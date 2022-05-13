Blockchain
Aave Below Its Long Term Support; What To Expect Now?
Aave has been on a downtrend since April amidst intense volatility in the market. Major altcoins have extended losses owing to a major sell off all across the cryptocurrency industry. Over the past week, the coin presented lower lows and displayed intense selling pressure.
The altcoin has also experienced high trading volumes which was tied with increased selling pressure. This has also added to the falling market value of the asset on the one day chart.
Fall from the current price level would mean Aave could soon eye the support region of $50. Aave has been among the top losers in the industry with a loss of over 51% in the past one week.
Aave Price Analysis: One Day Chart
Aave was priced at $74.80 at the time of writing. The altcoin traded at this price level a year ago in January. The downtrend for Aave seems strong because the altcoin just broke below its long standing support line of over a year.
Chances of a price reversal cannot be ruled out yet because the altcoin has broken below its descending trendline. Often after a sharp fall, prices make a turn around. In case of a price revival, Aave could target $111.
Another fall from its present price level would make the altcoin trade near the $61 support line and then hover around the range of $50. As mentioned above, the trading volume rose and was seen in red signifying bearishness in the market.
Technical Analysis
Aave was in middle of a sharp sell-off, the coin hadn’t registered the same selling pressure in the last one year. This reading shows excessive bearish pressure in the market. On the Relative Strength Index, the indicator stood close to the 20-mark, this meant oversold condition for the coin.
Aave last hovered at this point in the month of December 2020. Bollinger Bands that display volatility showed chances of volatility. The bands expanded which are an indication of increased price volatility.
Awesome Oscillator depicts the price momentum of the market. On the one day chart, the indicator was seen below the half-line. It displayed amplified red signal bars which was a sign of bearish price action. Only in the case of buyers resurfacing can Aave try to display recovery on charts.
The chances of revival over the immediate trading sessions seem weak as strength from the broader market is required. Chaikin Money Flow displays capital outflows and inflows.
On the chart, the indicator was seen below the half-line and it continued to move southbound as capital outflows exceeded capital inflows.
Dogecoin Has Dropped 90% Since “The Dogefather” Debuted On SNL
Dogecoin, the most popular meme cryptocurrency, has dropped 30% in the last 24 hours, but has already started to rebound.
Someone moved around 250 million Dogecoins during this enormous price drop, with little more than half of that amount going to Robinhood.
Whale Move Dogecoin To Robinhood
The @DogeWhaleAlert account, which monitors large Dogecoin transfers, has discovered two transactions totaling more than 100 million Dogecoins.
The two DOGE lumps had a total of 110,614,220 and 139,261,848 meme coins worth $8,497,274 and $11,625,997, respectively. The second Dogecoin payment was made via the renowned Robinhood trading program, which allows users to invest in equities as well as cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, DOGE, Shiba Inu, Bitcoin Cash, and other prominent coins.
🐕🪙🐋🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨
139,261,848 $DOGE ($11,625,997 USD) was transferred from an unknown wallet to a #Robinhood wallet.
Fee: 0.756 ($0.063 USD)
Tx: https://t.co/ADkdxMqG32#DogecoinWhaleAlert #WhaleAlert #Dogecoin #CryptoNews
— Ðogecoin Whale Alert (@DogeWhaleAlert) May 11, 2022
Following Bitcoin’s slide to $27,000 and Terra’s UST losing its dollar peg, Dogecoin has lost 30% of its value in the last 24 hours, plunging $0.160 to $0.0723.
However, the coin has started to recoup some of its losses, climbing 9.47 percent as of press time. DOGE is now trading at $0.0793 on the Binance market.
DOGE Plummets Since Musk’s Endorsement
DOGE has plummeted 90% since reaching a historic high on May 8 last year. Following Elon Musk’s declaration of himself as “The Dogefather” on Twitter and subsequent appearance on Saturday Night Live, the meme coin rocketed to $0.7376. (SNL).
DOGE/USD has plumetted 90% since Musk appeared on SNL. Source: TradingView
However, the presence of Tesla CEO Elon Musk on American television triggered a large selloff, and the token sank to $0.45 three days later.
Musk has long been a supporter of Dogecoin, frequently promoting it in his tweets and boosting its value. However, as time passed, these tweets began to have little or no effect on the Dogecoin price.
Tesla, the electric car company, began accepting the meme coin as payment for certain items in its online store in January 2022. Musk responded by saying it was an experiment and that he would see how it went.
