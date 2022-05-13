Finance
8 Effective Ways to Increase Website Traffic
Online business owners can’t do without website traffic. Traffic to your website is essential for your business to sell its products and services and to make a profit. Without website traffic there will be no clients to sell the products and services to. Therefore, the amount of website traffic has a direct influence on your business’ success or failure.
You can have the best product in the world at the best price available, and the top agents selling your product, but it will mean nothing if you don’t have customers to sell it to. The competition online is very tough. Advertising alone won’t guarantee you your sales, especially if it is combined with poor marketing strategies and implementation.
Visitors to the website may be new to your site, but they have web intelligence. Committing to programs or other schemes for the sole purpose of sending traffic to your website is not the solution. Customers send by these means to your website, won’t stay long and won’t buy your products or services if they perceive your website as a struggling business.
Some customers will give you leniency when you make mistakes, and will probably learn from your mistakes. They will visit your website willingly for the sole reason that the content of the website is what they are looking for. In other words, the website itself is offering the visitor the necessary benefits the visitor is looking for.
When gaining website traffic, your business will grow in its success. Customers will return to your website, because it contains the solutions they need, they have no need to go to your competition or to keep on searching for a better website.
Here are 8 ways to increase the traffic to your business website.
• Marketing the website. Find a marketer for you products that are within your budget. There are a vast variety of programs for affiliate marketing offered by large companies, especially the business that specializes in eCommerce. As a beginner in the business you can sell your products, for example software or books, by promoting your business on Click Bank, is the ideal tool to use, because it is easy to operate and is cost effective.
• Content on your website. Don’t underestimate the power of good, quality content on the website. Make sure the content is relevant to the products you sell, and interesting to the customer that browses on your website. Good content has a more long-term, permanent effect on website traffic. If you can’t provide content yourself for your website, make use of public domain content that is available online.
• Post original content. The best option is to publish your own, original content, providing customers with relevant information regarding the products you sell. By adding an author’s resource link at the end of the article, you increase the links to your website and to other websites also linked to you. It works like an online search engine.
• Create a list of subscribers. Visitors that find the content of your website valuable would want to subscribe. These users are your loyal visitors, who will visit your website first, expecting to find the solution to their problem on your website. If you continue to provide quality and relevant content, the subscribers will have no reason to search for products on other websites.
• Pay-per-click search engines are great marketing tools that increase the flow of web traffic to your site. The secret is to choose the right keywords and keyword phrases that will send the visitor to your website when they are searching for something related to your products. Keep in mind you pay for every time a visitor clicks on your link. With the right keywords, you’ll ensure that the majority clicks are visitors who will become customers, and not casual visitors that move on to other websites. Topics with high rankings will draw visitors to your site.
• Use blogs linked to your website. Blogs are an excellent tool to keep customers up to date with your products and product information in the form of articles. Do your research and utilize the reasons why visitors will read your blog, and then send them via the blogs with links to your business website. Create sets of blog posts; consisting of 10 blog posts with no less than 250 words each. Use key words and phrases in the particular blogs and posts.
• Pay-per-click improves traffic, a very useful tool, increases website traffic. Search engines pick up on these keyword phrases, which increases your ranking, resulting in more traffic to your website. There are sites that offer traffic. Research the type and quality of traffic and how it could increase your website’s profitability.
• Be active online. Press releases are great tools for advertising your website. Be active online and offline, by taking part in workshops, conferences and industry specific events. Newspapers and magazines are other tools to use for marketing your website. Research how internet traffic works and methods that produce increased website traffic.
Apply the above suggestions to increase the traffic to your website. By operating and marketing your website effectively, you are increasing your website success and thereby the profitability. Test different techniques and discards the ones that don’t work for you.
Finance
Trust Digital Marketing Experts To Build Your Brand On The Internet
Brand building is important. Without it, a business will fail to grow beyond a point. Building a brand is basically about marketing it through various channels on the internet. It’s about enhancing the visibility and taking it to more users online. After all, users should first know that your business exists as only then they can benefit from it. More so, brand building is a broad term that encompasses a series of activities carried out by experts to meet the specific requirements of the business. It’s about making a business more popular and more visible on the internet.
