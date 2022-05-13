News
Anganwadi BiG Recruitment 2022-2023
Jammu and Kashmir Anganwadi Recruitment 2022-23
Jammu Kashmir Anganwadi Recruitment 2022: Directorate of Social Welfare, Jammu & Kashmir invits the online applications for Upcoming Jammu Kashmir Anganwadi Supervisor, Helper, Worker Jobs.
Here on this web page we have provided the detailed information about to JK Anganwadi Recruitment Notification, Application Form, Eligibility, Selection, No. of Vacancies, Dates, etc. The Integrated Child Development Development (ICDS) will release soon advertisement of Anganwadi Bharti 2022 in upcoming days on its official website.
Aspirants who are searching forJammu Kashmir Anganwadi Recruitment 2022 here they can find the correct details. The Recruitment Authority invites every year lots of eligible candidates application to fill the various vacancies under the Anganwadi Department such as Supervisor, Worker, Helper, Teacher, Assistant, Consultant, Project Manager, Counsellors, Executive Director, Members, Secretary, etc. Aspirants who are interested and eligible to apply for Jammu Anganwadi Vacancy 2022-23, Kashmir Anganwadi Vacancy 2022-23 they can register online / offline as per instruction given by Recruitment Authority.
Jammu Kashmir Anganwadi Recruitment 022-232 Notification
The Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) Government of Jammu & Kashmir has released a Job Notification for various posts such as Supervisor, Worker, Helper, Counsellor, Project Manager, Assistant, etc posts. The Authority is also going to invite the application for Lady Supervisor for various Jammu Kashmir Anganwadi Centres with a handsome salary package.
Applicants is to be invited from Eligible candidates of Jammu Kashmir UTs for following posts on regular / contractual basis as per the ICDS Notification. ICDS Department of Jammu & Kashmir fill the various vacant posts such as Anganwadi Worker, Supervisor, Helper, Contractor, Director, Manager, etc. More details of Jammu & Kashmir Anganwadi Vacancy 2022-23 like Eligibility criteria, how to apply, Zone Wise / District Wise vacancies list, pay scale, selection procedure, important dates, etc are given below. Candidates of Jammu & Kashmir Zone can check the latest anganwadi jobs here at below and register online / offline as per the instruction notified authority.
Overview of Jammu Kashmir Anganwadi Vacancy 2022-23
|Department Name
|Integrated Child Development Services- ICDS Jammu & Kashmir Government
|Name of Posts
|Worker, Supervisor, Helper, Assistant & Other Posts
|Job Location
|Jammu & Kashmir
|Total No. of Vacancies
|Various Posts
|Mode of Application
|Online / Offline
|Starting Date of Application
|Update Soon
|Official website
|jkicds.com or jksocialwelfare.nic.in
Who can Apply for Jammu Kashmir Anganwadi Recruitment 2022-23?
Lots of interested candidates are looking for Jammu Kashmir Anganwadi Recruitment Eligibility Details. Here for your help we have described the Eligibility Criteria at below. After reading the eligibility details, you can register online / offline if eligible for that particular posts.
Eligibility Criteria : Jammu Kashmir Anganwad 2022-23
Age Limit Criteria:
- Lower age Limit : 18 Years
- Upper Age Limit: 45 Years
- Age Relaxation: As per Govt Rules
Educational Qualification:
- Candidate must be passed at least 05th,8th and higher graduation from a government approved board / institution are eligible to apply. To apply for Anganwadi Lady Supervisor Posts: Should be passed Graduation from a recognized university / institute. For more details of educational qualification please check the ICDS Jammu Kashmir Anganwadi recruitment notification.
Selection Process
- The selection of applicants will be made on the basis of Written Test Performance and Interview Round Basis for Supervisor Jobs. For Anganwadi Helper & Anganwadi Worker, the selection is depends upon experience, number of applicants, interview, educational qualification, etc factors basis. There is no written test for these posts. For more details check the official advertisement.