Ethereum Below $2000; Do We See A Relief Rally Soon?
Ethereum has bled heavily owing to the aftermath of the crypto crash. Prices of other altcoins followed suit as Bitcoin hangs below the $30,000 price mark. Ethereum’s current price has hit a new low in 2022.
The altcoin had tried to pull off a brief recovery a week back but the broader market weakness finally crept in and caused it to dip further.
At the time of writing, ETH is seen below its major support line of $2500. Selling pressure had accelerated as the increased fear index drove investors out of the market.
From the technical outlook, Ethereum is set to dip further and then could stage a recovery above $2500. Ethereum’s long entry point could be at $2500, with a stop loss at $2400 and profit between the $3000 to $3100 price level, respectively.
Ethereum Price Analysis: One Day Chart
Ethereum’s price were given support at the $2500 level for 43 weeks before they fell below the same. At press time, ETH was trading at $1907. The coin had last touched this price level in August 2021.
A move below the $1900 level could be expected and ETH might find temporary support at the $1700 area before it makes a bounce back. The altcoin displayed a long descending line (yellow), and at press time, ETH broke below the descending line.
Chances of price rebounding cannot be ruled out as the coin is heavily discounted. For ETH to have a successful price rebound, it has to reclaim $2500 and then $3000. Over the last 28 hours, ETH lost 8.8% of its market value and in the past week, the coin depreciated by over 30%.
Technical Analysis
ETH’s price was seen below the 20-SMA which made investors stay away from buying the coin. A reading below the 20-SMA meant sellers were driving the price momentum in the market. Bulls have tired out as ETH dipped below its crucial support of $2500.
The Relative Strength Index was nearing the 20-mark which is considered heavily bullish as it marks an intense sell-off in the market. The RSI last hovered around this range in January, which points toward a multi-month low for the indicator.
Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicated bearish signal on the chart. MACD underwent a bearish crossover because it displayed growing red signal bars highlighting a negative price action for the coin. On the flipside, a resurgence of buyers can help push prices up briefly.
Chaikin Money Flow indicates capital outflow and inflows. The indicator was below the halfline and that meant capital outflows were greater than inflows at press time. Capital inflows have been negatively affected because buyers have left the market.
How Long Will The CryptoWinter Last? Cardano Founder Provides Answers
It is evident that the market has now officially welcomed a cryptowinter. The market prices of various digital assets show this. However, as is expected, investors in the space are wondering how long this cryptowinter is expected to last. Goin by previous markets, it could be that the market is in for the long haul but Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has provided his thoughts on how long he believes the bear will stay.
Prepare For Months Of Cryptowiner
With the price of major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Cardano down, speculations abound about when the bottom of the market will be reached. Mostly, the negative sentiment that has washed across investors in the space has not done much to help things as the prices continue to decline as a result. Nevertheless, this has not stopped some from trying to pinpoint when the market will reach its inevitable bottom.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Funding Rates Remain Unmoved Despite Plunge To $30,000
Addressing the market in a new twee, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has presented what he believes will happen to the market. The tweet that he starts out by welcoming those who this was their first cryptowinter also went further to put a timeframe on it. For the Ethereum co-founder, he believes that this downtrend will continue for weeks to months.
“If this is your first cryptowinter, then welcome,” said Hoskinson. “Been through many since 2011 and they always hit like a cold ice bath. We are in the panicked blood in the street phase. It clears in weeks to months as a bottom is found. Then a long climb up the ladder.”
ADA Continues To Suffer
Of all the digital assets suffering through cryptowinter, Cardano (ADA) has been one of the hardest-hit coins. The digital asset which had made its all-time high of $3.10 last year off the back of the launch of smart contract capability has shed most of that value by May of 2022. Data from Messari shows that the digital asset is currently down 85.39% from its all-time high.
ADA trading 85% below ATH | Source: ADAUSD on TradingView.com
Once bears had pulled the cryptocurrency below the $0.5, it seems all hope was lost for it to ever recover back to the coveted $1 level. What this had meant was the asset was now trading significantly below its 50-day moving average, an important indicator for short-term movement.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Selloff Provides Boost To Miner Fee Revenues
In the longer term, ADA continues to perform poorly. Sentiment has now skewed completely in favor of selling, making this a seller’s market. ADA investors have not been spared the bloodbath either as it is now one of the worst-performing in terms of profit, with more than 70% of investors holding bags of losses.
The digital asset is trading at $0.454 at the time of this writing.