In a sense, digital marketing exists for the very purpose of helping businesses or individuals build or boost their brand or enhance their reputation on the internet. It involves unique approaches and different methods of promotion so that a business can reach to more people and achieve its goals. Without digital marketing, it’d not be possible for any business to catch the attention of their target audience and get their branding ideas through. This is the major reason why only experts are hired to market and promote brands online. After all, the digital space brims with prospects and only being there can help a business grow.
It’s quite clear that businesses need digital marketing to grow their base and reach to more users. They will need to benefit from different marketing methods such as SEO, PPC, social media optimization, display ads and reputation management. All this will start with a feature-rich and user-friendly website and after that, experts will devise a suitable digital marketing strategy to suit specific requirements of the business. Steps will be taken to optimize every element of the website, be it images, products, infographics, links, services etc. so that their visibility gets a boost. A business’ social presence will also be enhanced in the process.
More so, a team of creative designers or graphic designers will create awesome banner ads which will be displayed across channels to covey brand ideas in an effective manner. A mix of paid and organic advertising will be used to increase the traffic to the site and bolster its chances of success. Furthermore, the right keywords are used to rank products and services of the business and quality content is used to make them rank better in search engines. Marketers keep an eye on all activities and use analytics to provide a detailed report to the business. This way, businesses get measurable results to know where they stand in terms of marketing.
In a way, digital marketing experts play a major role in promoting businesses on the internet and let them realize their true potential. Without their expertise, it’d not be possible to get better rankings and superior visibility in search engines as quickly and timely as required. Without them, no business will be able to leverage the internet in the best possible manner. This is why these experts command such a huge respect in the market. So, you should hire them with great care.
Finance
Understanding Marketing – An Overview of Strategies, Costs, Dangers and Risks
What is Marketing?
Marketing is a business discipline through which the targeted consumer is influenced to react positively to an offer. This can relate to the purchase of a product or a service, the joining of an organization, the endorsement of a candidate or ideology, the contribution or investment in a cause or company, or a variety of other choices of response.
The marketer can use a number of techniques to reach the consumer which can be based on artistic or scientific strategies, or a combination of the two.
Usually, the consumer is identified as a member of a particular segment of the populace, known as a market. For example, markets can be defined by age, income, area of residence, home value, interest, buying habits, industry or profession, etc., which facilitates and simplifies the marketing process. Knowing to whom the marketing effort is appealing greatly assists the marketer in developing appropriate language, reasoning and incentives to find success in its marketing efforts.
Choosing to target a particular market as opposed to the entire universe also greatly controls marketing expenditures but also may limit response. If anyone anywhere can be a customer, sales expectations may be higher but marketing costs will certainly also need to be higher as well with such a huge target as its goal.
To address this dilemma, more creative means of marketing are sometimes utilized to assist with marketing message delivery. If what is being marketed is considered newsworthy and of public interest, editorial coverage in the media can greatly assist marketing efforts. Since this usually is not reliant on major marketing funds other than what is needed to support the development, distribution, and yes, marketing of press releases to editors and publishers, the advantages of such publicity can be priceless, albeit usually miraculous on such a large scale.
Marketing is everywhere!
Everywhere we turn, everything we do is somehow connected to marketing, whether we have been induced to participate in some activity because of it or develop an interest in some idea as a result of it. Whether we realize it or not, there are personal, political or commercial agendas cloaked as news we read in the paper, behind the books, movies and music we experience as part of our culture, and within the confines of our stores and supermarkets where we shop. Of course, we easily recognize the blatant marketing efforts that reach us through direct mail, media advertising, and all over the Internet including the spam we receive ad nauseum. Marketing has become one of the most all-pervasive elements of life and we are fools if we do not question the validity or innocence of everything we read, see and hear.
Marketing is communication and education!
In order to be successful in business marketing, the customer must be reached in a variety of ways. First of all, not every customer gets the daily paper or listens to local radio. We have limited knowledge of which TV station they may watch, where they shop, what roads they travel or where they dine. Depending on what we are marketing, we may have to utilize a whole assortment of avenues of marketing to get their attention. And, if we reach them just once, that is hardly enough to make a lasting impression. Marketing is necessary on a repeated basis in a diverse number of ways in an ever-changing presentation to assure that every customer can relate to it in some way, learn what we are offering and understand how it can benefit them. To achieve long-term customer loyalty, the targeted consumer needs to be coddled into familiarity with what we are selling so they feel it is something they truly want as opposed to having it forced upon them as something they desperately need, only to find out later they were tricked!