Salary Structure
The final selected candidates will get a big salary as per the guidelines of Jammu & Kashmir Government. The Central Government of India is provide the following salary package-
- Anganwadi Worker (AWW): Rs.3000 to Rs.4500/- per month.
- Anganwadi Helper (AWH): Rs.2250 to Rs.3500/- per month.
- Mini Anganwadi Worker (mAWW): Rs.1500 to Rs.2250/- per month.
Jammu Kashmir Anganwadi Recruitment 2022-23 District Wise List
|District Name
|Notification Status
|District Name
|Notification Status
|Kathua
|—
|Kishtwar
|—
|Jammu
|—
|Ramban
|—
|Samva
|—
|Doda
|—
|Reasi
|—
|Poonch
|—
|Udhampur
|—
|Rajouri
|—
|Anantnag
|—
|Shopia
|—
|Kupwara
|—
|Baramulla
|—
|Kulgam
|—
|Pulwama
|—
|Budgam
|—
|Bandipora
|—
|Srinagar
|—
|Ganderbal
|—
The Jammu Kashmir Anganwadi Vacancy 2021 District Wise List will update soon in above table.
How to Apply : Jammu & Kashmir Anganwadi Recruitment 2022-23?
To apply for JK Anganwadi Recruitment 2022-23, candidate will have to follow the below given instructions:
- First Step is logon to official website of ICDS Jammu & Kashmir: jkicds.com
- Search for "Notification/ Circulars" Option which is available at Main Menu or Left Side bar at home page of official website.
- Now search for Latest Anganwadi Recruitment Notification and open apply link.
- Please arrange the necessary documents and read the instructions before to fill the online application.
- Now fill up the online application with correct details and proceed further.
- Attach the required documents and submit them to complete online application.
- Pay the application and download the application form submitted online to take a print out or future reference purpose.
Zootopia 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer & Latest Update For The Disney Sequel
Since Zootopia was released in 2016, fans have been excited to get their hands full with information regarding this Walt Disney Animation Studios movie- Zootopia 2.
Many speculations have been doing rounds on the internet regarding various details on the second Zootopia movie. These rumors might not be entirely based on imagination as directors of this film- Rich Moore and Byron Howard, also expressed their interest in making a sequel in the past.
Will Zootopia 2 be Release In Theatres?
During the pandemic, Disney+ had massive success as the theatrical release was not an option. It is fair to wonder where Zootopia 2 will get its release dates.
For the latest release of Disney Luca, Disney chose an exclusive streaming release date on their own platform Disney+ and didn’t go for its theatrical release. However, the case might be different for Zootopia 2 as its first movie was a built-in success, which guaranteed audience love for this installment.
We don’t have an official release date for the sequel and the movie Zootopia 2 has been in the making for two years.
What Was The Previous Release Date Of Zootopia 2?
Earlier, it was decided that the second Zootopia film would be released on November 24, 2021. The release date of the second Zootopia movie got delayed due to multiple reasons.
Where To Stream Zootopia 2 Online?
Whether this Disney movie, the second installment of Zootopia will get a theatrical release date, or exclusive streaming on Disney+ has not been cleared till now. To know that, the fans will have to wait a little bit till the official announcement gets made.
If Zootopia 2 goes for exclusive streaming, it is evident that this Disney movie will stream only on Disney+.
Who Are The Cast Members Of Zootopia 2?
No official news regarding the second Zootopia film cast has been announced until now. But, two cast members came forward and spoke regarding their involvement in the animated film.
Mark Smith is among the voice actors, and he voiced Officer McHorn. In an interview in 2017 with The Sun, he told that he would be seen in the other films of Zootopia as well apart from being a part of the original film or the first film.
Tommy Lister, the late actor who gave voice to Finnick, leaked some details to his fans in 2019 regarding his involvement in the sequel and the makers planning to make Zootopia a trilogy.
