating on his fastball in certain areas, and he’s gotta be able to throw the slider for strikes a little bit more and that type of stuff, but not overly concerned. Just you always want to see a guy perform well and trust his stuff. I think that his confidence will come.”
A scout watching Loaisiga Thursday night noted that the sinker that was so effective for him last season wasn’t working for him.
“The sinker isn’t sinking,” the American League scout said. “He was up and middle of the plate on the Moncada homer. He doesn’t seem to have the command that made him so effective last season either.”
The sinker has lost about a mile per hour of velocity from last season, which could indicate where the issue is. Loaisiga is also throwing his slider about 5% more than he did in 2021 at the expense of his four-seam fastball. The slider has also lost almost two mph off of the 2021 version.
Those are things that are trending in the right direction now, though, Blake said. He’s more concerned that Loaisiga find his confidence and go back to attacking hitters.
“I think for me, it’s just a little bit of confidence right now. I think he’s just kind of got to get back to being aggressive and attacking in the zone,” Blake said. “A couple of times it just felt like he was a little tentative around the zone and it’s natural. He got punched in the mouth a little bit by [Blue Jays slugger] Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and [Orioles slugger] Austin Hays and I think he is just getting up to full speed now. The velo is coming up and we’re just trying to get the slider shaped to tighten up a little bit but we’ve talked he’s healthy and he’s getting the work in.
“He just has to continue to go back out there and trust his stuff.”
Israeli police beat mourners at journalist’s funeral
By JOSEPH KRAUSS
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police on Friday moved in on a crowd of mourners at the funeral of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, beating demonstrators with batons and causing pallbearers to briefly drop the casket.
The crackdown came during a rare show of Palestinian nationalism in east Jerusalem — the part of the holy city that Israel captured in 1967 and that the Palestinians claim as their capital.
Israel says east Jerusalem is part of its capital and has annexed the area in a move that is not internationally recognized. Israel routinely clamps down on any displays of support for Palestinian statehood.
Thousands of mourners, some hoisting Palestinian flags and chanting “Palestine, Palestine,” attended the funeral for Abu Akleh, who witnesses say was shot and killed by Israeli forces earlier this week while covering a military raid in the occupied West Bank.
“We die for Palestine to live,” the crowd chanted. “Our beloved home.” Later, they sang the Palestinian national anthem.
Ahead of the service, dozens of mourners tried to march with the casket on foot out of a hospital to a Catholic church in the nearby Old City.
Police said the crowd at the hospital was chanting “nationalist incitement,” ignored calls to stop and threw stones at police. “The policemen were forced to act,” police said.
Meanwhile, the Israeli military said its initial investigation into Abu Akleh’s death showed that a heavy firefight was underway in the West Bank town of Jenin around 200 meters (yards) from where she was killed, but that it was unable to determine whether she was shot by Israeli forces or Palestinian militants.
Israel announced that an Israeli policeman was killed in new fighting in Jenin on Friday.
Recent days have seen an outpouring of grief from across the Palestinian territories and the wider Arab world. Abu Akleh was a widely respected on-air correspondent who spent a quarter century covering the harsh realities of life under Israeli military rule, which is well into its sixth decade with no end in sight.
After the heated scene outside the hospital, police allowed the family to drive the casket to a Catholic church in the Old City, which was packed with mourners, before sealing off the hospital and firing tear gas at scores of protesters.
After the service, thousands headed to the cemetery, waving Palestinian flags and chanting “Palestine, Palestine.”
Several hours later, she was buried in a cemetery outside the Old City.
Qatar-based Al Jazeera had earlier said that its managing director, Ahmad Alyafei, would travel to Jerusalem to attend the funeral.
Israel has called for a joint investigation with the Palestinian Authority and for it to hand over the bullet for forensic analysis to determine who fired the fatal round. The PA has refused, saying it will conduct its own investigation and send the results to the International Criminal Court, which is already investigating possible Israeli war crimes.
In a statement issued Friday, the military said Palestinian gunmen recklessly fired hundreds of rounds at an Israeli military vehicle, some in the direction of where Abu Akleh was standing. It said Israeli forces returned fire, and that without doing ballistic analysis it cannot determine who was responsible for her death.
“The conclusion of the interim investigation is that it is not possible to determine the source of the fire that hit and killed the reporter,” the military said.