Marketing Sounds Expensive!
Yes, marketing can get pricey particularly if it is done on a consistent basis. But in today’s world, we have marketing options we never had even twenty or thirty years ago. Now, instead of paying for expensive printing and postage to mail a brochure or postcard to a targeted consumer, we can utilize email marketing, website presentations or online banner ads to reach the same market, usually at a fraction of the cost. Today, instead of buying expensive print advertising, we can work on improving our website’s SEO (search engine optimization) – (something we can do for free, if we are so inclined) so that people in need of what we offer can find us through Internet searches, rather than our trying to find them at an astronomical expense.
What About Social Media Marketing?
In addition to alternative marketing options already mentioned, there is the latest craze for Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and other incredibly popular social media where people, young and old, spend hours developing relationships with “friends” they may never have met or ever will meet. Yet they share intense secrets of their deepest thoughts and desires as well as actual photographic representations of the same which sometimes land people in trouble with the law, or at the very least, their employer, school or parents.
Whether social media marketing is a worthwhile endeavor for businesses remains to be seen since businesses rarely accumulate millions of followers the way celebrities do. But as a way for customers to interact with a business for which they may have developed a fondness cannot be disputed. Can this translate into more sales for the business? We’ll have to wait and see, while continuing to devote precious time to composing meaningful 140-character tweets and building a Facebook “persona” for the business. From this writer’s standpoint, the only worthwhile social medium for business is that of LinkedIn since it provides a serious platform on which to create a business résumé where anyone interested in your professional stature can quickly summarize your capabilities, experience and accomplishments.
Marketing Can Be Intuitive
Much of what becomes marketing strategy is based more on common sense than on some mysterious scientific formula. As we see on a daily basis in stock market gyrations as well as political leanings, the herd mentality rules. On any particular day, if the Japanese or European stock or bond markets are selling off for one reason or another, you can safely bet that the U.S. markets will follow suit. And in any political race, as we are witnessing in the U.S. presidential primaries, the more one candidate gains ground, baby step by baby step, the more likely that candidate will become the Party nominee. Today’s world is governed by a minute-by-minute opinion survey measured by the endlessly publicized polls where people see what other people are thinking and use those results to form their own opinions. Monkey see, monkey do. The same holds true for marketing.
If we are told that a certain brand of coffee is the leading brand in America, we will probably believe what we are told, assume it tastes best, perhaps buy it ourselves regardless of cost, and perhaps adopt it as our own favorite. All because we were told everyone else was doing it. Safety in numbers, as they say.
It is ironic that those who become successful marketers usually dwell on the outskirts of the herd, have a more astute grasp of mass psychology, and approach business and life in a more innovative, creative and unique way, a mindset they use to formulate the next marketing phenomenon. The world is made up of leaders and followers: a few choice leaders and a glut of followers. It takes a lot more gumption to become a leader than it does to join the herd. That’s why marketing is a profession based in psychological control by a choice few over the mindless masses who have no initiative or courage to decide for themselves.
What is the difference between marketing and selling?
Selling is one aspect of the greater process of marketing. Marketing begins long before the product or service is even ready to sell. Marketing encompasses the concept, naming, branding and promoting of the offer while selling is the much more individualized effort to convince a lead who has possibly responded to the marketing offer to make the purchase. You can’t have one without the other, at least not easily. Marketing is a process by which we strive to reach the final goal of making the sale. Without marketing, the sales process is extremely difficult because the entire onus of educating the consumer about the offer is on the shoulders of the sales representative. On the other hand, if marketing has been successful, the sales rep can waltz in knowing the consumer is well apprised of the offer and can work his magic to convert the prospect into a satisfied customer.
What are some of the instruments of marketing?