Other cast members of this film include Ginnifer Goodwin (playing Judy Hopps), Jason Bateman (playing Nick Wilde), Jenny Slate (playing Bellwether), Idris Elba (playing Chief Bogo), Nate Torrence (playing Clawhauser), Don Lake (playing Stu Hopps), Bonnie Hunt (playing Bonnie Hopps), Tommy Chong (playing Yax), Octavia Spencer (playing Mrs. Otterton), J.K. Simmons (playing Mayor Lionheart), Alan Tudyk (playing Duke Weaselton), Raymond S. Persi (playing Flash or Officer Higgins), Maurice LaMrache (playing Mr. Big), Della Saba (playing Young Hopps), Fuschia! Fuschia (playing Drill Sergeant), Phil Johnston (playing Gideon Grey), and other voice actors.
In the trilogy, then there would be no shortage of plots. It is also quite evident that Jason Bateman and Ginnifer Goodwin will be returning in the second movie of Zootopia to play their respective roles which are Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps, respectively.
What Is The Expected Plot of Zootopia 2?
Zootopia, the first movie, didn’t leave its viewers on a cliffhanger, unlike the other films. This serves as a great point as the possibilities for the subsequent movie increase several folds. Bateman and Goodwin also expressed their interest in the past for a sequel.
It will be pretty fascinating to watch how the sequel navigates portraying Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde. The sequel will be based on the first film’s themes, like acceptance, diversity, and racial profiling.
It is also quite possible that Judy and Nick Wilde will continue to put in their efforts to better the community, or they’ll travel far beyond to distant lands. Whatever path Zootopia 2 takes, fans will be eager to watch that happen.
Is Zootopia 2 Cancelled?
Like the original film, Zootopia had its release date somewhere in 2016, and it’s been seven years already. Hence, fans speculated that the second installment does not have a confirmation. There were rumors regarding the cancellation of the second installment of Zootopia. Still, some news has finally arrived after seven long years. we can say that apart from the theatrical release, it will also come on Disney+.
Is There Any Official Trailer For Zootopia 2?
Many fan-made trailers for the second installment of Zootopia have been made and are available to watch on YouTube. But, the second Zootopia movie’s trailer hasn’t been revealed yet.
Once the release date gets confirmed, the trailer for Zootopia 2 will shortly follow. We can expect to get a trailer for the second Zootopia film a month or two before the movie’s release.
Any Updates Regarding Third Installment of Zootopia?
Some reports suggest that the third installment of Zootopia is under work and that Disney’s production work for this installment has already started.
Some rumors also claim that Zootopia 3 will have its release in June 2024. Since we didn’t receive any official confirmation on this subject, we can’t say it with certainty.
News Regarding Zootopia Theme Park
Disney has not given a single clue to its fans regarding Zootopia’s second installment. In 2019, there came the news that there will be a themes park based on Zootopia made in Disney Park located in Shanghai.
Picking this location for Zootopia theme park is no surprise as, in the same country, this film broke all box office records. It became the best-animated film there, which clearly shows us how loved the movie was.
Movie Zootopia 2 is based on world animals showing up as similar human beings with their dressing. In this funny movie about a world of animals, a small rabbit wants to become a police officer. He catches the animals who bully the weaker ones, but one day she comes across a friend who makes her duty demanding and testing.
Could There Be More Sequels To Zootopia?
Tommy Lister revealed that there would be multiple sequels to Zootopia. He also shared some details on the budget on which these Walt Disney Animation Studios movies. As per Lister, the second sequel cost around 240 million, and the third sequel with a budget of 300 million. With that much money put into the sequels, it will be interesting to see what all Zootopia 2 has to offer its audiences.
Ragnarok Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And What We Know So Far
Ragnarok Season 3 is coming! If you are into watching fantasy drama superhero series, we have just the television series for you. We all know by ourselves that how much Ragnarok series has made us hooked all way long, and we cannot blame you! It’s that perfect that anyone would immerse themself into this Norwegian fantasy show for hours!