Reporters who were with Abu Akleh, including one who was shot and wounded, said there were no clashes or militants in the immediate area when she was killed early Wednesday. All of them were wearing protective equipment that clearly identified them as reporters.
Either side is likely to cast doubt on any conclusions reached by the other, and there did not appear to be any possibility of a third party carrying out an independent probe.
The PA and Al Jazeera accused Israel of deliberately killing Abu Akleh within hours of her death. Israel says a full investigation is needed before any conclusions can be drawn.
Rights groups say Israel rarely follows through on investigations into the killing of Palestinians by its security forces and hands down lenient punishments on the rare occasions when it does. This case, however, is drawing heavy scrutiny because Abu Akleh was a well-known figure and also an American citizen.
Abu Akleh, 51, had joined Al Jazeera’s Arabic-language service in 1997 and rose to prominence covering the second Palestinian intifada, or uprising against Israeli rule, in the early 2000s.
She was shot in the head early Wednesday while covering an Israeli arrest raid in Jenin. Palestinians from in and around Jenin have carried out a series of deadly attacks inside Israel in recent weeks, and Israel has launched near daily arrest raids in the area, often igniting gunbattles with militants.
Israeli troops pushed into Jenin again early Friday. An Associated Press photographer heard heavy gunfire and explosions, and said Israeli troops had surrounded a home.
The Palestinian Health Ministry said 13 Palestinians were hospitalized after being wounded in the fighting, including one who was shot in the stomach. The Israeli military tweeted that Palestinians opened fire when its forces went in to arrest suspected militants. Police said a 47-year-old member of a special Israeli commando unit was killed.
Israel captured the West Bank and east Jerusalem — including the Old City and its holy sites sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims — in the 1967 war. The Palestinians want both territories as part of their future state. Israel annexed east Jerusalem in a move not recognized internationally and views the entire city as its capital.
Police went to Abu Akleh’s family home in Jerusalem the day she was killed and have shown up at other mourning events in the city to remove Palestinian flags.
Associated Press reporters Majdi Mohammed in Jenin, West Bank, Josef Federman in Jerusalem and Aya Batrawy in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, contributed to this report.
Loons continue to seek any positivity at Seattle Sounders
The Seattle Sounders solidified their status as Major League Soccer’s top-class organization when they became the league’s first club to win the CONCACAF Champions League in late April.
Minnesota United, meanwhile, has yet to qualify for the regional tournament for clubs from North America, Central America and the Caribbean. The Loons have never even earned a point in an MLS game in Seattle.
Minnesota is 0-7-0 in all league games at Lumen Field since 2017, including, infamously, the 3-2 collapse in the Western Conference final in 2020. They will get another crack at 3 p.m. Sunday, a nationally televised game on ESPN.
“It’s one of the places where if you don’t go play really well and finish off your chances, it’s tough to get a result,” MNUFC center back Michael Boxall said Thursday.
Boxall brought up the 2021 season opener when he felt the Loons played well before Joao Paulo’s golazo in the 49th minute. It all unraveled in a 4-0 loss.
“They score a bomb out of nowhere and then a few mental lapses and the game is done,” Boxall said. “It’s not good enough to do it for 60 minutes; you need to show up for the full 90.”
Minnesota (4-4-2) is 1-2-1 on the road this season and needs a result to stay above the playoff line in the Western Conference.
While Seattle hosted a trophy over Mexican club Pumas in the CONCACAF Champions League final, the Sounders (2-5-1) currently are mired in 13th place in the West, partly due to their focus on winning the regional championship.
The Loons won’t have to worry about Paulo contributing another long-range missile — something he’s often done in the matchup. He tore his ACL in the CCL final.
Boxall mentioned capitalizing on scoring chances, which has been a struggle for the Loons. While they scored twice in the U.S. Open Cup victory over Colorado this week, they have been shut out in two straight league games.
One encouraging sign for manager Adrian Heath is attacker Franco Fragapane showing signs of improving in the cup game. He assisted on Abu Danladi’s goal in Wednesday’s first half, but missed a good scoring chance in Thursday’s second half.
“I thought he looked a bit more like his old self,’ Heath said. “He got himself in good spots, he got in the box, and that’s when he’s at his best, when he can create.”