There are many ways to market an offer, some of which are expensive, and others of which can be free. The methods we use that cost us dearly may not work as well as some of those we receive as a gift. Among the costly ways are media advertising, direct mail, conference presentations, distribution of printed literature, online advertising, email marketing, etc. Of those that are free are efforts referred to as guerrilla marketing, which are things we do ourselves to spread the word, network and publicize what we are offering. This can include posting flyers on bulletin boards in supermarkets, libraries, delis, small shops, and government offices, etc. Every time we add a tag to our emails where people can click to go to our website, we are using guerrilla marketing at no cost. Making sure we are easily found in Internet searches through search engine optimization of our website or other online presence, is an excellent way to achieve free marketing. One way to do this is to register your company or organization on every possible free online directory in your industry, region or interest group which translates into exponential growth as time passes.
What is viral marketing?
Viral marketing (as it relates to the word “virus,” meaning contagious and capable of spreading) is another means of free promotion facilitated by shrewd decisions we can make to further our cause. The easiest way to define viral marketing is that which is communicated via “word-of-mouth.” Related to the herd mentality discussed above, if a friend or business acquaintance mentions a product or service in a favorable light, we will be much more inclined to remember it and check it out. This can happen in a business meeting, at a mall, at a soccer game or over lunch. However, since most of us spend so much time on the Internet, it can happen practically everywhere we turn by clicking on the “like” buttons on Facebook or the “1” button on Google, among others. These are our personal endorsements where we give a “thumbs up” to something we have experienced and want to share with our friends so they too can enjoy it. Getting your offerings out with such buttons attached can result in viral marketing in your favor.
Viral marketing can have powerful repercussions as experienced by one client with an online auto accessories store. Many of his customers frequent online special interest forums related to the model of car they drive where members discuss products they have installed and the source of their purchase, followed by a link to his referenced website. Such referrals are repeated in other ensuing discussions, multiplying the number of links back to his site, increasing the power of his SEO and catapulting him to the tops of Internet searches for what he sells. He paid nothing for this phenomenon of parlayed good fortune except the daily effort he consistently expends to offer top quality merchandise and equally excellent customer service.
Do you need marketing?
If you are in business, of course you do. While you can attempt to do as much of it as you can on your own, it is advised that you begin with a reliable base of professional name, logo, website and search engine optimization to get started on the right foot. From there, you can work on promotion via guerrilla marketing and seek professional marketing services as needed for special needs, like a strong, effective ad to run, the development of professional sales literature to distribute at an upcoming show, or a direct mail promotion to your list of repeat customers, for example. Some business people choose to handle their own taxes to save on the cost of using an accountant for such critical functions at the risk of getting audited. Likewise, you can certainly attempt to produce marketing tools yourself but for long-term branding purposes and best return on investment, it is advisable to leave marketing development to the professionals.
Finance
What Google’s New Core Web Vitals Rankings Mean For Small Businesses
How To Navigate The Latest Google May 2021 Update
I know how important Google rankings are for small business owners, because I’m a small business owner myself.
I also know that while the web development world has been abuzz with Google’s anticipated algorithm update, most of the small business owners I deal with have no idea what’s coming down the pipeline.
And in the world of Google and online marketing, what you don’t know coming down the pipeline can kill your business. Or at least, it can kill your search engine rankings, which can be the same thing for small businesses.
It might sound like tech speak, but if you own a small business, keep reading. If you want to stay competitive, you must understand Google’s Core Web Vitals, and what they mean for your website.
What Are Core Web Vitals?
Core Web Vitals are metrics Google can use to evaluate your website when deciding whether or not to show it in search results. Coming May 1, 2021, there will be a Google algorithm update that will start to include Core Web Vitals in page ranking.
Google’s Core Web Vitals measure how user-friendly a website is. Specifically, Google will now be measuring these three critical aspects of your site:
1. Website Speed
Google has never liked slow websites, but with the new 2021 user experience, it has upped the ante. Loading speed is a new Core Web Vital that measures how long it takes your website’s main content to load.
Google calls your main content the ‘Largest Contentful Paint,’ and they recommend it load in 2.5 seconds or faster, on both mobile and desktop.
2. Website Responsiveness
Do you have forms on your website, maybe a contact form or an email signup? When someone clicks submit, do they have to sit and wait, watching that little spinning wheel spin?