Ragnarok seeks to redefine Norse mythology with a modern twist while blending high school drama with the environmental crisis. The pollution is causing the glaciers of Edda, Western Norway, to melt, causing severe damage to nature. This imbalance caused by Toxins which got along with water, coming out from Local Jutul family operated industries.
Ragnarok concentrates on a teenage boy, Magne, the reincarnation of the greatest, Thor. There begins Magne’s fight against these evil giants who are getting one step closer every day to completely ruining the planet. Magne army will be an addition with reincarnated gods which helps to achieve the prime objective.
It will be exciting to see how Magne and his half-brother, Laurits, combat the Jutul family. Well indeed, speculations says that the final battle is will be the greatest ever.
Adam Price created the Norwegian television series Ragnarok. Danish production company SAM Productions develop the series.
The first installment of the Ragnarok franchise was released in January 2020, followed by a second installment in May 2021. Mads Kamp Thulstrup, Mogens Hagedorn, Jannik Johansen directed episodes of both seasons. Jacob Katz Hansen Christian Gamst Miller Harris gets the credits as the writer for the series. Adam Price, Simen Alsvik, and Marietta von Hausswolff von Baumgarten.
Ragnarok is a top-tier Netflix show. It has been among the Netflix Top 10 since it came out. It’s truly one of a kind, and it’s a unique Norwegian show. Go through the complete article to know more about the show.
Ragnarok Season 3 Release Date
Netflix released Ragnarok season 2 in May 2021 and left us with an unbearable cliffhanger about what the future of Magne, his friends, and enemies is going to look like. We, as fans, are desperately waiting to know what is going to happen in the further episodes of this mind-blowing Norwegian fantasy series.
Herman Tømmeraas, who plays the giant Fjor in Ragnarok, announced that Netflix would drop Ragnarok season 3 very soon. The excitement of Ragnarok fans has been on the seventh sky since then. Unfortunately, Netflix has avoided sharing further details about the show when this news has been confirmed. So everyone’s left to ponder when the much-awaited season is released. Here’s everything we know so far.
Sadly, Netflix is yet to announce the premiere dates of Ragnarok season 3. The first season of Ragnarok aired on January 31, 2021. On May 27 last year, second season came out! Speculations are that you might be able to experience Ragnarok season 3 in the middle of 2022.
Even though the news of season 3 renewal is confirmed, many fans are still in doubt because it looks like Netflix is not in the mood to reveal any details related to the show.
Yes, we are quite sure that Ragnarok finale is happening. Indeed, we don’t have many details about the show, but Netflix has officially renewed the popular series for a new season. So we can say that the third season was on hold, but Netflix couldn’t cancel the show because it has a massive audience anxiously waiting for the show to release.
Due to the pandemic and covid restrictions, the Netflix show Ragnarok was put on hold. Therefore, the announcement of the final season was delayed. But now it looks like Netflix is up for renewal, and the shooting for Ragnarok has already started. Such a relief, right?
Expected Cast Members of Ragnarok Season 3
There can’t be any possible reason why the cast members of Ragnarok season 2 can’t make it for the third and final season. All the main characters will likely make a comeback for the third season. Our favorite protagonist, Magne, will be played by David Stakston. Jonas Strand Gravli will be seen as Magne’s half brother, Laurits Seier. You will also see Theresa Frostad Eggesbø as Saxa, Emma Bones as Gry, Herman Tømmeraas as Fjor. You might also see Henriette Steenstrup as Magne’s and Laurits’ mother, Turid Seier.
Gísli Örn Garðarsson’s character role in the series is Vidar. Synnøve Macody Lund’s character role in the series is Ran. You can also catch Odd-Magnus Williamson as Erik Eidsvoll, Bjørn Sundquist as Wotan Wagner and Eli Anne Linnestad as Völva. Tani Dibasey will play Oscar Bjørnholt.
Possible Plotline of Ragnarok Season 3
Previous seasons of Ragnarok focused on Magne fighting against Jutul and the ruthless giants who handle the cooperation. All the Norse gods and giants are ready to fight against the giants. Magne finally forged mjölnr and successfully achieved all of his lost powers. Fjor also become the one who witnessed leaving the Jutuls clan. He came back to his father’s stead.
Ragnarok season 3 will concentrate on Laurits newborn serpents, which look incredibly similar to tapeworms. Serpents with incarnated powers including Jörmungandr, Loki’s gigantic snake, and Thor’s archenemy. Magne and the other reincarnated gods are going to be in terrible danger. On top of that, the remaining Jutuls are violent like never before. Seeing how Magne’s gang fixes this problem will be highly intriguing.
Where To Watch Ragnarok In The UK?
You will be able to stream Ragnarok in the UK on Netflix.
Where To Watch Ragnarok In The USA?
Stream the mind-blowing fantasy series Ragnarok in the USA on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.
Where To Watch Ragnarok In Canada?
You will be able to binge-watch Ragnarok in Canada on Netflix.
Where To Watch Ragnarok In Australia?
Ragnarok is available to stream in Australia on Netflix.
Number of episodes in Ragnarok Season 3
The first two seasons of the fantasy-filled drama series had twelve episodes, six episodes each. Hence, we can also expect the same order from the third season of Ragnarok. Usually, Netflix is pretty consistent with its episode orders between seasons.
Final Words On Ragnarok
We still don’t must of an idea about Ragnarok Season 3 but, it is quite painful to accept that it’s going to be the last and final. Definitely, we can assure you that the finale will garn success. It’s evident that the audience went crazy at the exciting twists and turns presented by the previous seasons.
Fans showed their excitement to get the final glimpse of the battle in the show. Even though the critics have mixed opinions about the show, the fans worship this franchise. On-point cinematography, mind-blowing storyline, excellent acting skills, Ragnarok is a total entertainment package.
The show depicted Norse mythology in the most exciting way possible. So far, Netflix has released just six episodes in both seasons. This is truly one of the best shows that came out of streaming giant Netflix.
We will hear more updates about the show in the coming months. So stay tuned to get the most recent updates about the show. If you want you can also have a glimpse of the trailer revealed for the first and second season for Ragnarok.
Interstellar 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And What We Know So Far
The award-winning director and writer Christopher Nolan come to the science fiction movie interstellar. Interstellar will make you interested in space!.
The story follows the journey of Matthew McConaughey’s character Joseph Cooper who is sent on a space mission to find hospitable planets to save humanity. Anne Hathaway’s Amelia Brand joins him. They and the two more members, Romilly and Doyle, go on to the planets deemed inhabitable for humans.
One of the best films by Director Christopher Nolan and rich in its visual effects, the movie premiered on 26 October 2014. The film starred Wolf of Wall Street alum Matthew McConaughey and Dark Knight Rises alum Anne Hathaway with Jessica Chastain, Matt Damon, and Michael Caine. The film was written by the Nolan brothers, Christopher Nolan and Jonathan Nolan.
Interstellar is one of the well-written science fiction movies of all time that was a hit on the box office and had garnered positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. The writing and the script were praised, along with the approach to principal photography. The sci-fi is an original movie from Nolan, which is rated 8.6 on IMDb. The film has 58 nominations, and 22 award wins, the most remarkable being the Saturn Award for Best Science Fiction Film in 2015.
Will There Be An Interstellar 2?
The fans are quite excited by the prospect of an Interstellar sequel. However, Christopher Nolan has maintained his secrecy and refused to address or even hint about the possible sequel.
Interstellar as a stand-alone movie was a masterpiece and did not feel like it needed a sequel. It is very safe to assume that Interstellar 2 is not happening.
What To Know Before Watching Interstellar 2?