The second Core Web Vital is called ‘First Input Delay,’ which refers to how quick these types of interactions on your site take.
Ideally, interactions on your website should be less than 100 microseconds. That’s basically the blink of an eye, so your website really needs to perform well to rank well.
3. Website Stability
Have you ever been on a website that is just jumpy? So that when you’re scrolling through, and you try to click on a link, the layout suddenly moves, maybe because of an ad?
You probably hate this, and so does Google. In tech speak, this is called ‘Cumulative Layout Shift,’ and it’s another metric Google will be tracking on your website. The ideal measurement is less than 0.1.
At the end of the day, these three Core Web Vitals all track how easy it is for a user to interact with your website. As Google is getting smarter, it is using these metrics to help determine not just what is on your website, but your website itself.
READ: Is it Time for a Website Makeover?
Websites need to be freshened up from time to time. That doesn’t mean that you need to completely overhaul everything, but many business owners don’t spend enough time keeping their most important marketing tool up to date.
Read about the 8 reasons you may want to consider a website makeover.
Read more in our blog.
What The Latest Google Update Means For Small Business Websites
Google will be tracking the Core Web Vitals of all websites, starting in May 2021. So going forward, small business owners will have to pay much more attention to the user-friendliness of their websites.
Many small business owners try to build and manage their own sites. If that is the case for you, then you need to check your page insights, along with how mobile friendly your site is. Make sure your site is also set up on Google Search Console and Google Analytics.
Google is only getting more competitive and demanding, so you really need to do your homework if you are going to manage your website by yourself. You must be comfortable managing the ins and outs of how it’s set up so you can make adjustments as necessary.
It’s also important to note that websites built on premade WordPress themes and drag-and-drop builders tend to have excess code, which can slow things down.
Ultimately, the 2021 Google update further illustrates that if you want your website to work (ie, if you want people to be able to find you and your offerings), then you need to have all your technical ducks lined up in a row.
It’s not OK for your website to just be pretty.
It has to function well on the front end and on the back end. If you don’t have the time to not only create an efficient website, but to update it as necessary, then it likely won’t perform the way you want it to.
Google is constantly updating its algorithm, and best practices in web design are constantly changing. This latest update is just a further reminder that web design and functionality are complex and multifaceted. Indeed, proper web development requires continually learning and continual tweaking.
Remember Google’s Main Objective
Finally, this update is also a good check-in reminder for small businesses. If you want to reach people browsing the Internet, then you have to keep your website up-to-date and follow all the best practices, all the time.
So, is your website mobile friendly? Is it secure? Do you have a privacy policy? These are all metrics Google has already been using to evaluate you.
And remember Google is a business, too. The people who use it for their Internet searches are their customers. And their goal is to keep their customers happy by offering delightful user experiences.
Content is still king.
Google says, “a good page experience doesn’t override having great, relevant content. However, in cases where there are multiple pages that have similar content, page experience becomes much more important for visibility in Search.
So this is a great opportunity for small businesses, especially new businesses that are having a hard time getting up the ranks. If you have a competitor who has more authority in Google than you, you may be able to beat them with the right content and good Core Web Vitals.
Ultimately, Google’s main objective should dovetail with your own. You want to delight your potential customers. The best way to do that is to have and maintain an efficient, user-friendly website with lots of great, rich content.
My team helps small businesses make search engine optimized websites their customers (and Google) will love.
Get started with a professional website that showcases your company beautifully and gets found in the search engines that results in more leads and sales for your business.
To your business success,
Susan
8 Effective Ways to Increase Website Traffic
Potential tree loss on Summit Avenue raises concerns for residents
High School DxD Season 5 Release Date And What We Know So Far
Chicago Bears 2022 schedule: Here’s who they’ll play — and our predictions for each matchup
Trust Digital Marketing Experts To Build Your Brand On The Internet
Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis: May 13
Dead To Me Season 3 Netflix Release Date And What We Know So Far
Printfresh Just Debuted a Very Chic Home Collection—Shop the Best Pieces Now
Understanding Marketing – An Overview of Strategies, Costs, Dangers and Risks
Omar Kelly: Crowded backfield reinforces Miami’s commitment to the run
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News6 days ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special