One of the best from Christopher Nolan, Interstellar, is simply the tale of humanity trying to live through and escape from a future dying Earth while trying to find a home on another planet.
This synopsis seems pretty simple. However, I promise you it is not. The space epic follows Nolan’s mind-bending narratives and complicated storylines that reflect human nature. The sci-fi at its core is a story of hope in all the space travel, time manipulation, and dying planet madness.
The film opens with a dystopian future showing what is happening on Earth and what have been the conditions that set the precedent of the movie. The year is 2067, and the massive dust storms have destroyed the crops. This has started to tear the planet apart, which can eventually endanger humanity, and its survival will become tough. The times are bleak, so to find a solution, NASA turns to stars in space for hospitable planets for humans to live.
The film’s protagonist is Joseph Cooper, a former NASA pilot who lives with his children Tom and Murph and his father-in-law, Donald. One day he finds patterns in Murph’s room, which she thinks is a ghost’s work, while he finds coordinates to a secret NASA facility led by Professor John Brand.
He learns that twelve scientists traveled through a supermassive black hole, Gargantua, near Saturn. Three of the twelve, Dr. Mann Laura Miller Wolf Edmunds, found the life-sustaining environments in their respective locations.
The Plans
There are two plans for approaching the planets to colonize them. Plan A required propelling the settlements into space by developing an anti-gravitational propulsion theory. Plan B was more traditional, where a crew was launched into space carrying 5000 human embryos and settled into a hospitable planet.
Endurance Spacecraft is selected for the job, with Cooper recruited as one of the pilots for the space mission. With him are Dr. Amelia Brand, Dr. Romilly, and Dr. Doyle. The team first visits Miller’s planet.
On Miller’s planet, Brand and Doyle find an ocean world. It is a world where an hour equals seven years on Earth. They eventually face the destroyed Miller’s ship on the planet of water. As if this was not enough, tragedy strikes, and Doyle dies when a huge wave crashes through. Amelia survives him.
The Brand returns to Endurance, and with Cooper, she discovers that 23 years have been passed due to the nearness to the black hole. The team decides to use the remaining fuel to visit Mann’s planet. There they find him in a pod in a cryostasis. They revive him.
What Happened On Mann’s Planet?
Murphy is now working as a NASA scientist and relays the message to Endurance that Professor Brand had died. She uncovers the truth about Plan A and how it was impossible as it required data present in the black hole, making it unattainable. She accuses her father and Amelia Brand of knowing this plan will doom those who live on Earth. Cooper, after this conversation, tells her that he is coming home while Brand and Romilly will continue to study Mann’s planet.
When Mann and Cooper are surveying the planet, the former finally fesses up about the foul play. He tells Cooper that he provided false data that the planet is habitable while, in reality, it is not. Mann does this to ensure that he will be rescued and tries to kill his partner. He heads for Endurance while Mann’s traps kill Romilly. Cooper teams up with Brand, and they chase after Mann. Unfortunately, he dies due to an operational failure that damages the spaceship. Cooper regains control of the spaceship after moving it into position.
What Happens After The Team Leaves Mann’s Planet?
The team of only two members has no fuel to reach Edmunds’ planet. They try to use gravity as their main proponent to move the spaceship. For this, they travel very close to Gargantua, through which time elapses so fast that they pass another 51 years. Cooper and TARS, a robot, eject themselves from the ship so that there is no extra load on it and the space ship reaches their next destination safely.
While outside Endurance, TARS and Cooper experience four dimensions and find themselves in a tesseract, a four-dimensional structure. Cooper travels through different periods and finds himself in his daughter’s old room. When he interacts with gravity, he realizes that he was the ghost Murphy talked about when she was young.
Cooper realizes that the four-dimensional structure is the future man-made object who has access to time and space in abundance but cannot communicate. So he starts relaying the information critical to the survival of humans to the NASA facility. First, he uses a simple loop or time travel to Murph’s room and encrypts the code. Next, he manipulates the wristwatch using the Morse code to transfer the data collected within the black hole. Finally, Murphy realizes that her ghost was her father and starts decrypting the code on Earth.
What Happens At The End Of The Movie Interstellar?
When his mission is completed, Cooper finds himself on Cooper station’s space habitat. He finally meets with his daughter, who has gone frail and is on her deathbed. It is shown that the data sent by him was solved by Murph, which helped evacuate the planet. Murph has lived her full life with having her own family. She tells him to join Brand, who has landed on Edmunds’ planet. Cooper follows her advice and takes TARS with him to reunite with Brand, who has found Edmunds’ body and buried him and has started building the foundation for the Plan B.
What To Expect In Interstellar 2?
The first sci-fi movie ended with McConaughey’s character Cooper flying off to Edmunds’ planet to join Amelia Brand. The film has the potential to show what has happened and whether Plan B was successful or not. The sequel can also continue with what had happened, especially with humanity now being a nomad in space.
The sequel can also show the story of the previous films from Tom’s perspective. It can follow Tom Cooper as the main character, the son of Joseph Cooper. After his father left for the space mission, he became quite contentious about NASA, which was reflected in his relationship with his sister, a NASA scientist. He remained a farmer until his sister destroyed the farm secretly to take him to safety.
The next movie can also be a prequel. It can lay down the previous missions undertaken by NASA to find a habitable planet for humanity to occupy. Then, the prequel can explore the missions undertaken by the twelve astronauts, with three finding the habitable worlds.
Who Be Will In The Cast Of Interstellar 2?
There are no plans for an Interstellar sequel, but it is expected that the majority of the cast can return for the sequel.
The movie Interstellar is packed with a-list actors, with Matthew McConaughey leading the cast as Joseph Cooper, a widowed NASA pilot, and Anne Hathaway as Dr. Amelia Brand. Jessica Chastain portrays the role of Cooper’s daughter, Murphy Cooper, with Mackenzie Foy and Ellen Burstyn as the young and old versions. Casey Affleck portrays Tom Cooper with Timothée Chalamet playing young Tom.
This talented cast is joined by actors John Lithgow, Michael Caine, David Gyasi, Wes Bentley, Matt Damon, Topher Grace, Leah Cairns, and David Oyelowo. Bill Irwin and Josh Stewart voiced TARS and CASE, respectively.
Collette Wolfe, William Devane, Elyes Gabel, and Jeff Hephner also star.
Who Will Be The Creatives Behind Interstellar 2?
The Nolan brothers had a big hand in creating the first movie, with Christopher Nolan directing the movie while screenwriter Jonathan Nolan worked on the script. Christopher Nolan, Lynda Obst, and Emma Thomas produced the film with Paramount Pictures, Warner bros pictures, Legendary Pictures, Syncopy, and Lynda Obst Production.
Hoyte van Hoytema was the cinematographer with Academy Award winner Hans Zimmer as the composer for the film. In addition, Kip Thorne was roped in as an executive producer who acted as a science expert on the film set, providing necessary corrections to the script.
Where To Watch Interstellar 2?
Presently, there are no plans for a sequel film. So, the viewers will have to satisfy themselves with Nolan’s masterpiece and the only Interstellar movie made in 2014.
The viewers can experience the 2014 movie on Paramount Plus, and they can either stream it on the app or the website with the required subscription of $9.99 per month. The film can also be rented and purchased on Prime Video, Microsoft Store, Vudu, iTunes, and Google Play.
Is Interstellar Available on Amazon Prime Video?
Yes, Interstellar is available on Amazon Prime Video. Additionally, Paramount Plus is available as an add-on channel on Prime Video and can be watched on the platform with the subscription.
Is Interstellar Available On Netflix?
Unfortunately, Interstellar is not available on Netflix in the US.
Is Interstellar Available on Hulu?
Hulu added Interstellar on its platform in December 2015. However, the movie is not available on the platform as of now.
